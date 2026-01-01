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Early Commemoratives 1892-1954

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Early Commemoratives 1892-1954

Use of coinage to commemorate military and naval victories, major civic events and anniversaries is nearly as old as coinage itself. Some in the numismatic community insist that the 1848 CAL. quarter eagle was the United States first coin with com...READ MORE

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Early Commemoratives 1892-1954
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Early Commemoratives 1892-1954
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Coin values search results

Early Commemoratives 1892-1954
  F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69
 
  F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69
1921 silver half dollar Pilgrim Tercentenary1921 silver half dollar Pilgrim Tercentenary -.- 92 112.70 130 143.75 147.20 149.50 155.25 161 163.30 186 210 250 368.75 670 1,970 -.- -.-
1921 silver half dollar, 2*4 Missouri Centennial1921 silver half dollar, 2*4 Missouri Centennial 189.75 241.50 402.50 425 552 580 590 600 720 730 820 990 1,240 1,970 5,410 33,130 -.- -.-
1921 silver half dollar, No 2*4 Missouri Centennial1921 silver half dollar, No 2*4 Missouri Centennial 161 224.25 276 325 333.50 345 373.75 438 540 576 640 680 920 1,660 4,660 15,000 -.- -.-
1921 silver half dollar, No 2x2 Alabama Centennial1921 silver half dollar, No 2x2 Alabama Centennial 69 92 120.75 130 149.50 155.25 168 192 240 247.25 276 360 450 860 1,690 12,510 -.- -.-
1921 silver half dollar, 2x2 Alabama Centennial1921 silver half dollar, 2x2 Alabama Centennial 86.25 120.75 172.50 200 230 264.50 288 300 312 345 378 390 630 1,040 2,160 12,190 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified