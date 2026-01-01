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Capped Bust Dime

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Capped Bust Dime

Dimes begin with Draped Bust design

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Liberty never wore her hair completely free and unfettered by a ribbon or turban on the first dimes, unlike the allegorical figure on th...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Dime
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Capped Bust Dime
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
1833 Close Collar Strike1833 Close Collar Strike 30 36.80 43.20 57.60 132 270 480 540 600 750 840 970 1,340 1,940 2,940 5,190 13,560 34,690 -.-
1833 Last 3 High Close Collar Strike1833 Last 3 High Close Collar Strike 30 45 65 85 150 350 500 -.- 650 750 1,000 -.- 1,750 2,250 3,500 7,000 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1832 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1832 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 192.00 Heritage Auctions 21291 ANACS
1832 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1832 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 408.00 Heritage Auctions 21214 Details NGC