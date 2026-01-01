Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Seated Liberty Dime

Enlarge
Enlarge
Seated Liberty Dime

Seated Liberty dimes attract strong collector interest

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

It was the longest running design for any U.S. silver coin – the Seated Liberty obverse. It was used on the half dime, ...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Seated Liberty Dime
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Seated Liberty Dime
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1846 Drapery1846 Drapery 400 480 600 1,020 1,970 3,780 5,790 9,190 11,410 21,190 25,310 30,310 48,130 69,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846 Drapery1846 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,000 20,000 25,000 40,000 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1846 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1846 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 1,200.00 Heritage Auctions 21119 Details NGC
1846 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1846 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. F-12 528.00 Heritage Auctions 27434 Details NGC