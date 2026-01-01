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Early Commemoratives 1892-1954

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Early Commemoratives 1892-1954

Use of coinage to commemorate military and naval victories, major civic events and anniversaries is nearly as old as coinage itself. Some in the numismatic community insist that the 1848 CAL. quarter eagle was the United States first coin with com...READ MORE

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Early Commemoratives 1892-1954
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Early Commemoratives 1892-1954
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Coin values search results

Early Commemoratives 1892-1954
  F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69
 
  F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69
1915-S silver half dollar Panama-Pacific Expo1915-S silver half dollar Panama-Pacific Expo 138 184 379.50 300 462 480 504 528 570 630 900 1,080 1,470 2,250 2,970 5,660 38,350 -.-
1915-S gold dollar Panama-Pacific Expo1915-S gold dollar Panama-Pacific Expo -.- -.- -.- 450 456 -.- 462 474 486 528 546 558 660 710 910 1,360 1,880 5,170 -.-
1915-S gold $2.50 Panama-Pacific Expo1915-S gold $2.50 Panama-Pacific Expo -.- 990 1,380 1,560 1,650 1,830 2,370 2,430 2,670 3,560 4,060 5,340 6,220 7,810 10,110 24,050
1915-S gold $50 Octagonal Panama-Pacific Expo1915-S gold $50 Octagonal Panama-Pacific Expo 31,800 47,400 53,400 57,900 60,000 65,820 69,060 71,700 90,310 101,940 130,440 198,440 256,060 315,630
1915-S gold $50 Round Panama-Pacific Expo1915-S gold $50 Round Panama-Pacific Expo 34,200 47,400 53,400 57,000 63,900 65,700 68,700 72,300 83,130 99,380 129,380 207,310 294,560 343,750
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified