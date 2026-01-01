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Capped Bust Dime

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Capped Bust Dime

Dimes begin with Draped Bust design

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Liberty never wore her hair completely free and unfettered by a ribbon or turban on the first dimes, unlike the allegorical figure on th...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Dime
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Capped Bust Dime
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
1827 Open Collar Strike1827 Open Collar Strike 65 41.40 79.20 115.20 240 540 780 840 960 1,170 1,260 1,500 1,940 2,630 4,470 9,530 22,690 32,810 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1827 10C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1827 10C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. AU-50 276.00 Heritage Auctions 25267 Details NGC
1827 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1827 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 240.00 Heritage Auctions 27121 Details NGC