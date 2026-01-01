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Dime

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Dimes begin with Draped Bust design

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Liberty never wore her hair completely free and unfettered by a ribbon or turban on the first dimes, unlike the allegorical figure on th...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Draped Bust Dime
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
1796 1796 3,660 4,590 6,190 7,310 10,560 14,560 16,250 17,940 19,810 21,060 23,440 26,060 45,310 60,310 104,380 203,130 793,750 1,187,500
1797 13 Stars 1797 13 Stars 3,240 4,620 6,310 10,410 18,190 20,630 23,060 29,060 36,690 39,060 45,630 64,380 85,630 200,000 450,000 -.- -.- -.-
1797 16 Stars 1797 16 Stars 2,550 4,110 5,810 7,500 11,660 17,940 21,560 26,560 29,310 31,690 34,810 41,810 48,130 73,130 137,500 237,500 -.- -.-
1798 Large 8 1798 Large 8 810 1,290 2,190 3,030 4,560 5,590 5,970 6,470 7,280 9,470 14,560 21,560 34,060 49,380 77,350 118,750 -.- -.-
1798 Small 8 1798 Small 8 1,500 2,460 3,540 5,340 10,660 11,970 12,940 14,560 17,190 21,880 24,060 26,880 40,630 86,880 149,500 268,750 -.- -.-
1798/97 13 Stars Reverse 1798/97 13 Stars Reverse 2,580 3,510 5,190 7,020 17,190 30,690 37,500 44,380 51,560 53,750 57,810 64,060 156,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798/97 16 Stars Reverse 1798/97 16 Stars Reverse 1,230 1,620 2,130 2,940 4,090 4,690 4,840 6,780 9,190 9,560 10,190 13,750 16,940 26,250 67,190 112,500 -.- -.-
1800 1800 870 1,140 1,710 3,180 4,840 7,060 9,780 12,280 16,060 20,000 21,880 23,750 44,440 59,380 102,050 187,500 -.- -.-
1801 1801 990 1,740 2,310 3,930 6,660 13,440 15,560 19,690 27,810 31,880 40,630 44,690 53,130 60,630 100,000 -.- -.- -.-
1802 1802 2,310 3,090 3,660 6,180 11,780 14,380 17,810 21,690 30,630 40,630 51,560 95,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1803 1803 1,260 1,950 2,340 3,630 7,030 10,410 18,310 23,190 35,940 45,630 53,060 84,380 143,750 275,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1804 13 Stars Reverse 1804 13 Stars Reverse 4,350 8,280 14,380 27,810 35,940 64,380 80,940 115,940 268,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1804 14 Stars Reverse 1804 14 Stars Reverse 9,750 15,000 25,000 32,500 50,000 77,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1805 4 Berries 1805 4 Berries 690 960 1,530 2,100 3,190 4,470 4,810 5,780 6,690 7,310 7,780 8,690 10,190 19,690 38,750 74,380 150,000 -.-
1805 5 Berries 1805 5 Berries 800 1,250 1,750 2,250 3,250 4,500 -.- 6,500 -.- -.- -.- 11,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1807 1807 630 870 1,350 2,010 3,220 3,880 4,160 4,780 5,810 6,250 6,410 7,940 10,310 19,440 39,690 62,500 120,630 -.-
 
Capped Bust Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
1809 Open Collar Strike1809 Open Collar Strike 650 510 870 1,260 1,740 2,700 2,910 3,330 3,870 4,340 4,940 5,560 6,970 9,780 14,190 23,130 59,380 -.- -.-
1811/09 Open Collar Strike1811/09 Open Collar Strike 400 258 510 810 1,500 2,010 2,160 2,310 2,400 2,790 3,340 3,690 4,060 6,840 11,160 23,750 44,530 -.- -.-
1814 Large Date Open Collar Strike1814 Large Date Open Collar Strike 65 69 102 162 360 640 840 990 1,160 1,530 1,720 1,840 2,160 2,690 4,220 11,470 16,560 -.- -.-
1814 Small Date Open Collar Strike1814 Small Date Open Collar Strike 90 57.50 93.60 192 480 780 990 1,150 1,230 1,620 2,060 2,310 2,970 4,030 5,530 12,190 35,630 56,250 -.-
1814 STATESOFAMERICA Open Collar Strike1814 STATESOFAMERICA Open Collar Strike 250 350 625 1,000 1,250 2,100 3,000 -.- 4,250 4,500 5,000 -.- -.- 10,000 -.- 12,500 -.- -.- -.-
1820 Large O Open Collar Strike1820 Large O Open Collar Strike 65 41.40 66 168 360 640 750 960 1,150 1,320 1,410 1,890 2,220 2,910 4,810 15,940 29,900 -.- -.-
1820 Small O, Office Boy Reverse Open Collar Strike1820 Small O, Office Boy Reverse Open Collar Strike 65 101.20 150 198 420 800 930 1,020 1,200 1,410 1,620 2,190 2,470 3,220 6,030 11,810 33,130 112,500 -.-
1820 STATESOFAMERICA Open Collar Strike1820 STATESOFAMERICA Open Collar Strike 100 175 275 600 775 1,400 2,000 -.- 2,500 4,500 5,000 -.- 7,500 11,000 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1821 Large Date Open Collar Strike1821 Large Date Open Collar Strike 70 55.20 111.60 162 270 570 700 920 1,060 1,320 1,380 1,590 2,500 2,910 4,530 11,030 23,130 -.- -.-
1821 Small Date Open Collar Strike1821 Small Date Open Collar Strike 70 66.70 132 180 270 600 900 1,200 1,350 1,500 1,590 2,010 2,970 3,840 6,470 11,250 23,440 37,190 -.-
1822 Open Collar Strike1822 Open Collar Strike 1,500 2,430 3,450 4,350 5,310 8,100 10,220 11,090 12,030 16,560 18,440 20,310 22,060 29,380 32,810 69,060 105,940 -.- -.-
1823/2 Large E Reverse Open Collar Strike1823/2 Large E Reverse Open Collar Strike 80 125 200 275 400 725 900 -.- 1,500 2,250 2,500 -.- 3,000 4,500 8,500 12,500 -.- -.- -.-
1823/2 Small E Reverse Open Collar Strike1823/2 Small E Reverse Open Collar Strike 85 115 174 240 390 870 1,040 1,260 1,350 1,620 1,770 2,070 2,660 3,340 9,530 11,440 19,830 -.- -.-
1824/2 Open Collar Strike1824/2 Open Collar Strike 125 138 198 288 660 990 1,170 1,230 1,380 1,590 1,920 2,460 2,780 3,810 5,910 20,630 53,130 -.- -.-
1825 Open Collar Strike1825 Open Collar Strike 70 57.50 86.40 144 342 540 750 840 900 1,020 1,260 1,530 2,060 2,530 4,840 14,190 34,380 -.- -.-
1827 Open Collar Strike1827 Open Collar Strike 65 41.40 79.20 115.20 240 540 780 840 960 1,170 1,260 1,500 1,940 2,630 4,470 9,530 22,690 32,810 -.-
1828 Large Date, Curl Base 2 Open Collar Strike1828 Large Date, Curl Base 2 Open Collar Strike 100 78.20 168 270 510 1,080 1,590 2,010 2,700 3,210 3,540 4,290 4,840 7,340 19,190 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1828 Small Date, Square Base 2 Close Collar Strike1828 Small Date, Square Base 2 Close Collar Strike 50 75 100 150 250 500 800 -.- 1,000 1,250 1,500 -.- 2,000 2,850 5,000 17,500 -.- -.- -.-
1829 Curl Base 2 Close Collar Strike1829 Curl Base 2 Close Collar Strike 3,750 46 66 84 210 390 480 720 870 1,080 1,310 1,530 1,810 2,310 4,560 18,440 26,560 -.- -.-
1829 Large 10c Close Collar Strike1829 Large 10c Close Collar Strike 50 65 90 150 225 500 800 -.- 1,250 1,350 1,500 -.- 2,250 3,250 5,750 10,000 -.- -.- -.-
1829 Medium 10c Close Collar Strike1829 Medium 10c Close Collar Strike 50 37.95 64.80 81.60 138 330 510 570 660 810 910 1,030 1,470 2,220 3,630 8,720 12,280 30,630 -.-
1829 Small 10c Close Collar Strike1829 Small 10c Close Collar Strike 30 45 65 75 150 350 525 -.- 750 900 1,000 -.- 1,250 2,000 4,000 8,500 -.- -.- -.-
1830 Medium 10c Close Collar Strike1830 Medium 10c Close Collar Strike 30 45 65 75 140 325 500 -.- 650 800 1,000 -.- 1,350 2,250 3,750 9,000 -.- -.- -.-
1830 Small 10c Close Collar Strike1830 Small 10c Close Collar Strike 30 45 90 110 150 350 550 -.- 700 1,000 1,250 -.- 2,350 2,750 4,000 15,000 -.- -.- -.-
1830/29 Close Collar Strike1830/29 Close Collar Strike 65 40.25 48 55.20 132 300 450 510 630 720 840 1,080 1,310 2,030 3,220 10,160 17,190 35,940 -.-
1831 Close Collar Strike1831 Close Collar Strike 35 42.55 72 144 228 420 720 900 1,020 1,140 1,380 1,530 2,090 3,690 6,210 14,060 33,440 51,880 -.-
1832 Close Collar Strike1832 Close Collar Strike 30 36.80 43.20 62.40 138 300 450 540 570 700 810 970 1,530 1,940 3,060 5,410 12,810 33,130 85,630
1833 Close Collar Strike1833 Close Collar Strike 30 36.80 43.20 57.60 132 270 480 540 600 750 840 970 1,340 1,940 2,940 5,190 13,560 34,690 -.-
1833 Last 3 High Close Collar Strike1833 Last 3 High Close Collar Strike 30 45 65 85 150 350 500 -.- 650 750 1,000 -.- 1,750 2,250 3,500 7,000 -.- -.- -.-
1834 Large 4 Close Collar Strike1834 Large 4 Close Collar Strike 30 45 65 80 125 325 500 -.- 600 725 1,000 -.- 1,250 1,750 2,850 6,500 -.- -.- -.-
1834 Small 4 Close Collar Strike1834 Small 4 Close Collar Strike 35 36.80 43.20 52.80 132 360 480 540 600 810 910 1,060 1,380 1,940 2,970 7,030 11,910 26,880 38,130
1835 Close Collar Strike1835 Close Collar Strike 30 35.65 44.40 52.80 144 330 480 540 600 720 810 940 1,160 1,970 2,880 5,780 10,690 32,500 40,630
1836 Close Collar Strike1836 Close Collar Strike 30 39.10 45.60 60 156 300 480 540 600 760 880 1,160 1,440 1,840 3,090 5,250 14,690 -.- -.-
1837 Close Collar Strike1837 Close Collar Strike 30 40.25 45.60 52.80 132 300 480 540 630 720 810 940 1,250 1,720 2,810 5,840 11,060 30,630 -.-
 
Seated Liberty Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1837 No Stars1837 No Stars -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6,000 8,000 15,000 20,900 40,000 57,500
1837 Large Date No Stars1837 Large Date No Stars 40 65 100 150 300 550 850 -.- 1,000 1,100 1,100 -.- 1,500 2,200 3,250 6,000 9,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1837 Small Date No Stars1837 Small Date No Stars 40 65 100 225 350 600 850 -.- 1,100 1,250 1,500 -.- 1,750 2,500 4,250 9,500 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1838-O No Stars1838-O No Stars 75 115 149.50 300 475 900 1,080 1,170 1,620 2,460 3,190 3,940 4,650 7,660 9,160 21,780 34,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1838 Large Stars No Drapery1838 Large Stars No Drapery 15 17.25 24 35.65 101.20 198 258 270 360 420 450 480 570 880 1,340 2,530 4,940 10,380 26,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1838 Partial Drapery No Drapery1838 Partial Drapery No Drapery 22.50 30 40 65 150 300 425 -.- 500 1,000 1,250 -.- 1,500 2,250 2,500 4,000 4,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1838 Small Stars No Drapery1838 Small Stars No Drapery 27.50 28.75 35.65 58.65 144 240 420 450 480 540 620 680 1,020 1,470 2,530 4,590 8,690 14,060 24,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1839 No Drapery1839 No Drapery 15 20.40 24.15 35.65 62.10 174 258 300 360 450 540 700 930 1,030 1,690 2,590 4,410 10,160 22,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1839 No Drapery1839 No Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25,000 -.- 40,000 -.- 50,000
1839-O No Drapery1839-O No Drapery 27.50 32.20 43.70 71.30 168 270 420 510 700 820 900 1,020 1,530 2,160 3,090 4,940 8,560 19,810 28,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1839-O Reverse of 1838 No Drapery1839-O Reverse of 1838 No Drapery 65 115 200 250 315 875 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840 No Drapery1840 No Drapery 15 23 28.75 35.65 62.10 174 240 300 360 450 510 540 630 1,040 1,940 2,840 5,910 11,720 20,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840 No Drapery1840 No Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 47,500 -.-
1840-O No Drapery1840-O No Drapery 50 52.90 89.70 132 198 540 870 960 1,410 2,840 4,810 5,910 8,970 14,060 24,060 44,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840 Drapery1840 Drapery 100 92 126.50 186 372 680 990 1,260 2,190 2,550 3,060 3,720 4,590 8,560 18,310 28,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1841 Drapery1841 Drapery 13 16.10 18.40 21.85 32.20 82.80 168 198 240 336 360 390 510 720 1,370 3,440 6,060 8,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1841 Drapery1841 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 67,500 -.- -.- -.-
1841-O Open Bud Reverse Drapery1841-O Open Bud Reverse Drapery 20 17.25 25.30 39.10 74.75 198 330 360 390 660 930 1,060 1,470 2,090 4,840 7,310 13,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 Drapery1842 Drapery 13 14.95 16.10 17.25 27.60 88.80 180 198 234 270 300 420 540 730 1,280 2,440 5,280 11,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 Drapery1842 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 65,000 -.-
1842-O Drapery1842-O Drapery 37.50 16.10 19.55 54.05 210 510 1,090 -.- 1,340 2,030 2,780 -.- 4,030 4,940 6,500 17,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843 Drapery1843 Drapery 13 14.95 16.10 18.40 24.15 57.60 162 210 234 360 390 420 570 800 1,380 3,160 4,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843 Drapery1843 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,500 22,500 27,500
1843-O Drapery1843-O Drapery 175 149.50 270 600 1,470 4,260 10,340 10,980 13,620 17,190 35,630 66,880 137,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844 Drapery1844 Drapery 175 210 300 390 540 1,020 2,190 2,560 3,130 3,720 5,160 5,910 8,030 14,060 20,940 33,130 41,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844 Drapery1844 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 52,000 85,000
1845 Drapery1845 Drapery 13 14.95 16.10 17.25 21.85 63.60 150 204 240 300 360 420 510 660 990 2,090 4,910 9,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1845 Drapery1845 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25,000 40,000
1845-O Drapery1845-O Drapery 82.50 94.30 144 180 630 1,160 2,010 2,940 4,190 4,780 5,310 8,440 21,060 26,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 126,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846 Drapery1846 Drapery 400 480 600 1,020 1,970 3,780 5,790 9,190 11,410 21,190 25,310 30,310 48,130 69,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846 Drapery1846 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,000 20,000 25,000 40,000 -.-
1847 Drapery1847 Drapery 32.50 24.15 37.95 59.80 115 270 408 450 600 810 1,050 1,260 2,130 3,410 4,190 5,690 9,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847 Drapery1847 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 52,500
1848 Drapery1848 Drapery 27.50 28.75 34.50 46 71.30 132 210 270 420 570 780 900 990 1,230 2,560 6,060 8,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1848 Drapery1848 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 22,500 37,500
1849 Drapery1849 Drapery 22.50 24.15 28.75 34.50 57.50 120 210 240 270 330 390 480 680 1,080 1,530 4,530 11,470 27,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 Drapery1849 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45,000 65,000 90,000
1849-O Drapery1849-O Drapery 27.50 34.50 48.30 74.75 180 390 810 990 1,140 2,010 2,700 3,030 3,390 4,940 11,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850 Drapery1850 Drapery 15 14.95 16.10 19.55 27.60 98.40 162 186 210 300 360 420 468 680 1,030 3,340 7,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850 Drapery1850 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30,000 45,000 60,000
1850-O Drapery1850-O Drapery 37.50 34.50 55.20 79.35 143.75 360 480 600 840 1,170 1,620 1,770 2,100 2,410 4,280 6,660 10,810 36,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851 Drapery1851 Drapery 15 14.95 16.10 17.25 34.50 61.20 150 186 210 330 420 510 700 970 2,060 4,840 7,220 13,330 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-O Drapery1851-O Drapery 27.50 34.50 46 80.50 120 300 810 1,090 1,190 1,770 2,440 2,670 3,270 4,230 5,910 10,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852 Drapery1852 Drapery 13 14.95 16.10 17.25 28.75 96 168 180 210 240 300 330 480 700 870 2,380 3,410 7,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852 Drapery1852 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 -.- -.- 37,500 52,000
1852-O Drapery1852-O Drapery 30 34.50 57.50 104.65 252 390 600 820 950 1,230 1,470 1,650 2,780 3,590 5,280 7,340 9,430 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 Drapery1853 Drapery 175 230 300 510 780 820 840 880 920 960 1,020 1,110 1,230 1,530 2,220 3,440 5,910 9,030 18,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 Large Date Drapery1856 Large Date Drapery 35 14.95 16.10 18.40 48.30 98.40 210 240 270 330 390 462 800 1,170 3,970 12,810 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 Small Date Drapery1856 Small Date Drapery 12.50 14.95 16.10 17.25 27.60 66 144 150 210 270 330 360 450 570 860 2,340 5,220 10,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 Small Date Drapery1856 Small Date Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,500 5,000 6,500 10,000 16,500
1856-O Drapery1856-O Drapery 27.50 28.75 40.25 60.95 94.30 198 300 -.- 510 600 820 -.- 1,020 1,500 2,590 5,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-S Drapery1856-S Drapery 300 360 570 920 1,380 1,860 2,100 -.- 2,820 3,690 4,440 -.- 9,750 13,500 25,630 56,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857 Drapery1857 Drapery 12.50 14.95 16.10 17.25 18.40 63.60 144 150 192 240 300 330 420 480 890 2,220 3,190 6,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857 Drapery1857 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 5,250 6,500 10,500
1857-O Drapery1857-O Drapery 17.50 19.55 24.15 28.75 36.80 105.60 192 216 270 390 480 510 570 760 1,090 2,310 4,560 7,870 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 Drapery1858 Drapery 12.50 14.95 16.10 17.25 20.70 57.60 156 168 192 210 270 300 360 540 920 1,970 3,160 7,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 Drapery1858 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 1,150 1,500 1,850 4,500 6,000
1858-O Drapery1858-O Drapery 22.50 28.75 40.25 57.50 110.40 192 360 390 480 650 900 960 1,260 1,830 3,530 7,470 14,560 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858-S Drapery1858-S Drapery 250 300 450 660 990 1,830 2,440 2,840 4,380 5,070 6,780 8,910 11,220 18,190 28,310 39,060 74,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859 Drapery1859 Drapery 15 18.40 21.85 24.15 34.50 66 162 192 210 270 300 330 390 570 1,220 2,160 3,470 5,160 19,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859 Drapery1859 Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 390 750 860 970 1,250 1,720 2,310 4,940 9,300 -.- -.- 450 775 1,250 1,350 2,250 4,000
1859 Transitional Pattern Drapery1859 Transitional Pattern Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15,000 16,500 18,000 40,000
1859-O Drapery1859-O Drapery 22.50 28.75 34.50 40.25 67.85 105.60 192 -.- 270 330 360 -.- 510 600 1,280 2,440 4,590 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-S Drapery1859-S Drapery 250 300 390 630 1,260 2,460 3,900 -.- 7,940 10,590 15,630 -.- 24,060 30,940 48,130 103,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860-S Drapery1860-S Drapery 75 115 168 270 390 528 870 -.- 1,230 1,710 2,550 -.- 4,060 7,340 11,120 30,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 Arrows at Date1853 Arrows at Date 15 14.95 16.10 17.25 28.75 61.20 144 186 222 240 270 360 450 600 810 1,560 2,840 9,340 29,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 Arrows at Date1853 Arrows at Date -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 18,000 -.- 25,000 40,000 52,000
1853-O Arrows at Date1853-O Arrows at Date 20 24.15 37.95 57.50 115 198 360 390 690 1,590 1,830 2,430 3,750 4,720 6,660 12,810 26,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 Arrows at Date1854 Arrows at Date 15 14.95 16.10 17.25 28.75 61.20 168 186 216 240 300 378 540 690 910 1,810 3,220 7,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 Arrows at Date1854 Arrows at Date -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15,000 27,500 35,000
1854-O Arrows at Date1854-O Arrows at Date 30 24.15 34.50 51.75 71.30 102 210 252 300 378 570 640 760 1,090 1,840 4,530 6,090 9,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855 Arrows at Date1855 Arrows at Date 15 14.95 16.10 18.40 29.90 72 150 192 234 330 420 450 570 910 1,220 3,310 5,970 13,130 22,430 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855 Arrows at Date1855 Arrows at Date -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,500 22,500 27,500 -.-
1860 Legend Obverse1860 Legend Obverse 12.50 34.50 44.85 58.65 87.40 144 150 156 168 228 252 300 360 450 680 1,160 1,910 3,940 38,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 Legend Obverse1860 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 360 420 600 660 810 1,440 1,970 4,260 6,840 -.- 325 550 700 900 1,450 1,750
1860-O Legend Obverse1860-O Legend Obverse 750 780 1,260 1,770 2,610 5,030 7,440 -.- 14,060 18,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- 66,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 Legend Obverse1861 Legend Obverse 12 14.95 16.10 17.25 28.75 50.40 81.60 100.80 115.20 132 162 198 240 360 600 1,380 2,780 6,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 Legend Obverse1861 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 420 450 700 760 970 2,030 2,530 4,750 -.- -.- 325 475 700 825 2,000 2,200
1861-S Legend Obverse1861-S Legend Obverse 165 210 300 450 730 1,010 1,260 -.- 2,250 2,670 3,750 -.- 7,810 -.- 25,630 -.- 45,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 Legend Obverse1862 Legend Obverse 15 14.95 16.10 17.25 27.60 48 98.40 112.80 126 138 162 240 270 390 660 1,160 1,940 6,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 Legend Obverse1862 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 420 510 540 660 960 1,690 2,310 -.- -.- -.- 350 575 700 850 2,000 2,250
1862-S Legend Obverse1862-S Legend Obverse 150 180 240 330 650 1,230 1,980 -.- 2,670 3,210 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 32,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1863 Legend Obverse1863 Legend Obverse 875 960 1,200 1,560 1,980 2,070 2,130 2,190 2,280 2,370 2,460 2,550 2,750 2,910 3,060 4,160 6,010 8,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1863 Legend Obverse1863 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 360 390 450 630 850 1,130 1,590 1,910 4,590 10,810 -.- 350 650 725 1,100 1,250 1,850
1863-S Legend Obverse1863-S Legend Obverse 125 168 192 360 540 780 990 -.- 1,470 2,130 2,660 -.- 4,190 9,340 13,750 31,250 40,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 Legend Obverse1864 Legend Obverse 700 720 900 1,200 1,620 1,740 1,860 1,950 2,070 2,160 2,220 2,310 2,430 2,780 3,090 4,690 7,410 15,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 Legend Obverse1864 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 420 510 690 800 1,030 1,660 2,030 3,710 -.- -.- 350 525 700 1,150 1,350 2,250
1864-S Legend Obverse1864-S Legend Obverse 125 156 240 300 420 540 780 -.- 1,170 1,290 1,410 -.- 1,590 1,840 4,660 11,090 18,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 Legend Obverse1865 Legend Obverse 800 780 1,120 1,440 1,680 1,740 1,800 1,860 1,950 2,010 2,070 2,130 2,250 2,530 3,160 4,060 5,440 10,810 15,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 Legend Obverse1865 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 510 570 620 690 750 820 1,060 1,780 2,560 5,360 -.- -.- 500 800 900 1,000 1,850 2,500
1865-S Legend Obverse1865-S Legend Obverse 122.50 150 240 360 720 1,110 1,860 -.- 2,340 3,900 4,690 -.- 6,030 9,560 17,810 30,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Legend Obverse1866 Legend Obverse 950 900 1,080 1,530 1,950 1,980 2,130 2,250 2,400 2,580 2,790 2,970 3,060 3,410 3,690 4,660 5,720 8,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Legend Obverse1866 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 480 510 570 660 800 1,000 1,590 2,340 3,350 10,220 -.- 500 800 900 1,000 1,500 2,000
1866-S Legend Obverse1866-S Legend Obverse 122.50 150 240 390 660 780 880 -.- 1,380 1,620 2,070 -.- 3,930 5,160 7,340 16,060 20,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 Legend Obverse1867 Legend Obverse 1,000 1,020 1,440 1,680 1,830 1,860 1,890 1,920 1,980 2,070 2,130 2,220 2,370 3,030 3,840 4,410 4,910 11,840 15,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 Legend Obverse1867 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 390 480 570 740 840 1,060 1,440 2,410 4,260 -.- -.- 500 800 1,000 1,250 1,500 2,250
1867-S Legend Obverse1867-S Legend Obverse 110 150 210 300 450 720 990 -.- 1,650 2,370 2,670 -.- 3,150 4,220 7,220 12,340 28,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Legend Obverse1868 Legend Obverse 20 23 28.75 46 69 120 240 300 360 390 420 510 630 700 1,340 3,530 5,560 15,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Legend Obverse1868 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 390 450 510 640 890 1,440 1,940 5,920 -.- -.- 300 450 625 700 1,250 2,000
1868-S Legend Obverse1868-S Legend Obverse 55 86.25 120 180 270 330 480 -.- 630 700 820 -.- 1,230 2,720 4,090 4,940 10,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Legend Obverse1869 Legend Obverse 25 25.30 31.05 46 102 210 300 330 390 510 660 770 870 1,030 1,810 3,090 4,280 6,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Legend Obverse1869 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 270 360 420 540 660 810 1,160 1,590 3,900 -.- -.- 500 600 650 800 1,000 1,500
1869-S Legend Obverse1869-S Legend Obverse 32.50 40.25 57.50 90 150 174 234 -.- 360 480 540 -.- 1,050 1,180 1,470 3,470 5,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Legend Obverse1870 Legend Obverse 20 18.40 24.15 34.50 46 73.20 150 156 180 210 240 360 420 550 860 2,340 5,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Legend Obverse1870 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 360 420 480 600 810 1,130 1,690 4,390 -.- -.- 300 450 550 825 1,150 1,600
1870-S Legend Obverse1870-S Legend Obverse 375 420 540 720 900 1,000 1,170 -.- 1,440 1,710 2,160 -.- 2,670 3,250 3,940 8,340 20,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Legend Obverse1871 Legend Obverse 15 18.40 24.15 28.75 40.25 66 162 180 210 240 270 330 390 550 780 1,340 5,840 17,810 37,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Legend Obverse1871 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 270 360 420 480 650 780 1,340 1,810 3,580 -.- -.- 300 450 650 850 1,250 1,500
1871-CC Legend Obverse1871-CC Legend Obverse 3,000 2,610 4,980 6,810 10,800 19,740 27,810 -.- 32,190 -.- -.- -.- 62,500 108,130 -.- 306,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871-S Legend Obverse1871-S Legend Obverse 32.50 57.50 86.25 150 252 348 540 -.- 670 840 1,340 -.- 1,880 2,940 4,840 12,940 33,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Legend Obverse1872 Legend Obverse 12.50 14.95 16.10 17.25 19.55 45.60 97.20 110.40 138 156 180 192 234 330 660 1,410 3,340 10,160 18,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Legend Obverse1872 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 240 270 360 420 510 630 780 1,190 1,660 4,710 -.- -.- 350 525 600 650 1,150 1,650
1872-CC Legend Obverse1872-CC Legend Obverse 1,250 1,350 2,100 2,790 4,780 11,470 18,440 -.- 24,380 52,190 -.- -.- -.- 406,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872-S Legend Obverse1872-S Legend Obverse 45 86.25 115 180 240 408 480 -.- 720 880 1,190 -.- 2,060 3,340 8,030 23,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Closed 3 Legend Obverse1873 Closed 3 Legend Obverse 15 14.95 18.40 21.85 46 69.60 115.20 132 180 198 240 300 420 630 940 1,660 3,190 7,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Closed 3 Legend Obverse1873 Closed 3 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 360 420 480 600 960 1,190 2,030 4,230 14,380 -.- 350 550 675 800 1,050 1,750
1873 Open 3 Legend Obverse1873 Open 3 Legend Obverse 20 16.10 24.15 48.30 100.05 204 300 360 420 510 780 840 1,440 1,780 3,340 9,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-CC Unique Legend Obverse1873-CC Unique Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,600,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 Legend Obverse1875 Legend Obverse 12 14.95 16.10 17.25 21.85 30 75.60 88.80 94.80 115.20 138 168 228 282 425 600 960 4,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 Legend Obverse1875 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 360 480 570 740 1,060 1,380 3,530 9,810 -.- 300 450 550 700 950 1,250
1875-CC CC Above Bow Legend Obverse1875-CC CC Above Bow Legend Obverse 27.50 25.30 28.75 33.35 50.60 198 270 360 390 450 570 690 1,050 1,470 2,310 4,220 7,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875-CC CC Below Bow Legend Obverse1875-CC CC Below Bow Legend Obverse 27.50 23 27.60 31.05 40.25 120 210 270 342 390 450 510 630 1,050 2,190 3,090 4,970 7,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875-S S Above Bow Legend Obverse1875-S S Above Bow Legend Obverse 15 14.95 16.10 19.55 28.75 44.40 75.60 90 115.20 168 192 216 270 360 525 1,030 2,220 7,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875-S S Below Bow Legend Obverse1875-S S Below Bow Legend Obverse 12.50 16.10 18.40 31.05 37.95 57.60 90 105.60 132 186 228 270 420 525 690 1,660 3,660 14,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 Legend Obverse1876 Legend Obverse 12 14.95 16.10 17.25 18.40 27.60 78 86.40 99.60 144 174 198 240 300 425 890 1,230 2,440 6,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 Legend Obverse1876 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 390 510 600 720 1,160 1,690 5,030 10,530 -.- 300 450 550 700 1,100 2,000
1876-CC Legend Obverse1876-CC Legend Obverse 27.50 21.85 28.75 46 78.20 132 150 -.- 228 330 420 -.- 660 810 1,090 1,500 3,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876-CC Legend Obverse1876-CC Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 50,000 -.-
1876-S Legend Obverse1876-S Legend Obverse 15 14.95 16.10 20.70 28.75 48 81.60 -.- 97.20 115.20 150 -.- 270 330 600 1,380 2,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 Legend Obverse1877 Legend Obverse 12 14.95 16.10 17.25 18.40 32.40 75.60 86.40 100.80 120 150 180 300 360 550 1,000 1,310 4,530 11,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 Legend Obverse1877 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 360 450 540 780 1,230 1,560 5,530 -.- -.- 300 450 600 800 1,250 1,650
1877-CC Legend Obverse1877-CC Legend Obverse 25 21.85 34.50 81.65 126.50 210 240 -.- 318 342 390 -.- 540 710 1,500 2,130 3,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877-S Legend Obverse1877-S Legend Obverse 22.50 16.10 17.25 25.30 34.50 54 72 -.- 115.20 138 150 -.- 360 570 730 1,590 5,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 Legend Obverse1878 Legend Obverse 12 14.95 16.10 17.25 20.70 38.40 75.60 87.60 110.40 132 150 210 270 390 500 1,060 1,910 5,360 18,010 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 Legend Obverse1878 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 360 390 480 570 780 1,160 1,590 4,060 -.- -.- 350 500 600 750 1,250 1,650
1878-CC Legend Obverse1878-CC Legend Obverse 225 180 240 330 390 540 700 -.- 1,140 1,260 1,410 -.- 1,980 3,060 3,340 4,470 8,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 Legend Obverse1879 Legend Obverse 165 240 300 360 420 510 540 570 640 670 700 740 780 840 940 1,130 1,560 3,280 9,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 Legend Obverse1879 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 312 330 360 420 540 680 830 1,090 1,560 2,530 5,840 -.- 350 550 650 750 1,000 1,350
1880 Legend Obverse1880 Legend Obverse 125 156 216 300 360 450 480 510 540 570 600 640 690 760 960 1,250 1,810 3,410 13,330 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 Legend Obverse1880 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 240 360 390 450 540 730 1,140 1,440 2,440 6,500 -.- 300 450 600 750 950 1,500
1881 Legend Obverse1881 Legend Obverse 125 198 240 300 420 480 570 600 630 650 680 720 760 930 1,160 1,780 3,160 5,140 11,860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 Legend Obverse1881 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 270 288 360 390 450 540 790 970 1,410 2,660 7,500 -.- 300 450 550 750 1,000 1,250
1882 Legend Obverse1882 Legend Obverse 12 14.95 16.10 17.25 20.70 33.60 72 81.60 98.40 120 162 210 240 270 525 710 940 2,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 Legend Obverse1882 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 216 330 390 450 540 740 1,110 1,440 2,630 8,060 28,180 300 450 550 650 1,000 1,250
1883 Legend Obverse1883 Legend Obverse 12 14.95 16.10 17.25 19.55 28.80 78 85.20 105.60 126 144 168 198 300 450 660 940 2,860 9,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 Legend Obverse1883 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 390 480 570 750 940 1,470 2,530 9,660 -.- 300 450 550 700 900 1,350
1884 Legend Obverse1884 Legend Obverse 12 14.95 16.10 17.25 19.55 26.40 72 81.60 105.60 120 150 162 180 240 400 720 970 2,700 11,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 Legend Obverse1884 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 390 510 600 760 1,130 1,440 2,660 8,060 -.- 300 450 600 700 900 1,250
1884-S Legend Obverse1884-S Legend Obverse 27.50 28.75 34.50 46 81.65 120 270 -.- 420 480 660 -.- 800 1,250 1,560 5,590 7,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 Legend Obverse1885 Legend Obverse 12 14.95 16.10 17.25 20.70 30 72 93.60 115.20 132 156 174 240 300 375 600 890 2,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 Legend Obverse1885 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 390 510 570 710 1,000 1,310 2,310 6,530 19,380 350 500 600 700 950 1,400
1885-S Legend Obverse1885-S Legend Obverse 700 1,000 1,200 1,350 1,890 2,850 3,590 -.- 4,660 5,410 6,190 -.- 7,160 10,530 23,440 35,940 54,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 Legend Obverse1886 Legend Obverse 12 14.95 16.10 17.25 18.40 27.60 75.60 90 108 138 150 180 210 300 525 690 940 3,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 Legend Obverse1886 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 360 390 522 570 700 1,060 1,410 2,380 9,060 -.- 300 450 550 750 1,100 1,350
1886-S Legend Obverse1886-S Legend Obverse 37.50 51.75 63.25 102 132 210 270 -.- 390 420 525 -.- 940 1,110 2,090 3,530 4,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 Legend Obverse1887 Legend Obverse 12 14.95 16.10 17.25 18.40 27.60 78 91.20 110.40 132 150 174 192 210 450 660 960 2,500 8,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 Legend Obverse1887 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 360 390 450 570 730 1,040 1,380 2,380 8,530 -.- 300 450 600 675 1,000 1,350
1887-S Legend Obverse1887-S Legend Obverse 12 14.95 16.10 17.25 18.40 33.60 87.60 -.- 115.20 126 138 -.- 240 330 450 920 1,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 Legend Obverse1888 Legend Obverse 12 14.95 16.10 17.25 19.55 30 75.60 85.20 103.20 120 150 174 240 300 525 660 1,170 4,320 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 Legend Obverse1888 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 360 450 540 750 1,030 1,310 2,690 8,440 -.- 300 450 550 750 900 1,200
1888-S Legend Obverse1888-S Legend Obverse 15 14.95 16.10 17.25 19.55 34.80 98.40 -.- 138 180 264 -.- 510 710 1,220 3,660 6,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 Legend Obverse1889 Legend Obverse 12 14.95 16.10 17.25 18.40 28.80 74.40 84 97.20 120 132 168 180 240 475 600 880 3,020 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 Legend Obverse1889 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 360 450 540 810 1,110 1,440 2,560 8,280 -.- 300 450 550 700 1,000 1,250
1889-S Legend Obverse1889-S Legend Obverse 22.50 16.10 17.25 24.15 47.15 100.80 156 -.- 222 258 468 -.- 540 850 1,230 3,630 5,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890 Legend Obverse1890 Legend Obverse 12 14.95 16.10 17.25 20.70 28.80 82.80 88.80 105.60 138 150 162 198 330 425 680 970 3,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890 Legend Obverse1890 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 360 450 540 810 1,060 1,470 3,060 8,440 -.- 350 500 600 700 1,100 1,250
1890-S Legend Obverse1890-S Legend Obverse 15 16.10 17.25 26.45 43.70 72 162 -.- 198 246 270 -.- 330 660 1,080 1,440 2,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 Legend Obverse1891 Legend Obverse 12 14.95 16.10 17.25 19.55 28.80 74.40 85.20 100.80 126 144 162 174 300 475 600 1,060 2,500 9,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 Legend Obverse1891 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 360 390 450 570 750 1,030 1,530 3,060 10,690 -.- 300 450 550 700 950 1,350
1891-O Legend Obverse1891-O Legend Obverse 16 14.95 16.10 17.25 19.55 40.80 92.40 -.- 115.20 156 174 -.- 270 390 525 970 2,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891-S Legend Obverse1891-S Legend Obverse 12 14.95 16.10 17.25 18.40 39.60 79.20 -.- 111.60 144 168 -.- 234 300 575 1,090 1,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-S Arrows at Date1873-S Arrows at Date 25 40.25 51.75 72 120 270 450 -.- 690 870 990 -.- 1,200 1,650 3,160 8,160 13,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-CC Arrows at Date1873-CC Arrows at Date 2,500 3,030 3,930 5,580 9,060 19,440 40,810 43,440 46,560 53,440 59,380 64,380 70,310 78,130 118,750 350,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Arrows at Date1873 Arrows at Date 15 14.95 19.55 25.30 59.80 150 276 300 360 390 420 450 570 730 1,250 3,220 7,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Arrows at Date1873 Arrows at Date -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 420 540 600 730 880 1,220 3,910 5,470 10,840 -.- -.- 550 850 900 1,250 3,750 7,000
1874 Arrows at Date1874 Arrows at Date 15 14.95 19.55 25.30 65.55 156 300 330 390 450 480 510 600 890 1,470 2,910 3,880 15,440 43,130 60,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 Arrows at Date1874 Arrows at Date -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 345 450 600 710 750 920 1,280 2,970 5,530 19,690 31,060 -.- 700 800 950 1,100 3,750 5,000
1874-CC Arrows at Date1874-CC Arrows at Date 8,000 12,000 15,000 20,940 24,190 30,310 43,750 -.- 80,310 -.- -.- -.- 203,130 281,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874-S Arrows at Date1874-S Arrows at Date 50 69 96 150 222 330 540 -.- 690 870 1,120 -.- 1,530 2,090 3,560 7,440 13,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Barber Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1892 1892 8 7.47 8.75 14.95 21.85 28.80 66 72 75.60 105.60 126 150 168 212.50 262.50 425 690 2,840 29,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892 1892 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 390 462 550 690 980 1,410 2,440 10,600 -.- 340 525 620 750 1,100 1,650
1892-O 1892-O 20 9.20 17.25 35.65 56.35 84 96 138 150 162 198 210 270 325 660 1,500 3,590 6,140 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-S 1892-S 70 74.75 120 210 240 270 336 360 390 420 510 540 700 890 1,530 3,630 12,380 26,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 1893 10 7.47 13.20 20.70 28.75 57.60 76.80 90 105.60 150 168 180 200 250 425 960 1,400 7,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 1893 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 390 462 575 700 1,190 1,380 2,380 6,790 24,380 340 525 620 750 1,100 1,650
1893/2 1893/2 150 115 146.40 156 182.40 330 450 -.- 650 940 1,110 -.- 1,650 2,060 3,500 6,030 9,260 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893-O 1893-O 29 31.05 46 120 150 192 228 240 270 300 360 420 475 600 1,220 2,090 3,710 8,740 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893-S 1893-S 20 16.10 25.30 41.40 57.50 105.60 144 162 210 234 330 420 500 840 1,530 2,280 6,270 26,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 1894 25 25.20 54 120 156 198 216 240 258 270 330 360 450 500 730 1,190 1,790 5,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 1894 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 390 450 550 730 1,090 1,380 2,440 6,500 -.- 340 525 620 750 1,100 1,650
1894-O 1894-O 60 72 102 198 330 480 660 720 810 990 1,620 1,710 2,160 3,910 6,030 10,410 21,130 37,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894-S Proof Only 1894-S Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,250,000 1,600,000 1,800,000 2,100,000 2,500,000
1895 1895 90 88.80 168 312 510 570 620 690 740 780 810 890 1,000 1,080 1,440 1,910 5,780 14,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 1895 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 390 450 660 770 1,040 1,280 2,720 5,140 -.- 340 525 620 750 1,100 1,650
1895-O 1895-O 450 570 630 960 1,620 2,550 3,510 3,660 4,140 4,590 5,730 5,940 8,690 12,410 17,810 27,190 47,450 63,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895-S 1895-S 50 40.25 60.95 144 234 300 330 360 450 510 570 640 970 1,340 1,910 4,530 19,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 1896 10 12.65 24.15 54.05 78.20 102 106.80 115.20 132 150 180 240 360 475 660 1,310 2,280 9,390 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 1896 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 228 330 390 480 630 700 990 1,530 2,840 -.- -.- 340 525 620 750 1,100 1,650
1896-O 1896-O 95 85.20 180 270 390 540 810 870 1,050 1,290 1,410 1,710 2,340 2,810 5,160 9,160 14,890 21,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896-S 1896-S 95 104.40 186 300 408 540 600 660 750 860 900 990 1,160 1,690 2,840 4,160 6,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 1897 6 7.80 8.05 10.35 18 38.40 67.20 79.20 97.20 111.60 120 150 174 225 300 550 880 3,540 20,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 1897 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 390 450 640 730 1,110 1,340 1,970 6,920 -.- 340 525 620 750 1,100 1,650
1897-O 1897-O 70 73.20 162 270 360 450 640 740 820 940 990 1,190 1,250 1,590 2,660 4,530 6,440 14,760 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897-S 1897-S 20 21.60 34.50 88.55 144 222 246 300 390 480 540 630 780 970 1,940 3,220 4,710 17,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 1898 6 7.80 8.05 10.35 12.65 30 67.20 80.40 94.80 115.20 138 150 168 225 275 525 990 3,770 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 1898 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 390 450 630 700 1,110 1,250 2,250 5,620 -.- 340 525 620 750 1,100 1,650
1898-O 1898-O 14 10.35 27.60 86.25 150 204 282 300 330 420 540 760 870 1,280 1,560 2,970 6,340 31,850 47,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898-S 1898-S 10 8.05 15.60 28.75 52.90 99.60 150 198 270 360 420 600 940 1,340 2,090 3,220 5,160 15,600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 1899 7 7.80 8.40 10.35 12.65 28.80 67.20 75.60 90 105.60 117.60 150 168 225 275 575 1,370 5,490 8,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 1899 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 198 210 312 390 450 550 690 1,090 1,410 2,690 9,430 -.- 340 525 620 750 1,100 1,650
1899-O 1899-O 10 9.20 20.70 69 110.40 168 240 282 300 330 450 510 660 1,160 1,840 4,310 6,860 15,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899-S 1899-S 10 9.20 16.10 23 37.95 58.80 105.60 120 162 300 330 390 570 740 1,340 2,220 4,590 9,260 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 1900 6 7.80 8.05 9.20 11.50 25.20 64.80 68.40 72 84 117.60 132 162 225 350 525 1,410 5,620 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 1900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 312 360 480 575 690 1,080 1,440 2,310 6,340 -.- 340 525 620 750 1,100 1,650
1900-O 1900-O 19 18 35.65 108 150 216 312 348 390 450 600 840 980 1,110 1,880 4,090 5,530 12,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900-S 1900-S 8 7.80 8.05 11.50 19.55 38.40 78 92.40 132 186 198 210 330 425 830 1,940 4,220 18,010 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 1901 7 7.80 8.40 9.20 10.35 26.40 61.20 66 76.80 96 117.60 126 168 193.75 268.75 550 1,220 3,610 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 1901 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 270 330 390 525 660 1,020 1,230 2,060 9,950 -.- 340 525 620 750 1,175 1,650
1901-O 1901-O 7 8.05 9.20 17.25 36.80 81.60 162 186 228 330 480 630 680 1,030 1,810 2,560 3,840 12,900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901-S 1901-S 80 87.60 198 360 468 588 700 810 1,050 1,140 1,260 1,500 1,620 1,970 2,660 4,840 6,440 13,980 26,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 1902 7 7.80 8.40 9.20 10.35 24 60 64.80 72 100.80 117.60 126 150 193.75 275 600 1,220 4,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 1902 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 270 330 420 525 660 950 1,250 3,560 -.- -.- 340 525 620 750 1,050 2,050
1902-O 1902-O 7 8.12 9.20 14.95 32.20 73.20 138 156 210 330 390 480 540 980 1,590 3,160 6,310 14,110 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902-S 1902-S 13 10.35 23 63.60 99.60 138 180 192 240 294 390 540 690 1,060 1,250 2,780 5,340 10,210 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 1903 7 7.80 8.40 9.20 10.35 25.20 60 63.60 73.20 90 117.60 126 156 218.75 262.50 670 1,270 5,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 1903 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 270 330 450 562.50 660 940 1,340 2,560 9,040 -.- 340 525 620 750 1,050 1,650
1903-O 1903-O 8 7.80 9.20 15.60 30 62.40 110.40 132 150 210 300 342 390 550 1,000 3,670 9,460 12,420 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903-S 1903-S 62 78 132 330 480 780 990 1,120 1,180 1,230 1,320 1,380 1,470 1,590 1,940 2,570 4,030 10,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 1904 7 7.80 8.40 9.20 10.35 22.80 60 63.60 74.40 102 117.60 126 150 218.75 250 700 1,910 8,680 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 1904 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 270 330 408 525 660 940 1,190 2,840 8,130 -.- 340 525 620 750 1,050 1,650
1904-S 1904-S 35 52.80 96 150 234 330 450 480 510 750 820 990 1,380 1,660 2,970 4,530 7,740 20,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 1905 7 7.80 8.40 9.20 10.35 25.20 62.40 68.40 73.20 90 117.60 126 150 200 300 600 1,850 6,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 1905 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 270 360 420 550 680 910 1,280 1,940 8,390 -.- 340 525 620 750 1,050 1,650
1905-O 1905-O 8 9.60 16.80 32.20 60.95 110.40 138 162 180 240 270 300 360 475 690 1,380 2,630 7,740 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905-O Micro O 1905-O Micro O 60 82 130 205 330 755 1,050 -.- 1,700 2,400 3,200 -.- 5,000 6,500 9,700 13,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905-S 1905-S 8 7.80 8.40 9.20 20.70 49.20 84 93.60 105.60 162 192 210 240 300 450 1,040 1,920 6,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 1906 7 7.80 8.40 9.20 10.35 22.80 60 66 73.20 91.20 117.60 132 156 200 250 406.25 1,120 4,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 1906 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 270 360 420 550 670 910 1,190 2,500 9,300 -.- 340 525 620 750 1,050 1,650
1906-D 1906-D 8 7.80 8.40 9.20 17.25 40.80 78 93.60 100.80 144 180 198 270 400 790 1,340 2,370 8,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906-O 1906-O 8 7.80 18 47.15 85.20 120 132 156 168 198 210 228 360 437.50 600 1,000 1,410 3,900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906-S 1906-S 8 7.80 8.40 14.95 27.60 61.20 91.20 110.40 150 228 282 300 330 475 720 1,080 2,280 9,330 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 1907 8 7.80 8.40 9.60 10.35 26.40 60 66 74.40 108 126 132 150 187.50 225 450 940 5,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 1907 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 270 330 420 550 690 1,000 1,210 2,470 9,390 -.- 340 525 620 750 1,100 1,650
1907-D 1907-D 7 7.80 8.40 9.20 23 60 111.60 129.60 150 210 300 330 480 730 1,130 1,880 3,480 9,190 16,710 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907-O 1907-O 8 7.80 9.60 32.20 49.45 75.60 92.40 105.60 132 192 210 228 258 400 575 1,130 1,690 8,870 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907-S 1907-S 8 7.80 8.40 14.40 34.50 72 120 150 168 282 360 390 480 710 1,030 1,910 4,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 1908 8 7.80 8.40 9.60 10.35 22.80 60 64.80 73.20 92.40 117.60 126 138 187.50 237.50 425 780 4,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 1908 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 270 330 390 525 660 910 1,250 2,030 9,520 -.- 340 525 620 750 1,100 1,650
1908-D 1908-D 7 7.80 8.40 9.20 13.20 36 62.40 70.80 86.40 105.60 132 150 162 250 475 780 1,660 5,040 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-O 1908-O 7 7.80 14.40 46 63.60 104.40 156 192 234 288 330 414 480 630 840 1,330 1,890 4,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-S 1908-S 7 7.80 8.40 13.80 23 60 150 168 186 276 330 360 450 660 1,080 1,380 2,780 8,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 1909 8 7.80 8.40 9.60 10.35 21.60 60 64.80 72 87.60 117.60 126 150 187.50 275 475 730 5,140 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 1909 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 210 300 330 408 525 680 1,060 1,310 2,280 8,390 -.- 340 525 620 750 1,100 1,650
1909-D 1909-D 12 8.40 16.80 64.80 97.75 144 234 252 300 360 480 510 600 1,010 1,220 1,380 5,010 8,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-O 1909-O 8 7.80 9.60 13.20 27.60 63.60 110.40 132 180 240 300 330 450 750 1,100 1,630 3,480 14,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-S 1909-S 13 8.40 24 86.40 126 198 300 330 384 540 600 660 720 920 1,630 2,840 9,430 11,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 1910 8 7.80 8.40 9.20 10.35 21.60 60 64.80 70.80 85.20 117.60 132 150 212.50 250 475 890 3,750 11,860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 1910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 270 342 390 518.75 690 990 1,250 2,310 8,650 -.- 340 525 620 750 1,100 1,650
1910-D 1910-D 7 7.80 8.40 10.35 23 57.60 96 115.20 126 186 228 270 360 450 730 1,720 2,630 7,740 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910-S 1910-S 8 7.80 12 50.40 76.80 126 174 210 234 330 420 480 570 740 1,500 2,190 2,990 8,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911 1911 7 7.80 8.40 9.60 10.35 21.60 61.20 64.80 70.80 105.60 117.60 126 150 212.50 250 406.25 690 1,970 9,040 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911 1911 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 330 390 518.75 670 1,000 1,220 2,470 6,660 20,630 340 525 620 750 1,100 1,650
1911-D 1911-D 7 7.80 8.40 9.60 11.50 26.40 62.40 67.20 76.80 98.40 117.60 144 162 193.75 325 550 1,060 3,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911-S 1911-S 8 7.80 8.40 9.20 20.70 52.80 93.60 102 115.20 186 228 258 300 400 630 840 1,120 2,700 10,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 1912 7 7.80 8.40 9.60 10.35 21.60 60 63.60 70.80 91.20 117.60 126 150 187.50 237.50 450 700 2,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 1912 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 210 222 300 330 450 550 660 980 1,340 3,590 8,910 -.- 340 525 620 750 1,100 1,650
1912-D 1912-D 7 7.80 8.40 9.60 10.35 25.20 62.40 69.60 76.80 92.40 126 144 162 200 231.25 525 1,560 6,790 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912-S 1912-S 7 7.80 8.40 9.20 13.80 38.40 85.20 97.20 138 168 180 210 270 300 575 920 2,570 6,860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 1913 7 7.80 8.40 9.60 10.35 21.60 62.40 66 74.40 96 117.60 126 150 225 268.75 425 840 3,320 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 1913 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 318 372 408 550 670 1,000 1,340 3,940 8,190 40,630 340 525 620 750 1,100 1,650
1913-S 1913-S 34 31.20 43.20 132 192 270 360 390 420 570 630 710 820 1,190 1,440 2,530 3,720 7,960 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 1914 7 7.80 8.40 9.60 10.80 21.60 60 63.60 70.80 84 117.60 126 150 200 237.50 418.75 750 4,390 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 1914 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 270 378 438 543.75 740 1,060 1,590 3,310 12,030 -.- 395 550 700 850 1,150 1,650
1914-D 1914-D 7 7.80 8.40 9.60 10.35 30 62.40 70.80 81.60 93.60 117.60 144 168 225 250 630 1,100 5,430 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914-S 1914-S 7 7.80 8.40 10.35 16.10 39.60 81.60 90 94.80 138 168 180 210 300 450 1,160 1,880 9,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 1915 7 7.80 8.40 9.60 10.35 22.80 60 63.60 70.80 88.80 117.60 126 150 187.50 250 425 840 2,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 1915 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 378 450 550 790 1,380 1,970 3,810 -.- -.- 350 600 655 800 1,475 3,990
1915-S 1915-S 9 8.40 13.20 33.35 49.20 85.20 132 150 168 198 270 300 330 450 730 1,560 2,110 7,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916 1916 8 7.80 8.40 9.60 10.35 21.60 60 63.60 75.60 84 117.60 138 150 175 237.50 425 700 2,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-S 1916-S 8 7.80 8.40 9.60 10.35 21.60 64.80 70.80 76.80 87.60 126 132 150 212.50 237.50 550 1,500 10,110 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1916 1916 5 6.84 6.90 7.20 7.80 10.80 19.55 20.70 23 26.40 30 32.40 36 44.40 62.40 210 120 280 237.50 375 810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-D 1916-D 850 1,620 2,610 3,540 5,340 7,530 9,540 11,410 12,060 12,440 14,060 14,560 16,690 19,560 24,690 35,000 35,430 65,000 36,880 82,000 48,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-S 1916-S 5 6.84 6.90 9.60 14.40 24 26.45 29.90 33.35 39.60 44.40 48 56.40 82.80 103.20 400 243.75 1,000 375 1,650 1,370 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917 1917 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.20 10.20 12.65 14.95 16.10 20.40 30 45.60 54 72 88.80 225 200 525 400 900 810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-D 1917-D 6 6.84 7.50 13.80 22.20 52.80 86.25 97.75 120.75 144 156 192 222 300 450 1,200 860 4,750 1,560 8,000 4,320 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-S 1917-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.20 16.80 27.60 31.05 40.25 74.40 84 102 150 192 300 1,000 425 1,600 850 2,200 2,670 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918 1918 5 6.84 6.90 7.80 11.40 34.80 40.25 42.55 46 92.40 100.80 110.40 126 150 180 500 400 1,550 790 3,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918-D 1918-D 5 6.84 6.90 9 13.20 31.20 43.70 49.45 63.25 138 150 168 240 282 475 6,000 1,000 15,000 1,720 65,000 3,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918-S 1918-S 5 6.84 6.90 7.80 12.30 30 42.55 46 59.80 110.40 132 174 240 360 525 5,000 810 11,000 1,410 28,000 2,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919 1919 -.- 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.20 13.20 24.15 -.- -.- -.- 52.80 -.- 75.60 115.20 225 -.- 300 -.- 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919 1919 5 5 7 9 10 17 25 -.- -.- -.- 65 -.- 100 175 225 350 475 1,000 1,000 1,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919-D 1919-D 7 6.84 7.80 12.60 24 44.40 69 73.60 105.80 222 240 390 450 630 940 5,000 1,500 38,500 3,280 130,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919-S 1919-S 6 6.84 7.80 12.60 21.60 52.80 83.95 92 115 198 240 270 510 660 1,230 7,500 1,760 30,500 2,150 120,000 3,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920 1920 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.20 10.20 14.95 18.40 20.70 31.20 34.80 44.40 61.20 77.50 143.75 200 250 425 475 650 1,460 2,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920-D 1920-D 5 6.84 7.20 8.70 11.10 25.20 42.55 55.20 59.80 162 198 210 270 400 475 1,850 660 3,500 1,470 8,000 3,740 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920-S 1920-S 5 6.84 7.20 9.90 13.80 21.60 39.10 50.60 58.65 150 186 210 390 525 840 3,000 1,500 7,000 2,090 12,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921 1921 50 52.80 72 138 264 510 840 960 1,110 1,410 1,470 1,590 1,710 1,970 2,310 5,000 3,310 6,000 4,440 11,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921-D 1921-D 70 72 115.20 198 312 570 1,160 1,240 1,280 1,380 1,590 1,680 1,890 2,720 3,410 6,000 3,660 10,000 4,590 12,500 6,990 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923 1923 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 14.95 17.25 18.40 31.20 36 38.40 43.20 57.60 80.40 150 150 325 243.75 500 910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923-S 1923-S 5 6.84 7.80 12.30 20.40 76.80 115 126.50 161 198 216 252 390 420 750 3,500 1,250 7,000 2,540 90,000 4,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924 1924 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 8.70 14.40 25.30 27.60 31.05 37.20 52.80 68.40 82.80 100.80 126 250 200 525 400 1,200 1,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924-D 1924-D 6 6.84 7.20 9.90 25.20 66 101.20 115 143.75 192 210 252 300 420 540 1,200 1,040 2,200 1,760 3,750 2,800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924-S 1924-S 6 6.84 6.90 7.50 18.30 57.60 100.05 115 189.75 288 330 390 450 582 850 4,000 1,560 17,500 3,020 60,000 8,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925 1925 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 10.20 19.55 21.85 26.45 31.20 38.40 62.40 75.60 93.60 168 275 275 900 437.50 1,800 1,020 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925-D 1925-D 8 6.84 7.80 16.20 45.60 132 189.75 210 230 294 390 480 630 810 1,110 3,050 2,190 5,000 2,690 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925-S 1925-S 6 6.84 7.80 12.60 18 72 97.75 143.75 172.50 198 240 270 402 700 870 2,500 1,280 4,000 2,540 6,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926 1926 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 9 13.80 19.55 23 27.60 30 40.80 51.60 66 97.50 200 225 425 350 800 1,400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-D 1926-D 6 6.84 6.90 8.70 16.20 31.20 46 50.60 59.80 150 156 180 270 330 425 1,450 575 2,750 1,410 4,600 3,740 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-S 1926-S 12 10.80 13.20 30 80.40 270 408 444 570 1,320 1,410 1,740 2,130 2,560 3,090 9,000 3,720 11,000 5,780 31,000 9,430 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927 1927 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 9.30 13.80 14.95 17.25 24 28.80 33.60 48 60 91.20 300 162.50 550 325 675 1,170 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-D 1927-D 5 6.84 7.80 14.40 26.40 88.80 132.25 143.75 161 222 240 330 408 510 930 3,750 1,410 8,000 2,470 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-S 1927-S 8 6.84 6.90 6.96 12.60 30 52.90 59.80 86.25 330 390 420 510 700 920 4,000 1,410 7,500 2,840 2,000 8,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928 1928 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 9 16.10 17.25 19.55 21.60 26.40 30 38.40 50.40 80.40 200 137.50 400 300 600 2,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928-D 1928-D 6 6.84 7.80 12.60 27.60 56.40 96.60 105.80 126.50 192 210 240 330 420 510 2,500 880 3,000 1,530 5,750 2,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928-S 1928-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 20.40 37.95 43.70 57.50 105.60 150 180 258 282 450 1,100 525 3,000 700 5,250 1,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929 1929 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.80 11.50 12.65 14.95 18 21.60 22.80 25.20 36 46.80 125 80 350 150 500 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929-D 1929-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.50 14.40 17.25 18.40 19.55 22.80 26.40 28.80 38.40 46.80 56.40 300 96.25 375 181.25 625 400 2,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929-S 1929-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 9 19.55 20.70 24.15 30 33.60 37.20 39.60 48 79.20 400 175 600 325 1,200 617.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1930 1930 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.80 13.80 16.10 18.40 24 28.80 36 45.60 51.60 64.80 275 132 700 225 1,150 1,270 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1930-S 1930-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 18 43.70 46 49.45 56.40 72 90 103.20 150 180 600 222 1,500 400 2,000 1,140 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1931 1931 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 12 21.85 23 25.30 33.60 40.80 45.60 55.20 72 96 350 156 700 268.75 1,200 780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1931-D 1931-D 8 7.20 9.60 13.20 18 38.40 50.60 52.90 55.20 66 87.60 97.20 132 150 180 500 264 600 425 1,000 940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1931-S 1931-S 6 6.84 6.90 6.96 9 18 39.10 41.40 49.45 96 100.80 103.20 126 144 222 1,250 330 3,000 550 4,000 960 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934 1934 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 8.05 9.20 12 13.20 14.40 18 21.60 26.40 140 40.80 200 81.25 250 231.25 750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934-D 1934-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 12 19.55 25.30 26.45 30 32.40 34.80 36 45.60 67.50 225 105 350 175 900 475 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935 1935 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 14.40 18 25.20 80 36 100 55 190 130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935-D 1935-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 10.80 17.25 19.55 21.85 25.20 34.80 37.20 38.40 44.40 50.40 300 86.40 425 156.25 750 730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935-S 1935-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 9.20 10.35 11.50 15.60 25.20 26.40 27.60 30 32.40 175 45.60 500 80 650 300 2,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936 1936 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 14.40 21.60 60 33.60 125 52.50 200 105 670 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936 1936 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 420 546 620 740 910 -.- 1,160 -.- 1,660 -.- 3,060 26,460 -.- 700 800 850 900 1,100 2,000 3,250
1936-D 1936-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 8.40 12.65 13.80 16.10 20.40 24 25.20 26.40 30 36 175 48 260 100 350 286 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936-S 1936-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 9.20 10.35 11.50 13.20 15.60 16.80 18 21.60 26.40 100 36 175 68.75 250 195 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937 1937 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 24 45 30 70 40 125 75.40 375 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937 1937 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 143.75 162 186 240 258 300 375 437.50 -.- 525 -.- 640 -.- 860 2,630 -.- 275 350 375 425 475 625 950
1937-D 1937-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 8.05 9.20 10.35 13.20 18 20.40 22.80 25.20 33.60 70 49.20 125 76.25 200 156 475 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937-S 1937-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 10.35 11.50 14.40 19.20 24 25.20 27.60 36 160 44.40 300 78.75 350 156 840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938 1938 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 8.05 9.20 10.80 12 13.20 16.80 19.20 24 70 31.20 125 43.75 150 93.60 425 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938 1938 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 144 150 168 180 240 -.- 282 -.- 406.25 -.- 630 3,540 16,560 155 180 200 225 300 450 950
1938-D 1938-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 9.20 10.35 11.50 13.20 16.80 18 19.20 21.60 24 70 33.60 115 62.50 165 212.50 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938-S 1938-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 8.05 9.20 13.20 18 19.20 21.60 24 30 90 38.40 175 71.25 350 200 730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939 1939 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 8.40 9.60 10.80 12 15.60 22.80 70 30 200 41.25 275 91 475 6,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939 1939 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 85.10 101.20 132 150 162 174 210 -.- 246 -.- 325 -.- 550 1,630 -.- 130 140 160 200 250 350 625
1939-D 1939-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 9.60 12 14.40 15.60 16.80 21.60 60 28.80 110 47.50 150 83.20 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939-S 1939-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 9.20 10.80 11.50 13.20 15.60 19.20 21.60 28.80 44.40 375 55.20 600 78.75 1,450 227.50 1,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940 1940 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 19.20 45 27.60 90 40 120 63.70 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940 1940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 79.35 92 126 132 134.40 144 175 -.- 193.75 -.- 243.75 -.- 368.75 1,850 15,630 110 140 150 175 200 250 500
1940-D 1940-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.80 8.05 9.60 12 13.20 15.60 22.80 45 33.60 65 45 95 74.10 830 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940-S 1940-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 24 50 31.20 125 42.50 175 106.60 810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1941 1941 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 15.60 45 22.80 65 35 95 62.40 630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1941 1941 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 74.75 86.25 126 129.60 132 138 162.50 -.- 187.50 -.- 237.50 -.- 375 2,800 13,130 110 140 150 175 200 250 375
1941-D 1941-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 19.20 45 28.80 65 46.25 95 74.10 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1941-S 1941-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 18 50 28.80 75 37.50 125 88.40 475 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942 1942 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 18 45 24 65 35 95 61.10 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942 1942 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 69 80.50 126 129.60 132 138 162.50 -.- 187.50 -.- 231.25 -.- 343.75 1,120 16,880 110 140 150 175 200 250 375
1942/1 1942/1 325 342 378 450 600 810 1,110 1,290 1,500 2,130 2,550 2,970 3,960 5,250 8,720 43,500 12,030 85,000 19,190 125,000 73,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942/41-D 1942/41-D 300 318 336 408 480 800 990 1,050 1,530 1,770 2,580 2,790 3,270 4,290 6,400 11,000 7,700 35,000 11,060 55,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942-D 1942-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 19.20 45 22.80 65 35 95 66.30 525 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942-S 1942-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 14.40 15.60 16.80 18 24 60 28.80 125 36.25 190 84.50 1,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943 1943 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 15.60 45 21.60 65 31.25 95 59.80 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-D 1943-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 15.60 45 26.40 65 37.50 95 75.40 375 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-S 1943-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 13.20 15.60 19.20 50 26.40 90 35 130 70.20 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944 1944 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 18 45 25.20 90 33.75 205 61.10 575 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944-D 1944-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 13.20 14.40 15.60 45 21.60 65 32.50 95 57.20 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944-S 1944-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 10.80 12 14.40 15.60 19.20 50 24 80 33.75 110 70.20 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945 1945 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 15.60 14,500 22.80 18,500 28.75 26,500 68.90 680 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945-D 1945-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 18 45 24 65 31.25 100 62.40 475 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945-S 1945-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 13.20 14.40 21.60 45 24 120 30 315 84.50 600 1,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945-S Micro S 1945-S Micro S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.80 12.65 18.40 20.70 21.85 26.40 27.60 30 32.40 55 300 105 850 150 1,500 375 2,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-W Winged Liberty Head dime Gold2016-W Winged Liberty Head dime Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 950 -.- 975 975 1,000 -.- 1,050 -.- 1,100 -.- 1,100 -.- 1,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Roosevelt Dime
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-67 B MS-68 MS-68 B MS-69 MS-69 B MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-67 B MS-68 MS-68 B MS-69 MS-69 B MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
1946 Silver1946 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 7.18 7.47 8.33 9.60 -.- 16.25 20 25 40 55 200 1,250 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946-D Silver1946-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 7.18 7.47 8.33 10.80 -.- 16.25 18 26.25 40 55 150 1,190 4,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946-S Silver1946-S Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.47 8.33 10.80 -.- 17.50 18 26.25 45 56.25 160 970 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1947 Silver1947 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.47 8.33 9.60 -.- 15 15 22.50 35 63.75 225 940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1947-D Silver1947-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.47 9.20 10.80 -.- 15 25 23.75 60 70 250 730 7,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1947-S Silver1947-S Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 7.18 7.47 9.20 10.80 -.- 17.50 20 25 50 68.75 150 450 2,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1948 Silver1948 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 9.20 10.80 -.- 16.25 20 25 30 72.50 125 1,220 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1948-D Silver1948-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 7.18 7.18 9.20 10.80 -.- 17.50 20 27.50 30 68.75 80 730 3,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1948-S Silver1948-S Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 9.20 10.80 -.- 16.25 25 27.50 50 65 125 1,080 3,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1949 Silver1949 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.61 7.18 9.20 11.50 12.65 13.80 14.95 18 -.- 26.25 85 42.50 150 95 750 1,190 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1949-D Silver1949-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 8.62 10.35 14.40 -.- 17.50 40 28.75 50 62.50 110 690 1,600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1949-S Silver1949-S Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.61 6.90 9.20 16.10 17.25 19.55 23 26.40 -.- 35 160 52.50 225 75 800 880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950 Silver1950 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 9.20 12 -.- 16.25 20 23.75 40 72.50 200 1,000 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950 Silver1950 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 16.10 18.40 20.70 28.75 35.65 -.- 45 -.- 55 -.- 72.50 -.- 237.50 -.- 710 -.- -.- 25 35 40 45 100 500 50 125 1,000 90 250 1,500 300 1,000 3,750 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950-D Silver1950-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 9.20 12 -.- 16.25 15 22.50 30 63.75 100 1,110 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950-S Silver1950-S Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.61 6.90 20.12 21.85 23 25.30 28.80 -.- 32.50 65 40 125 65 300 525 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951 Silver1951 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 7.47 10.80 -.- 16.25 15 26.25 40 67.50 100 1,380 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951 Silver1951 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 14.95 17.25 19.55 24.15 28.75 -.- 36.25 -.- 42.50 -.- 62.50 -.- 110 -.- 300 -.- -.- 25 30 40 50 75 700 55 90 1,500 70 100 4,000 125 500 6,000 300 -.- -.- -.-
1951-D Silver1951-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 9.20 10.80 -.- 16.25 20 26.25 40 75 125 1,560 3,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951-S Silver1951-S Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 9.20 11.21 14.40 -.- 17.50 25 26.25 40 65 125 525 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952 Silver1952 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 8.33 10.80 -.- 15 20 26.25 50 100 150 1,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952 Silver1952 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13.80 14.95 17.25 20.70 23 -.- 27.50 -.- 32.50 -.- 60 -.- 100 -.- 375 -.- -.- 10 12 15 20 80 -.- 30 150 -.- 50 325 -.- 110 1,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952-D Silver1952-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 8.33 9.90 -.- 15 15 27.50 30 92.50 175 880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952-S Silver1952-S Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 9.20 11.40 -.- 17.50 35 27.50 65 55 200 600 2,500 3,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953 Silver1953 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 7.47 9.90 -.- 13.75 25 20 125 90 800 1,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953 Silver1953 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 11.50 12.65 14.37 17.25 20.70 -.- 25 -.- 30 -.- 42.50 -.- 90 -.- 450 -.- -.- 8 15 20 25 50 -.- 30 60 -.- 40 90 -.- 100 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953-D Silver1953-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 7.47 9.90 -.- 13.75 15 22.50 35 57.50 150 1,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953-S Silver1953-S Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 7.47 9.30 -.- 13.75 30 22.50 50 42.50 275 1,060 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954 Silver1954 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 7.47 9.90 -.- 13.75 20 25 50 60 300 1,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954 Silver1954 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8.05 8.62 9.20 11.50 13.80 -.- 17.50 -.- 22.50 -.- 38.75 -.- 63.75 -.- 325 -.- -.- 5 8 15 20 40 -.- 25 40 -.- 35 80 2,000 70 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954-D Silver1954-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 7.47 9.90 -.- 15 15 25 30 65 150 810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954-S Silver1954-S Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 7.47 9.90 -.- 15 50 22.50 75 55 350 810 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955 Silver1955 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 7.47 9.90 -.- 15 35 23.75 100 60 650 1,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955 Silver1955 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7.47 7.76 8.33 8.62 10.92 -.- 16.25 -.- 21.25 -.- 26.25 -.- 42.50 -.- 110 -.- -.- 4 7 12 18 30 -.- 20 35 150 30 40 250 55 125 900 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955-D Silver1955-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 7.47 9.90 -.- 15 15 22.50 50 70 150 -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955-S Silver1955-S Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 7.47 9 -.- 13.75 20 20 70 56.25 1,250 880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1956 Silver1956 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 9.90 -.- 13.75 25 18.75 70 40 350 1,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1956 Silver1956 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.61 6.90 7.18 7.47 9.20 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 -.- 26.25 -.- 40 -.- 80 -.- -.- 4 5 6 10 25 -.- 17 30 175 25 50 200 35 60 500 100 15,000 -.- -.-
1956-D Silver1956-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 9.90 -.- 13.75 15 18.75 25 50 225 1,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1957 Silver1957 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 9.90 -.- 13.75 30 18.75 200 42.50 1,050 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1957 Silver1957 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.61 6.90 7.18 7.47 8.33 -.- 11.25 -.- 15 -.- 25 -.- 40 -.- 75 -.- -.- 4 6 10 15 25 -.- 20 30 100 25 40 150 40 70 400 100 4,000 -.- -.-
1957-D Silver1957-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 9.90 -.- 13.75 20 18.75 35 45 200 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1958 Silver1958 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 9 -.- 12.50 50 20 300 41.25 2,500 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1958 Silver1958 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.61 6.90 7.18 7.47 8.33 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 21.25 -.- 32.50 -.- 80 -.- -.- 4 5 6 7 20 -.- 10 30 -.- 12 45 150 15 80 600 125 -.- -.- -.-
1958-D Silver1958-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 9 -.- 12.50 20 20 30 48.75 125 860 3,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1959 Silver1959 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 9 -.- 12.50 15 17.50 30 70 225 970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1959 Silver1959 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.61 6.90 7.18 7.47 8.33 -.- 10 -.- 13.75 -.- 21.25 -.- 30 -.- 60 -.- -.- 3 5 6 7 15 100 10 50 130 16 50 200 20 80 500 150 -.- -.- -.-
1959-D Silver1959-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 9 -.- 11.25 10 18.75 25 55 75 -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1960 Silver1960 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 9 -.- 11.25 15 18.75 40 52.50 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1960 Silver1960 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.61 6.90 7.18 7.47 8.33 -.- 9.37 -.- 11.25 -.- 17.50 -.- 25 -.- 38.75 -.- 150 3 5 6 7 15 30 15 20 40 25 30 60 30 40 80 40 200 -.- -.-
1960 Doubled Die Obverse Silver1960 Doubled Die Obverse Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 -.- -.- -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1960 Doubled Die Obverse Silver1960 Doubled Die Obverse Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 225 250 -.- -.- 300 -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1960-D Silver1960-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 9 -.- 11.25 15 18.75 50 60 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1961 Silver1961 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 8.40 -.- 11.25 60 18.75 150 71.25 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1961 Silver1961 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.61 6.90 7.18 7.47 8.33 -.- 9.37 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 23.75 -.- 33.75 -.- 275 3 4 5.50 5 12 15 7 16 30 10 20 40 20 25 90 40 300 -.- -.-
1961-D Silver1961-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 8.40 -.- 11.25 120 17.50 70 70 300 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1962 Silver1962 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 8.40 -.- 11.25 10 17.50 25 62.50 300 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1962 Silver1962 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.61 6.90 7.18 7.47 8.33 -.- 9.37 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 22.50 -.- 36.25 -.- 100 3 4 5.50 5 12 15 7 16 20 10 22 25 20 30 40 30 300 -.- -.-
1962-D Silver1962-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 8.40 -.- 11.25 15 17.50 35 70 125 1,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1963 Silver1963 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 8.40 -.- 11.25 20 17.50 200 75 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1963 Silver1963 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.61 6.90 7.18 7.47 8.33 -.- 9.37 -.- 10 -.- 13.75 -.- 18.75 -.- 31.25 -.- 150 3 4 5.50 5 12 15 7 16 25 10 20 35 20 30 70 40 200 -.- -.-
1963 Doubled Die Reverse Silver1963 Doubled Die Reverse Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1963 Doubled Die Reverse Silver1963 Doubled Die Reverse Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 70 100 125 150 -.- 150 200 -.- 175 275 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1963-D Silver1963-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 8.40 -.- 11.25 25 16.25 60 85 400 3,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1964 Silver1964 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 8.40 -.- 11.25 15 16.25 35 90 300 475 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1964 Silver1964 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.61 6.90 7.18 7.47 8.33 -.- 9.37 -.- 10 -.- 13.75 -.- 21.25 -.- 30 -.- 200 3 4 5.50 5 10 15 7 16 -.- 10 20 30 20 30 40 30 150 250 -.-
1964 Special Mint Set Silver1964 Special Mint Set Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,000 -.- 5,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1964-D Silver1964-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 8.40 -.- 11.25 25 18.75 35 65 250 1,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1964-D Doubled Die Reverse Silver1964-D Doubled Die Reverse Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40 -.- -.- 50 60 -.- -.- 150 250 -.- 350 -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2025-S Silver Silver2025-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 6 7 -.- -.- -.- 7 -.- 8 -.- 9 -.- -.- 15 -.- 25 -.- 40
1965 Copper-Nickel Clad1965 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.16 0.23 0.26 0.28 0.34 0.40 0.63 0.86 1.15 2.30 4.02 20 8.40 35 15 115 87.50 1,000 375 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1965 Special Mint Set Copper-Nickel Clad1965 Special Mint Set Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 1 2.50 4 3 8 12 30 20 -.- 25 -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1966 Copper-Nickel Clad1966 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.17 0.25 0.27 0.29 0.34 0.43 0.69 0.86 1.15 2.30 4.02 30 7.80 50 16.25 60 60 500 575 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1966 Special Mint Set Copper-Nickel Clad1966 Special Mint Set Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 1 2.50 8 3 25 15 45 20 -.- 25 -.- 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1967 Copper-Nickel Clad1967 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.12 0.14 0.17 0.18 0.26 0.28 0.31 0.34 0.43 0.69 0.86 1.15 2.30 4.02 15 8.40 25 16.25 35 60 200 325 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1967 Special Mint Set Copper-Nickel Clad1967 Special Mint Set Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 1 4 6 5 6 10 20 15 -.- 20 -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1968 Copper-Nickel Clad1968 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 1.15 3.45 10 7.20 20 17.50 75 66.25 450 325 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1968-D Copper-Nickel Clad1968-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 1.15 3.45 7.50 7.20 10 13.75 15 31.25 50 200 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1968-S Copper-Nickel Clad1968-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.46 0.48 0.51 1.43 2.30 -.- 3.75 -.- 5 -.- 8.12 -.- 11.25 -.- 18.75 -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 -.- -.- 5 8 -.- 6 10 20 7 15 30 10 100 -.- -.-
1968-S No S Copper-Nickel Clad1968-S No S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7,190 -.- 8,130 -.- 13,130 -.- 18,310 -.- 26,880 -.- 48,130 -.- -.- -.- 10,000 11,000 12,000 -.- -.- 13,000 18,000 -.- 16,000 20,000 -.- 18,000 22,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1969 Copper-Nickel Clad1969 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.63 1.15 1.43 2.87 3.45 50 6.60 -.- 17.50 -.- 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1969-D Copper-Nickel Clad1969-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 1.15 3.45 10 6.60 50 13.75 150 60 -.- 162.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1969-S Copper-Nickel Clad1969-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.40 0.43 0.48 1.26 2.30 -.- 3.75 -.- 5.62 -.- 8.12 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 6 10 18 7 12 35 10 100 -.- -.-
1970 Copper-Nickel Clad1970 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 1.15 3.45 400 7.20 800 22.50 -.- 110 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1970-D Copper-Nickel Clad1970-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 1.15 3.45 20 6.60 50 10 100 32.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1970-S Copper-Nickel Clad1970-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.34 0.37 0.42 0.97 1.72 -.- 3.12 -.- 5.62 -.- 9.37 -.- 17.50 -.- 26.25 -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 6 10 15 8 20 30 11 110 -.- -.-
1970-S No S Copper-Nickel Clad1970-S No S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 460 488.75 500.25 -.- 630 -.- 650 -.- 790 -.- 880 -.- 1,160 -.- -.- -.- 600 625 650 -.- -.- 700 725 -.- 725 775 -.- 750 800 -.- 1,100 -.- -.- -.-
1971 Copper-Nickel Clad1971 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 1.72 4.31 20 8.40 50 15 500 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1971-D Copper-Nickel Clad1971-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 15 8.40 25 11.25 50 60 900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1971-S Copper-Nickel Clad1971-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.34 0.37 0.42 0.97 1.72 -.- 3.12 -.- 5 -.- 8.12 -.- 13.75 -.- 16.25 -.- -.- -.- 2 3 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 7 -.- 25 15 160 -.- -.-
1972 Copper-Nickel Clad1972 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 30 8.40 50 15 450 85 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1972-D Copper-Nickel Clad1972-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.73 8 7.20 25 12.50 100 30 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1972-S Copper-Nickel Clad1972-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.46 0.48 0.51 1.15 1.72 -.- 3.12 -.- 6.25 -.- 8.75 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 15 10 20 -.- -.-
1973 Copper-Nickel Clad1973 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 4.80 50 13.75 150 105 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1973-D Copper-Nickel Clad1973-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 7.20 15 12.50 40 56.25 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1973-S Copper-Nickel Clad1973-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.40 0.43 0.48 1.03 1.66 -.- 3 -.- 5 -.- 7.50 -.- 11.25 -.- 13.75 -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 10 15 -.- 1,000
1974 Copper-Nickel Clad1974 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 6 -.- 12.50 -.- 115 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1974-D Copper-Nickel Clad1974-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 15 4.80 100 12.50 300 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1974-S Copper-Nickel Clad1974-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.46 0.48 0.51 1.26 1.84 -.- 3.43 -.- 5 -.- 8.75 -.- 11.25 -.- 13.75 -.- 31.25 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 10 15 -.- 140
1975 Copper-Nickel Clad1975 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 15 4.80 40 13.75 150 150 1,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1975-D Copper-Nickel Clad1975-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 15 4.80 25 12.50 100 50 500 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1975-S Copper-Nickel Clad1975-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.46 0.49 0.54 1.26 2.01 -.- 3.43 -.- 5.31 -.- 8.75 -.- 11.25 -.- 13.75 -.- 35 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 10 15 -.- 125
1975-S No S Copper-Nickel Clad1975-S No S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35,000 40,000 45,000 -.- -.- 300,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 456,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1976 Copper-Nickel Clad1976 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 0.86 3.45 -.- 4.80 -.- 12.50 -.- 105 -.- 940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1976-D Copper-Nickel Clad1976-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 0.86 3.45 20 4.80 40 11.25 300 37.50 -.- 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1976-S Copper-Nickel Clad1976-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.46 0.48 0.51 1.15 1.89 -.- 3.43 -.- 5 -.- 7.50 -.- 8.75 -.- 11.25 -.- 31.25 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 13 10 16 -.- 70
1977 Copper-Nickel Clad1977 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.40 0.57 0.69 3.45 70 4.80 200 11.25 -.- 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1977-D Copper-Nickel Clad1977-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.40 0.57 0.69 3.45 30 7.20 60 11.25 125 65 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1977-S Copper-Nickel Clad1977-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.51 0.57 0.69 1.38 2.30 -.- 3.43 -.- 5.31 -.- 8.12 -.- 9.37 -.- 11.25 -.- 32.50 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 10 15 -.- 25
1978 Copper-Nickel Clad1978 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.40 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 6 -.- 12.50 -.- 62.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1978-D Copper-Nickel Clad1978-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.40 0.57 0.69 3.45 30 4.80 50 11.25 200 60 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1978-S Copper-Nickel Clad1978-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.40 0.46 0.51 1.03 1.66 -.- 3.12 -.- 6.87 -.- 9.37 -.- 11.25 -.- 15 -.- 95 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 10 15 -.- 25
1979 Copper-Nickel Clad1979 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.40 0.57 0.69 3.45 45 4.80 -.- 12.50 -.- 68.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1979-D Copper-Nickel Clad1979-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.40 0.57 0.69 3.45 25 4.80 60 11.25 300 27.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1979-S Clear S Copper-Nickel Clad1979-S Clear S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 8 -.- 12 -.- -.- 15 -.- 20 -.- 40
1979-S Filled S Copper-Nickel Clad1979-S Filled S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 6 -.- 10 6 -.- 11 10 15 -.- 25
1980-D Copper-Nickel Clad1980-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.40 0.57 0.69 3.45 65 4.80 -.- 11.25 -.- 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1980-P Copper-Nickel Clad1980-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.40 0.57 0.86 3.45 250 4.80 -.- 11.25 -.- 55 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1980-S Copper-Nickel Clad1980-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.40 0.46 0.51 1.15 2.01 -.- 5 -.- 7.50 -.- 8.75 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 -.- 85 -.- 2 3 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 12 6 -.- 11 11 14 -.- 25
1981-D Copper-Nickel Clad1981-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.40 0.57 0.69 3.45 5 4.80 7 11.25 9 21.25 25 110 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1981-P Copper-Nickel Clad1981-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.40 0.57 0.69 3.45 5 4.80 6 11.25 8 21.25 40 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1981-S Copper-Nickel Clad1981-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 11 12 15 -.- 25
1982 No Mint mark Copper-Nickel Clad1982 No Mint mark Copper-Nickel Clad -.- 32.20 40.25 51.75 66.70 74.75 80.50 86.25 105.80 110.40 120.75 132.25 143.75 172.50 250 240 325 400 575 730 2,000 2,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982-D Copper-Nickel Clad1982-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.46 0.86 1.15 1.72 3.75 15 8.05 40 16.25 100 65 1,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982-P Copper-Nickel Clad1982-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.13 0.63 0.74 0.92 1.43 2.30 2.87 3.45 4.31 5.75 12 8.40 25 13.75 60 65 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982-S Copper-Nickel Clad1982-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.51 0.63 0.74 1.72 2.87 -.- 5.31 -.- 8.75 -.- 10 -.- 11.25 -.- 17.50 -.- 65 -.- 2 3 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 14 10 14 -.- 20
1983-D Copper-Nickel Clad1983-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 1.15 3.45 30 4.60 100 13.75 200 81.25 2,000 325 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1983-P Copper-Nickel Clad1983-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.13 0.57 0.63 0.74 1.15 1.72 1.89 2.30 2.87 4.88 100 8.05 200 32.50 500 105 1,750 525 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1983-S Copper-Nickel Clad1983-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.46 0.51 0.63 1.72 2.87 -.- 5 -.- 8.12 -.- 10 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 -.- 57.50 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 -.- 14 -.- 20
1983-S No S Copper-Nickel Clad1983-S No S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 575 -.- -.- 600 -.- 900 -.- 6,000
1984-D Copper-Nickel Clad1984-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 4.60 15 11.25 30 22.50 125 -.- 1,200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1984-P Copper-Nickel Clad1984-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 6 4.60 6 11.25 15 18.75 35 137.50 650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1984-S Copper-Nickel Clad1984-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.46 0.57 0.74 1.72 3.16 -.- 6.87 -.- 8.75 -.- 10 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 -.- 68.75 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 -.- 12 -.- 30
1985-D Copper-Nickel Clad1985-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 6 4.60 10 11.25 25 17.50 55 115 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1985-P Copper-Nickel Clad1985-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 6 4.60 10 11.25 25 18.75 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1985-S Copper-Nickel Clad1985-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.40 0.46 0.51 1.15 2.01 -.- 5 -.- 7.50 -.- 8.75 -.- 11.25 -.- 17.50 -.- 77.50 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 -.- 12 -.- 20
1986-D Copper-Nickel Clad1986-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 1.72 3.75 25 4.60 50 12.50 225 40 1,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1986-P Copper-Nickel Clad1986-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 1.72 3.75 20 4.60 50 11.25 75 35 1,000 125 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1986-S Copper-Nickel Clad1986-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.57 0.69 0.80 1.72 3.45 -.- 6.87 -.- 10 -.- 11.25 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 -.- 62.50 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 -.- 12 -.- 25
1987-D Copper-Nickel Clad1987-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 15 4.60 40 11.25 150 27.50 500 125 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987-P Copper-Nickel Clad1987-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 15 4.60 30 12.50 50 27.50 800 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987-S Copper-Nickel Clad1987-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.51 0.57 0.86 1.43 2.58 -.- 5 -.- 7.18 -.- 8.75 -.- 11.25 -.- 17.50 -.- 93.75 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 -.- 14 -.- 25
1988-D Copper-Nickel Clad1988-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 4.60 15 10 20 20 60 100 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988-P Copper-Nickel Clad1988-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 12 5.17 18 10 30 20 150 112.50 1,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988-S Copper-Nickel Clad1988-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.74 0.86 1.26 2.01 3.45 -.- 5.93 -.- 7.81 -.- 10 -.- 11.25 -.- 17.50 -.- 81.25 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 -.- 15 -.- 20
1989-D Copper-Nickel Clad1989-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 5 4.60 6 10.31 15 18.75 40 100 675 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-P Copper-Nickel Clad1989-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 4.60 15 10 20 27.50 60 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-S Copper-Nickel Clad1989-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.80 1.03 1.38 2.30 3.73 -.- 6.25 -.- 8.12 -.- 10.62 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 -.- 65 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 11 -.- 14 -.- 30
1990-D Copper-Nickel Clad1990-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 22 5.17 -.- 10 -.- 22.50 -.- -.- -.- 550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1990-P Copper-Nickel Clad1990-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 20 4.60 -.- 10 -.- 22.50 -.- 168.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1990-S Copper-Nickel Clad1990-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.63 0.80 1.15 1.72 2.58 -.- 5 -.- 7.18 -.- 10 -.- 11.25 -.- 17.50 -.- 45 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 -.- 14 -.- 25
1991-D Copper-Nickel Clad1991-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 20 4.60 350 11.25 -.- 37.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-P Copper-Nickel Clad1991-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 15 5.75 50 11.25 350 30 -.- 112.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-S Copper-Nickel Clad1991-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.92 1.15 1.43 2.01 3.16 -.- 5.31 -.- 7.50 -.- 10 -.- 11.25 -.- 16.25 -.- 38.75 -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 12 -.- 14 -.- 20
1992-D Copper-Nickel Clad1992-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 4.60 15 10 30 27.50 225 131.25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-P Copper-Nickel Clad1992-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 4.60 20 9.37 50 20 200 68.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1992-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 11 -.- 14 -.- 20
1993-D Copper-Nickel Clad1993-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 4.60 42 11.25 700 27.50 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-P Copper-Nickel Clad1993-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 8 4.60 30 10 70 31.25 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1993-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 12 6 -.- 11 -.- 14 -.- 20
1994-D Copper-Nickel Clad1994-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 4.60 45 10 100 30 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-P Copper-Nickel Clad1994-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 8 4.60 18 10 40 40 175 120 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1994-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 12 6 -.- 12 -.- 14 -.- 20
1995-D Copper-Nickel Clad1995-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 36 4.60 100 10.62 300 26.25 600 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-P Copper-Nickel Clad1995-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 8 4.60 20 10 40 20 400 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1995-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 12 6 -.- 12 -.- 14 -.- 20
1996-D Copper-Nickel Clad1996-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 5.75 20 10 25 18.75 40 38.75 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-P Copper-Nickel Clad1996-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 5 5.75 10 10.62 15 17.50 35 31.25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1996-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 11 -.- 14 -.- 20
1996-W Copper-Nickel Clad1996-W Copper-Nickel Clad 1.72 2.01 2.30 2.58 2.87 3.45 4.02 4.31 5.75 10.06 10.92 11.50 12.65 13.80 15 14.95 20 25 30 37.50 50 80 150 1,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-D Copper-Nickel Clad1997-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 10 4.60 20 10 50 21.25 160 45 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-P Copper-Nickel Clad1997-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 7 4.60 10 10 30 20 125 38.75 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1997-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 15 6 -.- 12 -.- 15 -.- 20
1998-D Copper-Nickel Clad1998-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 8 4.60 20 10 50 28.75 170 62.50 900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-P Copper-Nickel Clad1998-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 4 4.60 10 11.25 25 17.50 70 37.50 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1998-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 11 -.- 15 -.- 20
1999-D Copper-Nickel Clad1999-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 3 4.60 5 9.37 7 15 12 30 100 -.- 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-P Copper-Nickel Clad1999-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 3 4.60 5 9.37 7 15 12 18.75 30 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1999-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 11 -.- 15 -.- 20
2000-D Copper-Nickel Clad2000-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 3 4.60 5 10 7 16.25 12 21.25 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-P Copper-Nickel Clad2000-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 3 4.60 5 10 7 16.25 12 21.25 30 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2000-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 11 -.- 15 -.- 20
2001-D Copper-Nickel Clad2001-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 3 5.17 5 12.50 7 17.50 12 22.50 40 100 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-P Copper-Nickel Clad2001-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 3 5.17 5 11.25 7 16.25 20 28.75 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2001-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 10 6 -.- 11 -.- 15 -.- 20
2002-D Copper-Nickel Clad2002-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 3 5.17 5 10 7 16.25 12 25 120 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-P Copper-Nickel Clad2002-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 3 5.17 5 10 6 15 8 28.75 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2002-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 20
2003-D Copper-Nickel Clad2003-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 2 5.17 3 11.25 4 15 8 41.25 60 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-P Copper-Nickel Clad2003-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 2 5.17 3 10 4 16.25 8 75 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2003-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 11 -.- 15 -.- 20
2004-D Copper-Nickel Clad2004-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.60 1 2 2 3 3 4 6 8 15 40 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-P Copper-Nickel Clad2004-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.60 1 2 2 3 3 4 6 8 15 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2004-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 11 -.- 15 -.- 20
2005-D Copper-Nickel Clad2005-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 6 5.17 8 11.25 50 18.75 75 20 -.- 23.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2005-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 5 6 5 7 6 8 8 12 25 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-P Copper-Nickel Clad2005-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 4 5.17 8 11.25 40 13.75 300 17.50 -.- 21.25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2005-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 5 6 5 7 6 8 8 12 30 55 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2005-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 20
2006-D Copper-Nickel Clad2006-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 2 5.17 3 11.25 25 15 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2006-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 5 6 5 7 6 8 8 12 20 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-P Copper-Nickel Clad2006-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 2 5.17 3 11.25 30 15 425 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2006-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 5 6 5 7 6 8 8 12 20 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2006-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 25
2007-D Copper-Nickel Clad2007-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.17 3 11.25 12 15 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2007-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 7 8 9 12 20 40 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-P Copper-Nickel Clad2007-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.17 3 11.25 15 15 325 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2007-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 4 5 6 6 7 7 8 9 12 60 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2007-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 8 6 -.- 9 -.- 15 -.- 20
2008-D Copper-Nickel Clad2008-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.60 1 -.- 1 3 1.25 5 25 400 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2008-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 4 4 6 6 7 7 8 9 12 40 125 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-P Copper-Nickel Clad2008-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.17 40 11.25 250 15 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2008-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 4 4 6 6 7 7 8 9 12 20 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2008-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 8 6 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 20
2009-D Copper-Nickel Clad2009-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.14 0.16 0.17 0.18 0.42 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.17 2 11.25 5 15 160 68.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2009-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 4 6 5 7 6 8 9 12 20 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-P Copper-Nickel Clad2009-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.14 0.16 0.17 0.18 0.42 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.17 3 11.25 30 15 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2009-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 4 6 5 7 6 8 9 12 20 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2009-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 8 6 -.- 9 -.- 15 -.- 20
2010-D Copper-Nickel Clad2010-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.17 -.- 11.25 30 22.50 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2010-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 4 6 6 7 7 8 9 12 20 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-P Copper-Nickel Clad2010-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.17 -.- 11.25 4 15 20 17.50 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2010-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 4 6 6 7 7 8 9 12 20 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2010-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 11 -.- 15 -.- 20
2011-D Copper-Nickel Clad2011-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.17 -.- 11.25 5 22.50 30 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-P Copper-Nickel Clad2011-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.17 -.- 11.25 5 20 25 -.- 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2011-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 8 6 -.- 9 -.- 15 -.- 20
2012-D Copper-Nickel Clad2012-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.17 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 15 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-P Copper-Nickel Clad2012-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.60 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2012-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 8 6 -.- 10 -.- 18 -.- 20
2013-D Copper-Nickel Clad2013-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 15 -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-P Copper-Nickel Clad2013-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2013-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 7 -.- 10 -.- 18 -.- 25
2014-D Copper-Nickel Clad2014-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 35 20 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-P Copper-Nickel Clad2014-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 40 25 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2014-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 18 -.- 20
2015-D Copper-Nickel Clad2015-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 20 22.50 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-P Copper-Nickel Clad2015-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 12.50 5 15 25 30 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2015-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 18 -.- 25
2016-D Copper-Nickel Clad2016-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 16.25 40 30 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-P Copper-Nickel Clad2016-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 16.25 50 20 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2016-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 20
2017-D Copper-Nickel Clad2017-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.15 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.50 0.46 0.57 0.60 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 30 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-P Copper-Nickel Clad2017-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.15 0.13 0.14 0.20 0.50 0.46 0.57 0.60 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 30 -.- 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2017-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 25
2017-S Clad Enhanced Copper-Nickel Clad2017-S Clad Enhanced Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 6 7 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-D Copper-Nickel Clad2018-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.60 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 40 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-P Copper-Nickel Clad2018-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.15 0.13 0.14 0.20 0.50 0.46 0.57 0.60 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 25 -.- 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2018-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 25
2019-D Copper-Nickel Clad2019-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 15 -.- 70 -.- 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-P Copper-Nickel Clad2019-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 25 -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2019-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- 20
2020-D Copper-Nickel Clad2020-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 12 -.- 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-P Copper-Nickel Clad2020-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2020-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 20 -.- 30
2021-D Copper-Nickel Clad2021-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 12 -.- 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-P Copper-Nickel Clad2021-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.57 0.69 3.45 -.- 5.75 -.- 11.25 5 13.75 25 -.- 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2021-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 20 -.- -.-
2022-D Copper-Nickel Clad2022-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.60 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 25 -.- 30 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-P Copper-Nickel Clad2022-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.60 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2022-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 20 -.- -.-
2023-D Copper-Nickel Clad2023-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.75 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-P Copper-Nickel Clad2023-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.75 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2023-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 20 -.- -.-
2024-D Copper-Nickel Clad2024-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.75 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2024-P Copper-Nickel Clad2024-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.75 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2024-S Copper-Nickel Clad2024-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 20 -.- 35
2025-D Copper-Nickel Clad2025-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.75 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2025-P Copper-Nickel Clad2025-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 0.50 -.- -.- 0.75 1 -.- 2 -.- 2.25 5 10 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2025-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2025-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 3 -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- 5 -.- 9 6 -.- 10 -.- 20 -.- 35
1992-S Silver Silver1992-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.06 -.- 10.31 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 -.- 53.75 -.- 3 4 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7 -.- 10 8 -.- 14 12 20 -.- 25
1993-S Silver Silver1993-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 10.62 -.- 13.75 -.- 16.25 -.- 20 -.- 55 -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 12 11 -.- 14 12 20 -.- 30
1994-S Silver Silver1994-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 9.37 -.- 11.25 -.- 13.75 -.- 16.25 -.- 18.75 -.- 100 -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 12 11 -.- 14 12 20 -.- 50
1995-S Silver Silver1995-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7.47 8.05 9.20 10.92 11.50 -.- 13.75 -.- 15 -.- 16.25 -.- 17.50 -.- 20 -.- 92.50 -.- 5 6 7 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9 -.- 17 20 -.- 22 18 25 -.- 40
1996-S Silver Silver1996-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 9.37 -.- 10.62 -.- 12.50 -.- 15 -.- 18.75 -.- 93.75 -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 12 11 -.- 14 12 20 -.- 30
1997-S Silver Silver1997-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9.20 9.77 10.35 10.92 11.50 -.- 13.75 -.- 15 -.- 16.25 -.- 17.50 -.- 18.75 -.- 60 -.- 5 6 7 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 17 15 -.- 18 16 21 -.- 25
1998-S Silver Silver1998-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 9.37 -.- 11.25 -.- 12.50 -.- 15 -.- 18.75 -.- 58.75 -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9 -.- 12 10 -.- 14 12 20 -.- 30
1999-S Silver Silver1999-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.06 -.- 11.56 -.- 13.75 -.- 20 -.- 77.50 -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9 -.- 12 10 -.- 14 12 20 -.- 40
2000-S Silver Silver2000-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 10 9 -.- 14 12 20 -.- 25
2001-S Silver Silver2001-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.06 -.- 10.31 -.- 13.75 -.- 18.75 -.- 43.75 -.- 3 4 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 10 9 -.- 14 12 15 -.- 25
2002-S Silver Silver2002-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.06 -.- 10.31 -.- 13.75 -.- 18.75 -.- 50 -.- 3 4 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 10 9 -.- 14 12 15 -.- 30
2003-S Silver Silver2003-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.06 -.- 10.31 -.- 13.75 -.- 18.75 -.- 42.50 -.- 3 4 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 10 9 -.- 14 12 20 -.- 25
2004-S Silver Silver2004-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.06 -.- 10.31 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 -.- 45 -.- 3 4 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 10 9 -.- 11 12 15 -.- 25
2005-S Silver Silver2005-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.06 -.- 10.31 -.- 13.75 -.- 18.75 -.- 47.50 -.- 3 4 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 10 9 -.- 11 12 15 -.- 25
2006-S Silver Silver2006-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 10 9 -.- 11 12 15 -.- 25
2007-S Silver Silver2007-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.06 -.- 10.31 -.- 13.75 -.- 20 -.- 30 -.- 3 4 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 10 9 -.- 11 12 15 -.- 25
2008-S Silver Silver2008-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.06 -.- 11.25 -.- 16.25 -.- 20 -.- 42.50 -.- 3 4 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 10 9 -.- 11 12 20 -.- 25
2009-S Silver Silver2009-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.06 -.- 12.50 -.- 15 -.- 18.75 -.- 42.50 -.- 3 4 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 12 9 -.- 15 12 20 -.- 25
2010-S Silver Silver2010-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 8.75 -.- 9.06 -.- 10 -.- 13.75 -.- 17.50 -.- 33.75 -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 11 9 -.- 11 12 20 -.- 30
2011-S Silver Silver2011-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 11 9 -.- 11 12 20 -.- 25
2012-S Silver Silver2012-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 12 -.- 20 -.- 30
2013-S Silver Silver2013-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 12 -.- 20 -.- 35
2014-S Silver Silver2014-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 12 -.- 20 -.- 25
2015-P Reverse Proof Silver Silver2015-P Reverse Proof Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35 40 45 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 50 -.- 60 55 -.- 65 -.- 75 -.- 100
2015-S Silver Silver2015-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 9.06 -.- 9.37 -.- 13.75 -.- 16.25 -.- 18.75 -.- 36.25 -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 12 -.- 20 -.- 30
2015-W Silver Silver2015-W Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 16 18 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20 -.- 20 25 -.- 30 -.- 45 -.- 75
2016-S Silver Silver2016-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 12 -.- 20 -.- 30
2017-S Silver Silver2017-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- 7 -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 12 -.- 20 -.- 35
2018-S Reverse Proof Silver Silver2018-S Reverse Proof Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 15 15 -.- -.- -.- 16 -.- 22 -.- 25 28 -.- 30 -.- 32 -.- 45
2018-S Silver Silver2018-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- 7 -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 12 -.- 20 -.- 35
2019-S Silver Silver2019-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- 7 -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 12 -.- 15 -.- 25
2020-S Silver Silver2020-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.57 5.75 5.98 6.32 7.47 -.- 9.20 -.- 9.20 -.- 9.48 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4 5 6 -.- -.- -.- 7 -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 12 -.- 25 -.- 35
2021-S Silver Silver2021-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 6 6 -.- -.- -.- 7 -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 12 -.- 25 -.- 35
2022-S Silver Silver2022-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 6 6 -.- -.- -.- 7 -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 12 -.- 25 -.- 35
2023-S Silver Silver2023-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 6 7 -.- -.- -.- 7 -.- 8 -.- 9 10 -.- 15 -.- 25 -.- 40
2024-S Silver Silver2024-S Silver Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 6 7 -.- -.- -.- 7 -.- 8 -.- 9 -.- -.- 15 -.- 25 -.- 40
2016-W Gold Gold2016-W Gold Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 245 -.- -.- 255 275 -.- 295 -.- 325 -.- 350 -.- 375 -.- 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1796 10C -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine. 1796 10C -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine. G-4 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 23225 Genuine PCGS
1796 10C -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. 1796 10C -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. EF-40 8,812.50 Heritage Auctions 3524 NGC Details
1797 10C 13 Stars -- Damaged, Retoned -- ANACS. 1797 10C 13 Stars -- Damaged, Retoned -- ANACS. VG-8 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 4519 ANACS
1797 10C 13 Stars -- NGC Details. 1797 10C 13 Stars -- NGC Details. VG-8 3,818.75 Heritage Auctions 4091 NGC Details
1798 10C Large 8 -- Bent, Corroded -- ANACS. 1798 10C Large 8 -- Bent, Corroded -- ANACS. VG-8 408.00 Heritage Auctions 27134 ANACS
1798 10C Large 8 -- Cleaned, Corroded -- ANACS. Fine Details Net VG8. NGC Census: (1/42). PCGS 1798 10C Large 8 -- Cleaned, Corroded -- ANACS. Fine Details Net VG8. NGC Census: (1/42). PCGS VG-8 881.25 Heritage Auctions 7441 ANACS
1800 10C -- Bent, Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. 1800 10C -- Bent, Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. VG-8 360.00 Heritage Auctions 21323 ANACS
1800 10C -- Cleaned, Damaged -- ANACS. 1800 10C -- Cleaned, Damaged -- ANACS. G-4 720.00 Heritage Auctions 27347 ANACS
1801 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1801 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 3,360.00 Heritage Auctions 27166 Details NGC
1801 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1801 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VG-8 780.00 Heritage Auctions 45172 Genuine PCGS
1802 10C -- Holed -- PCGS Genuine. 1802 10C -- Holed -- PCGS Genuine. G-4 720.00 Heritage Auctions 21190 Genuine PCGS
1802 10C -- Repaired, Whizzed -- NGC Details. 1802 10C -- Repaired, Whizzed -- NGC Details. G-4 17,625.00 Heritage Auctions 5194 NGC Details
1803 10C -- Bent, Cleaned, Damaged -- ANACS. 1803 10C -- Bent, Cleaned, Damaged -- ANACS. G-4 720.00 Heritage Auctions 27351 ANACS
1803 10C -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS. 1803 10C -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS. VF-20 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 3287 ANACS
1804 10C 13 Stars on Reverse -- Scratched -- ANACS. 1804 10C 13 Stars on Reverse -- Scratched -- ANACS. AU-55 30,550.00 Heritage Auctions 4176 ANACS
1804 10C 14 Stars on Reverse -- Stained -- NGC Details. 1804 10C 14 Stars on Reverse -- Stained -- NGC Details. AU-50 13,602.98 Heritage Auctions 3811 NGC Details
1805 10C 4 Berries -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1805 10C 4 Berries -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 2,520.00 Heritage Auctions 7111 Genuine PCGS
1805 10C 4 Berries -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1805 10C 4 Berries -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 1,740.00 Heritage Auctions 25177 Genuine PCGS
1807 10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. Fine. JR-1. NGC Census: (7/201). PCGS 1807 10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. Fine. JR-1. NGC Census: (7/201). PCGS F-12 558.13 Heritage Auctions 7449 NGC Details
1807 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1807 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 300.00 Heritage Auctions 25265 Genuine PCGS
1809 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1809 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 780.00 Heritage Auctions 21243 Genuine PCGS
1809 10C -- Corroded -- ANACS. 1809 10C -- Corroded -- ANACS. G-4 414.00 Heritage Auctions 27355 ANACS
1811/09 10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. 1811/09 10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 300.00 Heritage Auctions 27161 Genuine PCGS
1811/09 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1811/09 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,560.00 Heritage Auctions 23110 Genuine PCGS
1814 10C Large Date -- Bent -- NGC Details. Fine. JR-2. NGC Census: (4/152). PCGS 1814 10C Large Date -- Bent -- NGC Details. Fine. JR-2. NGC Census: (4/152). PCGS F-12 35.00 Heritage Auctions 20108 NGC Details
1814 10C Large Date -- Bent -- NGC Details. VG. JR-4. NGC Census: (0/159). PCGS 1814 10C Large Date -- Bent -- NGC Details. VG. JR-4. NGC Census: (0/159). PCGS VG-8 51.00 Heritage Auctions 28851 NGC Details
1820 10C Large 0 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1820 10C Large 0 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 336.00 Heritage Auctions 21229 Details NGC
1820 10C Large 0 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1820 10C Large 0 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 360.00 Heritage Auctions 27148 Genuine PCGS
1821 10C -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1821 10C -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. VF-20 180.00 Heritage Auctions 29394 Details NGC
1821 10C JR-6, R.2, Large Date AU55 PCGS. PCGS 1821 10C JR-6, R.2, Large Date AU55 PCGS. PCGS AU-55 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 7218 PCGS
1822 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1822 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 21211 Genuine PCGS
1822 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1822 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 1,620.00 Heritage Auctions 7205 Genuine PCGS
1823/2 10C AU58 NGC. 1823/2 10C AU58 NGC. AU-58 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 25183 NGC
1823/2 10C Large E's -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1823/2 10C Large E's -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 360.00 Heritage Auctions 25376 Genuine PCGS
1824/2 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1824/2 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. F-12 216.00 Heritage Auctions 46232 Details NGC
1824/2 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1824/2 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 900.00 Heritage Auctions 27249 Genuine PCGS
1825 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1825 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 120.00 Heritage Auctions 23281 Genuine PCGS
1825 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/46). PCGS 1825 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/46). PCGS MS-60 940.00 Heritage Auctions 7426 PCGS Genuine
1827 10C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1827 10C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. AU-50 276.00 Heritage Auctions 25267 Details NGC
1827 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1827 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 240.00 Heritage Auctions 27121 Details NGC
1828 10C Large Date -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1828 10C Large Date -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS VF-20 282.00 Heritage Auctions 23442 PCGS Genuine
1828 10C Large Date AU58 NGC. 1828 10C Large Date AU58 NGC. AU-58 4,112.50 Heritage Auctions 33090 NGC
1829 10C Curl Base 2 -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1829 10C Curl Base 2 -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 4182 PCGS
1829 10C Curl Base 2 VG8 PCGS. 1829 10C Curl Base 2 VG8 PCGS. VG-8 7,637.50 Heritage Auctions 3075 PCGS
1829 10C Large 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1829 10C Large 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 104.00 Heritage Auctions 27431 Details NGC
1829 10C Large 10C AU55 PCGS. PCGS 1829 10C Large 10C AU55 PCGS. PCGS AU-55 734.38 Heritage Auctions 7542 PCGS
1830/29 10C -- Whizzed -- ANACS. 1830/29 10C -- Whizzed -- ANACS. EF-40 252.00 Heritage Auctions 23150 ANACS
1830/29 10C VF20 ANACS. 1830/29 10C VF20 ANACS. VF-20 149.00 Heritage Auctions 46235 ANACS
1831 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1831 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 77.00 Heritage Auctions 25227 Genuine PCGS
1831 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1831 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 198.00 Heritage Auctions 25094 Details NGC
1832 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1832 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 192.00 Heritage Auctions 21291 ANACS
1832 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1832 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 408.00 Heritage Auctions 21214 Details NGC
1833 10C -- Art Toning -- NGC Details. 1833 10C -- Art Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 646.25 Heritage Auctions 17448 NGC Details
1833 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1833 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-58 384.00 Heritage Auctions 27208 ANACS
1834 10C Small 4 -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (7/314). PCGS 1834 10C Small 4 -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (7/314). PCGS VF-20 52.00 Heritage Auctions 23271 Details NGC
1834 10C Small 4 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (14/230). PCGS 1834 10C Small 4 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (14/230). PCGS AU-50 188.00 Heritage Auctions 24247 ANACS
1835 10C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC. 1835 10C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC. MS-60 423.00 Heritage Auctions 25042 Details NGC
1835 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (15/357). PCGS 1835 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (15/357). PCGS AU-50 188.00 Heritage Auctions 21641 ANACS
1836 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (15/148). PCGS 1836 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (15/148). PCGS AU-55 164.50 Heritage Auctions 21642 ANACS
1836 10C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1836 10C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. AU-50 198.00 Heritage Auctions 29156 Details NGC
1838 10C Large Stars -- Edge Damage -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (2/250). PCGS 1838 10C Large Stars -- Edge Damage -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (2/250). PCGS MS-60 305.50 Heritage Auctions 7641 NGC Details
1838 10C Large Stars -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (2/325). PCGS 1838 10C Large Stars -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (2/325). PCGS AU-50 229.13 Heritage Auctions 26520 NGC Details
1839 10C No Drapery -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1839 10C No Drapery -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 336.00 Heritage Auctions 21177 Details NGC
1839 10C No Drapery -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1839 10C No Drapery -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 216.00 Heritage Auctions 21181 Genuine PCGS
1840 10C Drapery -- Cleaned, Rev Scratched -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (3/11). PCGS 1840 10C Drapery -- Cleaned, Rev Scratched -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (3/11). PCGS EF-40 123.38 Heritage Auctions 24737 NGC Details
1840 10C Drapery -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1840 10C Drapery -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 360.00 Heritage Auctions 27374 Genuine PCGS
1841 10C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/53). PCGS 1841 10C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/53). PCGS MS-60 176.25 Heritage Auctions 20386 PCGS Genuine
1841 10C AU50 PCGS. PCGS 1841 10C AU50 PCGS. PCGS AU-50 199.75 Heritage Auctions 29573 PCGS
1842 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1842 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 94.00 Heritage Auctions 27137 Genuine PCGS
1842 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/79). PCGS 1842 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/79). PCGS AU-50 94.00 Heritage Auctions 27236 PCGS Genuine
1843 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1843 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 79.00 Heritage Auctions 27138 Genuine PCGS
1843 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (2/69). PCGS 1843 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (2/69). PCGS EF-40 84.00 Heritage Auctions 25104 Genuine PCGS
1844 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VG Details, Net Good 4. NGC Census: (3/89). PCGS 1844 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VG Details, Net Good 4. NGC Census: (3/89). PCGS G-4 117.50 Heritage Auctions 25615 ANACS
1844 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1844 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 192.00 Heritage Auctions 46244 Details NGC
1845 10C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1845 10C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 192.00 Heritage Auctions 27139 Genuine PCGS
1845 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (8/129). PCGS 1845 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (8/129). PCGS AU-55 62.00 Heritage Auctions 21223 ANACS
1846 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1846 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 1,200.00 Heritage Auctions 21119 Details NGC
1846 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1846 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. F-12 528.00 Heritage Auctions 27434 Details NGC
1847 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1847 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 140.40 Heritage Auctions 27165 Genuine PCGS
1847 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/13). PCGS 1847 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/13). PCGS MS-60 282.00 Heritage Auctions 23474 NGC Details
1848 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (4/47). PCGS 1848 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (4/47). PCGS AU-55 99.88 Heritage Auctions 21225 ANACS
1848 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1848 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 228.00 Heritage Auctions 27140 Genuine PCGS
1849 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1849 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC. AU-50 126.00 Heritage Auctions 28154 Details NGC
1849 10C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. 1849 10C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 216.00 Heritage Auctions 27142 Genuine PCGS
1849 10C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. 1849 10C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 180.00 Heritage Auctions 27141 Genuine PCGS
1850 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1850 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS-60 252.00 Heritage Auctions 23202 ANACS
1850 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1850 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 204.00 Heritage Auctions 21199 Genuine PCGS
1851 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1851 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 35.00 Heritage Auctions 23126 Details NGC
1851 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1851 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 132.00 Heritage Auctions 27143 Genuine PCGS
1852 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (0/82). PCGS 1852 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (0/82). PCGS EF-40 44.00 Heritage Auctions 22717 Details NGC
1852 10C -- Obv Scratched -- Details NGC. 1852 10C -- Obv Scratched -- Details NGC. MS-60 114.00 Heritage Auctions 25251 Details NGC
1853 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1853 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 94.00 Heritage Auctions 25223 ANACS
1853 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1853 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. AU-50 65.00 Heritage Auctions 27242 Details NGC
1854 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (0/205). PCGS 1854 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (0/205). PCGS AU-50 69.00 Heritage Auctions 28053 ANACS
1854 10C Arrows -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine, UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/148). PCGS 1854 10C Arrows -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine, UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/148). PCGS MS-60 135.13 Heritage Auctions 23135 Genuine PCGS
1855 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1855 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 192.00 Heritage Auctions 27143 Genuine PCGS
1855 10C Arrows -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1855 10C Arrows -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 192.00 Heritage Auctions 23081 Genuine PCGS
1856 10C Large Date -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1856 10C Large Date -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 144.00 Heritage Auctions 21328 Genuine PCGS
1856 10C Large Date -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1856 10C Large Date -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. VF-20 63.00 Heritage Auctions 21183 Details NGC
1857 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1857 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 89.00 Heritage Auctions 23186 Details NGC
1857 10C -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (5/290). PCGS 1857 10C -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (5/290). PCGS EF-40 21.00 Heritage Auctions 26108 ANACS
1858 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1858 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 180.00 Heritage Auctions 23204 Details NGC
1858 10C -- Cleaned, Bent -- NGC Details. 1858 10C -- Cleaned, Bent -- NGC Details. MS-60 141.00 Heritage Auctions 34242 NGC Details
1859 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1859 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 104.00 Heritage Auctions 27440 Details NGC
1859 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1859 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 152.75 Heritage Auctions 34243 NGC Details
(1860-1891) 10C Philadelphia Mint Seated Dime -- Double Struck, Second Strike Off Center -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. (1860-1891) 10C Philadelphia Mint Seated Dime -- Double Struck, Second Strike Off Center -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 6,000.00 Heritage Auctions 3856 Details NGC
1860 10C -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/115). PCGS 1860 10C -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/115). PCGS VF-20 23.00 Heritage Auctions 28243 Details NGC
1861 10C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1861 10C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. MS-60 109.00 Heritage Auctions 27244 Details NGC
1861 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1861 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 288.00 Heritage Auctions 21149 Genuine PCGS
1857 Liberty Seated Half Dime. MS-65 (NGC). 1857 Liberty Seated Half Dime. MS-65 (NGC). MS-65 763.75 Stack's Bowers 337 NGC
1861 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1861 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 264.00 Heritage Auctions 23310 Details NGC
1863 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/32). PCGS 1863 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/32). PCGS MS-60 1,116.25 Heritage Auctions 7427 NGC Details
1863 10C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. 1863 10C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 7534 Genuine PCGS
1864 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1864 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 2,280.00 Heritage Auctions 21122 Details NGC
1864 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1864 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 1,560.00 Heritage Auctions 45200 Genuine PCGS
1865 10C Fine 12 PCGS Gold Shield. 1865 10C Fine 12 PCGS Gold Shield. F-12 960.00 Heritage Auctions 21210 PCGS
1865 10C Fine 12 PCGS. 1865 10C Fine 12 PCGS. F-12 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 21205 PCGS
1866 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1866 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 900.00 Heritage Auctions 7883 Genuine PCGS
1866 10C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/34). PCGS 1866 10C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/34). PCGS VF-20 423.00 Heritage Auctions 21092 Details NGC
1867 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1867 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 960.00 Heritage Auctions 7210 Genuine PCGS
1867 10C Fortin-103, PR64 PCGS. 1867 10C Fortin-103, PR64 PCGS. MS-64 998.75 Heritage Auctions 3811 PCGS
1868 10C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. 1868 10C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 360.00 Heritage Auctions 27172 Genuine PCGS
1868 10C MS62 PCGS. 1868 10C MS62 PCGS. MS-62 480.00 Heritage Auctions 27271 PCGS
1857-O H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1857-O H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 81.00 Heritage Auctions 23205 Genuine PCGS
1869 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1869 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 396.00 Heritage Auctions 21299 Details NGC
1870 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/55). PCGS 1870 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/55). PCGS MS-60 129.25 Heritage Auctions 21244 ANACS
1870 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1870 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 106.00 Heritage Auctions 27263 Genuine PCGS
1871 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/56). PCGS 1871 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/56). PCGS AU-50 56.00 Heritage Auctions 21245 ANACS
1871 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (1/54). PCGS 1871 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (1/54). PCGS AU-50 50.00 Heritage Auctions 24697 NGC Details
1872 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/67). PCGS 1872 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/67). PCGS AU-50 56.00 Heritage Auctions 22720 Details NGC
1872 10C -- Stained -- NGC Details. 1872 10C -- Stained -- NGC Details. MS-60 65.00 Heritage Auctions 23382 Details NGC
1873 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (8/140). PCGS 1873 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (8/140). PCGS AU-50 129.25 Heritage Auctions 22144 ANACS
1873 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (4/156). PCGS 1873 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (4/156). PCGS EF-40 46.00 Heritage Auctions 27060 ANACS
1874 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1874 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 198.00 Heritage Auctions 23204 ANACS
1874 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1874 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 154.00 Heritage Auctions 27152 Details NGC
1874 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1874 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 91.00 Heritage Auctions 27153 Details NGC
1875 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1875 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 129.00 Heritage Auctions 25163 Details NGC
1875 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1875 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC. MS-60 67.00 Heritage Auctions 25259 Details NGC
1876 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1876 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 104.00 Heritage Auctions 21242 Genuine PCGS
1876 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (2/277). PCGS 1876 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (2/277). PCGS MS-60 69.00 Heritage Auctions 27238 PCGS Genuine
1873 10C Closed 3 -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS. 1873 10C Closed 3 -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 69.00 Heritage Auctions 27183 ANACS
1877 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1877 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 104.00 Heritage Auctions 29818 PCGS Genuine
1878 10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. UNC. Ex: Rev. Dr. James G. K. McClure. NGC Census: (0/74). PCGS 1878 10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. UNC. Ex: Rev. Dr. James G. K. McClure. NGC Census: (0/74). PCGS MS-60 129.25 Heritage Auctions 21778 NGC Details
1878 10C AU55 NGC. 1878 10C AU55 NGC. AU-55 144.00 Heritage Auctions 27245 NGC
1879 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1879 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 408.00 Heritage Auctions 23121 Genuine PCGS
1879 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1879 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 408.00 Heritage Auctions 21135 Genuine PCGS
1880 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/113). PCGS 1880 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/113). PCGS MS-60 352.50 Heritage Auctions 7532 ANACS
1880 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1880 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Secure. MS-60 336.00 Heritage Auctions 21261 Genuine PCGS
1870 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1870 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 564.00 Heritage Auctions 45217 Genuine PCGS
1881 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1881 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 384.00 Heritage Auctions 21139 Details NGC
1882 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1882 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 89.00 Heritage Auctions 29229 Details NGC
1882 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1882 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 99.00 Heritage Auctions 21207 Genuine PCGS
1883 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/406). PCGS 1883 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/406). PCGS MS-60 89.00 Heritage Auctions 27239 Genuine PCGS
1883 10C -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1883 10C -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 114.00 Heritage Auctions 25227 Details NGC
1884 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1884 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 134.00 Heritage Auctions 27159 Details NGC
1884 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1884 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 109.00 Heritage Auctions 25186 Genuine PCGS
1885 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1885 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 94.00 Heritage Auctions 21256 Genuine PCGS
1885 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1885 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 84.00 Heritage Auctions 23129 Genuine PCGS
1886 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (2/503). PCGS 1886 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (2/503). PCGS MS-60 99.88 Heritage Auctions 23199 ANACS
1886 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1886 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 79.00 Heritage Auctions 21261 Details NGC
1887 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1887 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 101.00 Heritage Auctions 25229 Details NGC
1887 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (1/474). PCGS 1887 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (1/474). PCGS MS-60 58.00 Heritage Auctions 23555 Genuine PCGS
1888 10C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1888 10C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 104.00 Heritage Auctions 27107 NGC Details
1888 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1888 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 74.00 Heritage Auctions 21211 Genuine PCGS
1889 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/297). PCGS 1889 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/297). PCGS MS-60 69.00 Heritage Auctions 21261 ANACS
1889 10C -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. 1889 10C -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 33.00 Heritage Auctions 23153 Genuine PCGS
1890 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1890 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 89.00 Heritage Auctions 27056 Genuine PCGS
1890 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1890 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 51.00 Heritage Auctions 21215 Details NGC
1891 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1891 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 113.00 Heritage Auctions 91070 Genuine PCGS
1891 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1891 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 144.00 Heritage Auctions 27122 Genuine PCGS
1892 10C -- Artificially Toned -- ANACS. UNC Details. NGC Census: (5/1028). PCGS 1892 10C -- Artificially Toned -- ANACS. UNC Details. NGC Census: (5/1028). PCGS MS-60 72.00 Heritage Auctions 20664 ANACS
1892 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (6/1106). PCGS 1892 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (6/1106). PCGS MS-60 141.00 Heritage Auctions 23333 PCGS Genuine
1893 10C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (1/233). PCGS 1893 10C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (1/233). PCGS MS-60 124.00 Heritage Auctions 25078 Genuine PCGS
1893 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1893 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 59.00 Heritage Auctions 21209 Genuine PCGS
1894 10C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/113). PCGS 1894 10C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/113). PCGS MS-60 199.75 Heritage Auctions 24442 Details NGC
1894 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1894 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 139.00 Heritage Auctions 21270 Details NGC
1895 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1895 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 376.00 Heritage Auctions 23240 ANACS
1895 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/80). PCGS 1895 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/80). PCGS MS-60 558.13 Heritage Auctions 7561 ANACS
1896 10C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. 1896 10C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 84.00 Heritage Auctions 25220 Genuine PCGS
1896 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1896 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 156.00 Heritage Auctions 19074 Genuine PCGS
1897 10C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1897 10C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 94.00 Heritage Auctions 23537 PCGS Genuine
1897 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/376). PCGS 1897 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/376). PCGS MS-60 54.00 Heritage Auctions 21272 ANACS
1898 10C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1898 10C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 53.00 Heritage Auctions 21226 Details NGC
1898 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1898 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 77.00 Heritage Auctions 25242 Details NGC
1899 10C AU50 PCGS. PCGS 1899 10C AU50 PCGS. PCGS AU-50 45.00 Heritage Auctions 20075 PCGS
1899 10C AU58 NGC. 1899 10C AU58 NGC. AU-58 65.00 Heritage Auctions 27201 NGC
1900 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1900 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 79.00 Heritage Auctions 27158 Genuine PCGS
1900 10C AU55 NGC. 1900 10C AU55 NGC. AU-55 69.00 Heritage Auctions 23175 NGC
1901 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/245). PCGS 1901 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/245). PCGS MS-60 62.00 Heritage Auctions 21276 ANACS
1901 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (1/290). PCGS 1901 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (1/290). PCGS AU-50 49.00 Heritage Auctions 25902 PCGS Genuine
1892 10C -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1892 10C -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. AU-50 132.00 Heritage Auctions 27132 Details NGC
1902 10C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (26/151). PCGS 1902 10C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (26/151). PCGS AU-58 80.00 Heritage Auctions 22131 ANACS
1903 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1903 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 57.00 Heritage Auctions 28172 Genuine PCGS
1903 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/128). PCGS 1903 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/128). PCGS AU-50 49.00 Heritage Auctions 22915 NGC Details
1904 10C -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (10/154). PCGS 1904 10C -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (10/154). PCGS AU-58 50.00 Heritage Auctions 21279 ANACS
1904 10C AU58 NGC. 1904 10C AU58 NGC. AU-58 99.00 Heritage Auctions 27646 NGC
1905 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1905 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 192.00 Heritage Auctions 27133 Details NGC
1905 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1905 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 68.00 Heritage Auctions 25169 Genuine PCGS
1906 10C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (16/308). PCGS 1906 10C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (16/308). PCGS AU-55 58.00 Heritage Auctions 20107 NGC
1906 10C AU58 NGC. 1906 10C AU58 NGC. AU-58 119.00 Heritage Auctions 21280 NGC
1907 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1907 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 74.00 Heritage Auctions 23324 Details NGC
1907 10C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (3/345). PCGS 1907 10C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (3/345). PCGS MS-60 99.88 Heritage Auctions 27450 PCGS Genuine
1908 10C AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (3/268). PCGS 1908 10C AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (3/268). PCGS AU-55 55.00 Heritage Auctions 26080 ANACS
1908 10C AU55 NGC. CAC. NGC Census: (3/268). PCGS 1908 10C AU55 NGC. CAC. NGC Census: (3/268). PCGS AU-55 66.00 Heritage Auctions 24090 NGC
1909 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1909 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 81.00 Heritage Auctions 91076 Genuine PCGS
1909 10C -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/229). PCGS 1909 10C -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/229). PCGS MS-60 70.00 Heritage Auctions 28053 NGC Details
1910 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1910 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 99.00 Heritage Auctions 25166 Details NGC
1910 10C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (30/397). PCGS 1910 10C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (30/397). PCGS AU-58 60.00 Heritage Auctions 21285 ANACS
1911 10C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/782). PCGS 1911 10C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/782). PCGS MS-60 69.00 Heritage Auctions 29088 Genuine PCGS
1911 10C -- Stained -- NGC Details. 1911 10C -- Stained -- NGC Details. MS-60 69.00 Heritage Auctions 25181 Details NGC
1912 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (65/804). PCGS 1912 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (65/804). PCGS AU-58 50.00 Heritage Auctions 22183 ANACS
1912 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/807). PCGS 1912 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/807). PCGS MS-60 84.00 Heritage Auctions 21124 PCGS Genuine
1892 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1892 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-58 79.00 Heritage Auctions 21283 PCGS
1913 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1913 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS-60 75.00 Heritage Auctions 23116 ANACS
1914 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (4/747). PCGS 1914 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (4/747). PCGS AU-50 56.00 Heritage Auctions 28083 Genuine PCGS
1914 10C AU50 PCGS. PCGS 1914 10C AU50 PCGS. PCGS AU-50 39.00 Heritage Auctions 26760 PCGS
1915 10C -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/258). PCGS 1915 10C -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/258). PCGS MS-60 131.60 Heritage Auctions 22732 Details NGC
1915 10C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (8/281). PCGS 1915 10C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (8/281). PCGS AU-55 53.00 Heritage Auctions 24700 NGC
(2)1916 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS. (2)1916 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS. MS-63 132.00 Heritage Auctions 23236 PCGS
(2)1916 10C MS64 Full Bands PCGS. (2)1916 10C MS64 Full Bands PCGS. MS-64 162.00 Heritage Auctions 25526 PCGS
1917 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/151). PCGS 1917 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/151). PCGS MS-60 29.00 Heritage Auctions 22134 Genuine PCGS
1917 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS63 Full Bands NGC. 1917 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS63 Full Bands NGC. MS-63 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8452 NGC
1916-S 10C MS62 PCGS. 1916-S 10C MS62 PCGS. MS-63 114.00 Heritage Auctions 23168 PCGS
1918 10C MS62 Full Bands ANACS. 1918 10C MS62 Full Bands ANACS. MS-62 132.00 Heritage Auctions 29125 ANACS
1919 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 Full Bands NGC. 1919 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 Full Bands NGC. MS-64 408.00 Heritage Auctions 22179 NGC
1919 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 Full Bands NGC. 1919 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 Full Bands NGC. MS-64 340.75 Heritage Auctions 9367 NGC
1920 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 40% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. 1920 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 40% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. MS-63 1,680.00 Heritage Auctions 91563 PCGS
1920 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. 1920 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. MS-62 101.00 Heritage Auctions 27137 PCGS
(1921) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS64 Full Bands NGC. (1921) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS64 Full Bands NGC. MS-64 1,500.00 Heritage Auctions 9179 NGC
(1921) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS64 Full Bands NGC. (1921) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS64 Full Bands NGC. MS-64 1,175.00 Heritage Auctions 3495 NGC
1917 10C AU58 PCGS. 1917 10C AU58 PCGS. MS-63 159.00 Heritage Auctions 27181 PCGS
1923 10C Mercury, MS64 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (246/330). PCGS 1923 10C Mercury, MS64 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (246/330). PCGS MS-64 104.00 Heritage Auctions 25050 NGC
1924 10C Mercury Dime -- Clipped Planchet @4:00 -- MS66 Full Bands NGC. 1924 10C Mercury Dime -- Clipped Planchet @4:00 -- MS66 Full Bands NGC. MS-66 305.50 Heritage Auctions 9620 NGC
1924 10C MS62 Full Bands NGC. 1924 10C MS62 Full Bands NGC. MS-62 109.00 Heritage Auctions 25207 NGC
1925 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. 1925 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. MS-62 120.00 Heritage Auctions 25090 PCGS
1925 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS 1925 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS MS-62 146.88 Heritage Auctions 29699 PCGS
1926 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS 1926 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS MS-62 76.00 Heritage Auctions 23621 PCGS
1926 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS 1926 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS MS-62 47.00 Heritage Auctions 20121 PCGS
1927 10C MS62 NGC. 1927 10C MS62 NGC. MS-62 152.75 Heritage Auctions 34319 NGC
1927 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS. 1927 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS. MS-63 109.00 Heritage Auctions 23164 PCGS
(1928-S) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS65 Full Bands NGC. (1928-S) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS65 Full Bands NGC. MS-65 870.00 Heritage Auctions 23240 NGC
1917 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. 1917 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. MS-62 69.00 Heritage Auctions 23189 PCGS
(1929-D) 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 NGC. (1929-D) 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 216.00 Heritage Auctions 91105 NGC
1929 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS 1929 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS MS-63 74.00 Heritage Auctions 24284 PCGS
(193X) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS63 Full Bands NGC. (193X) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS63 Full Bands NGC. MS-63 960.00 Heritage Auctions 91566 NGC
1929-S 10C MS63 PCGS. 1929-S 10C MS63 PCGS. MS-63 211.50 Heritage Auctions 21309 PCGS
1918-D 10C AU55 ANACS. 1918-D 10C AU55 ANACS. AU-50 216.00 Heritage Auctions 25194 ANACS
1931 10C MS62 Full Bands ANACS. 1931 10C MS62 Full Bands ANACS. MS-62 180.00 Heritage Auctions 21217 ANACS
1934 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS 1934 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS MS-62 32.00 Heritage Auctions 23521 PCGS
1934 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS 1934 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS MS-62 30.00 Heritage Auctions 25862 PCGS
(2)1935 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (315/117). PCGS (2)1935 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (315/117). PCGS MS-66 111.63 Heritage Auctions 21732 NGC
(4)1935 10C MS65 Full Bands NGC. (4)1935 10C MS65 Full Bands NGC. MS-65 264.00 Heritage Auctions 25269 NGC
1936 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck, Reverse Damage -- NGC Details. 1936 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck, Reverse Damage -- NGC Details. AU-50 59.00 Heritage Auctions 27294 NGC Details
1936 10C MS64 PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS 1936 10C MS64 PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS MS-64 31.00 Heritage Auctions 20090 PCGS
(3)1937 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS (3)1937 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS MS-66 135.13 Heritage Auctions 20080 PCGS
(4)1937 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS (4)1937 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS MS-66 211.50 Heritage Auctions 23838 PCGS
(4)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS (4)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS MS-66 223.25 Heritage Auctions 24022 NGC
(5)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS (5)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS MS-66 258.50 Heritage Auctions 23238 NGC
(5)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS (5)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS MS-66 305.50 Heritage Auctions 23239 NGC
(10)1939-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. (10)1939-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. MS-66 480.00 Heritage Auctions 29412 NGC
(10)1939-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. (10)1939-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. MS-66 312.00 Heritage Auctions 29208 NGC
(194X) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. (194X) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. MS-63 198.00 Heritage Auctions 91572 PCGS
(194X) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. (194X) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. MS-63 660.00 Heritage Auctions 91573 PCGS
(5)1941-S 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. (5)1941-S 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. MS-66 252.00 Heritage Auctions 25175 NGC
(8)1941 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. (8)1941 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. MS-66 264.00 Heritage Auctions 29415 NGC
(4)1942 10C MS65 PCGS. (4)1942 10C MS65 PCGS. MS-66 99.00 Heritage Auctions 23774 PCGS
(4)1942 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. (4)1942 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. MS-66 132.00 Heritage Auctions 27266 NGC
(2) 1943-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. (2) 1943-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. MS-66 109.00 Heritage Auctions 21057 PCGS
(4)1943-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS (4)1943-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS MS-66 129.25 Heritage Auctions 25163 PCGS
(2)1944 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. (2)1944 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. MS-66 132.00 Heritage Auctions 27272 NGC
(2)1944-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS (2)1944-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS MS-66 74.00 Heritage Auctions 21411 PCGS
(2)1945-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. (2)1945-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. MS-66 67.00 Heritage Auctions 27245 NGC
(2)1945-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. (2)1945-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. MS-66 99.00 Heritage Auctions 27293 PCGS
(10) 1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS. (10) 1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 104.00 Heritage Auctions 21155 PCGS
(4)1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS. (4)1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 52.00 Heritage Auctions 20199 PCGS
1947 10C MS66 NGC. 1947 10C MS66 NGC. MS-66 123.00 Heritage Auctions 25111 NGC
1947 10C MS66 S NGC. 1947 10C MS66 S NGC. MS-66 119.00 Heritage Auctions 93034 NGC
1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS. 1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 129.25 Heritage Auctions 23090 PCGS
1947-S 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Curved Clip @8:00-- MS65 NGC. 1947-S 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Curved Clip @8:00-- MS65 NGC. MS-66 39.00 Heritage Auctions 92307 NGC
(2)1949-S 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (1019/12). PCGS (2)1949-S 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (1019/12). PCGS MS-67 74.00 Heritage Auctions 23255 NGC
(2)1949-S 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (1033/12). PCGS (2)1949-S 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (1033/12). PCGS MS-67 94.00 Heritage Auctions 21688 NGC
(3)1950 10C PR66 PCGS. (3)1950 10C PR66 PCGS. MS-66 84.00 Heritage Auctions 27987 PCGS
1950 10C MS67 NGC. 1950 10C MS67 NGC. MS-67 89.00 Heritage Auctions 21220 NGC
(5)1951-S 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (86/1229). PCGS (5)1951-S 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (86/1229). PCGS MS-65 78.00 Heritage Auctions 21113 NGC
(5)1951-S 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (594/635). PCGS (5)1951-S 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (594/635). PCGS MS-66 36.00 Heritage Auctions 25622 NGC
(5)1952-S 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (121/1284). PCGS (5)1952-S 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (121/1284). PCGS MS-65 18.00 Heritage Auctions 21595 NGC
1952 10C MS66 PCGS. 1952 10C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 89.00 Heritage Auctions 25227 PCGS
1953 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (54/593). PCGS 1953 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (54/593). PCGS MS-65 15.00 Heritage Auctions 24110 NGC
1953 10C MS66 PCGS; 1956 MS65 PCGS; 1956 MS67 PCGS; 1957-D MS66 PCGS; 1959 MS66 PCGS; 1963 MS65 PCGS; 1964-D MS66 PCGS; 1964-D MS66 PCGS. 1953 10C MS66 PCGS; 1956 MS65 PCGS; 1956 MS67 PCGS; 1957-D MS66 PCGS; 1959 MS66 PCGS; 1963 MS65 PCGS; 1964-D MS66 PCGS; 1964-D MS66 PCGS. MS-67 141.00 Heritage Auctions 23528 PCGS
(2)1954-D 10C MS67 PCGS. (2)1954-D 10C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 121.00 Heritage Auctions 25184 PCGS
1954 10C Doubled Die Obverse, FS-101 PR65 PCGS. PCGS 1954 10C Doubled Die Obverse, FS-101 PR65 PCGS. PCGS MS-65 54.00 Heritage Auctions 29600 PCGS
1950-S 10C MS66 PCGS. 1950-S 10C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 61.00 Heritage Auctions 25294 NGC
1951 10C Roosevelt Dime -- 5% Curved Clip -- MS63 NGC. 1951 10C Roosevelt Dime -- 5% Curved Clip -- MS63 NGC. MS-66 31.00 Heritage Auctions 92310 NGC
1956 10C MS66 NGC. 1956 10C MS66 NGC. MS-66 104.00 Heritage Auctions 27226 NGC
1956 10C MS66 PCGS. PCGS 1956 10C MS66 PCGS. PCGS MS-66 16.00 Heritage Auctions 24131 PCGS
(2)1957 10C MS66 PCGS and (2) 1957 10C MS66 NGC. (2)1957 10C MS66 PCGS and (2) 1957 10C MS66 NGC. MS-66 45.00 Heritage Auctions 20975 NGC
1954-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. 1954-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. MS-66 94.00 Heritage Auctions 29417 PCGS
(1958) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on a Defective Planchet -- MS65 NGC. (1958) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on a Defective Planchet -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 31.00 Heritage Auctions 91706 NGC
(2)1958 10C MS67 NGC. (2)1958 10C MS67 NGC. MS-67 45.00 Heritage Auctions 20976 NGC
1959 10C MS67 PCGS. 1959 10C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 94.00 Heritage Auctions 23363 PCGS
1959 10C MS67 PCGS. PCGS 1959 10C MS67 PCGS. PCGS MS-67 141.00 Heritage Auctions 25094 PCGS
(196X) 10C Silver Roosevelt Dime -- 12% Doubled Clipped Planchet -- MS64 PCGS. (196X) 10C Silver Roosevelt Dime -- 12% Doubled Clipped Planchet -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 27.00 Heritage Auctions 91710 PCGS
1960 10C Double Die Obverse PR64 ANACS. NGC Census: (36/2528). PCGS 1960 10C Double Die Obverse PR64 ANACS. NGC Census: (36/2528). PCGS MS-64 40.00 Heritage Auctions 24477 ANACS
1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS 1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS MS-66 17.00 Heritage Auctions 21639 NGC
1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS 1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS MS-66 15.00 Heritage Auctions 27125 NGC
1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS 1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS MS-66 15.00 Heritage Auctions 27562 NGC
1962 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (503/230). PCGS 1962 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (503/230). PCGS MS-66 19.00 Heritage Auctions 23606 NGC
1962 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (503/230). PCGS 1962 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (503/230). PCGS MS-66 26.00 Heritage Auctions 23138 NGC
1960 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Ragged Clip -- MS63 ANACS. 1960 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Ragged Clip -- MS63 ANACS. MS-65 51.00 Heritage Auctions 91727 NGC
1963 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Ragged Clip -- MS65 NGC. 1963 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Ragged Clip -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 109.00 Heritage Auctions 91725 NGC
(1964) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar with Obverse Indent -- MS64 NGC. (1964) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar with Obverse Indent -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 180.00 Heritage Auctions 92324 NGC
(196X-D) 10C Silver Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on Defective Planchet -- MS64 NGC. (196X-D) 10C Silver Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on Defective Planchet -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 26.00 Heritage Auctions 91773 NGC
1965 10C MS65 PCGS. 1965 10C MS65 PCGS. MS-65 45.00 Heritage Auctions 25229 PCGS
1965 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS65 NGC. 1965 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 59.00 Heritage Auctions 91787 NGC
1966 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (4/0). PCGS 1966 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (4/0). PCGS MS-68 152.75 Heritage Auctions 21062 NGC
1966 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (4/0). PCGS 1966 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (4/0). PCGS MS-68 141.00 Heritage Auctions 7610 NGC
1967 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Major Curved Clip -- MS64 NGC. 1967 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Major Curved Clip -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 79.00 Heritage Auctions 91793 NGC
1967 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @9:00 -- MS64 ANACS. 1967 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @9:00 -- MS64 ANACS. MS-64 93.00 Heritage Auctions 92416 ANACS
1968 10C MS68 PCGS. 1968 10C MS68 PCGS. MS-68 329.00 Heritage Auctions 7409 PCGS
1968 10C No S PR67 PCGS. 1968 10C No S PR67 PCGS. MS-67 21,150.00 Heritage Auctions 3583 PCGS
1969 1/10 Balboa -- Struck on a Proof U. 1969 1/10 Balboa -- Struck on a Proof U. MS-67 6,000.00 Heritage Auctions 7704 NGC
1969 10C MS67 PCGS. 1969 10C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 199.75 Heritage Auctions 25715 PCGS
1970 10C MS66 PCGS. PCGS 1970 10C MS66 PCGS. PCGS MS-66 55.00 Heritage Auctions 26129 PCGS
1970 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (5/0). PCGS 1970 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (5/0). PCGS MS-67 52.00 Heritage Auctions 25168 NGC
1966 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Clip -- MS63 ANACS. 1966 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Clip -- MS63 ANACS. MS-65 31.00 Heritage Auctions 91797 ANACS
1971-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Obverse Brockage by Off Center -- MS64 NGC. 1971-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Obverse Brockage by Off Center -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 204.00 Heritage Auctions 91796 NGC
(2) 1972-D 10C Roosevelt Dimes -- Off-Center, Chainstrike One and Two -- MS65 PCGS. (2) 1972-D 10C Roosevelt Dimes -- Off-Center, Chainstrike One and Two -- MS65 PCGS. MS-65 305.50 Heritage Auctions 10186 PCGS
1972 10C MS67 PCGS. PCGS 1972 10C MS67 PCGS. PCGS MS-67 79.00 Heritage Auctions 25217 PCGS
1973 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (3/0). PCGS 1973 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (3/0). PCGS MS-67 59.00 Heritage Auctions 26135 NGC
1973 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center, Clad Layer Split After Strike -- MS63 ANACS. 1973 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center, Clad Layer Split After Strike -- MS63 ANACS. MS-63 144.00 Heritage Auctions 25567 ANACS
1974 10C MS66 PCGS. 1974 10C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 55.00 Heritage Auctions 44066 PCGS
1974 10C MS67 PCGS. 1974 10C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 109.00 Heritage Auctions 25130 PCGS
1975-D 10C MS68 NGC. 1975-D 10C MS68 NGC. MS-68 228.00 Heritage Auctions 21186 NGC
1975-D 10C MS68 NGC. 1975-D 10C MS68 NGC. MS-68 270.25 Heritage Auctions 3332 NGC
1976 10C MS67 PCGS. 1976 10C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 376.00 Heritage Auctions 25716 PCGS
1976 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Flip Over, Double Struck, Second Strike 70% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS. 1976 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Flip Over, Double Struck, Second Strike 70% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 423.00 Heritage Auctions 25368 PCGS
1977 10C MS67 PCGS. 1977 10C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 36.00 Heritage Auctions 21179 PCGS
1977 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS66 NGC. 1977 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS66 NGC. MS-66 81.00 Heritage Auctions 23523 NGC
1978 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS63 NGC. 1978 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS63 NGC. MS-63 55.00 Heritage Auctions 25870 NGC
1978-D 10C MS67+ NGC. 1978-D 10C MS67+ NGC. MS-67 65.00 Heritage Auctions 23261 NGC
1979 10C MS67 PCGS. 1979 10C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 63.00 Heritage Auctions 25131 PCGS
1979 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar, Reverse Struck Thru -- MS64 NGC. 1979 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar, Reverse Struck Thru -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 32.00 Heritage Auctions 26481 NGC
(19XX)-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 40% Off Center on Double Curved Clip Planchet -- MS65 NGC. (19XX)-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 40% Off Center on Double Curved Clip Planchet -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 228.00 Heritage Auctions 91804 NGC
1980-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Missing Clad Layer -- MS64 ANACS. 1980-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Missing Clad Layer -- MS64 ANACS. MS-64 50.00 Heritage Auctions 92346 ANACS
1981-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 55% Off Center @1:00 -- MS64 ANACS. 1981-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 55% Off Center @1:00 -- MS64 ANACS. MS-64 49.00 Heritage Auctions 92436 ANACS
1981-P 10C Double Struck 2nd Strike, 95% off-Center Uniface MS64 ANACS. 1981-P 10C Double Struck 2nd Strike, 95% off-Center Uniface MS64 ANACS. MS-64 60.00 Heritage Auctions 23811 ANACS
1982 10C No Mintmark - Strong, MS66 PCGS. 1982 10C No Mintmark - Strong, MS66 PCGS. MS-66 288.00 Heritage Auctions 25195 PCGS
1982 10C No P - Strong MS66 PCGS. 1982 10C No P - Strong MS66 PCGS. MS-66 288.00 Heritage Auctions 23233 PCGS
1983-D 10C MS67 PCGS. 1983-D 10C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 35.00 Heritage Auctions 25718 PCGS
1983-D 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (2/0). PCGS 1983-D 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (2/0). PCGS MS-68 223.25 Heritage Auctions 25219 NGC
1984-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 65% Off Center @9:00 -- MS63 ANACS. 1984-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 65% Off Center @9:00 -- MS63 ANACS. MS-63 109.00 Heritage Auctions 92442 ANACS
1985-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Two Planchet Bonded Pair, Capped Die -- MS67 NGC. 1985-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Two Planchet Bonded Pair, Capped Die -- MS67 NGC. MS-67 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 91807 NGC
1986-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @1:00 -- MS66 ANACS. 1986-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @1:00 -- MS66 ANACS. MS-66 552.00 Heritage Auctions 92444 ANACS
1986-P 10C MS68 NGC. 1986-P 10C MS68 NGC. MS-68 79.00 Heritage Auctions 21131 NGC
1986-P 10C MS68 NGC. 1986-P 10C MS68 NGC. MS-68 114.00 Heritage Auctions 21132 NGC
1987-D 10C MS68 PCGS. 1987-D 10C MS68 PCGS. MS-68 57.00 Heritage Auctions 25719 PCGS
1987-P 10C Lincoln Cent / Roosevelt Dime -- Double Denomination on Struck 10C -- MS65 PCGS. 1987-P 10C Lincoln Cent / Roosevelt Dime -- Double Denomination on Struck 10C -- MS65 PCGS. MS-65 517.00 Heritage Auctions 21643 PCGS
1988-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 45% Off Center @1:00 -- MS64 ANACS. 1988-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 45% Off Center @1:00 -- MS64 ANACS. MS-64 89.00 Heritage Auctions 92448 ANACS
1988-P 10C MS68 NGC. 1988-P 10C MS68 NGC. MS-68 99.00 Heritage Auctions 21135 NGC
1989-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 NGC. 1989-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 89.00 Heritage Auctions 25432 NGC
1989-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 70% off Center -- MS65 PCGS. 1989-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 70% off Center -- MS65 PCGS. MS-65 45.00 Heritage Auctions 24338 PCGS
1985-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% off Center @1:00 -- MS60 ANACS. 1985-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% off Center @1:00 -- MS60 ANACS. MS-63 57.00 Heritage Auctions 92449 ANACS
1990-D 10C MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (1/0). PCGS 1990-D 10C MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (1/0). PCGS MS-69 470.00 Heritage Auctions 7450 NGC
1991-D 10C MS67 PCGS. 1991-D 10C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 53.00 Heritage Auctions 21180 PCGS
1992-D 10C MS68 NGC. 1992-D 10C MS68 NGC. MS-68 104.00 Heritage Auctions 21138 NGC
1993-P 10C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Thru, Late Cap Die -- MS63 ANACS. 1993-P 10C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Thru, Late Cap Die -- MS63 ANACS. MS-63 52.00 Heritage Auctions 25959 ANACS
1994-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 PCGS. 1994-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 79.00 Heritage Auctions 26378 PCGS
1994-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 PCGS. 1994-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 130.43 Heritage Auctions 9689 PCGS
1995-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck, Multistruck -- MS65 NGC. 1995-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck, Multistruck -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 132.00 Heritage Auctions 92163 NGC
1995-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 20% Off Center -- MS64 NGC. 1995-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 20% Off Center -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 52.00 Heritage Auctions 25679 NGC
1947 5C Jefferson Nickel -- 3% Clipped Planchet -- VF35 PCGS Secure. 1947 5C Jefferson Nickel -- 3% Clipped Planchet -- VF35 PCGS Secure. MS-63 62.00 Heritage Auctions 21946 PCGS
1994-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @1:00 -- AU58 ANACS. 1994-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @1:00 -- AU58 ANACS. MS-64 74.00 Heritage Auctions 91811 ANACS
1997-D 10C MS68 PCGS. 1997-D 10C MS68 PCGS. MS-68 119.00 Heritage Auctions 25720 PCGS
1997-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Double Struck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS64 NGC. 1997-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Double Struck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 138.00 Heritage Auctions 92165 NGC
1998-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck Multi Struck, With Obverse Brockage -- MS66 NGC. 1998-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck Multi Struck, With Obverse Brockage -- MS66 NGC. MS-66 164.50 Heritage Auctions 24205 NGC
1998-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on a 1C Stock Planchet -- MS64 PCGS. 1998-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on a 1C Stock Planchet -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 4,465.00 Heritage Auctions 9653 PCGS
(2)1999-P 10C Roosevelt Dimes -- Matched Set -- Coin #1 MS64 PCGS and Coin #2 MS65 PCGS. (2)1999-P 10C Roosevelt Dimes -- Matched Set -- Coin #1 MS64 PCGS and Coin #2 MS65 PCGS. MS-64 763.75 Heritage Auctions 7966 PCGS
1999-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck on a Cent Planchet -- MS64 Brown PCGS. 1999-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck on a Cent Planchet -- MS64 Brown PCGS. MS-64 7,500.00 Heritage Auctions 4418 PCGS
(2)2000-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar -- MS63 ANACS. (2)2000-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar -- MS63 ANACS. MS-63 31.00 Heritage Auctions 91822 ANACS
1999-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 70% Off Center @1:00 -- MS63 ANACS. 1999-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 70% Off Center @1:00 -- MS63 ANACS. MS-64 73.00 Heritage Auctions 92457 ANACS
2001-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- 25% Brockage Obverse, Strong Clashed Dies on Obverse and Reverse -- MS64 PCGS. 2001-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- 25% Brockage Obverse, Strong Clashed Dies on Obverse and Reverse -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 79.00 Heritage Auctions 9360 PCGS
2001-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Double Struck, Second Strike 75% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS. 2001-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Double Struck, Second Strike 75% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 114.00 Heritage Auctions 92348 PCGS