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Lincoln Cent

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Lincoln Cent

Lincoln cent most endearing, popular U.S. coin

The Lincoln cent was introduced to honor the nation's 16th president on the 100th anniversary of his birth.

Both sides of the coin introduced in 1909 were designed by ...READ MORE

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Lincoln Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-67 R MS-68 MS-68 R MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 B PF-63 RB PF-64 RB PF-65 C PF-65 R PF-66 DC PF-66 R PF-67 DC PF-67 R PF-68 DC PF-69 DC
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-67 R MS-68 MS-68 R MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 B PF-63 RB PF-64 RB PF-65 C PF-65 R PF-66 DC PF-66 R PF-67 DC PF-67 R PF-68 DC PF-69 DC
1909 Bronze Alloy1909 Bronze Alloy 1.50 1.61 2.07 2.41 2.87 4.60 9.20 10.35 11.40 12 13.20 15 14.40 15.60 19.20 35 31.25 50 110 65 105 250 114.40 450 350 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 Bronze Alloy1909 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 288 -.- 324 390 710 -.- 1,310 -.- -.- 1,500 -.- -.- 2,280 -.- 5,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 250 600 1,000 -.- 1,500 -.- 3,500 -.- 15,000 -.- -.-
1909 VDB Bronze Alloy1909 VDB Bronze Alloy 5 5.75 7.18 7.76 8.33 9.20 11.50 13.80 15.60 16.80 19.20 20 20.40 21.60 28.80 40 38.75 60 120 65 120 250 110 425 156 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 VDB Bronze Alloy1909 VDB Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,230 5,340 8,060 -.- 24,060 -.- -.- 30,310 -.- -.- 44,060 -.- 65,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7,150 15,620 22,500 -.- 50,000 -.- 70,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-S Bronze Alloy1909-S Bronze Alloy 50 74.75 80.50 98.40 126 162 204 216 252 282 300 285 330 360 420 400 500 600 850 680 800 1,500 780 4,000 -.- 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-S VDB Bronze Alloy1909-S VDB Bronze Alloy 550 750 930 1,160 1,470 1,690 1,780 1,880 1,970 2,090 2,190 1,800 2,310 2,470 2,720 2,530 3,160 2,805 4,250 3,530 5,000 7,000 6,270 12,500 -.- 100,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-S/Horizontal S Bronze Alloy1909-S/Horizontal S Bronze Alloy 70 80 100 125 180 200 250 -.- -.- 300 -.- 325 -.- -.- -.- 450 -.- 550 750 -.- 800 1,150 -.- 3,000 -.- 24,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 Bronze Alloy1910 Bronze Alloy 0.15 0.17 0.26 0.40 0.86 3.73 8.05 9.20 10.80 13.20 18 15.50 19.20 22.80 28.80 50 47.50 65 100 90 110 250 225 600 -.- 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 Bronze Alloy1910 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 450 630 -.- 1,020 -.- -.- 1,280 -.- -.- 1,940 -.- 5,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 250 550 900 -.- 1,750 -.- 4,500 -.- 27,500 -.- -.-
1910-S Bronze Alloy1910-S Bronze Alloy 6 9.20 11.50 13.80 20.70 39.10 57.50 63.60 70.80 74.40 78 100 81.60 102 132 150 187.50 225 350 287.50 450 700 390 1,650 -.- 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911 Bronze Alloy1911 Bronze Alloy 0.20 0.24 0.40 1.26 1.72 6.90 9.77 10.63 12 14.40 20.40 25 24 28.80 48 60 84 100 230 143 200 500 175.50 1,150 -.- 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911 Bronze Alloy1911 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 390 780 -.- 940 -.- -.- 1,340 -.- -.- 3,030 -.- 6,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 420 700 900 -.- 3,000 -.- 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911-D Bronze Alloy1911-D Bronze Alloy 2.50 4.60 5.46 8.91 16.10 43.70 64.40 69 81.60 94.80 98.40 110 103.20 126 144 175 231.25 375 500 390 600 900 810 1,750 -.- 60,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911-S Bronze Alloy1911-S Bronze Alloy 25 25.30 34.50 40.25 50.60 69 96.60 103.50 126 162 198 160 222 258 300 462 425 700 800 1,010 1,210 2,200 1,090 14,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 Bronze Alloy1912 Bronze Alloy 0.50 1.15 1.43 1.89 5.17 10.63 21.85 23 26.40 31.20 33.60 38 36 40.80 60 60 84 100 200 124.80 325 475 195 1,150 3,710 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 Bronze Alloy1912 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 -.- 360 480 700 -.- 940 -.- -.- 1,880 -.- -.- 3,660 -.- 8,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 420 675 1,000 -.- 3,500 -.- 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912-D Bronze Alloy1912-D Bronze Alloy 3.50 6.03 7.47 9.77 19.55 59.80 86.25 92 103.20 120 150 150 156 198 270 300 300 400 770 572 800 1,210 720 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912-S Bronze Alloy1912-S Bronze Alloy 9 16.10 20.70 24.15 36.80 73.60 92 98.90 120 156 168 175 180 210 258 360 420 525 900 940 2,530 2,150 1,250 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 Bronze Alloy1913 Bronze Alloy 0.25 0.69 0.86 1.43 3.22 14.95 21.85 25.30 27.60 30 32.40 30 34.80 42 57.60 80 81.60 220 250 195 440 500 364 1,350 -.- 13,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 Bronze Alloy1913 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 390 690 -.- 890 -.- -.- 1,340 -.- -.- 2,530 -.- 6,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 420 615 800 -.- 1,400 -.- 3,000 -.- 13,000 -.- -.-
1913-D Bronze Alloy1913-D Bronze Alloy 1.50 2.53 3.16 4.60 10.35 39.10 65.55 72.45 84 102 110.40 120 126 156 216 300 330 400 800 461.50 725 1,500 720 3,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913-S Bronze Alloy1913-S Bronze Alloy 7 9.77 11.50 13.80 24 46 72.45 95.45 110.40 156 168 175 192 210 300 350 425 550 1,045 880 1,210 4,070 1,370 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 Bronze Alloy1914 Bronze Alloy 0.25 0.34 0.69 1.72 4.88 18 32.20 33.35 37.20 39.60 43.20 46 45.60 55.20 67.20 100 102 150 330 208 300 770 422.50 2,750 -.- 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 Bronze Alloy1914 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 390 480 730 -.- 1,190 -.- -.- 1,660 -.- -.- 3,310 -.- 6,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 470 760 900 -.- 1,925 -.- 3,500 -.- 12,500 -.- -.-
1914-D Bronze Alloy1914-D Bronze Alloy 100 168 228 270 450 940 1,320 1,620 2,130 2,370 2,550 2,310 2,670 3,030 3,970 4,180 5,280 5,000 9,240 7,160 7,500 72,600 10,240 50,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914-S Bronze Alloy1914-S Bronze Alloy 12 13.80 19.55 24.15 29.90 86.25 126.50 138 174 240 300 290 330 425 525 700 760 1,750 2,400 1,400 2,640 6,000 5,530 85,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 Bronze Alloy1915 Bronze Alloy 1 1.09 1.72 5.75 12.65 43.70 64.40 69 74.40 79.20 86.40 75 90 93.60 110.40 150 174 225 285 247 400 725 660 1,320 -.- 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 Bronze Alloy1915 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 -.- 330 450 710 -.- 1,310 -.- -.- 2,940 -.- -.- 4,470 -.- 11,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 470 825 1,250 -.- 6,500 -.- 14,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915-D Bronze Alloy1915-D Bronze Alloy 1 1.55 2.01 3.45 5.75 19.55 40.25 43.70 52.80 62.40 70.80 65 74.40 90 138 150 180 250 425 338 700 1,050 507 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915-S Bronze Alloy1915-S Bronze Alloy 10 11.50 14.95 18.40 26.45 59.80 82.80 96.60 126 162 174 250 186 300 540 800 760 1,320 2,000 1,460 2,750 6,600 1,980 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916 Bronze Alloy1916 Bronze Alloy 0.10 0.16 0.20 0.57 2.01 6.90 10.92 11.50 12.60 13.80 15.60 20 18 24 38.40 50 57.60 80 110 100 175 300 124.80 600 -.- 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916 Bronze Alloy1916 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,470 2,440 -.- 5,280 -.- -.- 10,280 -.- -.- 25,000 -.- 45,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 925 2,500 4,400 -.- 11,000 -.- 22,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-D Bronze Alloy1916-D Bronze Alloy 0.35 0.51 1.43 2.01 4.60 18.40 29.90 32.20 38.40 50.40 60 77 63.60 100.80 120 175 192 275 450 494 600 1,250 1,400 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-S Bronze Alloy1916-S Bronze Alloy 0.75 1.43 2.58 3.73 6.32 18.40 34.50 36.80 45.60 63.60 72 94 76.80 115.20 180 200 330 400 1,150 750 800 5,500 1,370 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917 Bronze Alloy1917 Bronze Alloy 0.10 0.16 0.20 0.28 1.49 3.73 10.92 11.50 12.60 13.80 15.60 15 16.80 21.60 28.80 60 50.40 75 210 110.50 175 400 130 1,050 -.- 4,000 -.- 30,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917 Doubled Die Obverse Bronze Alloy1917 Doubled Die Obverse Bronze Alloy 85 110 165 265 385 1,250 1,760 -.- -.- 3,500 -.- 3,750 -.- -.- -.- 7,480 -.- 9,020 11,550 -.- 11,000 18,000 -.- 30,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-D Bronze Alloy1917-D Bronze Alloy 0.35 0.46 0.74 1.38 4.60 20.70 34.50 36.80 44.40 50.40 61.20 65 64.80 99.60 120 200 180 400 650 375 650 1,650 1,110 10,000 1,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-S Bronze Alloy1917-S Bronze Alloy 0.30 0.40 0.63 0.97 2.30 10.80 28.80 32.40 43.20 55.20 66 66 72 126 168 275 300 475 1,540 680 1,250 8,000 2,440 -.- 8,260 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918 Bronze Alloy1918 Bronze Alloy 0.10 0.20 0.24 0.34 0.97 4.02 8.33 9.20 10.80 12 14.40 20 18 27.60 36 50 57.60 85 150 182 200 400 260 800 -.- 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918-D Bronze Alloy1918-D Bronze Alloy 0.30 0.57 0.80 1.55 3.45 14.95 28.75 31.05 36 52.80 63.60 60 70.80 132 180 225 240 450 900 494 1,050 3,250 -.- 20,000 -.- 45,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918-S Bronze Alloy1918-S Bronze Alloy 0.15 0.34 0.63 1.09 2.87 9.20 27.60 29.90 33.60 52.80 64.80 85 75.60 115.20 192 250 300 600 1,050 910 1,250 6,000 3,020 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919 Bronze Alloy1919 Bronze Alloy 0.10 0.16 0.23 0.34 1.15 2.58 5.17 5.75 7.20 8.70 12 6.50 13.20 15.60 26.40 40 36 75 100 84.50 100 237 93.60 550 -.- 1,320 -.- 12,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919-D Bronze Alloy1919-D Bronze Alloy 0.20 0.57 0.86 1.03 2.58 10.06 29.32 30.47 33.60 45.60 55.20 55 62.40 81.60 102 200 162 300 400 390 1,100 1,250 880 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919-S Bronze Alloy1919-S Bronze Alloy 0.15 0.23 0.34 1.15 2.30 5.17 16.67 17.82 24 43.20 50.40 50 55.20 81.60 132 145 243.75 300 700 400 900 5,000 -.- 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920 Bronze Alloy1920 Bronze Alloy 0.08 0.14 0.21 0.37 0.86 2.18 5 6.90 8.40 9.60 12 13 14.40 18 21.60 35 40.80 60 100 65 150 300 -.- 600 -.- 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920-D Bronze Alloy1920-D Bronze Alloy 0.25 0.46 0.74 1.49 2.58 14.95 27.60 29.90 34.80 43.20 64.80 75 72 90 120 200 210 300 550 494 600 2,250 1,020 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920-S Bronze Alloy1920-S Bronze Alloy 0.20 0.28 0.51 1.26 2.18 8.91 31.05 35.65 42 64.80 91.20 95 100.80 126 216 275 450 700 1,760 830 1,750 17,050 1,590 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921 Bronze Alloy1921 Bronze Alloy 0.20 0.26 0.46 0.63 1.95 8.91 19.55 20.70 24 27.60 39.60 38 43.20 50.40 69.60 90 88.80 125 175 156 250 500 195 1,210 -.- 6,500 -.- 30,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921-S Bronze Alloy1921-S Bronze Alloy 0.75 1.72 2.87 3.45 5.75 29.90 59.80 65.55 72 86.40 132 100 150 168 275 300 343.75 550 2,640 1,270 1,250 11,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1922 Missing D, Strong Reverse, Die Pair 2 Bronze Alloy1922 Missing D, Strong Reverse, Die Pair 2 Bronze Alloy 500 500 640 920 1,140 2,340 4,160 4,410 5,470 8,530 11,250 11,000 11,910 15,000 22,470 40,000 47,190 60,000 -.- 70,630 100,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1922 Missing D, Weak Reverse, Die Pairs 1, 3 & 4 Bronze ...1922 Missing D, Weak Reverse, Die Pairs 1, 3 & 4 Bronze ... -.- 150 200 250 300 495 700 -.- -.- 1,100 -.- 1,375 -.- -.- -.- 3,000 -.- 4,235 22,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1922 Weak D Bronze Alloy1922 Weak D Bronze Alloy 15 25 30 40 50 75 100 -.- -.- 300 -.- 400 -.- -.- -.- 1,050 -.- 3,000 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1922-D Bronze Alloy1922-D Bronze Alloy 12 11.50 12.65 13.80 18.40 39.10 55.20 59.80 66 84 90 100 96 144 187.50 285 325 440 770 494 770 1,320 2,110 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923 Bronze Alloy1923 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.25 0.32 0.46 0.92 5.46 8.62 9.20 10.80 12 15.60 15 16.80 22.80 26.40 45 57.60 90 110 122.50 150 350 205.40 950 -.- 3,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923-S Bronze Alloy1923-S Bronze Alloy 4 1.84 2.58 3.73 6.32 38.40 81.60 86.40 98.40 138 192 220 222 270 480 935 630 1,500 5,500 790 5,000 40,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924 Bronze Alloy1924 Bronze Alloy 0.07 0.14 0.20 0.28 0.86 5.75 10.35 12.65 15.60 18 21.60 15.50 24 30 45.60 50 60 100 130 97.50 225 500 130 1,250 -.- 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924-D Bronze Alloy1924-D Bronze Alloy 20 19.55 23 31.05 51.75 86.25 132.25 143.75 168 210 300 250 330 390 630 700 840 1,250 2,400 1,840 2,000 12,500 2,570 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924-S Bronze Alloy1924-S Bronze Alloy 0.50 0.92 1.15 2.30 4.88 32.40 59.80 66.70 75.60 96 114 120 150 234 408 500 690 1,250 3,000 1,720 2,250 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925 Bronze Alloy1925 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.11 0.14 0.20 0.63 2.01 6.32 6.90 8.40 9.60 10.80 10 12 15.60 21.60 50 33.60 65 100 50 100 200 85 425 -.- 850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925-D Bronze Alloy1925-D Bronze Alloy 0.30 0.46 0.92 1.49 4.31 15.60 25.30 29.90 38.40 48 60 60 66 76.80 144 150 187.50 325 450 300 750 3,750 2,630 70,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925-S Bronze Alloy1925-S Bronze Alloy 0.25 0.46 0.63 1.38 2.30 10.06 27.60 29.90 36 60 66 120 105.60 156 192 440 400 1,250 6,000 790 3,000 30,000 1,890 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926 Bronze Alloy1926 Bronze Alloy 0.08 0.11 0.16 0.23 0.63 1.84 4.25 5.75 7.20 8.40 9.60 8 10.80 12 15.60 30 20.40 50 70 35 75 140 78 285 -.- 925 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-D Bronze Alloy1926-D Bronze Alloy 0.25 0.26 0.32 0.86 3.45 14.95 29.32 30.47 36 48 55.20 94 67.20 82.80 150 200 216 395 660 600 850 3,300 -.- 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-S Bronze Alloy1926-S Bronze Alloy 7 5.17 5.75 6.61 7.47 25.30 55.20 63.25 74.40 115.20 150 220 198 270 420 800 930 1,500 8,250 2,440 10,000 110,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927 Bronze Alloy1927 Bronze Alloy 0.07 0.11 0.16 0.23 0.80 1.89 4.02 4.60 5.40 7.20 9 8 10.20 12 15.60 25 28.80 55 90 52.50 70 150 107.90 460 -.- 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-D Bronze Alloy1927-D Bronze Alloy 0.20 0.20 0.32 0.57 1.43 6.32 21.27 23 30 43.20 55.20 132 58.80 67.20 96 170 150 370 400 275 400 1,750 624 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-S Bronze Alloy1927-S Bronze Alloy 0.30 0.46 0.80 1.15 1.89 9.20 27.60 32.20 44.40 50.40 63.60 94 69.60 115.20 198 310 300 705 1,250 630 2,640 12,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928 Bronze Alloy1928 Bronze Alloy 0.07 0.11 0.16 0.20 0.57 1.55 3.16 3.73 4.80 7.20 9.60 6.50 10.80 12 15.60 25 28.80 40 75 63.75 135 150 100 375 -.- 1,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928-D Bronze Alloy1928-D Bronze Alloy 0.20 0.20 0.40 0.51 1.38 5.17 12.65 13.80 16.80 24 30 40 34.80 44.40 60 75 98.40 140 250 225 395 1,150 617.50 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928-S Bronze Alloy1928-S Bronze Alloy 0.25 0.43 0.48 0.63 2.30 7.47 19.55 21.85 26.40 38.40 62.40 65 67.20 91.20 105.60 400 156 700 1,500 231.25 1,750 8,000 -.- 30,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929 Bronze Alloy1929 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.11 0.16 0.20 0.57 1.72 3.73 4.31 4.80 6 7.20 5.50 9.60 12 14.40 25 30 35 55 47.50 50 125 91 400 -.- 1,155 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929-D Bronze Alloy1929-D Bronze Alloy 0.20 0.20 0.25 0.34 0.63 1.72 10.06 10.92 12.30 14.40 19.20 22 24 31.20 36 50 50.40 85 175 90 200 500 165.10 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929-S Bronze Alloy1929-S Bronze Alloy 0.15 0.14 0.26 0.37 0.86 6.32 11.50 12.65 15.60 19.20 22.80 17.50 24 26.40 30 45 40.80 70 110 66.25 175 400 104 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1930 Bronze Alloy1930 Bronze Alloy 0.06 0.10 0.14 0.20 0.51 1.49 2.30 2.58 3 4.20 5.40 5 6 7.20 8.40 15 15.60 20 29 26.25 45 50 39 125 109.20 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1930-D Bronze Alloy1930-D Bronze Alloy 0.10 0.14 0.26 0.37 0.80 1.84 4.60 4.88 6 8.40 13.20 10 16.80 20.40 26.40 25 33.60 45 75 43.75 60 150 75 600 -.- 8,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1930-S Bronze Alloy1930-S Bronze Alloy 0.12 0.20 0.26 0.37 0.69 1.26 5.17 5.75 6.60 7.80 9.60 10 12 14.40 16.80 20 26.40 30 57 36.25 70 125 71.50 500 -.- 11,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1931 Bronze Alloy1931 Bronze Alloy 0.25 0.40 0.51 0.63 1.26 2.53 7.76 8.62 10.80 14.40 19.20 17.50 21.60 25.20 30 33 39.60 55 100 75 88 165 98.80 500 -.- 3,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1931-D Bronze Alloy1931-D Bronze Alloy 2 2.30 3.16 3.73 4.60 12.65 34.50 39.10 43.20 48 52.80 55 57.60 62.40 81.60 130 100.80 225 400 200 400 1,250 325 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1931-S Bronze Alloy1931-S Bronze Alloy 45 69 74.75 81.65 88.55 96.60 103.50 106.95 120 132 138 150 144 150 174 200 192 250 300 325 440 550 422.50 2,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1932 Bronze Alloy1932 Bronze Alloy 0.50 1.15 1.38 1.84 2.58 4.88 11.21 12.07 13.20 15.60 18 16 20.40 22.80 25.20 30 30 45 90 40 65 125 67.60 250 -.- 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1932-D Bronze Alloy1932-D Bronze Alloy -.- 0.97 1.20 1.43 1.72 3.73 8.91 9.48 10.80 13.20 16.80 15.50 22.80 27.60 30 35 34.80 50 100 45 82 275 130 650 -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1933 Bronze Alloy1933 Bronze Alloy 0.50 1.03 1.26 1.49 2.07 3.73 9.20 10.35 12 14.40 18 15 21.60 25.20 28.80 25 31.20 40 60 53.75 75 175 104 350 275 950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1933-D Bronze Alloy1933-D Bronze Alloy 1 2.01 2.58 2.87 3.45 9.20 12.65 14.95 16.80 19.20 21.60 21 24 26.40 31.20 30 34.80 40 80 46.25 70 200 101.40 350 174.20 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934 Bronze Alloy1934 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.11 0.17 0.26 0.40 0.74 1.55 1.66 2.01 2.18 3.73 4.50 4.60 5.17 8.05 9 10.35 14 20 16.80 25 40 30 60 43.75 250 -.- 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934-D Bronze Alloy1934-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.14 0.20 0.37 0.63 4.88 6.90 8.05 9.20 10.35 12.65 9 13.80 14.95 16.10 15 17.25 25 40 26.40 50 100 52.50 250 137.50 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935 Bronze Alloy1935 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.09 0.11 0.20 0.34 0.57 0.86 0.92 0.97 1.03 1.26 2 2.30 3.45 5.17 10 8.05 12 40 12 20 85 23.75 240 41.25 1,760 -.- 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935-D Bronze Alloy1935-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.11 0.17 0.34 0.46 0.92 1.72 1.84 2.01 2.30 3.45 5 4.60 5.75 6.90 12 9.20 15 25 14.40 25 50 22.50 75 47.50 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935-S Bronze Alloy1935-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.11 0.23 0.40 1.43 2.01 2.87 3.45 4.31 4.88 12.65 12 13.80 14.95 17.25 22 23 30 50 30 50 100 52.50 350 125 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936 Bronze Alloy1936 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.09 0.11 0.20 0.34 0.57 0.86 0.92 0.97 1.03 1.61 2.50 2.64 2.87 3.45 5 4.88 7 15 7.20 8 28 13.75 50 31.25 225 -.- 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936 Brilliant Finish Bronze Alloy1936 Brilliant Finish Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 192 276 450 -.- 630 -.- -.- 790 -.- -.- 2,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 450 600 -.- 2,000 -.- 4,000 -.- 20,000 -.- -.-
1936 Doubled Die Obverse Bronze Alloy1936 Doubled Die Obverse Bronze Alloy -.- 35 50 75 100 175 325 -.- -.- 500 -.- 715 -.- -.- -.- 2,500 -.- 3,250 4,000 -.- -.- 8,000 -.- 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936 Satin Finish Bronze Alloy1936 Satin Finish Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 174 264 400 -.- 730 -.- -.- 1,280 -.- -.- 2,220 -.- 5,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 220 460 770 -.- 3,300 -.- 3,740 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936-D Bronze Alloy1936-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.10 0.19 0.28 0.40 0.74 0.97 1.09 1.26 1.43 4.60 3.50 5.75 5.75 7.47 6 8.62 8 15 13.20 12 25 21.25 70 36.25 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936-S Bronze Alloy1936-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.11 0.21 0.29 0.46 1.15 1.72 2.01 2.30 2.87 5.17 4.50 5.75 6.90 8.05 8.50 10.92 11 25 14.40 20 35 25 125 55 880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937 Bronze Alloy1937 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.09 0.11 0.18 0.26 0.69 0.80 0.86 0.92 1.03 1.55 2 1.72 2.30 3.45 4 5.17 6 7 7.80 12 20 13.75 35 23.75 160 -.- 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937 Bronze Alloy1937 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 63.60 84 110 -.- 181.25 -.- -.- 325 -.- -.- 750 -.- 2,810 -.- 15,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- 90 150 1,100 300 5,000 900 -.- 3,000 -.- -.-
1937-D Bronze Alloy1937-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.10 0.14 0.23 0.35 0.74 1.38 1.49 1.66 1.89 2.30 3 2.87 3.16 4.60 4 5.75 5 11 9.60 12 25 16.25 35 28.75 150 -.- 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937-S Bronze Alloy1937-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.10 0.16 0.24 0.37 0.74 1.26 1.38 1.49 1.55 2.18 2.75 2.58 3.45 4.60 5 5.75 7 10 9.60 12 20 17.50 45 41.25 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938 Bronze Alloy1938 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.06 0.11 0.18 0.26 0.57 1.03 1.15 1.38 1.72 3.45 3 4.02 4.31 4.60 4 4.88 8 12 7.20 15 25 13.75 40 36.25 160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938 Bronze Alloy1938 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 52.80 63.60 87.50 -.- 143.75 -.- -.- 187.50 -.- -.- 350 -.- 1,590 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 55 90 800 175 -.- 350 -.- 1,500 -.- -.-
1938-D Bronze Alloy1938-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.17 0.23 0.40 0.74 0.87 1.01 1.15 1.26 1.43 4.88 4 5.17 5.46 5.75 9 6.32 10 12 9 15 20 15 35 25 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938-S Bronze Alloy1938-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.25 0.28 0.37 0.55 0.80 0.97 1.09 1.20 1.55 4.31 4 4.60 5.17 5.75 7 6.90 9 10 10.20 15 20 17.50 40 35 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939 Bronze Alloy1939 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.06 0.09 0.12 0.23 0.28 0.97 1.03 1.09 1.15 1.26 1.25 1.43 2.30 3.45 2.50 4.02 6 8 6.60 9 30 12.50 105 22.50 125 -.- 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939 Bronze Alloy1939 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 42 50.40 70 -.- 110 -.- -.- 187.50 -.- -.- 275 -.- 1,210 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 50 70 2,500 160 -.- 300 -.- 1,100 -.- -.-
1939-D Bronze Alloy1939-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.28 0.34 0.40 0.74 0.97 1.09 1.26 1.43 1.72 2.87 3 3.45 4.02 4.60 7 6.90 9 12 12 10 25 18.75 45 30 140 -.- 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939-S Bronze Alloy1939-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.13 0.16 0.23 0.40 0.74 0.97 1.15 1.38 1.55 1.89 2.25 2.12 2.58 3.45 4 4.02 5 6 6.60 6 10 13.75 35 25 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940 Bronze Alloy1940 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.12 0.23 0.34 0.46 0.51 0.63 0.74 1.72 1.50 1.84 1.95 2.30 4 2.87 5 6 3.60 7 12 9.37 40 26.25 155 -.- 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940 Bronze Alloy1940 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 39.60 45.60 67.50 -.- 105 -.- -.- 150 -.- -.- 350 -.- 3,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40 60 2,500 125 -.- 325 -.- 4,000 -.- -.-
1940-D Bronze Alloy1940-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.23 0.40 0.55 0.69 0.80 0.92 1.15 1.89 1.75 2.01 2.53 2.87 4.50 4.60 5 6 7.80 8 10 13.75 30 31.25 140 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940-S Bronze Alloy1940-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.23 0.40 0.55 0.80 0.92 1.03 1.32 2.01 2 2.18 2.58 3.27 4.25 5.17 6 7 7.20 8 10 13.75 35 25 160 -.- 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1941 Bronze Alloy1941 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.08 0.13 0.28 0.36 0.43 0.48 0.55 0.63 1.49 1.50 1.78 2.30 2.53 3.50 4.60 5 6 6.60 8 9 11.25 30 27.50 140 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1941 Bronze Alloy1941 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 33.60 43.20 65 -.- 93.75 -.- -.- 168.75 -.- -.- 400 -.- 4,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 65 -.- 120 -.- 500 -.- 7,000 -.- -.-
1941-D Bronze Alloy1941-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.11 0.28 0.51 0.82 1.26 1.38 1.49 1.66 2.41 2 2.70 2.99 3.45 4 4.60 5 8 6 12 12 12.50 40 25 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1941-S Bronze Alloy1941-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.17 0.37 0.66 0.74 1.03 1.26 1.43 1.84 3.16 2.50 3.45 3.73 4.02 5.50 4.60 8 8 7.80 12 20 15 45 26.25 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942 Bronze Alloy1942 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.13 0.23 0.36 0.43 0.48 0.55 0.62 1.49 1 1.78 2.30 2.58 2 3.73 3.50 5 6 6 10 11.87 35 28.75 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942 Bronze Alloy1942 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 28.80 42 60 -.- 75 -.- -.- 193.75 -.- -.- 640 -.- 3,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40 65 800 150 -.- 800 -.- 2,900 -.- -.-
1942-D Bronze Alloy1942-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.17 0.32 0.37 0.46 0.51 0.57 0.62 1.43 0.75 2.12 2.87 4.02 2.50 5.75 4 6 7.20 8 10 12 30 25 150 -.- 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942-S Bronze Alloy1942-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.08 0.11 0.34 0.69 0.92 1.15 1.43 1.72 2.01 6.90 4.25 8.62 9.48 10.35 9 11.50 12 15 13.20 15.50 25 14.40 40 23.75 150 -.- 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1947 Bronze Alloy1947 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.75 -.- -.- 5.17 2.50 9.77 4.50 10 14.40 5.50 25 70 150 1,410 1,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1947-D Bronze Alloy1947-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 -.- -.- 5.75 0.75 8.91 1.50 10 12 3 15 25 30 250 275 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1947-S Bronze Alloy1947-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.30 -.- 0.75 -.- -.- 6.03 1.50 9.20 2 3.50 13.20 3 10 25 45 175 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1948 Bronze Alloy1948 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.20 -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 5.17 1.25 7.47 2.50 5 14.40 5 20 60 125 1,690 2,000 4,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1948-D Bronze Alloy1948-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.60 -.- -.- 6.90 1.50 8.33 2.50 5 14.40 4 20 35 35 475 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1948-S Bronze Alloy1948-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.50 -.- 1.25 -.- -.- 5.17 2.50 6.32 3.50 6 13.20 4 15 26.25 30 125 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1949 Bronze Alloy1949 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.75 -.- -.- 5.17 3 8.05 4 7 14.40 4 20 75 125 1,660 1,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1949-D Bronze Alloy1949-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 6.32 2 8.62 3 10 13.20 5 20 62.50 60 325 1,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1949-S Bronze Alloy1949-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.50 -.- 1.50 -.- -.- 5.75 3.50 9.20 4.50 7 16.80 5 10 32.50 30 175 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950 Bronze Alloy1950 Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 2.58 0.35 3.45 3.73 4.60 1.50 6.03 2 4 14.40 4 20 80 100 790 1,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950 Bronze Alloy1950 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 1.38 1 1.61 1.84 2.18 -.- 2.58 -.- -.- 5.10 -.- -.- 8.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35 45 200 75 1,500 100 7,000 325 -.- -.-
1950-D Bronze Alloy1950-D Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.20 -.- 0.35 -.- -.- 4.02 1.50 7.47 2.50 4.50 13.20 4 15 40 35 450 750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950-S Bronze Alloy1950-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.20 -.- 0.40 -.- -.- 4.60 1.75 7.18 3 10 13.20 5 15 30 35 250 395 6,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951 Bronze Alloy1951 Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.20 -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 4.60 2 9.77 3 10 19.20 5 25 67.50 100 680 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951 Bronze Alloy1951 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.51 -.- 0.57 1.15 1.43 -.- 1.72 -.- -.- 5.10 -.- -.- 9.37 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 37 40 200 50 -.- 75 15,000 190 -.- -.-
1951-D Bronze Alloy1951-D Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.30 -.- -.- 5.17 0.75 8.05 1.50 4 13.20 5 15 27.50 25 175 200 6,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951-S Bronze Alloy1951-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 5.46 2 7.47 3 5 14.40 5.50 20 35 40 225 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952 Bronze Alloy1952 Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.20 -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 4.88 3 7.47 4.75 8 13.20 8 20 65 100 940 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952 Bronze Alloy1952 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 1.38 -.- 1.61 1.89 2.30 -.- 2.58 -.- -.- 5.40 -.- -.- 8.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13 35 200 50 -.- 65 -.- 100 -.- -.-
1952-D Bronze Alloy1952-D Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.20 -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 4.60 0.75 8.62 1.50 4 13.20 3 15 30 30 225 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952-S Bronze Alloy1952-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 1.25 -.- -.- 5.75 3.75 6.90 5 7 14.40 6 20 30 35 168.75 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953 Bronze Alloy1953 Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.35 -.- -.- 5.17 1 7.47 2 6 13.20 4 25 75 100 1,310 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953 Bronze Alloy1953 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.40 -.- 0.46 1.15 1.43 -.- 1.72 -.- -.- 5.10 -.- -.- 9.37 -.- 30 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 20 80 35 900 40 3,750 80 -.- -.-
1953-D Bronze Alloy1953-D Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.35 -.- -.- 5.75 1 7.47 2 4 13.20 3 15 32.50 35 350 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953-S Bronze Alloy1953-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 6.03 1.50 7.47 2.50 4 13.20 4.50 15 30 30 168.75 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954 Bronze Alloy1954 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- 4.31 0.50 6.90 1.50 6 19.20 4 22 72.50 125 2,910 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954 Bronze Alloy1954 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.16 0.36 -.- 0.40 1.15 1.43 -.- 1.72 -.- -.- 5.40 -.- -.- 8.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 12 65 22 750 35 1,100 50 15,000 -.-
1954-D Bronze Alloy1954-D Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 1.15 0.25 1.26 2.30 3.45 0.50 8.05 1.50 4 12 3 12 30 35 250 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954-S Bronze Alloy1954-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- 4.60 0.50 6.32 1.50 4.50 12 4 10 22.50 20 115 125 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955 Bronze Alloy1955 Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.20 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- -.- 0.75 8.62 1.50 3 12 2 15 30 50 475 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955 Bronze Alloy1955 Bronze Alloy -.- 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.16 0.40 -.- 0.46 0.63 0.74 -.- 1.72 -.- -.- 3.60 -.- -.- 7.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 10 50 18 400 20 500 55 7,000 -.-
1955 Doubled Die Obverse Bronze Alloy1955 Doubled Die Obverse Bronze Alloy 750 965 1,020 1,125 1,235 1,750 2,000 -.- -.- 2,750 -.- 2,850 4,570 5,720 7,880 4,850 14,940 6,600 11,800 52,190 14,300 44,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955-D Bronze Alloy1955-D Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- 3.45 0.75 8.05 1.50 8 12 2 15 25 25 300 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955-S Bronze Alloy1955-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 3.73 1 6.90 2 5 10.80 3 10 25 20 125 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1956 Bronze Alloy1956 Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- 3.73 0.50 6.90 1 2.25 12.65 2.50 15 35 47 400 1,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1956 Bronze Alloy1956 Bronze Alloy -.- 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.36 -.- 0.40 0.63 0.74 -.- 1.15 -.- -.- 5.75 -.- -.- 9.37 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 30 12 250 25 550 35 4,500 -.-
1956-D Bronze Alloy1956-D Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- 3.45 0.50 6.32 1 2.25 10.80 2.50 10 20 25 200 330 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1956-D/D Bronze Alloy1956-D/D Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 75 -.- -.- 100 -.- 200 -.- 1,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1957 Bronze Alloy1957 Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- 3.45 0.50 6.32 1 2.25 12 2.50 20 40 100 1,030 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1957 Bronze Alloy1957 Bronze Alloy -.- 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.36 -.- 0.40 0.63 0.74 -.- 1.15 -.- -.- 3 -.- -.- 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 20 12 600 20 3,000 30 7,000 -.-
1957-D Bronze Alloy1957-D Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- 3.45 0.50 6.90 1 2.25 10.80 2.50 10 20 25 175 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1958 Bronze Alloy1958 Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- -.- 0.50 9.20 1 2.25 13.20 2.50 15 30 25 250 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1958 Bronze Alloy1958 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.50 4 20 12 300 20 550 30 5,000 -.-
1958-D Bronze Alloy1958-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- 3.45 0.50 7.47 1 2.25 12 2.50 6 18.75 20 181.25 250 2,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943 Zinc-coated Steel1943 Zinc-coated Steel 0.05 0.05 0.09 0.17 0.26 0.34 0.63 0.69 0.74 0.86 1.38 1 1.55 2.01 5.75 3 12.65 5 10 21.60 12 22 44.40 70 175 175 2,810 4,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-D Zinc-coated Steel1943-D Zinc-coated Steel 0.05 0.06 0.11 0.24 0.40 0.55 0.72 0.80 0.92 1.03 3.16 2.50 4.02 5.17 8.05 4 13.80 5 8 24 20 30 55.20 70 218.75 175 2,090 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-D/D Zinc-coated Steel1943-D/D Zinc-coated Steel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 125 150 -.- -.- 200 -.- 225 -.- -.- -.- 400 -.- -.- 500 -.- -.- 900 -.- 2,000 -.- 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-S Zinc-coated Steel1943-S Zinc-coated Steel 0.05 0.08 0.13 0.32 0.46 0.63 0.92 1.15 1.43 1.72 4.88 7.50 6.61 8.05 9.77 10 17.25 15 20 24 20 25 64.80 50 225 225 3,280 3,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944 Shell-case Brass1944 Shell-case Brass -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 -.- 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944-D Shell-case Brass1944-D Shell-case Brass 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.17 0.21 0.26 0.31 0.33 0.35 0.37 0.80 0.50 0.92 1.26 2.01 1.50 5.75 2.50 5 7.80 7 15 12 35 22.50 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944-D/S Shell-case Brass1944-D/S Shell-case Brass -.- -.- 60 78 120 132 180 216 240 276 300 290 330 360 390 500 420 550 880 562.50 1,050 1,650 840 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944-S Shell-case Brass1944-S Shell-case Brass 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.09 0.13 0.16 0.17 0.18 0.20 0.86 0.75 1.43 1.66 2.01 1.50 3.45 2.50 6 7.20 7 15 9.60 30 23.75 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944 Shell-case Brass1944 Shell-case Brass 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.13 0.25 0.27 0.31 0.34 0.46 0.50 0.63 0.80 3.45 1.25 4.02 2.50 4 6.30 6 15 10.80 30 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945 Shell-case Brass1945 Shell-case Brass 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.86 0.75 1.55 1.78 2.58 1.25 3.45 1.50 10 6 6 15 9.60 30 26.25 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945-D Shell-case Brass1945-D Shell-case Brass 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.16 0.18 0.86 0.75 1.26 1.66 2.01 1 2.30 1.50 6 7.80 7 10 12 25 22.50 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945-S Shell-case Brass1945-S Shell-case Brass 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.17 0.19 0.86 0.75 1.15 1.55 2.30 1.25 4.02 2.50 6 7.80 9 11 12 20 23.75 90 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946 Shell-case Brass1946 Shell-case Brass 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.57 0.35 0.86 1.43 1.72 1 2.01 1.50 5 5.40 6 15 13.20 75 30 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946-D Shell-case Brass1946-D Shell-case Brass 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.16 0.46 0.50 0.69 1.26 1.61 1 1.89 1.50 5 6 7 20 13.20 30 30 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946-S Shell-case Brass1946-S Shell-case Brass 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.18 0.20 0.40 0.75 0.46 1.26 1.43 1.50 1.72 2.50 6 6 7 15 10.80 30 27.50 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946-S/D Shell-case Brass1946-S/D Shell-case Brass -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 -.- -.- 100 -.- 150 -.- -.- -.- 250 -.- 300 425 -.- -.- 500 -.- 1,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1959 Memorial Reverse1959 Memorial Reverse -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 3.45 0.30 7.47 0.40 4 12 1 10 34.50 25 400 425 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1959 Memorial Reverse1959 Memorial Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 -.- 6.87 -.- -.- 13.75 -.- -.- 17.50 -.- 22.50 -.- 50 -.- 162.50 -.- -.- 3 5 -.- 12 60 20 150 30 350 -.-
1959-D Memorial Reverse1959-D Memorial Reverse -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 7.47 0.40 4 12 1 7 23 20 120 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1960 Large Date Memorial Reverse1960 Large Date Memorial Reverse -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 2.58 0.30 9.20 0.40 2 13.20 2 4 27.60 20 425 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1960 Large Date Memorial Reverse1960 Large Date Memorial Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.25 -.- -.- 11.25 -.- -.- 22.50 -.- 32.50 -.- 42.50 -.- 95 -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 12 50 20 85 25 325 2,000
1960 Small Date Memorial Reverse1960 Small Date Memorial Reverse -.- 0.15 0.25 0.25 0.50 1 2 -.- -.- 2.50 -.- 4.50 -.- -.- -.- 6.50 10.35 7.50 10 21.60 10 15 36.80 40 350 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1960 Small Date Memorial Reverse1960 Small Date Memorial Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13.75 -.- -.- 18.75 -.- -.- 32.50 -.- 40 -.- 82.50 -.- 212.50 -.- -.- 12 14.50 -.- 15 125 30 160 40 900 -.-
1960-D Large Date Memorial Reverse1960-D Large Date Memorial Reverse -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 2.58 0.30 6.90 0.40 2 14.40 1 5 25.30 20 350 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1960-D Small Date Memorial Reverse1960-D Small Date Memorial Reverse -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 3.16 0.30 10.35 0.55 3 15.60 3 4 30 25 200 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1961 Memorial Reverse1961 Memorial Reverse -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 2.30 0.30 6.90 0.40 2 13.20 1 10 55 25 920 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1961 Memorial Reverse1961 Memorial Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.60 -.- -.- 10.80 -.- -.- 15.60 -.- 21.25 -.- 27.50 -.- 80 -.- -.- 0.60 2.50 -.- 10 40 15 80 30 300 4,000
1961-D Memorial Reverse1961-D Memorial Reverse -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 2.30 0.30 7.47 0.40 3 14.40 1 15 45 30 660 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1962 Brass Alloy1962 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 2.30 0.30 6.90 0.40 3.50 16.80 1 15 41.25 30 250 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1962 Brass Alloy1962 Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 -.- 6.60 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- -.- 12 -.- 16.25 -.- 27.50 -.- 32.50 -.- -.- 0.50 1.50 -.- 10 20 14 30 30 100 600
1962-D Brass Alloy1962-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 2.30 0.30 6.90 0.40 3.50 14.40 1 20 65 50 810 1,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1963 Brass Alloy1963 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 2.30 0.30 6.90 0.40 4 12 1 9 60 25 525 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1963 Brass Alloy1963 Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.40 -.- -.- 6.60 -.- -.- 9.60 -.- 15 -.- 25 -.- 48.75 -.- -.- 0.50 1.50 -.- 10 20 15 30 20 50 300
1963-D Brass Alloy1963-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 2.30 0.30 8.05 0.40 3.50 14.40 1 15 100 100 840 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1964 Brass Alloy1964 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 2.30 0.30 6.90 0.40 2 8.40 0.75 4 42.50 20 1,030 900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1964 Brass Alloy1964 Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4.20 -.- -.- 6 -.- -.- 12 -.- 17.50 -.- 28.75 -.- 32.50 630 -.- 0.75 2.50 -.- 10 25 10 35 15 50 225
1964-D Brass Alloy1964-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 2.30 0.30 6.32 0.40 2.50 9.60 0.75 5 40 25 575 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1965 Brass Alloy1965 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 6.90 0.40 3 14.40 1 9 30 30 325 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1966 Brass Alloy1966 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 7.47 0.35 3 14.40 1 10 40 40 730 725 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1967 Brass Alloy1967 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 9.20 0.35 4 19.20 1 12 55 30 375 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1968 Brass Alloy1968 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- 0.15 6.90 0.25 6.50 12 0.75 10 35 30 325 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1968-D Brass Alloy1968-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- 0.15 6.90 0.25 5 13.20 0.75 9 30 25 250 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1968-S Brass Alloy1968-S Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- 0.15 5.75 0.25 6 9.60 0.75 8 27.50 20 162.50 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 -.- 6 25 7 45 8 -.- -.-
1968-S Brass Alloy1968-S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.75 2 -.- 6 15 7 20 15 60 900
1969 Brass Alloy1969 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 5.17 0.35 4.50 9 1 7 40 30 425 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1969-D Brass Alloy1969-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.25 3 -.- 0.75 5 -.- 30 -.- 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1969-S Brass Alloy1969-S Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- 0.15 10.35 0.25 6 16.80 2.50 12 55 35 350 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 -.- 6 20 7 35 8 -.- -.-
1969-S Brass Alloy1969-S Brass Alloy -.- 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.05 -.- 0.06 0.09 0.11 -.- 0.57 -.- -.- 2.40 -.- -.- 12.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.75 2 -.- 6 20 7 30 15 55 400
1969-S Doubled Die Obverse Brass Alloy1969-S Doubled Die Obverse Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 15,000 -.- -.- 25,000 -.- 30,000 -.- -.- -.- 45,000 -.- 60,000 100,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1970 Brass Alloy1970 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- 0.15 6.32 0.25 4 7.80 0.75 6 25 20 175 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1970-D Brass Alloy1970-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- 0.15 6.32 0.25 5 7.80 0.75 8 52.50 25 375 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1970-S Doubled Die Obverse Brass Alloy1970-S Doubled Die Obverse Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,500 -.- 5,000 6,000 -.- -.- 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1970-S Level 7 Brass Alloy1970-S Level 7 Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 -.- -.- -.- 25 -.- 30 50 -.- -.- 80 -.- 150 -.- 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 55 160 90 -.- 100 -.- -.-
1970-S Level 7 Brass Alloy1970-S Level 7 Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 15 -.- 20 100 70 250 100 500 -.-
1970-S Low 7 Brass Alloy1970-S Low 7 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.25 4 -.- 0.75 5 -.- 25 -.- 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 18 7 27 8 -.- -.-
1970-S Low 7 Brass Alloy1970-S Low 7 Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.75 3 -.- 6 18 10 30 25 80 800
1971 Brass Alloy1971 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 6.60 0.35 3 14.40 1 5 35 20 137.50 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1971-D Brass Alloy1971-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 5.17 0.35 3.50 7.80 0.85 5 26.25 30 212.50 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1971-S Brass Alloy1971-S Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- 0.15 6.03 0.25 4.50 9 0.75 9 35 25 250 275 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2.50 -.- 6 -.- 15 700 45 -.- -.-
1971-S Brass Alloy1971-S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2.50 -.- 6 20 9 40 10 70 4,000
1972 Brass Alloy1972 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- 0.15 4.88 0.25 4 7.20 0.75 5 25 20 200 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1972 Doubled Die Obverse Brass Alloy1972 Doubled Die Obverse Brass Alloy -.- 160 170 180 200 225 250 -.- -.- 300 -.- 325 337.50 350 437.50 350 670 400 450 910 500 600 1,360 1,250 3,560 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1972-D Brass Alloy1972-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.10 -.- -.- 8.05 0.15 9.77 0.25 3 12 0.75 4 25 25 375 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1972-S Brass Alloy1972-S Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 5.75 0.25 8.05 0.35 4.75 15.60 1 6 60 25 275 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2.50 -.- 6 -.- 7 -.- 8 -.- -.-
1972-S Brass Alloy1972-S Brass Alloy -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 -.- 0.04 0.06 0.10 -.- 0.57 -.- -.- 2.40 -.- -.- 8.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2.50 -.- 6 10 7 20 10 60 300
1973 Brass Alloy1973 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 5.75 0.40 3 9.60 1 5 28.75 20 250 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1973-D Brass Alloy1973-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 4.02 0.40 3 10.80 1 6 37.50 40 1,130 750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1973-S Brass Alloy1973-S Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 6.32 0.35 6.90 0.50 5 12 1 20 85 50 1,030 650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 -.- 6 -.- 8 -.- 10 -.- 130
1973-S Brass Alloy1973-S Brass Alloy -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 -.- 0.04 0.06 0.10 -.- 0.57 -.- -.- 2.40 -.- -.- 17.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.75 2 -.- 6 12 8 25 10 40 75
1974 Brass Alloy1974 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 5.17 0.40 2.50 9.60 1 4 25 20 175 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1974-D Brass Alloy1974-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 5.17 0.40 3.50 9.60 1 5 25 20 90 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1974-S Brass Alloy1974-S Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.35 8.05 0.55 5 13.20 1 15 75 60 810 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 -.- 6 -.- 8 -.- 10 -.- 120
1974-S Brass Alloy1974-S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.46 -.- 4.02 -.- -.- 7.20 -.- -.- 16.25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.75 2 -.- 6 15 8 20 10 25 60
1975 Brass Alloy1975 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 6.90 0.40 3 9.60 1 4 25 20 90 90 9,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1975-D Brass Alloy1975-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 6.90 0.50 3.50 10.80 1 5 27.50 25 150 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1975-S Brass Alloy1975-S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.50 4 -.- 6 10 7 15 8 25 60
1976 Brass Alloy1976 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 6.90 0.40 3.50 10.80 1 5 27.50 20 75 80 810 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1976-D Brass Alloy1976-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 5.17 0.40 4 12 1 6 31.25 50 400 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1976-S Brass Alloy1976-S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 4 -.- 8 12 10 20 15 30 60
1977 Brass Alloy1977 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 7.47 0.40 2.50 15.60 1 4 35 30 100 125 -.- 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1977-D Brass Alloy1977-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 6.32 0.40 3 15.60 1 7 75 50 250 200 -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1977-S Brass Alloy1977-S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3.30 -.- 4.20 -.- -.- 6.60 -.- -.- 12 -.- 15 -.- 17.50 -.- 28.75 1,940 -.- 2 3 -.- 6 8 7 15 8 20 40
1978 Brass Alloy1978 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 5.75 0.40 4 14.40 1 8 55 30 375 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1978-D Brass Alloy1978-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 6.32 0.40 3 14.40 1 7 30 30 200 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1978-S Brass Alloy1978-S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.96 -.- 1.03 1.43 2.10 -.- 3.60 -.- -.- 7.20 -.- -.- 10.80 -.- 13.75 -.- 16.25 -.- 28.75 1,780 -.- 2.50 4 -.- 6 8 7 12 8 15 20
1979 Brass Alloy1979 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 5.75 0.40 3 12 1 5 23.75 30 57.50 60 575 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1979-D Brass Alloy1979-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 5.75 0.40 3 10.80 1 7 62.50 50 212.50 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1979-S Clear S Brass Alloy1979-S Clear S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 -.- 9.50 10 -.- 15 -.- 30 50
1979-S Filled S Brass Alloy1979-S Filled S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 -.- 7 8 8 15 10 20 45
1980 Brass Alloy1980 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 6.90 0.40 2.50 10.80 1 5 32.50 30 143.75 160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1980-D Brass Alloy1980-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 6.90 0.40 3.50 14.40 1 7 50 40 175 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1980-S Brass Alloy1980-S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.54 -.- 0.69 1.03 1.68 -.- 1.98 -.- -.- 2.70 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- 12.50 -.- 15 -.- 21.25 780 -.- 1.50 2.50 -.- 4 5 5 8 7 10 20
1981 Brass Alloy1981 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 4.60 0.40 2.50 10.20 1 4 35 30 110 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1981-D Brass Alloy1981-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 4.60 0.40 2 10.80 1 3 40 20 156.25 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1981-S Brass Alloy1981-S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.50 4 -.- 5 5 6 8 8 10 20
1982 Large Date Brass Alloy1982 Large Date Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 -.- 0.45 5 -.- 1 20 -.- 100 -.- 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982 Small Date Brass Alloy1982 Small Date Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.40 -.- 0.60 8 -.- 1.20 30 -.- 75 -.- 250 -.- 3,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982-D Large Date Brass Alloy1982-D Large Date Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 -.- 0.35 3 -.- 0.75 12 -.- 25 -.- 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982-S Brass Alloy1982-S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.44 -.- 1.49 1.61 2.04 -.- 2.28 -.- -.- 6 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- 10 -.- 12.50 -.- 25 1,410 -.- 2.50 4 -.- 6 10 -.- 15 -.- 20 30
1982-D Large Date Copper-Plated Zinc1982-D Large Date Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.40 -.- 0.50 3 -.- 1 8 -.- 10 -.- 40 -.- 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982-D Small Date Copper-Plated Zinc1982-D Small Date Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.35 -.- 0.45 4 -.- 1 20 -.- 30 -.- 40 -.- 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982 Small Date Copper-Plated Zinc1982 Small Date Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.85 -.- 1.25 4 -.- 1 10 -.- 15 -.- 50 -.- 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982 Large Date Copper-Plated Zinc1982 Large Date Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.35 -.- 0.45 3 -.- 1 5 -.- 10 -.- 25 -.- 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1983-S Copper-Plated Zinc1983-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20 600 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 8 -.- 10 20
1983 Copper-Plated Zinc1983 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.46 0.25 2.87 0.35 3 7.20 0.85 4 10 15 16.25 40 -.- 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1983 Doubled Die Reverse Copper-Plated Zinc1983 Doubled Die Reverse Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150 120.75 -.- 138 143.75 184 200 250 250 275 325 325 350 450 475 575 1,250 -.- 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1983-D Copper-Plated Zinc1983-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 4.60 0.35 3 9.60 0.85 4 25 10 42.50 30 375 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1983-S Copper-Plated Zinc1983-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 -.- 1.61 1.89 2.28 -.- 2.88 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- -.- 9.60 -.- 12.50 -.- 15 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1984 Copper-Plated Zinc1984 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 2.30 0.35 3 4.80 0.85 4 8.75 8 13.75 25 -.- 60 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1984 Doubled Die Obverse Copper-Plated Zinc1984 Doubled Die Obverse Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 109.25 -.- 115 120.75 150 125 181.25 140 175 192 200 225 237.50 275 325 400 -.- 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1984-D Copper-Plated Zinc1984-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.72 0.35 3 4.20 0.85 4 10 10 18.75 25 -.- 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1984-S Copper-Plated Zinc1984-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.92 -.- 1.95 2.07 2.64 -.- 3.30 -.- -.- 6.30 -.- -.- 9 -.- 11.25 -.- 13.75 -.- 20 200 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 6 -.- 7 -.- 9 15
1985 Copper-Plated Zinc1985 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 2.30 0.35 2 5.40 0.85 4 10.62 10 13.75 30 -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1985-D Copper-Plated Zinc1985-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.72 0.35 2 4.80 0.85 5 9.37 10 16.25 25 -.- 70 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1985-S Copper-Plated Zinc1985-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.34 -.- 2.58 2.87 3.30 -.- 5.40 -.- -.- 7.20 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- 11.25 -.- 13.75 -.- 18.75 168.75 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 7 -.- 8 15
1986 Copper-Plated Zinc1986 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.80 1.72 1 2 4.80 1.75 4 10 15 15 30 -.- 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1986-D Copper-Plated Zinc1986-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.30 2.30 0.40 2 3.60 0.85 4 7.50 6 16.25 25 -.- 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1986-S Copper-Plated Zinc1986-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3.90 -.- 4.02 4.31 5.40 -.- 6 -.- -.- 7.20 -.- -.- 9 -.- 12.50 -.- 13.75 -.- 20 150 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 7 -.- 8 15
1987 Copper-Plated Zinc1987 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.60 1.80 0.75 2 5.40 1.25 4 9.37 5 13.75 25 -.- 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987-D Copper-Plated Zinc1987-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.40 2 4.80 0.85 4 10 6 17.50 25 -.- 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987-S Copper-Plated Zinc1987-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 -.- 1.66 1.95 2.40 -.- 3 -.- -.- 5.70 -.- -.- 9.60 -.- 12.50 -.- 15 -.- 20 137.50 -.- 2 3 -.- 5 6 -.- 7 -.- 8 15
1988 Copper-Plated Zinc1988 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.40 2 6 0.85 4 11.25 6 18.75 25 -.- 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988-D Copper-Plated Zinc1988-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.40 2 4.20 0.85 4 6.25 7 13.75 20 -.- 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988-S Copper-Plated Zinc1988-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.88 -.- 2.93 3.16 3.90 -.- 4.80 -.- -.- 6.60 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- 12.50 -.- 13.75 -.- 18.75 100 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 8 20
1989 Copper-Plated Zinc1989 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.40 2 4.20 0.85 4 6.25 6 15 25 -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-D Copper-Plated Zinc1989-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.40 2 4.20 0.85 4 6.87 5 17.50 20 -.- 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-S Copper-Plated Zinc1989-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4.20 -.- 4.31 4.60 5.40 -.- 6 -.- -.- 7.20 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- 10 -.- 11.25 -.- 18.75 85 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
1990 Copper-Plated Zinc1990 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.40 2 4.20 0.85 4 10 6 21.25 30 -.- 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1990-D Copper-Plated Zinc1990-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.40 2 4.20 0.85 4 8.75 5 18.75 15 27.50 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1990-S Copper-Plated Zinc1990-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.64 -.- 2.64 2.87 3.30 -.- 4.50 -.- -.- 5.40 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- 11.25 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 90 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 25
1990-S No S Copper-Plated Zinc1990-S No S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,250 2,750 -.- 3,000 3,250 -.- 3,750 -.- 4,000 5,000
1991 Copper-Plated Zinc1991 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.40 2 5.40 0.85 4 10 5 17.50 20 -.- 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-D Copper-Plated Zinc1991-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.40 2 5.40 0.85 4 10 6 16.25 20 25 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-S Copper-Plated Zinc1991-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4.20 -.- 4.80 6.60 9.60 -.- 10.80 -.- -.- 11.10 -.- -.- 11.40 -.- 12.50 -.- 13.75 -.- 17.50 80 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
1992 Copper-Plated Zinc1992 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.40 2 4.20 0.85 4 8.75 5 16.25 20 -.- 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992 Close AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc1992 Close AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 -.- -.- 9,000 -.- -.- 12,000 -.- 15,000 -.- 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-D Copper-Plated Zinc1992-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 2.10 0.40 2 4.20 0.85 4 6.87 5 12.50 25 -.- 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-D Close AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc1992-D Close AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,000 -.- -.- 8,000 -.- 13,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-S Copper-Plated Zinc1992-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
1993 Copper-Plated Zinc1993 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.20 0.85 4 7.50 7 11.25 20 -.- 70 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-D Copper-Plated Zinc1993-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 5.40 0.85 4 7.50 7 15 20 -.- 60 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-S Copper-Plated Zinc1993-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- 3.12 3.30 3.90 -.- 4.80 -.- -.- 6 -.- -.- 7.80 -.- 11.25 -.- 13.75 -.- 18.75 87.50 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
1994 Copper-Plated Zinc1994 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.50 0.85 4 8.75 7 13.75 25 -.- 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-D Copper-Plated Zinc1994-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.20 0.85 4 8.75 9 15 20 -.- 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-S Copper-Plated Zinc1994-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- 3.12 3.30 3.90 -.- 4.80 -.- -.- 6 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- 10 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 95 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
1995 Copper-Plated Zinc1995 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.80 0.85 4 12.50 7 17.50 15 -.- 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995 Doubled Die Obverse Copper-Plated Zinc1995 Doubled Die Obverse Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 34.50 8 40.80 10 20 43.20 12 50 50 70 62.50 100 95 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-D Copper-Plated Zinc1995-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.20 0.85 4 8.75 10 15 40 -.- 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-S Copper-Plated Zinc1995-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3.60 -.- 3.73 4.31 5.40 -.- 6 -.- -.- 7.20 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- 10 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 100 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
1996 Copper-Plated Zinc1996 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 5.40 0.85 4 7.50 8 13.75 20 -.- 125 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-D Copper-Plated Zinc1996-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.20 0.85 4 8.12 9 13.75 15 22.50 65 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-S Copper-Plated Zinc1996-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.32 -.- 1.55 2.01 2.64 -.- 3.30 -.- -.- 6.60 -.- -.- 9.60 -.- 12.50 -.- 13.75 -.- 17.50 80 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
1997 Copper-Plated Zinc1997 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.80 0.75 3.50 9.37 7 13.75 35 -.- 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-D Copper-Plated Zinc1997-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.20 0.75 3.50 8.12 7 15 30 -.- 125 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-S Copper-Plated Zinc1997-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.10 -.- 5.17 5.75 6.60 -.- 7.20 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- -.- 10.80 -.- 12.50 -.- 13.75 -.- 17.50 100 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 20
1998 Copper-Plated Zinc1998 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.20 0.75 3 8.75 8 15 30 -.- 125 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998 Wide AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc1998 Wide AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7.50 -.- -.- -.- 13 -.- 17.50 60 -.- 50 75 -.- 100 -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-D Copper-Plated Zinc1998-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.80 0.75 3.50 10 7 16.25 25 -.- 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-S Copper-Plated Zinc1998-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 25
1999 Copper-Plated Zinc1999 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 5.40 0.75 3.50 8.75 6 15 25 -.- 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999 Wide AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc1999 Wide AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 125 -.- 150 175 -.- 200 250 -.- 350 -.- 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-D Copper-Plated Zinc1999-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.20 0.75 3.50 9.37 6 16.25 15 -.- 40 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-S Copper-Plated Zinc1999-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
1999-S Close AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc1999-S Close AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 -.- 125 -.- 150 200
2000 Copper-Plated Zinc2000 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 2 9.60 0.75 3.50 18.75 6 27.50 20 55 80 630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000 Wide AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc2000 Wide AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7 -.- 20 25 -.- 30 40 -.- 60 -.- 125 -.- 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-D Copper-Plated Zinc2000-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 2 8.40 0.75 3.50 17.50 6 21.25 15 47.50 50 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-S Copper-Plated Zinc2000-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.84 -.- 0.92 1.09 2.10 -.- 4.80 -.- -.- 6.60 -.- -.- 7.80 -.- 9.37 -.- 11.25 -.- 17.50 65 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
2001 Copper-Plated Zinc2001 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 2 7.80 0.75 3.50 11.25 5 17.50 8 27.50 30 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-D Copper-Plated Zinc2001-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 2 7.80 0.75 3.50 12.50 5 18.75 7 35 35 325 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-S Copper-Plated Zinc2001-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.14 -.- 1.26 1.55 2.40 -.- 4.20 -.- -.- 5.70 -.- -.- 7.80 -.- 9.37 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 70 -.- 2 2 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
2002 Copper-Plated Zinc2002 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 2 -.- 0.75 3.50 -.- 4 -.- 15 -.- 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-D Copper-Plated Zinc2002-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 2 -.- 0.75 3.50 -.- 4 -.- 10 -.- 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-S Copper-Plated Zinc2002-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.08 -.- 1.38 2.07 3 -.- 4.80 -.- -.- 6 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- 10 -.- 11.25 -.- 17.50 92.50 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
2003 Copper-Plated Zinc2003 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 2 -.- 0.75 3.50 -.- 4 -.- 15 -.- 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-D Copper-Plated Zinc2003-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 2 -.- 0.75 3.50 -.- 4 -.- 15 -.- 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-S Copper-Plated Zinc2003-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.84 -.- 0.92 1.09 3 -.- 4.92 -.- -.- 6.30 -.- -.- 8.70 -.- 11.25 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 73.75 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
2004 Copper-Plated Zinc2004 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.15 0.04 0.06 0.10 0.25 0.48 0.35 2 3 0.75 3.50 6.25 6 8.75 20 -.- 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-D Copper-Plated Zinc2004-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.15 0.04 0.06 0.10 0.25 0.48 0.35 2 3 0.75 3.50 6.25 5 10 15 -.- 80 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-S Copper-Plated Zinc2004-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.84 -.- 0.92 1.09 3.30 -.- 5.40 -.- -.- 6.60 -.- -.- 9.30 -.- 11.25 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 72.50 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
2005 Copper-Plated Zinc2005 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.15 0.04 0.06 0.10 0.25 0.48 0.35 2 3 0.75 2.50 5 10 8.75 40 -.- 750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005 Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2005 Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- 1.50 2 -.- 2 4 -.- 8 -.- 15 -.- 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-D Copper-Plated Zinc2005-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.15 0.04 0.06 0.10 0.25 0.48 0.35 2 3 0.75 2.50 6.25 10 10 50 -.- 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-D Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2005-D Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- 1.50 2 -.- 2 5 -.- 9 -.- 15 -.- 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-S Copper-Plated Zinc2005-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.80 -.- 0.92 1.09 3.60 -.- 5.70 -.- -.- 7.20 -.- -.- 9.60 -.- 11.25 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 65 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
2006 Copper-Plated Zinc2006 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 2 -.- 0.75 2.50 -.- 5 -.- 25 -.- 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006 Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2006 Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- 3.50 4.50 -.- 4 6 -.- 8 -.- 15 -.- 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-D Copper-Plated Zinc2006-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 2 -.- 0.75 2.50 -.- 5 -.- 25 -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-D Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2006-D Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 -.- 2.50 4 -.- 3 5 -.- 6 -.- 15 -.- 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-S Copper-Plated Zinc2006-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.86 -.- 1.03 1.61 3.60 -.- 5.70 -.- -.- 7.20 -.- -.- 9.60 -.- 11.25 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 70 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
2007 Copper-Plated Zinc2007 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.15 0.04 0.06 0.10 0.25 0.48 0.35 2 3 0.75 3.50 6.87 6 10 30 -.- 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007 Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2007 Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 -.- 2.50 4 -.- 3 5 -.- 6 -.- 15 -.- 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-D Copper-Plated Zinc2007-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 2 -.- 0.75 3.50 -.- 7 -.- 30 -.- 1,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-D Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2007-D Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 -.- 2.50 4 -.- 3 5 -.- 6 -.- 15 -.- 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-S Copper-Plated Zinc2007-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.61 -.- 2.01 2.30 3.60 -.- 5.70 -.- -.- 7.20 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- 10.62 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 72.50 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
2008 Copper-Plated Zinc2008 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- -.- 0.35 -.- 0.35 0.40 -.- 3 5 -.- 7 -.- 25 -.- 1,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008 Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2008 Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 4 5 -.- 7 -.- 15 -.- 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-D Copper-Plated Zinc2008-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- -.- 0.35 -.- 0.35 0.40 -.- 3 5 -.- 8 -.- 20 -.- 1,200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-D Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2008-D Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 4 5 -.- 8 -.- 15 -.- 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-S Copper-Plated Zinc2008-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.72 -.- 2.01 2.30 3.60 -.- 5.70 -.- -.- 6.60 -.- -.- 7.80 -.- 9.37 -.- 11.25 -.- 17.50 85 -.- 1 2 -.- 4 5 5 6 6 7 15
2009 DC Copper-Plated Zinc2009 DC Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.30 -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 1.50 -.- -.- 8 -.- 15 -.- 300 -.- 1,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009 DC Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2009 DC Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 -.- 8 -.- 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009 IL Copper-Plated Zinc2009 IL Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.30 -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 1.50 -.- -.- 7 -.- 15 -.- 300 -.- 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009 IL Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2009 IL Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 -.- 8 -.- 15 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009 IN Copper-Plated Zinc2009 IN Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.30 -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 1.50 -.- -.- 8 -.- 15 -.- 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009 IN Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2009 IN Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 -.- 2.50 4 -.- 3 5 -.- 6 -.- 11 -.- 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009 KY Copper-Plated Zinc2009 KY Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.30 -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 1.50 -.- -.- 7 -.- 10 -.- 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009 KY Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2009 KY Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 -.- 2.50 4 -.- 3 5 -.- 6 -.- 11 -.- 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D DC Copper-Plated Zinc2009-D DC Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.30 -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 1.50 -.- -.- 8 -.- 15 -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D DC Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2009-D DC Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 -.- 8 -.- 15 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D IL Copper-Plated Zinc2009-D IL Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.30 -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 1.50 -.- -.- 8 -.- 15 -.- 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D IL Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2009-D IL Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 -.- 8 -.- 15 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D IN Copper-Plated Zinc2009-D IN Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.30 -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 1.50 -.- -.- 7 -.- 15 -.- 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D IN Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2009-D IN Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 -.- 2.50 4 -.- 3 5 -.- 6 -.- 11 -.- 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D KY Copper-Plated Zinc2009-D KY Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.30 -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 1.50 -.- -.- 6 -.- 15 -.- 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D KY Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2009-D KY Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 -.- 2.50 4 -.- 3 5 -.- 6 -.- 11 -.- 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-S DC Copper-Plated Zinc2009-S DC Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 -.- 5 6 -.- 7 -.- 10 15
2009-S IL Copper-Plated Zinc2009-S IL Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 -.- 5 6 -.- 7 -.- 10 15
2009-S IN Copper-Plated Zinc2009-S IN Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 -.- 5 6 -.- 7 -.- 10 15
2009-S KY Copper-Plated Zinc2009-S KY Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 -.- 5 6 -.- 7 -.- 10 15
2010 Copper-Plated Zinc2010 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 8 -.- 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010 Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2010 Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.50 -.- 4 5 -.- 4 6 -.- 7 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-D Copper-Plated Zinc2010-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 7 -.- 50 -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-D Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2010-D Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.50 -.- 4 5 -.- 4 6 -.- 7 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-S Copper-Plated Zinc2010-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 12
2011 Copper-Plated Zinc2011 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 25 -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-D Copper-Plated Zinc2011-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 9.60 -.- 5 15 10 45 25 -.- 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-S Copper-Plated Zinc2011-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 12
2012 Copper-Plated Zinc2012 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 15 -.- 35 -.- 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-D Copper-Plated Zinc2012-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 15 -.- 40 -.- 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-S Copper-Plated Zinc2012-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 12
2013 Copper-Plated Zinc2013 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 15 -.- 30 -.- 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-D Copper-Plated Zinc2013-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.04 -.- 0.05 0.06 0.17 1 2.10 -.- 2 6 -.- 5 10 10 13.75 25 -.- 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-S Copper-Plated Zinc2013-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 12
2014 Copper-Plated Zinc2014 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 50 -.- 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-D Copper-Plated Zinc2014-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.04 -.- 0.05 0.06 0.17 1 2.10 -.- 2 6 -.- 5 8.75 10 -.- 50 -.- 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-S Copper-Plated Zinc2014-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 12
2015 Copper-Plated Zinc2015 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 60 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-D Copper-Plated Zinc2015-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.04 -.- 0.05 0.06 0.17 1 2.10 -.- 2 6 -.- 5 8.75 10 -.- 40 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-S Copper-Plated Zinc2015-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 12
2016 Copper-Plated Zinc2016 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 30 -.- 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-D Copper-Plated Zinc2016-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.04 -.- 0.05 0.06 0.17 1 2.10 -.- 2 6 -.- 5 10 10 -.- 25 -.- 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-S Copper-Plated Zinc2016-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 12
2017-D Copper-Plated Zinc2017-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.04 -.- 0.05 0.06 0.17 1 2.10 -.- 2 6 -.- 5 10 10 -.- 50 -.- 1,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-P Copper-Plated Zinc2017-P Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.04 -.- 0.05 0.06 0.17 1 2.10 -.- 2 6 -.- 5 10 15 -.- 50 -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-S Copper-Plated Zinc2017-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 12
2017-S Enhanced Copper-Plated Zinc2017-S Enhanced Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 -.- -.- 5 -.- -.- 8 -.- 9 -.- 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018 Copper-Plated Zinc2018 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 30 -.- 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-D Copper-Plated Zinc2018-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.04 -.- 0.05 0.06 0.17 1 2.10 -.- 2 6 -.- 5 8.75 10 -.- 25 -.- 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-S Copper-Plated Zinc2018-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 12
2018-S Reverse Proof Copper-Plated Zinc2018-S Reverse Proof Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 5 -.- 7 7 -.- 8 -.- 9 15
2019 Copper-Plated Zinc2019 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 40 -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-D Copper-Plated Zinc2019-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.04 -.- 0.05 0.06 0.17 1 2.10 -.- 2 6 -.- 5 10 10 -.- 30 -.- 60 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-S Copper-Plated Zinc2019-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 12
2019-W Copper-Plated Zinc2019-W Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- -.- 8 -.- 15 -.- 20 -.- 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-W Proof Copper-Plated Zinc2019-W Proof Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 17 -.- 25 35 -.- 40 -.- 45 55
2019-W Reverse Proof Copper-Plated Zinc2019-W Reverse Proof Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 17 -.- 25 35 -.- 40 -.- 45 55
2020 Copper-Plated Zinc2020 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 40 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-D Copper-Plated Zinc2020-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.04 -.- 0.05 0.06 0.17 1 2.10 -.- 2 6 -.- 5 10 10 -.- 40 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-S Copper-Plated Zinc2020-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 12
2021 Copper-Plated Zinc2021 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-D Copper-Plated Zinc2021-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.04 -.- 0.05 0.06 0.17 1 2.10 -.- 2 6 -.- 5 10 10 -.- 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-S Copper-Plated Zinc2021-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 5 -.- 6 7 -.- 7 -.- 7 12
2022 Copper-Plated Zinc2022 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-D Copper-Plated Zinc2022-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-S Copper-Plated Zinc2022-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 5 -.- 6 7 -.- 7 -.- 7 12
2023 Copper-Plated Zinc2023 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-D Copper-Plated Zinc2023-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-S Copper-Plated Zinc2023-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 5 -.- 6 7 -.- 7 -.- 7 12
2024 Copper-Plated Zinc2024 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2024-D Copper-Plated Zinc2024-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2024-S Copper-Plated Zinc2024-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 5 -.- 6 7 -.- 7 -.- 7 12
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(10)1909 1C VDB MS64 Red and Brown NGC. (10)1909 1C VDB MS64 Red and Brown NGC. MS-64 384.00 Heritage Auctions 25235 NGC
(10)1909 1C VDB MS64 Red PCGS. (10)1909 1C VDB MS64 Red PCGS. MS-64 528.00 Heritage Auctions 29071 PCGS
(2)1910 1C MS64 Red PCGS. (2)1910 1C MS64 Red PCGS. MS-64 132.00 Heritage Auctions 21028 PCGS
1910 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS 1910 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS MS-63 38.00 Heritage Auctions 26023 PCGS
1911 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/195). PCGS 1911 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/195). PCGS MS-60 34.00 Heritage Auctions 23023 Genuine PCGS
1911 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS. 1911 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS. MS-63 35.00 Heritage Auctions 27188 ANACS
1912 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/136). PCGS 1912 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/136). PCGS MS-60 49.00 Heritage Auctions 27580 NGC Details
1912 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/131). PCGS 1912 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/131). PCGS MS-60 24.00 Heritage Auctions 21015 Details NGC
1872 1C Indian Cent -- Residue -- PCGS Genuine. 1872 1C Indian Cent -- Residue -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 74.00 Heritage Auctions 25143 Genuine PCGS
1912-S 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1912-S 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 123.38 Heritage Auctions 25046 PCGS Genuine
(2)1914-D 1C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. (2)1914-D 1C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. G-4 168.00 Heritage Auctions 23064 Genuine PCGS
(2)1914-S 1C XF40 PCGS. (2)1914-S 1C XF40 PCGS. EF-40 156.00 Heritage Auctions 23063 PCGS
(2)1915-S 1C XF40 PCGS. (2)1915-S 1C XF40 PCGS. EF-40 104.00 Heritage Auctions 25109 PCGS
1915 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1915 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 74.00 Heritage Auctions 25035 Details NGC
1916 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS 1916 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS MS-63 40.00 Heritage Auctions 26546 PCGS
1916 1C MS64 S Red and Brown NGC. 1916 1C MS64 S Red and Brown NGC. MS-64 240.00 Heritage Auctions 21239 NGC
(2)1917 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. (2)1917 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. MS-63 92.00 Heritage Auctions 24039 NGC
(2)1917 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. (2)1917 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. MS-64 123.38 Heritage Auctions 24654 NGC
1918 1C -- Double Struck, 2nd Strike 60% Off-Center -- AU50 PCGS. 1918 1C -- Double Struck, 2nd Strike 60% Off-Center -- AU50 PCGS. AU-50 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 8443 PCGS
1918 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Indent -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC. 1918 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Indent -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC. MS-63 264.00 Heritage Auctions 91080 NGC
1919 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/78). PCGS 1919 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/78). PCGS MS-60 17.00 Heritage Auctions 24044 Details NGC
1919 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Curved Clips Overlapping -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC. 1919 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Curved Clips Overlapping -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC. MS-64 119.00 Heritage Auctions 29831 NGC
(192X-S) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 20% Off Center -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC. (192X-S) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 20% Off Center -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC. MS-63 252.00 Heritage Auctions 91003 NGC
(2)1920 1C MS64 Red PCGS. (2)1920 1C MS64 Red PCGS. MS-64 99.00 Heritage Auctions 27436 PCGS
1921 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS. 1921 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS. MS-63 104.00 Heritage Auctions 21109 ANACS
1921 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS. NGC Census: (43/138). PCGS 1921 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS. NGC Census: (43/138). PCGS MS-63 66.00 Heritage Auctions 20055 ANACS
1922 1C MS65 Red NGC. 1922 1C MS65 Red NGC. MS-65 840.00 Heritage Auctions 19179 NGC
1922 1C No D, Strong Reverse Fine 12 ANACS. 1922 1C No D, Strong Reverse Fine 12 ANACS. F-12 660.00 Heritage Auctions 27053 ANACS
1923 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @7:00 -- XF40 ANACS. 1923 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @7:00 -- XF40 ANACS. EF-40 75.00 Heritage Auctions 92042 ANACS
1923 1C Lincoln Cents -- Obverse Struck Thru Thread -- MS64 Red and Brown PCGS. 1923 1C Lincoln Cents -- Obverse Struck Thru Thread -- MS64 Red and Brown PCGS. MS-64 156.00 Heritage Auctions 28030 PCGS
1924 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @11:00 -- VG8 ANACS. 1924 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @11:00 -- VG8 ANACS. VG-8 76.00 Heritage Auctions 92044 ANACS
1924 1C MS63 Red ANACS. NGC Census: (4/131). PCGS 1924 1C MS63 Red ANACS. NGC Census: (4/131). PCGS MS-63 74.00 Heritage Auctions 20057 ANACS
1925 1C -- Ex-Lucky Piece Holder -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/26). PCGS 1925 1C -- Ex-Lucky Piece Holder -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/26). PCGS MS-60 40.00 Heritage Auctions 22584 ANACS
1925 1C Lincoln Cent -- Curved Clip @6:30 -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC. 1925 1C Lincoln Cent -- Curved Clip @6:30 -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC. MS-63 33.00 Heritage Auctions 91004 NGC
1923 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. 1923 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 312.00 Heritage Auctions 23080 Genuine PCGS
1926 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @12:30 -- XF40 ANACS. 1926 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @12:30 -- XF40 ANACS. EF-40 105.00 Heritage Auctions 92049 ANACS
1924 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. 1924 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. MS-63 192.00 Heritage Auctions 25061 PCGS
1927 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (38/158). PCGS 1927 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (38/158). PCGS MS-63 20.00 Heritage Auctions 28565 NGC
1928 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/218). PCGS 1928 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/218). PCGS MS-63 24.00 Heritage Auctions 28113 NGC
1928 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. 1928 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. MS-63 26.00 Heritage Auctions 25063 PCGS
(5)1929-S 1C MS64 Red PCGS. PCGS (5)1929-S 1C MS64 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-64 440.63 Heritage Auctions 7322 PCGS
(5)1929-S 1C MS64 Red PCGS. PCGS (5)1929-S 1C MS64 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-64 440.63 Heritage Auctions 7323 PCGS
(3)1930 1C MS65 Red PCGS. (3)1930 1C MS65 Red PCGS. MS-65 222.00 Heritage Auctions 21024 PCGS
(3)1930 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (3)1930 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 188.00 Heritage Auctions 29014 PCGS
1931 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/30). PCGS 1931 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/30). PCGS MS-60 18.00 Heritage Auctions 24618 Details NGC
1931 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS 1931 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS MS-63 24.00 Heritage Auctions 23069 PCGS
1932 1C MS63 Red PCGS. PCGS 1932 1C MS63 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-63 28.00 Heritage Auctions 25206 PCGS
1932 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/39). PCGS 1932 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/39). PCGS MS-64 41.00 Heritage Auctions 24038 NGC
1932 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/39). PCGS 1932 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/39). PCGS MS-64 35.00 Heritage Auctions 24621 NGC
1933 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/25). PCGS 1933 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/25). PCGS MS-60 19.00 Heritage Auctions 20014 Details NGC
1933 1C MS64 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS 1933 1C MS64 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS MS-64 32.00 Heritage Auctions 26318 PCGS
(2) 1934 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (2) 1934 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 114.00 Heritage Auctions 21198 PCGS
(2)1934 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (2)1934 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 69.00 Heritage Auctions 27079 PCGS
(2) 1935-S 1C MS65 Red PCGS. (2) 1935-S 1C MS65 Red PCGS. MS-65 168.00 Heritage Auctions 21199 PCGS
(2)1935 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (2)1935 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 144.00 Heritage Auctions 21028 PCGS
(2)1936-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (2)1936-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 114.00 Heritage Auctions 25050 PCGS
(2)1936-D 1C MS67 Red NGC. (2)1936-D 1C MS67 Red NGC. MS-67 132.00 Heritage Auctions 29760 NGC
(3)1937 1C MS66 Red NGC. (3)1937 1C MS66 Red NGC. MS-66 89.00 Heritage Auctions 20070 NGC
(4)1937 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (4)1937 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 82.00 Heritage Auctions 20845 PCGS
(2) 1938 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS (2) 1938 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 39.00 Heritage Auctions 25044 PCGS
(2) 1938-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS (2) 1938-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 55.00 Heritage Auctions 25046 PCGS
(2)1939 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. (2)1939 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. MS-66 69.00 Heritage Auctions 25755 PCGS
(2)1939-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (2)1939-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 39.00 Heritage Auctions 23746 PCGS
(10)1940 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (10)1940 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 144.00 Heritage Auctions 27242 PCGS
(4)1940-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (4)1940-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 89.00 Heritage Auctions 25756 PCGS
(3) 1941 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS (3) 1941 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 45.00 Heritage Auctions 25049 PCGS
(3)1941 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (1576/764). PCGS (3)1941 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (1576/764). PCGS MS-66 38.00 Heritage Auctions 27054 NGC
(10)1942-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS (10)1942-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 141.00 Heritage Auctions 21060 PCGS
(2)1942-D 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. PCGS (2)1942-D 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 49.00 Heritage Auctions 25758 PCGS
(10)1943 1C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (979/5994). PCGS (10)1943 1C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (979/5994). PCGS MS-65 135.13 Heritage Auctions 22083 NGC
(10)1943 1C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (979/5994). PCGS (10)1943 1C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (979/5994). PCGS MS-65 101.05 Heritage Auctions 22819 NGC
(10)1944-S 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (2601/1308). PCGS (10)1944-S 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (2601/1308). PCGS MS-66 152.75 Heritage Auctions 26042 NGC
(10)1944-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (10)1944-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 150.00 Heritage Auctions 21252 PCGS
(2) 1945-S 1C MS67 Red PCGS. (2) 1945-S 1C MS67 Red PCGS. MS-67 176.25 Heritage Auctions 27577 PCGS
(2) 1945-S 1C MS67 Red PCGS. (2) 1945-S 1C MS67 Red PCGS. MS-67 164.50 Heritage Auctions 27058 PCGS
(4)1946-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (4)1946-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 89.00 Heritage Auctions 28051 PCGS
(50)1946 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (686/34). PCGS (50)1946 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (686/34). PCGS MS-66 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 22055 NGC
(3)1947-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (3)1947-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 37.00 Heritage Auctions 27777 PCGS
(4)1947-D 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (1350/179). PCGS (4)1947-D 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (1350/179). PCGS MS-66 69.00 Heritage Auctions 23502 NGC
(3) 1948 1C MS66 Red PCGS. CAC. PCGS (3) 1948 1C MS66 Red PCGS. CAC. PCGS MS-66 211.50 Heritage Auctions 25060 PCGS
(5)1948-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (5)1948-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 99.00 Heritage Auctions 25642 PCGS
(2)1949-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (2)1949-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 119.00 Heritage Auctions 25057 PCGS
(2)1949-S 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. (2)1949-S 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. MS-66 51.00 Heritage Auctions 21175 PCGS
(4)1950-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS (4)1950-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 79.00 Heritage Auctions 21069 PCGS
(5)1950 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (5)1950 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 235.00 Heritage Auctions 21026 PCGS
(10)1951-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (489/1298). PCGS (10)1951-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (489/1298). PCGS MS-65 59.00 Heritage Auctions 28350 NGC
(2)1951-D/S 1C MS64 Red ANACS. (2)1951-D/S 1C MS64 Red ANACS. MS-64 94.00 Heritage Auctions 23083 ANACS
(2)1952 1C MS66 Red NGC. (2)1952 1C MS66 Red NGC. MS-66 170.38 Heritage Auctions 22576 NGC
(2)1952-D 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. (2)1952-D 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. MS-66 104.00 Heritage Auctions 25058 PCGS
(10)1953-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (296/1362). PCGS (10)1953-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (296/1362). PCGS MS-65 51.00 Heritage Auctions 26498 NGC
(10)1953-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (296/1363). PCGS (10)1953-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (296/1363). PCGS MS-65 78.00 Heritage Auctions 20352 NGC
(10) 1954-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (10) 1954-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 176.25 Heritage Auctions 25773 PCGS
(10) 1954-S 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (3753/650). PCGS (10) 1954-S 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (3753/650). PCGS MS-66 86.00 Heritage Auctions 20023 NGC
(10) 1955-S 1C MS67 RD NGC. (10) 1955-S 1C MS67 RD NGC. MS-67 470.00 Heritage Auctions 7205 NGC
(10)1955-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (477/2113). PCGS (10)1955-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (477/2113). PCGS MS-65 70.00 Heritage Auctions 28042 NGC
(10)1956-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (763/2223). PCGS (10)1956-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (763/2223). PCGS MS-65 56.00 Heritage Auctions 26020 NGC
(25)1956-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (763/2223). PCGS (25)1956-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (763/2223). PCGS MS-65 86.00 Heritage Auctions 26253 NGC
(2)1957-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (2)1957-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 39.00 Heritage Auctions 21033 PCGS
(5)1957-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS (5)1957-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 79.00 Heritage Auctions 27103 PCGS
(10) 1958-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS (10) 1958-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 94.00 Heritage Auctions 25075 PCGS
(10)1958-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (10)1958-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 94.00 Heritage Auctions 25782 PCGS
(11)1959-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (11)1959-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 89.00 Heritage Auctions 25760 PCGS
(4)1959-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS (4)1959-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 69.00 Heritage Auctions 27105 PCGS
(10)1960-D 1C Large Date MS66 Red PCGS. (10)1960-D 1C Large Date MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 109.00 Heritage Auctions 25059 PCGS
(196X) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Defective Planchet -- MS65 Red NGC. (196X) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Defective Planchet -- MS65 Red NGC. MS-65 144.00 Heritage Auctions 91211 NGC
(1961) 1C CSA Copper, Bashlow Restrike Token, Defaced Dies MS67 Red NGC. (1961) 1C CSA Copper, Bashlow Restrike Token, Defaced Dies MS67 Red NGC. MS-67 176.25 Heritage Auctions 20329 NGC
(4)Five-Piece Proof Sets PR64 to PR69 PCGS. (4)Five-Piece Proof Sets PR64 to PR69 PCGS. MS-66 312.00 Heritage Auctions 23903 PCGS
(2)1962 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. (2)1962 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. MS-66 141.00 Heritage Auctions 23969 PCGS
(7)1962 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS (7)1962 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 188.00 Heritage Auctions 27107 PCGS
1963 1C Double Die Reverse PR67 Red PCGS. 1963 1C Double Die Reverse PR67 Red PCGS. MS-67 156.00 Heritage Auctions 27049 PCGS
1963 1C Lincoln Cent -- Ragged Clip -- MS65 Red NGC. 1963 1C Lincoln Cent -- Ragged Clip -- MS65 Red NGC. MS-65 61.00 Heritage Auctions 92113 NGC
(1964-D) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Off Center on a Straight Clip Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC. (1964-D) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Off Center on a Straight Clip Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC. MS-66 132.00 Heritage Auctions 91237 NGC
1964 1C Double Die Reveres MS65 Red NGC. (FS-027). NGC Census: (254/581). PCGS 1964 1C Double Die Reveres MS65 Red NGC. (FS-027). NGC Census: (254/581). PCGS MS-65 108.10 Heritage Auctions 26492 NGC
196? 1C Lincoln Cent -- Saddle Double Strike -- MS64 Red PCGS. 196? 1C Lincoln Cent -- Saddle Double Strike -- MS64 Red PCGS. MS-64 176.25 Heritage Auctions 9634 PCGS
1965 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Curved Clips -- MS66 Red NGC. 1965 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Curved Clips -- MS66 Red NGC. MS-66 49.00 Heritage Auctions 92120 NGC
(5)1966 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (5)1966 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 63.00 Heritage Auctions 29039 PCGS
(7)1966 1C MS65 Red PCGS. PCGS (7)1966 1C MS65 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-65 57.00 Heritage Auctions 23051 PCGS
1967 1C Lincoln Cent -- 13% Straight End Clip -- MS63 Red PCGS. 1967 1C Lincoln Cent -- 13% Straight End Clip -- MS63 Red PCGS. MS-63 39.00 Heritage Auctions 91256 PCGS
1967 1C Lincoln Cent -- 7% Clipped Planchet -- MS64 Red PCGS. 1967 1C Lincoln Cent -- 7% Clipped Planchet -- MS64 Red PCGS. MS-64 31.00 Heritage Auctions 91257 NGC
(1968) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 80% Off Center -- MS65 Red NGC. (1968) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 80% Off Center -- MS65 Red NGC. MS-65 204.00 Heritage Auctions 92121 NGC
(7)1968-S 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (223/351). PCGS (7)1968-S 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (223/351). PCGS MS-65 32.00 Heritage Auctions 24035 NGC
(2)1969-S 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (243/144). PCGS (2)1969-S 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (243/144). PCGS MS-65 20.00 Heritage Auctions 24765 NGC
1969 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 70% Off Center -- MS65 Red and Brown PCGS. 1969 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 70% Off Center -- MS65 Red and Brown PCGS. MS-65 138.00 Heritage Auctions 92126 PCGS
(6)1970 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS (6)1970 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS MS-65 26.00 Heritage Auctions 24036 NGC
197(X)-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Off Center on A Ragged Clip Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC. 197(X)-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Off Center on A Ragged Clip Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC. MS-66 152.75 Heritage Auctions 23588 NGC
(3)1971 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. PCGS (3)1971 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 61.00 Heritage Auctions 27108 PCGS
(4)1971-S 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. (4)1971-S 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. MS-66 89.00 Heritage Auctions 29041 PCGS
1972 1C DDO MS65 Red NGC. FS-033.53. NGC Census: (164/280). PCGS 1972 1C DDO MS65 Red NGC. FS-033.53. NGC Census: (164/280). PCGS MS-65 56.00 Heritage Auctions 7424 NGC
1972 1C Double Die Obverse MS65 Red NGC. FS-102. NGC Census: (209/293). PCGS 1972 1C Double Die Obverse MS65 Red NGC. FS-102. NGC Census: (209/293). PCGS MS-65 199.75 Heritage Auctions 20425 NGC
(1973) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Struck Thru Capped Die -- MS65 Red NGC. (1973) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Struck Thru Capped Die -- MS65 Red NGC. MS-65 89.00 Heritage Auctions 25656 NGC
(2)1973-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Through Debris -- MS64 Red ANACS. (2)1973-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Through Debris -- MS64 Red ANACS. MS-64 192.00 Heritage Auctions 92058 ANACS
1974 1C Lincoln Cent -- Cud Die Break -- MS65 Red PCGS. 1974 1C Lincoln Cent -- Cud Die Break -- MS65 Red PCGS. MS-65 144.00 Heritage Auctions 91058 PCGS
1974 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center -- MS60 Red and Brown ANACS. 1974 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center -- MS60 Red and Brown ANACS. MS-60 101.00 Heritage Auctions 92184 ANACS
1975 1C Lincoln Cent -- 100% Brockage Obverse -- MS64 Red PCGS. 1975 1C Lincoln Cent -- 100% Brockage Obverse -- MS64 Red PCGS. MS-64 109.00 Heritage Auctions 91286 PCGS
1975 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on a 10C Planchet -- MS65 NGC. 1975 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on a 10C Planchet -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 900.00 Heritage Auctions 93043 NGC
1976 1C Lincoln Cent -- Cud Die Break -- MS63 Red PCGS. 1976 1C Lincoln Cent -- Cud Die Break -- MS63 Red PCGS. MS-63 74.00 Heritage Auctions 91072 PCGS
1976 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck -- MS64 Red ANACS. 1976 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck -- MS64 Red ANACS. MS-64 79.00 Heritage Auctions 25761 ANACS
1969-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on a 10C Planchet 2. 1969-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on a 10C Planchet 2. MS-60 270.25 Heritage Auctions 9707 NGC
1977 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 70% Off Center @9:00 -- MS64 Red PCGS. 1977 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 70% Off Center @9:00 -- MS64 Red PCGS. MS-64 94.00 Heritage Auctions 93076 PCGS
1978 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS65 PCGS. 1978 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS65 PCGS. MS-65 720.00 Heritage Auctions 9172 PCGS
1978 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Struck Thru Capped Die -- MS65 Red NGC. 1978 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Struck Thru Capped Die -- MS65 Red NGC. MS-65 69.00 Heritage Auctions 23828 NGC
1979 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS63 Red ANACS. 1979 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS63 Red ANACS. MS-63 288.00 Heritage Auctions 92202 ANACS
1979 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Bow Tie Fragment -- MS64 Red PCGS. 1979 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Bow Tie Fragment -- MS64 Red PCGS. MS-64 660.00 Heritage Auctions 91292 PCGS
198? 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 20% Off Center on a 1967 Dime, Double Denomination -- MS65 PCGS. 198? 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 20% Off Center on a 1967 Dime, Double Denomination -- MS65 PCGS. MS-65 5,170.00 Heritage Auctions 4626 PCGS
1980 1C Doubled Die Obverse , FS-101 MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (8/1). PCGS 1980 1C Doubled Die Obverse , FS-101 MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (8/1). PCGS MS-65 235.00 Heritage Auctions 25081 NGC
1981 1C Lincoln Cent -- 40% Obverse Brockage & Partial Collar -- MS63 Red PCGS. 1981 1C Lincoln Cent -- 40% Obverse Brockage & Partial Collar -- MS63 Red PCGS. MS-63 174.00 Heritage Auctions 91095 PCGS
1981 1C Lincoln Cent -- 45% Off Center on a Curved Clip Planchet -- MS63 Red NGC. 1981 1C Lincoln Cent -- 45% Off Center on a Curved Clip Planchet -- MS63 Red NGC. MS-63 216.00 Heritage Auctions 91304 NGC
(2) 1983-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS. (2) 1983-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS. MS-67 41.00 Heritage Auctions 23779 PCGS
1982-D 1C Bronze Lg DT Strk 25% o/c, Major Straight Clip 2. 1982-D 1C Bronze Lg DT Strk 25% o/c, Major Straight Clip 2. MS-60 87.00 Heritage Auctions 23803 ANACS
(2)1984 1C Cents -- Off-Center, Chain Strike One and Two -- MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. (2)1984 1C Cents -- Off-Center, Chain Strike One and Two -- MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. MS-63 352.50 Heritage Auctions 10167 PCGS
1984 1C DBLD DIE MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. 1984 1C DBLD DIE MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. MS-63 144.00 Heritage Auctions 27128 PCGS
1985 1C Cent -- Two Planchet Bonded Pair -- MS68 Red NGC. 1985 1C Cent -- Two Planchet Bonded Pair -- MS68 Red NGC. MS-68 881.25 Heritage Auctions 5091 NGC
1985 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck -- MS65 Red ANACS. 1985 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck -- MS65 Red ANACS. MS-65 31.00 Heritage Auctions 92153 ANACS
1986 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck 10C -- MS63 PCGS. 1986 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck 10C -- MS63 PCGS. MS-63 540.50 Heritage Auctions 8449 PCGS
1986 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS63 PCGS. 1986 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS63 PCGS. MS-63 576.00 Heritage Auctions 9173 PCGS
1987 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on a Struck 10C -- MS65 PCGS. 1987 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on a Struck 10C -- MS65 PCGS. MS-65 705.00 Heritage Auctions 11874 PCGS
1987 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on struck 10C -- MS66 Red PCGS. 1987 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on struck 10C -- MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 840.00 Heritage Auctions 10216 PCGS
(1988) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS64 Red NGC. (1988) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS64 Red NGC. MS-64 55.00 Heritage Auctions 91071 NGC
1985 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS60 Red and Brown ANACS. 1985 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS60 Red and Brown ANACS. MS-60 66.00 Heritage Auctions 92242 ANACS
1989 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 65% Off Center -- MS66 Red NGC. 1989 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 65% Off Center -- MS66 Red NGC. MS-66 70.00 Heritage Auctions 21197 NGC
1989 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 65% Off Center, Uniface -- MS63 Red ANACS. 1989 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 65% Off Center, Uniface -- MS63 Red ANACS. MS-63 94.00 Heritage Auctions 92244 ANACS
199(X) 1C Lincoln Cent Memorial Reverse -- Struck on an Elliptical Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC. 199(X) 1C Lincoln Cent Memorial Reverse -- Struck on an Elliptical Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC. MS-66 117.50 Heritage Auctions 26478 NGC
1990 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS65 Red NGC. 1990 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS65 Red NGC. MS-65 49.00 Heritage Auctions 92072 NGC
1991 1C Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS66 PCGS. 1991 1C Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS66 PCGS. MS-66 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 8025 PCGS
1991 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS64 Red ANACS. 1991 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS64 Red ANACS. MS-64 45.00 Heritage Auctions 92251 ANACS
1992 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck -- MS66 Red NGC. 1992 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck -- MS66 Red NGC. MS-66 76.00 Heritage Auctions 93108 NGC
1992 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS64 PCGS. 1992 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 2,640.00 Heritage Auctions 4123 PCGS
1993 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Off Center Flipover -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC. 1993 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Off Center Flipover -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC. MS-64 74.00 Heritage Auctions 91051 NGC
1993 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Off Center Flipover -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC. 1993 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Off Center Flipover -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC. MS-64 56.00 Heritage Auctions 25449 NGC
1994 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on a 1994-P Dime --MS65 PCGS. 1994 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on a 1994-P Dime --MS65 PCGS. MS-65 881.25 Heritage Auctions 6077 PCGS
1994 1C Lincoln Cent -- Foldover Strike -- MS66 Red NGC. 1994 1C Lincoln Cent -- Foldover Strike -- MS66 Red NGC. MS-66 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 91319 NGC
(10)1995 1C Doubled Die Obverse MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS (10)1995 1C Doubled Die Obverse MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 411.25 Heritage Auctions 7281 PCGS
(11)1995-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS. (11)1995-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS. MS-67 156.00 Heritage Auctions 28067 PCGS
(1996) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Overstruck on a 1996-P 10C -- MS64 NGC. (1996) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Overstruck on a 1996-P 10C -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 690.00 Heritage Auctions 93059 NGC
1996 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 55% Off Center @8:30 -- MS64 Red ANACS. 1996 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 55% Off Center @8:30 -- MS64 Red ANACS. MS-64 35.00 Heritage Auctions 92273 ANACS
1997 1C Lincoln Cent -- Brass Plating -- MS64 Red NGC. 1997 1C Lincoln Cent -- Brass Plating -- MS64 Red NGC. MS-64 70.00 Heritage Auctions 20323 NGC
1997 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck with Obverse Indents -- MS65 Red NGC. 1997 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck with Obverse Indents -- MS65 Red NGC. MS-65 240.00 Heritage Auctions 91327 NGC
1959 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Tapered Blank -- MS64 Red ANACS. 1959 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Tapered Blank -- MS64 Red ANACS. MS-64 150.00 Heritage Auctions 91054 ANACS
1998 1C Cent -- Multi-Planchet Die Cap -- MS66 Red NGC. 1998 1C Cent -- Multi-Planchet Die Cap -- MS66 Red NGC. MS-66 4,320.00 Heritage Auctions 91337 NGC
(1999) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #1 -- MS65 Red PCGS; 1999 Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #2 -- MS65 Red PCGS. (1999) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #1 -- MS65 Red PCGS; 1999 Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #2 -- MS65 Red PCGS. MS-65 235.00 Heritage Auctions 25660 PCGS
(1999) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #1 -- MS65 Red PCGS; 1999 Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #2 -- MS65 Red PCGS. (1999) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #1 -- MS65 Red PCGS; 1999 Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #2 -- MS65 Red PCGS. MS-65 223.25 Heritage Auctions 8932 PCGS
(2)2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Broadstruck, Indented -- MS64 Red ANACS. (2)2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Broadstruck, Indented -- MS64 Red ANACS. MS-64 105.75 Heritage Auctions 8308 ANACS
(2)2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair #1 & 2 of 2 -- MS65 Red NGC. (2)2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair #1 & 2 of 2 -- MS65 Red NGC. MS-65 223.25 Heritage Auctions 8881 NGC
(2)2001 Lincoln Cents -- Mated Pair -- Both MS66 Red PCGS. (2)2001 Lincoln Cents -- Mated Pair -- Both MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 540.50 Heritage Auctions 8384 PCGS
2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 15% Off Center @1:00 -- MS63 Red ANACS. 2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 15% Off Center @1:00 -- MS63 Red ANACS. MS-65 210.00 Heritage Auctions 29489 ANACS