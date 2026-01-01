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Seated Liberty Dime

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Seated Liberty Dime

Seated Liberty dimes attract strong collector interest

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

It was the longest running design for any U.S. silver coin – the Seated Liberty obverse. It was used on the half dime, ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1850 Drapery1850 Drapery 15 14.95 16.10 19.55 27.60 98.40 162 186 210 300 360 420 468 680 1,030 3,340 7,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850 Drapery1850 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30,000 45,000 60,000
1850-O Drapery1850-O Drapery 37.50 34.50 55.20 79.35 143.75 360 480 600 840 1,170 1,620 1,770 2,100 2,410 4,280 6,660 10,810 36,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1850 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1850 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS-60 252.00 Heritage Auctions 23202 ANACS
1850 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1850 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 204.00 Heritage Auctions 21199 Genuine PCGS