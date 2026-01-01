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Seated Liberty Dime

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Seated Liberty Dime

Seated Liberty dimes attract strong collector interest

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

It was the longest running design for any U.S. silver coin – the Seated Liberty obverse. It was used on the half dime, ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1853 Drapery1853 Drapery 175 230 300 510 780 820 840 880 920 960 1,020 1,110 1,230 1,530 2,220 3,440 5,910 9,030 18,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 Arrows at Date1853 Arrows at Date 15 14.95 16.10 17.25 28.75 61.20 144 186 222 240 270 360 450 600 810 1,560 2,840 9,340 29,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 Arrows at Date1853 Arrows at Date -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 18,000 -.- 25,000 40,000 52,000
1853-O Arrows at Date1853-O Arrows at Date 20 24.15 37.95 57.50 115 198 360 390 690 1,590 1,830 2,430 3,750 4,720 6,660 12,810 26,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1853 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1853 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 94.00 Heritage Auctions 25223 ANACS
1853 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1853 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. AU-50 65.00 Heritage Auctions 27242 Details NGC