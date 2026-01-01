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Early Commemoratives 1892-1954

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Early Commemoratives 1892-1954

Use of coinage to commemorate military and naval victories, major civic events and anniversaries is nearly as old as coinage itself. Some in the numismatic community insist that the 1848 CAL. quarter eagle was the United States first coin with com...READ MORE

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Early Commemoratives 1892-1954
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Early Commemoratives 1892-1954
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Coin values search results

Early Commemoratives 1892-1954
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
1903 Jefferson gold dollar Louisiana Purchase1903 Jefferson gold dollar Louisiana Purchase -.- -.- -.- 462 468 -.- 474 492 504 516 528 540 660 710 960 1,380 1,590 2,720 17,310
1903 McKinley gold dollar Louisiana Purchase1903 McKinley gold dollar Louisiana Purchase -.- -.- -.- 426 432 -.- 438 444 450 462 480 492 630 640 750 1,000 1,340 2,560 17,310
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified