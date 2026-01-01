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Capped Bust Dime

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Capped Bust Dime

Dimes begin with Draped Bust design

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Liberty never wore her hair completely free and unfettered by a ribbon or turban on the first dimes, unlike the allegorical figure on th...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Dime
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
1832 Close Collar Strike1832 Close Collar Strike 30 36.80 43.20 62.40 138 300 450 540 570 700 810 970 1,530 1,940 3,060 5,410 12,810 33,130 85,630
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1831 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1831 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 77.00 Heritage Auctions 25227 Genuine PCGS
1831 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1831 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 198.00 Heritage Auctions 25094 Details NGC