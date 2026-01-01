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Seated Liberty Dime

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Seated Liberty Dime

Seated Liberty dimes attract strong collector interest

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

It was the longest running design for any U.S. silver coin – the Seated Liberty obverse. It was used on the half dime, ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1851 Drapery1851 Drapery 15 14.95 16.10 17.25 34.50 61.20 150 186 210 330 420 510 700 970 2,060 4,840 7,220 13,330 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-O Drapery1851-O Drapery 27.50 34.50 46 80.50 120 300 810 1,090 1,190 1,770 2,440 2,670 3,270 4,230 5,910 10,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1851 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1851 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 35.00 Heritage Auctions 23126 Details NGC
1851 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1851 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 132.00 Heritage Auctions 27143 Genuine PCGS