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Capped Bust Dime

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Capped Bust Dime

Dimes begin with Draped Bust design

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Liberty never wore her hair completely free and unfettered by a ribbon or turban on the first dimes, unlike the allegorical figure on th...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Dime
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
1823/2 Large E Reverse Open Collar Strike1823/2 Large E Reverse Open Collar Strike 80 125 200 275 400 725 900 -.- 1,500 2,250 2,500 -.- 3,000 4,500 8,500 12,500 -.- -.- -.-
1823/2 Small E Reverse Open Collar Strike1823/2 Small E Reverse Open Collar Strike 85 115 174 240 390 870 1,040 1,260 1,350 1,620 1,770 2,070 2,660 3,340 9,530 11,440 19,830 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1823/2 10C AU58 NGC. 1823/2 10C AU58 NGC. AU-58 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 25183 NGC
1823/2 10C Large E's -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1823/2 10C Large E's -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 360.00 Heritage Auctions 25376 Genuine PCGS