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Capped Bust Dime

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Capped Bust Dime

Dimes begin with Draped Bust design

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Liberty never wore her hair completely free and unfettered by a ribbon or turban on the first dimes, unlike the allegorical figure on th...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Dime
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Capped Bust Dime
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
1822 Open Collar Strike1822 Open Collar Strike 1,500 2,430 3,450 4,350 5,310 8,100 10,220 11,090 12,030 16,560 18,440 20,310 22,060 29,380 32,810 69,060 105,940 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1822 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1822 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 21211 Genuine PCGS
1822 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1822 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 1,620.00 Heritage Auctions 7205 Genuine PCGS