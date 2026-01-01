|1796 10C -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine.
|1796 10C -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine.
|G-4
|1,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23225
|Genuine PCGS
|1796 10C -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details.
|1796 10C -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|8,812.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3524
|NGC Details
|1797 10C 13 Stars -- Damaged, Retoned -- ANACS.
|1797 10C 13 Stars -- Damaged, Retoned -- ANACS.
|VG-8
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4519
|ANACS
|1797 10C 13 Stars -- NGC Details.
|1797 10C 13 Stars -- NGC Details.
|VG-8
|3,818.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4091
|NGC Details
|1798 10C Large 8 -- Bent, Corroded -- ANACS.
|1798 10C Large 8 -- Bent, Corroded -- ANACS.
|VG-8
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27134
|ANACS
|1798 10C Large 8 -- Cleaned, Corroded -- ANACS. Fine Details Net VG8. NGC Census: (1/42). PCGS
|1798 10C Large 8 -- Cleaned, Corroded -- ANACS. Fine Details Net VG8. NGC Census: (1/42). PCGS
|VG-8
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7441
|ANACS
|1800 10C -- Bent, Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1800 10C -- Bent, Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|VG-8
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21323
|ANACS
|1800 10C -- Cleaned, Damaged -- ANACS.
|1800 10C -- Cleaned, Damaged -- ANACS.
|G-4
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27347
|ANACS
|1801 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1801 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|3,360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27166
|Details NGC
|1801 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1801 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|VG-8
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45172
|Genuine PCGS
|1802 10C -- Holed -- PCGS Genuine.
|1802 10C -- Holed -- PCGS Genuine.
|G-4
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21190
|Genuine PCGS
|1802 10C -- Repaired, Whizzed -- NGC Details.
|1802 10C -- Repaired, Whizzed -- NGC Details.
|G-4
|17,625.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5194
|NGC Details
|1803 10C -- Bent, Cleaned, Damaged -- ANACS.
|1803 10C -- Bent, Cleaned, Damaged -- ANACS.
|G-4
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27351
|ANACS
|1803 10C -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1803 10C -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|VF-20
|1,292.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3287
|ANACS
|1804 10C 13 Stars on Reverse -- Scratched -- ANACS.
|1804 10C 13 Stars on Reverse -- Scratched -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|30,550.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4176
|ANACS
|1804 10C 14 Stars on Reverse -- Stained -- NGC Details.
|1804 10C 14 Stars on Reverse -- Stained -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|13,602.98
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3811
|NGC Details
|1805 10C 4 Berries -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1805 10C 4 Berries -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|2,520.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7111
|Genuine PCGS
|1805 10C 4 Berries -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1805 10C 4 Berries -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|1,740.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25177
|Genuine PCGS
|1807 10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. Fine. JR-1. NGC Census: (7/201). PCGS
|1807 10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. Fine. JR-1. NGC Census: (7/201). PCGS
|F-12
|558.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7449
|NGC Details
|1807 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1807 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|300.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25265
|Genuine PCGS
|1809 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1809 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21243
|Genuine PCGS
|1809 10C -- Corroded -- ANACS.
|1809 10C -- Corroded -- ANACS.
|G-4
|414.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27355
|ANACS
|1811/09 10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine.
|1811/09 10C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|300.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27161
|Genuine PCGS
|1811/09 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1811/09 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|1,560.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23110
|Genuine PCGS
|1814 10C Large Date -- Bent -- NGC Details. Fine. JR-2. NGC Census: (4/152). PCGS
|1814 10C Large Date -- Bent -- NGC Details. Fine. JR-2. NGC Census: (4/152). PCGS
|F-12
|35.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20108
|NGC Details
|1814 10C Large Date -- Bent -- NGC Details. VG. JR-4. NGC Census: (0/159). PCGS
|1814 10C Large Date -- Bent -- NGC Details. VG. JR-4. NGC Census: (0/159). PCGS
|VG-8
|51.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28851
|NGC Details
|1820 10C Large 0 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1820 10C Large 0 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21229
|Details NGC
|1820 10C Large 0 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1820 10C Large 0 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27148
|Genuine PCGS
|1821 10C -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1821 10C -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29394
|Details NGC
|1821 10C JR-6, R.2, Large Date AU55 PCGS. PCGS
|1821 10C JR-6, R.2, Large Date AU55 PCGS. PCGS
|AU-55
|1,057.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7218
|PCGS
|1822 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1822 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|1,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21211
|Genuine PCGS
|1822 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1822 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|1,620.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7205
|Genuine PCGS
|1823/2 10C AU58 NGC.
|1823/2 10C AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|1,440.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25183
|NGC
|1823/2 10C Large E's -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1823/2 10C Large E's -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25376
|Genuine PCGS
|1824/2 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1824/2 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|F-12
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|46232
|Details NGC
|1824/2 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1824/2 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27249
|Genuine PCGS
|1825 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1825 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|120.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23281
|Genuine PCGS
|1825 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/46). PCGS
|1825 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/46). PCGS
|MS-60
|940.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7426
|PCGS Genuine
|1827 10C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|1827 10C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|AU-50
|276.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25267
|Details NGC
|1827 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1827 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|240.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27121
|Details NGC
|1828 10C Large Date -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1828 10C Large Date -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|VF-20
|282.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23442
|PCGS Genuine
|1828 10C Large Date AU58 NGC.
|1828 10C Large Date AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|4,112.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|33090
|NGC
|1829 10C Curl Base 2 -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1829 10C Curl Base 2 -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|6,462.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4182
|PCGS
|1829 10C Curl Base 2 VG8 PCGS.
|1829 10C Curl Base 2 VG8 PCGS.
|VG-8
|7,637.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3075
|PCGS
|1829 10C Large 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1829 10C Large 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27431
|Details NGC
|1829 10C Large 10C AU55 PCGS. PCGS
|1829 10C Large 10C AU55 PCGS. PCGS
|AU-55
|734.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7542
|PCGS
|1830/29 10C -- Whizzed -- ANACS.
|1830/29 10C -- Whizzed -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|252.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23150
|ANACS
|1830/29 10C VF20 ANACS.
|1830/29 10C VF20 ANACS.
|VF-20
|149.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|46235
|ANACS
|1831 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1831 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|77.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25227
|Genuine PCGS
|1831 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1831 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|198.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25094
|Details NGC
|1832 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1832 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21291
|ANACS
|1832 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1832 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21214
|Details NGC
|1833 10C -- Art Toning -- NGC Details.
|1833 10C -- Art Toning -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|17448
|NGC Details
|1833 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1833 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-58
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27208
|ANACS
|1834 10C Small 4 -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (7/314). PCGS
|1834 10C Small 4 -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (7/314). PCGS
|VF-20
|52.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23271
|Details NGC
|1834 10C Small 4 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (14/230). PCGS
|1834 10C Small 4 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (14/230). PCGS
|AU-50
|188.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24247
|ANACS
|1835 10C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC.
|1835 10C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC.
|MS-60
|423.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25042
|Details NGC
|1835 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (15/357). PCGS
|1835 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (15/357). PCGS
|AU-50
|188.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21641
|ANACS
|1836 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (15/148). PCGS
|1836 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (15/148). PCGS
|AU-55
|164.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21642
|ANACS
|1836 10C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|1836 10C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|AU-50
|198.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29156
|Details NGC
|1838 10C Large Stars -- Edge Damage -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (2/250). PCGS
|1838 10C Large Stars -- Edge Damage -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (2/250). PCGS
|MS-60
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7641
|NGC Details
|1838 10C Large Stars -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (2/325). PCGS
|1838 10C Large Stars -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (2/325). PCGS
|AU-50
|229.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26520
|NGC Details
|1839 10C No Drapery -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1839 10C No Drapery -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21177
|Details NGC
|1839 10C No Drapery -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1839 10C No Drapery -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21181
|Genuine PCGS
|1840 10C Drapery -- Cleaned, Rev Scratched -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (3/11). PCGS
|1840 10C Drapery -- Cleaned, Rev Scratched -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (3/11). PCGS
|EF-40
|123.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24737
|NGC Details
|1840 10C Drapery -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1840 10C Drapery -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27374
|Genuine PCGS
|1841 10C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/53). PCGS
|1841 10C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/53). PCGS
|MS-60
|176.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20386
|PCGS Genuine
|1841 10C AU50 PCGS. PCGS
|1841 10C AU50 PCGS. PCGS
|AU-50
|199.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29573
|PCGS
|1842 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1842 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27137
|Genuine PCGS
|1842 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/79). PCGS
|1842 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/79). PCGS
|AU-50
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27236
|PCGS Genuine
|1843 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1843 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27138
|Genuine PCGS
|1843 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (2/69). PCGS
|1843 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (2/69). PCGS
|EF-40
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25104
|Genuine PCGS
|1844 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VG Details, Net Good 4. NGC Census: (3/89). PCGS
|1844 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VG Details, Net Good 4. NGC Census: (3/89). PCGS
|G-4
|117.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25615
|ANACS
|1844 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1844 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|46244
|Details NGC
|1845 10C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1845 10C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27139
|Genuine PCGS
|1845 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (8/129). PCGS
|1845 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (8/129). PCGS
|AU-55
|62.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21223
|ANACS
|1846 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1846 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|1,200.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21119
|Details NGC
|1846 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1846 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|F-12
|528.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27434
|Details NGC
|1847 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1847 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|140.40
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27165
|Genuine PCGS
|1847 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/13). PCGS
|1847 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/13). PCGS
|MS-60
|282.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23474
|NGC Details
|1848 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (4/47). PCGS
|1848 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (4/47). PCGS
|AU-55
|99.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21225
|ANACS
|1848 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1848 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|228.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27140
|Genuine PCGS
|1849 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|1849 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|AU-50
|126.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28154
|Details NGC
|1849 10C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|1849 10C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27142
|Genuine PCGS
|1849 10C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|1849 10C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27141
|Genuine PCGS
|1850 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1850 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|MS-60
|252.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23202
|ANACS
|1850 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1850 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21199
|Genuine PCGS
|1851 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1851 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|35.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23126
|Details NGC
|1851 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1851 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27143
|Genuine PCGS
|1852 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (0/82). PCGS
|1852 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (0/82). PCGS
|EF-40
|44.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22717
|Details NGC
|1852 10C -- Obv Scratched -- Details NGC.
|1852 10C -- Obv Scratched -- Details NGC.
|MS-60
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25251
|Details NGC
|1853 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1853 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25223
|ANACS
|1853 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|1853 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|AU-50
|65.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27242
|Details NGC
|1854 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (0/205). PCGS
|1854 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (0/205). PCGS
|AU-50
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28053
|ANACS
|1854 10C Arrows -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine, UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/148). PCGS
|1854 10C Arrows -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine, UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/148). PCGS
|MS-60
|135.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23135
|Genuine PCGS
|1855 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1855 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27143
|Genuine PCGS
|1855 10C Arrows -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1855 10C Arrows -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23081
|Genuine PCGS
|1856 10C Large Date -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1856 10C Large Date -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21328
|Genuine PCGS
|1856 10C Large Date -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1856 10C Large Date -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|63.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21183
|Details NGC
|1857 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1857 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23186
|Details NGC
|1857 10C -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (5/290). PCGS
|1857 10C -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (5/290). PCGS
|EF-40
|21.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26108
|ANACS
|1858 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1858 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23204
|Details NGC
|1858 10C -- Cleaned, Bent -- NGC Details.
|1858 10C -- Cleaned, Bent -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|141.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|34242
|NGC Details
|1859 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1859 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27440
|Details NGC
|1859 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1859 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|34243
|NGC Details
|(1860-1891) 10C Philadelphia Mint Seated Dime -- Double Struck, Second Strike Off Center -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|(1860-1891) 10C Philadelphia Mint Seated Dime -- Double Struck, Second Strike Off Center -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|6,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3856
|Details NGC
|1860 10C -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/115). PCGS
|1860 10C -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/115). PCGS
|VF-20
|23.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28243
|Details NGC
|1861 10C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|1861 10C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|MS-60
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27244
|Details NGC
|1861 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1861 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21149
|Genuine PCGS
|1857 Liberty Seated Half Dime. MS-65 (NGC).
|1857 Liberty Seated Half Dime. MS-65 (NGC).
|MS-65
|763.75
|
|Stack's Bowers
|337
|NGC
|1861 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1861 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23310
|Details NGC
|1863 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/32). PCGS
|1863 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/32). PCGS
|MS-60
|1,116.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7427
|NGC Details
|1863 10C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine.
|1863 10C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|1,020.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7534
|Genuine PCGS
|1864 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1864 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|2,280.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21122
|Details NGC
|1864 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1864 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|1,560.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45200
|Genuine PCGS
|1865 10C Fine 12 PCGS Gold Shield.
|1865 10C Fine 12 PCGS Gold Shield.
|F-12
|960.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21210
|PCGS
|1865 10C Fine 12 PCGS.
|1865 10C Fine 12 PCGS.
|F-12
|1,140.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21205
|PCGS
|1866 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1866 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7883
|Genuine PCGS
|1866 10C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/34). PCGS
|1866 10C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/34). PCGS
|VF-20
|423.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21092
|Details NGC
|1867 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1867 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|960.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7210
|Genuine PCGS
|1867 10C Fortin-103, PR64 PCGS.
|1867 10C Fortin-103, PR64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|998.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3811
|PCGS
|1868 10C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|1868 10C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27172
|Genuine PCGS
|1868 10C MS62 PCGS.
|1868 10C MS62 PCGS.
|MS-62
|480.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27271
|PCGS
|1857-O H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1857-O H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|81.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23205
|Genuine PCGS
|1869 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1869 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|396.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21299
|Details NGC
|1870 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/55). PCGS
|1870 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/55). PCGS
|MS-60
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21244
|ANACS
|1870 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1870 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|106.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27263
|Genuine PCGS
|1871 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/56). PCGS
|1871 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (1/56). PCGS
|AU-50
|56.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21245
|ANACS
|1871 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (1/54). PCGS
|1871 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (1/54). PCGS
|AU-50
|50.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24697
|NGC Details
|1872 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/67). PCGS
|1872 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/67). PCGS
|AU-50
|56.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22720
|Details NGC
|1872 10C -- Stained -- NGC Details.
|1872 10C -- Stained -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|65.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23382
|Details NGC
|1873 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (8/140). PCGS
|1873 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (8/140). PCGS
|AU-50
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22144
|ANACS
|1873 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (4/156). PCGS
|1873 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (4/156). PCGS
|EF-40
|46.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27060
|ANACS
|1874 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1874 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|198.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23204
|ANACS
|1874 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1874 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|154.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27152
|Details NGC
|1874 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1874 10C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|91.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27153
|Details NGC
|1875 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1875 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|129.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25163
|Details NGC
|1875 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|1875 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|MS-60
|67.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25259
|Details NGC
|1876 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1876 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21242
|Genuine PCGS
|1876 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (2/277). PCGS
|1876 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (2/277). PCGS
|MS-60
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27238
|PCGS Genuine
|1873 10C Closed 3 -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1873 10C Closed 3 -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27183
|ANACS
|1877 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1877 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29818
|PCGS Genuine
|1878 10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. UNC. Ex: Rev. Dr. James G. K. McClure. NGC Census: (0/74). PCGS
|1878 10C -- Bent -- NGC Details. UNC. Ex: Rev. Dr. James G. K. McClure. NGC Census: (0/74). PCGS
|MS-60
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21778
|NGC Details
|1878 10C AU55 NGC.
|1878 10C AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27245
|NGC
|1879 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1879 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23121
|Genuine PCGS
|1879 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1879 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21135
|Genuine PCGS
|1880 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/113). PCGS
|1880 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/113). PCGS
|MS-60
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7532
|ANACS
|1880 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1880 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|MS-60
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21261
|Genuine PCGS
|1870 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1870 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|564.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45217
|Genuine PCGS
|1881 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1881 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21139
|Details NGC
|1882 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1882 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29229
|Details NGC
|1882 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1882 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21207
|Genuine PCGS
|1883 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/406). PCGS
|1883 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/406). PCGS
|MS-60
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27239
|Genuine PCGS
|1883 10C -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1883 10C -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25227
|Details NGC
|1884 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1884 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|134.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27159
|Details NGC
|1884 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1884 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25186
|Genuine PCGS
|1885 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1885 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21256
|Genuine PCGS
|1885 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1885 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23129
|Genuine PCGS
|1886 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (2/503). PCGS
|1886 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (2/503). PCGS
|MS-60
|99.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23199
|ANACS
|1886 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1886 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21261
|Details NGC
|1887 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1887 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|101.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25229
|Details NGC
|1887 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (1/474). PCGS
|1887 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (1/474). PCGS
|MS-60
|58.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23555
|Genuine PCGS
|1888 10C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|1888 10C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27107
|NGC Details
|1888 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1888 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21211
|Genuine PCGS
|1889 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/297). PCGS
|1889 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/297). PCGS
|MS-60
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21261
|ANACS
|1889 10C -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|1889 10C -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|33.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23153
|Genuine PCGS
|1890 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1890 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27056
|Genuine PCGS
|1890 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1890 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|51.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21215
|Details NGC
|1891 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1891 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|113.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91070
|Genuine PCGS
|1891 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1891 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27122
|Genuine PCGS
|1892 10C -- Artificially Toned -- ANACS. UNC Details. NGC Census: (5/1028). PCGS
|1892 10C -- Artificially Toned -- ANACS. UNC Details. NGC Census: (5/1028). PCGS
|MS-60
|72.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20664
|ANACS
|1892 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (6/1106). PCGS
|1892 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (6/1106). PCGS
|MS-60
|141.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23333
|PCGS Genuine
|1893 10C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (1/233). PCGS
|1893 10C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (1/233). PCGS
|MS-60
|124.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25078
|Genuine PCGS
|1893 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1893 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|59.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21209
|Genuine PCGS
|1894 10C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/113). PCGS
|1894 10C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/113). PCGS
|MS-60
|199.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24442
|Details NGC
|1894 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1894 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|139.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21270
|Details NGC
|1895 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1895 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|376.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23240
|ANACS
|1895 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/80). PCGS
|1895 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/80). PCGS
|MS-60
|558.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7561
|ANACS
|1896 10C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|1896 10C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25220
|Genuine PCGS
|1896 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1896 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|19074
|Genuine PCGS
|1897 10C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1897 10C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23537
|PCGS Genuine
|1897 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/376). PCGS
|1897 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/376). PCGS
|MS-60
|54.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21272
|ANACS
|1898 10C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|1898 10C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|53.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21226
|Details NGC
|1898 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1898 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|77.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25242
|Details NGC
|1899 10C AU50 PCGS. PCGS
|1899 10C AU50 PCGS. PCGS
|AU-50
|45.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20075
|PCGS
|1899 10C AU58 NGC.
|1899 10C AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|65.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27201
|NGC
|1900 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1900 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27158
|Genuine PCGS
|1900 10C AU55 NGC.
|1900 10C AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23175
|NGC
|1901 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/245). PCGS
|1901 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/245). PCGS
|MS-60
|62.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21276
|ANACS
|1901 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (1/290). PCGS
|1901 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (1/290). PCGS
|AU-50
|49.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25902
|PCGS Genuine
|1892 10C -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1892 10C -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27132
|Details NGC
|1902 10C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (26/151). PCGS
|1902 10C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (26/151). PCGS
|AU-58
|80.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22131
|ANACS
|1903 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1903 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|57.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28172
|Genuine PCGS
|1903 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/128). PCGS
|1903 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/128). PCGS
|AU-50
|49.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22915
|NGC Details
|1904 10C -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (10/154). PCGS
|1904 10C -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (10/154). PCGS
|AU-58
|50.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21279
|ANACS
|1904 10C AU58 NGC.
|1904 10C AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27646
|NGC
|1905 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1905 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27133
|Details NGC
|1905 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1905 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|68.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25169
|Genuine PCGS
|1906 10C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (16/308). PCGS
|1906 10C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (16/308). PCGS
|AU-55
|58.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20107
|NGC
|1906 10C AU58 NGC.
|1906 10C AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|119.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21280
|NGC
|1907 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1907 10C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23324
|Details NGC
|1907 10C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (3/345). PCGS
|1907 10C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (3/345). PCGS
|MS-60
|99.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27450
|PCGS Genuine
|1908 10C AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (3/268). PCGS
|1908 10C AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (3/268). PCGS
|AU-55
|55.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26080
|ANACS
|1908 10C AU55 NGC. CAC. NGC Census: (3/268). PCGS
|1908 10C AU55 NGC. CAC. NGC Census: (3/268). PCGS
|AU-55
|66.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24090
|NGC
|1909 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1909 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|81.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91076
|Genuine PCGS
|1909 10C -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/229). PCGS
|1909 10C -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/229). PCGS
|MS-60
|70.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28053
|NGC Details
|1910 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1910 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25166
|Details NGC
|1910 10C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (30/397). PCGS
|1910 10C AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (30/397). PCGS
|AU-58
|60.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21285
|ANACS
|1911 10C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/782). PCGS
|1911 10C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/782). PCGS
|MS-60
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29088
|Genuine PCGS
|1911 10C -- Stained -- NGC Details.
|1911 10C -- Stained -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25181
|Details NGC
|1912 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (65/804). PCGS
|1912 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (65/804). PCGS
|AU-58
|50.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22183
|ANACS
|1912 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/807). PCGS
|1912 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/807). PCGS
|MS-60
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21124
|PCGS Genuine
|1892 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1892 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-58
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21283
|PCGS
|1913 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1913 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|MS-60
|75.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23116
|ANACS
|1914 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (4/747). PCGS
|1914 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (4/747). PCGS
|AU-50
|56.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28083
|Genuine PCGS
|1914 10C AU50 PCGS. PCGS
|1914 10C AU50 PCGS. PCGS
|AU-50
|39.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26760
|PCGS
|1915 10C -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/258). PCGS
|1915 10C -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/258). PCGS
|MS-60
|131.60
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22732
|Details NGC
|1915 10C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (8/281). PCGS
|1915 10C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (8/281). PCGS
|AU-55
|53.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24700
|NGC
|(2)1916 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS.
|(2)1916 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS.
|MS-63
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23236
|PCGS
|(2)1916 10C MS64 Full Bands PCGS.
|(2)1916 10C MS64 Full Bands PCGS.
|MS-64
|162.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25526
|PCGS
|1917 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/151). PCGS
|1917 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/151). PCGS
|MS-60
|29.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22134
|Genuine PCGS
|1917 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS63 Full Bands NGC.
|1917 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS63 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-63
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8452
|NGC
|1916-S 10C MS62 PCGS.
|1916-S 10C MS62 PCGS.
|MS-63
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23168
|PCGS
|1918 10C MS62 Full Bands ANACS.
|1918 10C MS62 Full Bands ANACS.
|MS-62
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29125
|ANACS
|1919 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 Full Bands NGC.
|1919 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-64
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22179
|NGC
|1919 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 Full Bands NGC.
|1919 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-64
|340.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9367
|NGC
|1920 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 40% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS.
|1920 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 40% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|1,680.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91563
|PCGS
|1920 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS.
|1920 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS.
|MS-62
|101.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27137
|PCGS
|(1921) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS64 Full Bands NGC.
|(1921) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS64 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-64
|1,500.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9179
|NGC
|(1921) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS64 Full Bands NGC.
|(1921) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS64 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-64
|1,175.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3495
|NGC
|1917 10C AU58 PCGS.
|1917 10C AU58 PCGS.
|MS-63
|159.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27181
|PCGS
|1923 10C Mercury, MS64 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (246/330). PCGS
|1923 10C Mercury, MS64 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (246/330). PCGS
|MS-64
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25050
|NGC
|1924 10C Mercury Dime -- Clipped Planchet @4:00 -- MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|1924 10C Mercury Dime -- Clipped Planchet @4:00 -- MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-66
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9620
|NGC
|1924 10C MS62 Full Bands NGC.
|1924 10C MS62 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-62
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25207
|NGC
|1925 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS.
|1925 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS.
|MS-62
|120.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25090
|PCGS
|1925 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|1925 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|MS-62
|146.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29699
|PCGS
|1926 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|1926 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|MS-62
|76.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23621
|PCGS
|1926 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|1926 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|MS-62
|47.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20121
|PCGS
|1927 10C MS62 NGC.
|1927 10C MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|34319
|NGC
|1927 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS.
|1927 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS.
|MS-63
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23164
|PCGS
|(1928-S) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS65 Full Bands NGC.
|(1928-S) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS65 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-65
|870.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23240
|NGC
|1917 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS.
|1917 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS.
|MS-62
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23189
|PCGS
|(1929-D) 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 NGC.
|(1929-D) 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91105
|NGC
|1929 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|1929 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|MS-63
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24284
|PCGS
|(193X) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS63 Full Bands NGC.
|(193X) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS63 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-63
|960.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91566
|NGC
|1929-S 10C MS63 PCGS.
|1929-S 10C MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|211.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21309
|PCGS
|1918-D 10C AU55 ANACS.
|1918-D 10C AU55 ANACS.
|AU-50
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25194
|ANACS
|1931 10C MS62 Full Bands ANACS.
|1931 10C MS62 Full Bands ANACS.
|MS-62
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21217
|ANACS
|1934 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|1934 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|MS-62
|32.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23521
|PCGS
|1934 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|1934 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|MS-62
|30.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25862
|PCGS
|(2)1935 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (315/117). PCGS
|(2)1935 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (315/117). PCGS
|MS-66
|111.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21732
|NGC
|(4)1935 10C MS65 Full Bands NGC.
|(4)1935 10C MS65 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-65
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25269
|NGC
|1936 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck, Reverse Damage -- NGC Details.
|1936 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck, Reverse Damage -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|59.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27294
|NGC Details
|1936 10C MS64 PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS
|1936 10C MS64 PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS
|MS-64
|31.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20090
|PCGS
|(3)1937 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS
|(3)1937 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS
|MS-66
|135.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20080
|PCGS
|(4)1937 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|(4)1937 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|211.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23838
|PCGS
|(4)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS
|(4)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS
|MS-66
|223.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24022
|NGC
|(5)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS
|(5)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS
|MS-66
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23238
|NGC
|(5)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS
|(5)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS
|MS-66
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23239
|NGC
|(10)1939-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|(10)1939-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-66
|480.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29412
|NGC
|(10)1939-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|(10)1939-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-66
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29208
|NGC
|(194X) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS.
|(194X) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|198.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91572
|PCGS
|(194X) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS.
|(194X) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91573
|PCGS
|(5)1941-S 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|(5)1941-S 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-66
|252.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25175
|NGC
|(8)1941 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|(8)1941 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-66
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29415
|NGC
|(4)1942 10C MS65 PCGS.
|(4)1942 10C MS65 PCGS.
|MS-66
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23774
|PCGS
|(4)1942 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|(4)1942 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-66
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27266
|NGC
|(2) 1943-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS.
|(2) 1943-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS.
|MS-66
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21057
|PCGS
|(4)1943-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|(4)1943-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25163
|PCGS
|(2)1944 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|(2)1944 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-66
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27272
|NGC
|(2)1944-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|(2)1944-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21411
|PCGS
|(2)1945-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|(2)1945-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-66
|67.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27245
|NGC
|(2)1945-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS.
|(2)1945-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS.
|MS-66
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27293
|PCGS
|(10) 1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS.
|(10) 1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21155
|PCGS
|(4)1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS.
|(4)1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|52.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20199
|PCGS
|1947 10C MS66 NGC.
|1947 10C MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|123.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25111
|NGC
|1947 10C MS66 S NGC.
|1947 10C MS66 S NGC.
|MS-66
|119.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|93034
|NGC
|1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS.
|1946-D 10C MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23090
|PCGS
|1947-S 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Curved Clip @8:00-- MS65 NGC.
|1947-S 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Curved Clip @8:00-- MS65 NGC.
|MS-66
|39.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92307
|NGC
|(2)1949-S 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (1019/12). PCGS
|(2)1949-S 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (1019/12). PCGS
|MS-67
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23255
|NGC
|(2)1949-S 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (1033/12). PCGS
|(2)1949-S 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (1033/12). PCGS
|MS-67
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21688
|NGC
|(3)1950 10C PR66 PCGS.
|(3)1950 10C PR66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27987
|PCGS
|1950 10C MS67 NGC.
|1950 10C MS67 NGC.
|MS-67
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21220
|NGC
|(5)1951-S 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (86/1229). PCGS
|(5)1951-S 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (86/1229). PCGS
|MS-65
|78.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21113
|NGC
|(5)1951-S 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (594/635). PCGS
|(5)1951-S 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (594/635). PCGS
|MS-66
|36.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25622
|NGC
|(5)1952-S 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (121/1284). PCGS
|(5)1952-S 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (121/1284). PCGS
|MS-65
|18.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21595
|NGC
|1952 10C MS66 PCGS.
|1952 10C MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25227
|PCGS
|1953 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (54/593). PCGS
|1953 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (54/593). PCGS
|MS-65
|15.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24110
|NGC
|1953 10C MS66 PCGS; 1956 MS65 PCGS; 1956 MS67 PCGS; 1957-D MS66 PCGS; 1959 MS66 PCGS; 1963 MS65 PCGS; 1964-D MS66 PCGS; 1964-D MS66 PCGS.
|1953 10C MS66 PCGS; 1956 MS65 PCGS; 1956 MS67 PCGS; 1957-D MS66 PCGS; 1959 MS66 PCGS; 1963 MS65 PCGS; 1964-D MS66 PCGS; 1964-D MS66 PCGS.
|MS-67
|141.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23528
|PCGS
|(2)1954-D 10C MS67 PCGS.
|(2)1954-D 10C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|121.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25184
|PCGS
|1954 10C Doubled Die Obverse, FS-101 PR65 PCGS. PCGS
|1954 10C Doubled Die Obverse, FS-101 PR65 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-65
|54.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29600
|PCGS
|1950-S 10C MS66 PCGS.
|1950-S 10C MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|61.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25294
|NGC
|1951 10C Roosevelt Dime -- 5% Curved Clip -- MS63 NGC.
|1951 10C Roosevelt Dime -- 5% Curved Clip -- MS63 NGC.
|MS-66
|31.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92310
|NGC
|1956 10C MS66 NGC.
|1956 10C MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27226
|NGC
|1956 10C MS66 PCGS. PCGS
|1956 10C MS66 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|16.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24131
|PCGS
|(2)1957 10C MS66 PCGS and (2) 1957 10C MS66 NGC.
|(2)1957 10C MS66 PCGS and (2) 1957 10C MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|45.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20975
|NGC
|1954-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS.
|1954-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS.
|MS-66
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29417
|PCGS
|(1958) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on a Defective Planchet -- MS65 NGC.
|(1958) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on a Defective Planchet -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|31.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91706
|NGC
|(2)1958 10C MS67 NGC.
|(2)1958 10C MS67 NGC.
|MS-67
|45.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20976
|NGC
|1959 10C MS67 PCGS.
|1959 10C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23363
|PCGS
|1959 10C MS67 PCGS. PCGS
|1959 10C MS67 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-67
|141.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25094
|PCGS
|(196X) 10C Silver Roosevelt Dime -- 12% Doubled Clipped Planchet -- MS64 PCGS.
|(196X) 10C Silver Roosevelt Dime -- 12% Doubled Clipped Planchet -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|27.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91710
|PCGS
|1960 10C Double Die Obverse PR64 ANACS. NGC Census: (36/2528). PCGS
|1960 10C Double Die Obverse PR64 ANACS. NGC Census: (36/2528). PCGS
|MS-64
|40.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24477
|ANACS
|1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS
|1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS
|MS-66
|17.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21639
|NGC
|1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS
|1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS
|MS-66
|15.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27125
|NGC
|1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS
|1961 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (587/291). PCGS
|MS-66
|15.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27562
|NGC
|1962 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (503/230). PCGS
|1962 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (503/230). PCGS
|MS-66
|19.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23606
|NGC
|1962 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (503/230). PCGS
|1962 10C MS66 NGC. NGC Census: (503/230). PCGS
|MS-66
|26.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23138
|NGC
|1960 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Ragged Clip -- MS63 ANACS.
|1960 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Ragged Clip -- MS63 ANACS.
|MS-65
|51.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91727
|NGC
|1963 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Ragged Clip -- MS65 NGC.
|1963 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Ragged Clip -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91725
|NGC
|(1964) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar with Obverse Indent -- MS64 NGC.
|(1964) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar with Obverse Indent -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92324
|NGC
|(196X-D) 10C Silver Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on Defective Planchet -- MS64 NGC.
|(196X-D) 10C Silver Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on Defective Planchet -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|26.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91773
|NGC
|1965 10C MS65 PCGS.
|1965 10C MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|45.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25229
|PCGS
|1965 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS65 NGC.
|1965 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|59.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91787
|NGC
|1966 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (4/0). PCGS
|1966 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (4/0). PCGS
|MS-68
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21062
|NGC
|1966 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (4/0). PCGS
|1966 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (4/0). PCGS
|MS-68
|141.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7610
|NGC
|1967 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Major Curved Clip -- MS64 NGC.
|1967 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Major Curved Clip -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91793
|NGC
|1967 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @9:00 -- MS64 ANACS.
|1967 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @9:00 -- MS64 ANACS.
|MS-64
|93.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92416
|ANACS
|1968 10C MS68 PCGS.
|1968 10C MS68 PCGS.
|MS-68
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7409
|PCGS
|1968 10C No S PR67 PCGS.
|1968 10C No S PR67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|21,150.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3583
|PCGS
|1969 1/10 Balboa -- Struck on a Proof U.
|1969 1/10 Balboa -- Struck on a Proof U.
|MS-67
|6,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7704
|NGC
|1969 10C MS67 PCGS.
|1969 10C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|199.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25715
|PCGS
|1970 10C MS66 PCGS. PCGS
|1970 10C MS66 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|55.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26129
|PCGS
|1970 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (5/0). PCGS
|1970 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (5/0). PCGS
|MS-67
|52.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25168
|NGC
|1966 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Clip -- MS63 ANACS.
|1966 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Clip -- MS63 ANACS.
|MS-65
|31.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91797
|ANACS
|1971-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Obverse Brockage by Off Center -- MS64 NGC.
|1971-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Obverse Brockage by Off Center -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91796
|NGC
|(2) 1972-D 10C Roosevelt Dimes -- Off-Center, Chainstrike One and Two -- MS65 PCGS.
|(2) 1972-D 10C Roosevelt Dimes -- Off-Center, Chainstrike One and Two -- MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10186
|PCGS
|1972 10C MS67 PCGS. PCGS
|1972 10C MS67 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-67
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25217
|PCGS
|1973 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (3/0). PCGS
|1973 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (3/0). PCGS
|MS-67
|59.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26135
|NGC
|1973 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center, Clad Layer Split After Strike -- MS63 ANACS.
|1973 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center, Clad Layer Split After Strike -- MS63 ANACS.
|MS-63
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25567
|ANACS
|1974 10C MS66 PCGS.
|1974 10C MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|55.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|44066
|PCGS
|1974 10C MS67 PCGS.
|1974 10C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25130
|PCGS
|1975-D 10C MS68 NGC.
|1975-D 10C MS68 NGC.
|MS-68
|228.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21186
|NGC
|1975-D 10C MS68 NGC.
|1975-D 10C MS68 NGC.
|MS-68
|270.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3332
|NGC
|1976 10C MS67 PCGS.
|1976 10C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|376.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25716
|PCGS
|1976 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Flip Over, Double Struck, Second Strike 70% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS.
|1976 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Flip Over, Double Struck, Second Strike 70% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|423.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25368
|PCGS
|1977 10C MS67 PCGS.
|1977 10C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|36.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21179
|PCGS
|1977 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS66 NGC.
|1977 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|81.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23523
|NGC
|1978 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS63 NGC.
|1978 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|55.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25870
|NGC
|1978-D 10C MS67+ NGC.
|1978-D 10C MS67+ NGC.
|MS-67
|65.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23261
|NGC
|1979 10C MS67 PCGS.
|1979 10C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|63.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25131
|PCGS
|1979 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar, Reverse Struck Thru -- MS64 NGC.
|1979 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar, Reverse Struck Thru -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|32.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26481
|NGC
|(19XX)-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 40% Off Center on Double Curved Clip Planchet -- MS65 NGC.
|(19XX)-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 40% Off Center on Double Curved Clip Planchet -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|228.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91804
|NGC
|1980-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Missing Clad Layer -- MS64 ANACS.
|1980-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Missing Clad Layer -- MS64 ANACS.
|MS-64
|50.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92346
|ANACS
|1981-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 55% Off Center @1:00 -- MS64 ANACS.
|1981-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 55% Off Center @1:00 -- MS64 ANACS.
|MS-64
|49.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92436
|ANACS
|1981-P 10C Double Struck 2nd Strike, 95% off-Center Uniface MS64 ANACS.
|1981-P 10C Double Struck 2nd Strike, 95% off-Center Uniface MS64 ANACS.
|MS-64
|60.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23811
|ANACS
|1982 10C No Mintmark - Strong, MS66 PCGS.
|1982 10C No Mintmark - Strong, MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25195
|PCGS
|1982 10C No P - Strong MS66 PCGS.
|1982 10C No P - Strong MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23233
|PCGS
|1983-D 10C MS67 PCGS.
|1983-D 10C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|35.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25718
|PCGS
|1983-D 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (2/0). PCGS
|1983-D 10C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (2/0). PCGS
|MS-68
|223.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25219
|NGC
|1984-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 65% Off Center @9:00 -- MS63 ANACS.
|1984-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 65% Off Center @9:00 -- MS63 ANACS.
|MS-63
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92442
|ANACS
|1985-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Two Planchet Bonded Pair, Capped Die -- MS67 NGC.
|1985-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Two Planchet Bonded Pair, Capped Die -- MS67 NGC.
|MS-67
|1,080.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91807
|NGC
|1986-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @1:00 -- MS66 ANACS.
|1986-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @1:00 -- MS66 ANACS.
|MS-66
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92444
|ANACS
|1986-P 10C MS68 NGC.
|1986-P 10C MS68 NGC.
|MS-68
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21131
|NGC
|1986-P 10C MS68 NGC.
|1986-P 10C MS68 NGC.
|MS-68
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21132
|NGC
|1987-D 10C MS68 PCGS.
|1987-D 10C MS68 PCGS.
|MS-68
|57.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25719
|PCGS
|1987-P 10C Lincoln Cent / Roosevelt Dime -- Double Denomination on Struck 10C -- MS65 PCGS.
|1987-P 10C Lincoln Cent / Roosevelt Dime -- Double Denomination on Struck 10C -- MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|517.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21643
|PCGS
|1988-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 45% Off Center @1:00 -- MS64 ANACS.
|1988-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 45% Off Center @1:00 -- MS64 ANACS.
|MS-64
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92448
|ANACS
|1988-P 10C MS68 NGC.
|1988-P 10C MS68 NGC.
|MS-68
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21135
|NGC
|1989-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 NGC.
|1989-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25432
|NGC
|1989-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 70% off Center -- MS65 PCGS.
|1989-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 70% off Center -- MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|45.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24338
|PCGS
|1985-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% off Center @1:00 -- MS60 ANACS.
|1985-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% off Center @1:00 -- MS60 ANACS.
|MS-63
|57.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92449
|ANACS
|1990-D 10C MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (1/0). PCGS
|1990-D 10C MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (1/0). PCGS
|MS-69
|470.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7450
|NGC
|1991-D 10C MS67 PCGS.
|1991-D 10C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|53.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21180
|PCGS
|1992-D 10C MS68 NGC.
|1992-D 10C MS68 NGC.
|MS-68
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21138
|NGC
|1993-P 10C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Thru, Late Cap Die -- MS63 ANACS.
|1993-P 10C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Thru, Late Cap Die -- MS63 ANACS.
|MS-63
|52.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25959
|ANACS
|1994-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 PCGS.
|1994-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26378
|PCGS
|1994-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 PCGS.
|1994-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|130.43
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9689
|PCGS
|1995-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck, Multistruck -- MS65 NGC.
|1995-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck, Multistruck -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92163
|NGC
|1995-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 20% Off Center -- MS64 NGC.
|1995-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 20% Off Center -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|52.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25679
|NGC
|1947 5C Jefferson Nickel -- 3% Clipped Planchet -- VF35 PCGS Secure.
|1947 5C Jefferson Nickel -- 3% Clipped Planchet -- VF35 PCGS Secure.
|MS-63
|62.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21946
|PCGS
|1994-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @1:00 -- AU58 ANACS.
|1994-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 50% Off Center @1:00 -- AU58 ANACS.
|MS-64
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91811
|ANACS
|1997-D 10C MS68 PCGS.
|1997-D 10C MS68 PCGS.
|MS-68
|119.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25720
|PCGS
|1997-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Double Struck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS64 NGC.
|1997-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Double Struck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|138.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92165
|NGC
|1998-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck Multi Struck, With Obverse Brockage -- MS66 NGC.
|1998-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck Multi Struck, With Obverse Brockage -- MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|164.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24205
|NGC
|1998-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on a 1C Stock Planchet -- MS64 PCGS.
|1998-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck on a 1C Stock Planchet -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|4,465.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9653
|PCGS
|(2)1999-P 10C Roosevelt Dimes -- Matched Set -- Coin #1 MS64 PCGS and Coin #2 MS65 PCGS.
|(2)1999-P 10C Roosevelt Dimes -- Matched Set -- Coin #1 MS64 PCGS and Coin #2 MS65 PCGS.
|MS-64
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7966
|PCGS
|1999-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck on a Cent Planchet -- MS64 Brown PCGS.
|1999-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Broadstruck on a Cent Planchet -- MS64 Brown PCGS.
|MS-64
|7,500.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4418
|PCGS
|(2)2000-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar -- MS63 ANACS.
|(2)2000-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Partial Collar -- MS63 ANACS.
|MS-63
|31.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91822
|ANACS
|1999-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 70% Off Center @1:00 -- MS63 ANACS.
|1999-D 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 70% Off Center @1:00 -- MS63 ANACS.
|MS-64
|73.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92457
|ANACS
|2001-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- 25% Brockage Obverse, Strong Clashed Dies on Obverse and Reverse -- MS64 PCGS.
|2001-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- 25% Brockage Obverse, Strong Clashed Dies on Obverse and Reverse -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9360
|PCGS
|2001-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Double Struck, Second Strike 75% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS.
|2001-P 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Double Struck, Second Strike 75% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92348
|PCGS