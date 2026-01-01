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Early Commemoratives 1892-1954

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Early Commemoratives 1892-1954

Use of coinage to commemorate military and naval victories, major civic events and anniversaries is nearly as old as coinage itself. Some in the numismatic community insist that the 1848 CAL. quarter eagle was the United States first coin with com...READ MORE

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Early Commemoratives 1892-1954
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Early Commemoratives 1892-1954
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Coin values search results

Early Commemoratives 1892-1954
  F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69
 
  F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69
1934-D silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1934-D silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial 97.75 109.25 132.25 165 149.50 155.25 158.70 161 166.75 172.50 184 204 300 375 500 1,310 -.- -.-
1934 silver half dollar Maryland Tercentenary1934 silver half dollar Maryland Tercentenary 74.75 100.05 120.75 115 128.80 132.25 138 143.75 149.50 155.25 161 192 218.75 237.50 350 1,660 9,520 -.-
1934 silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1934 silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- 73.60 117.30 105 120.75 124.20 126.50 128.80 132.25 138 143.75 180 200 250 325 980 6,080 -.-
1934 silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1934 silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial 69 80.50 103.50 110 108.10 110.40 112.70 115 117.30 120.75 144 156 175 187.50 300 970 6,990 -.-
 
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