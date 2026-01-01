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Draped Bust Dime

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Draped Bust Dime

Dimes begin with Draped Bust design

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Liberty never wore her hair completely free and unfettered by a ribbon or turban on the first dimes, unlike the allegorical figure on th...READ MORE

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Draped Bust Dime
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Draped Bust Dime
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust Dime
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
1801 1801 990 1,740 2,310 3,930 6,660 13,440 15,560 19,690 27,810 31,880 40,630 44,690 53,130 60,630 100,000 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1801 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1801 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 3,360.00 Heritage Auctions 27166 Details NGC
1801 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1801 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VG-8 780.00 Heritage Auctions 45172 Genuine PCGS