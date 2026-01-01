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Capped Bust Dime

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Capped Bust Dime

Dimes begin with Draped Bust design

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Liberty never wore her hair completely free and unfettered by a ribbon or turban on the first dimes, unlike the allegorical figure on th...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Dime
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
1834 Large 4 Close Collar Strike1834 Large 4 Close Collar Strike 30 45 65 80 125 325 500 -.- 600 725 1,000 -.- 1,250 1,750 2,850 6,500 -.- -.- -.-
1834 Small 4 Close Collar Strike1834 Small 4 Close Collar Strike 35 36.80 43.20 52.80 132 360 480 540 600 810 910 1,060 1,380 1,940 2,970 7,030 11,910 26,880 38,130
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1833 10C -- Art Toning -- NGC Details. 1833 10C -- Art Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 646.25 Heritage Auctions 17448 NGC Details
1833 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1833 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-58 384.00 Heritage Auctions 27208 ANACS