|(10)1909 1C VDB MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|(10)1909 1C VDB MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-64
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25235
|NGC
|(10)1909 1C VDB MS64 Red PCGS.
|(10)1909 1C VDB MS64 Red PCGS.
|MS-64
|528.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29071
|PCGS
|(2)1910 1C MS64 Red PCGS.
|(2)1910 1C MS64 Red PCGS.
|MS-64
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21028
|PCGS
|1910 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS
|1910 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS
|MS-63
|38.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26023
|PCGS
|1911 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/195). PCGS
|1911 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/195). PCGS
|MS-60
|34.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23023
|Genuine PCGS
|1911 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS.
|1911 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS.
|MS-63
|35.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27188
|ANACS
|1912 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/136). PCGS
|1912 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/136). PCGS
|MS-60
|49.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27580
|NGC Details
|1912 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/131). PCGS
|1912 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/131). PCGS
|MS-60
|24.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21015
|Details NGC
|1872 1C Indian Cent -- Residue -- PCGS Genuine.
|1872 1C Indian Cent -- Residue -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25143
|Genuine PCGS
|1912-S 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1912-S 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|123.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25046
|PCGS Genuine
|(2)1914-D 1C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|(2)1914-D 1C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|G-4
|168.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23064
|Genuine PCGS
|(2)1914-S 1C XF40 PCGS.
|(2)1914-S 1C XF40 PCGS.
|EF-40
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23063
|PCGS
|(2)1915-S 1C XF40 PCGS.
|(2)1915-S 1C XF40 PCGS.
|EF-40
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25109
|PCGS
|1915 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1915 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25035
|Details NGC
|1916 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS
|1916 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS
|MS-63
|40.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26546
|PCGS
|1916 1C MS64 S Red and Brown NGC.
|1916 1C MS64 S Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-64
|240.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21239
|NGC
|(2)1917 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|(2)1917 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-63
|92.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24039
|NGC
|(2)1917 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|(2)1917 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-64
|123.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24654
|NGC
|1918 1C -- Double Struck, 2nd Strike 60% Off-Center -- AU50 PCGS.
|1918 1C -- Double Struck, 2nd Strike 60% Off-Center -- AU50 PCGS.
|AU-50
|1,140.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8443
|PCGS
|1918 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Indent -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|1918 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Indent -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-63
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91080
|NGC
|1919 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/78). PCGS
|1919 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/78). PCGS
|MS-60
|17.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24044
|Details NGC
|1919 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Curved Clips Overlapping -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|1919 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Curved Clips Overlapping -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-64
|119.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29831
|NGC
|(192X-S) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 20% Off Center -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|(192X-S) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 20% Off Center -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-63
|252.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91003
|NGC
|(2)1920 1C MS64 Red PCGS.
|(2)1920 1C MS64 Red PCGS.
|MS-64
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27436
|PCGS
|1921 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS.
|1921 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS.
|MS-63
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21109
|ANACS
|1921 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS. NGC Census: (43/138). PCGS
|1921 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS. NGC Census: (43/138). PCGS
|MS-63
|66.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20055
|ANACS
|1922 1C MS65 Red NGC.
|1922 1C MS65 Red NGC.
|MS-65
|840.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|19179
|NGC
|1922 1C No D, Strong Reverse Fine 12 ANACS.
|1922 1C No D, Strong Reverse Fine 12 ANACS.
|F-12
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27053
|ANACS
|1923 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @7:00 -- XF40 ANACS.
|1923 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @7:00 -- XF40 ANACS.
|EF-40
|75.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92042
|ANACS
|1923 1C Lincoln Cents -- Obverse Struck Thru Thread -- MS64 Red and Brown PCGS.
|1923 1C Lincoln Cents -- Obverse Struck Thru Thread -- MS64 Red and Brown PCGS.
|MS-64
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28030
|PCGS
|1924 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @11:00 -- VG8 ANACS.
|1924 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @11:00 -- VG8 ANACS.
|VG-8
|76.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92044
|ANACS
|1924 1C MS63 Red ANACS. NGC Census: (4/131). PCGS
|1924 1C MS63 Red ANACS. NGC Census: (4/131). PCGS
|MS-63
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20057
|ANACS
|1925 1C -- Ex-Lucky Piece Holder -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/26). PCGS
|1925 1C -- Ex-Lucky Piece Holder -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/26). PCGS
|MS-60
|40.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22584
|ANACS
|1925 1C Lincoln Cent -- Curved Clip @6:30 -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|1925 1C Lincoln Cent -- Curved Clip @6:30 -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-63
|33.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91004
|NGC
|1923 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|1923 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23080
|Genuine PCGS
|1926 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @12:30 -- XF40 ANACS.
|1926 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @12:30 -- XF40 ANACS.
|EF-40
|105.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92049
|ANACS
|1924 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|1924 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-63
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25061
|PCGS
|1927 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (38/158). PCGS
|1927 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (38/158). PCGS
|MS-63
|20.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28565
|NGC
|1928 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/218). PCGS
|1928 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/218). PCGS
|MS-63
|24.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28113
|NGC
|1928 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS.
|1928 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS.
|MS-63
|26.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25063
|PCGS
|(5)1929-S 1C MS64 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(5)1929-S 1C MS64 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-64
|440.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7322
|PCGS
|(5)1929-S 1C MS64 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(5)1929-S 1C MS64 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-64
|440.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7323
|PCGS
|(3)1930 1C MS65 Red PCGS.
|(3)1930 1C MS65 Red PCGS.
|MS-65
|222.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21024
|PCGS
|(3)1930 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(3)1930 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|188.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29014
|PCGS
|1931 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/30). PCGS
|1931 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/30). PCGS
|MS-60
|18.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24618
|Details NGC
|1931 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS
|1931 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS
|MS-63
|24.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23069
|PCGS
|1932 1C MS63 Red PCGS. PCGS
|1932 1C MS63 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-63
|28.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25206
|PCGS
|1932 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/39). PCGS
|1932 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/39). PCGS
|MS-64
|41.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24038
|NGC
|1932 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/39). PCGS
|1932 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/39). PCGS
|MS-64
|35.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24621
|NGC
|1933 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/25). PCGS
|1933 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/25). PCGS
|MS-60
|19.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20014
|Details NGC
|1933 1C MS64 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS
|1933 1C MS64 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS
|MS-64
|32.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26318
|PCGS
|(2) 1934 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(2) 1934 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21198
|PCGS
|(2)1934 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(2)1934 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27079
|PCGS
|(2) 1935-S 1C MS65 Red PCGS.
|(2) 1935-S 1C MS65 Red PCGS.
|MS-65
|168.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21199
|PCGS
|(2)1935 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(2)1935 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21028
|PCGS
|(2)1936-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(2)1936-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25050
|PCGS
|(2)1936-D 1C MS67 Red NGC.
|(2)1936-D 1C MS67 Red NGC.
|MS-67
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29760
|NGC
|(3)1937 1C MS66 Red NGC.
|(3)1937 1C MS66 Red NGC.
|MS-66
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20070
|NGC
|(4)1937 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(4)1937 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|82.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20845
|PCGS
|(2) 1938 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(2) 1938 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|39.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25044
|PCGS
|(2) 1938-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(2) 1938-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|55.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25046
|PCGS
|(2)1939 1C MS66+ Red PCGS.
|(2)1939 1C MS66+ Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25755
|PCGS
|(2)1939-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(2)1939-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|39.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23746
|PCGS
|(10)1940 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(10)1940 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27242
|PCGS
|(4)1940-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(4)1940-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25756
|PCGS
|(3) 1941 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(3) 1941 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|45.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25049
|PCGS
|(3)1941 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (1576/764). PCGS
|(3)1941 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (1576/764). PCGS
|MS-66
|38.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27054
|NGC
|(10)1942-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(10)1942-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|141.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21060
|PCGS
|(2)1942-D 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. PCGS
|(2)1942-D 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|49.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25758
|PCGS
|(10)1943 1C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (979/5994). PCGS
|(10)1943 1C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (979/5994). PCGS
|MS-65
|135.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22083
|NGC
|(10)1943 1C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (979/5994). PCGS
|(10)1943 1C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (979/5994). PCGS
|MS-65
|101.05
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22819
|NGC
|(10)1944-S 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (2601/1308). PCGS
|(10)1944-S 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (2601/1308). PCGS
|MS-66
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26042
|NGC
|(10)1944-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(10)1944-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|150.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21252
|PCGS
|(2) 1945-S 1C MS67 Red PCGS.
|(2) 1945-S 1C MS67 Red PCGS.
|MS-67
|176.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27577
|PCGS
|(2) 1945-S 1C MS67 Red PCGS.
|(2) 1945-S 1C MS67 Red PCGS.
|MS-67
|164.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27058
|PCGS
|(4)1946-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(4)1946-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28051
|PCGS
|(50)1946 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (686/34). PCGS
|(50)1946 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (686/34). PCGS
|MS-66
|1,057.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22055
|NGC
|(3)1947-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(3)1947-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|37.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27777
|PCGS
|(4)1947-D 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (1350/179). PCGS
|(4)1947-D 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (1350/179). PCGS
|MS-66
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23502
|NGC
|(3) 1948 1C MS66 Red PCGS. CAC. PCGS
|(3) 1948 1C MS66 Red PCGS. CAC. PCGS
|MS-66
|211.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25060
|PCGS
|(5)1948-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(5)1948-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25642
|PCGS
|(2)1949-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(2)1949-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|119.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25057
|PCGS
|(2)1949-S 1C MS66+ Red PCGS.
|(2)1949-S 1C MS66+ Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|51.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21175
|PCGS
|(4)1950-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(4)1950-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21069
|PCGS
|(5)1950 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(5)1950 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|235.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21026
|PCGS
|(10)1951-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (489/1298). PCGS
|(10)1951-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (489/1298). PCGS
|MS-65
|59.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28350
|NGC
|(2)1951-D/S 1C MS64 Red ANACS.
|(2)1951-D/S 1C MS64 Red ANACS.
|MS-64
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23083
|ANACS
|(2)1952 1C MS66 Red NGC.
|(2)1952 1C MS66 Red NGC.
|MS-66
|170.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22576
|NGC
|(2)1952-D 1C MS66+ Red PCGS.
|(2)1952-D 1C MS66+ Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25058
|PCGS
|(10)1953-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (296/1362). PCGS
|(10)1953-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (296/1362). PCGS
|MS-65
|51.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26498
|NGC
|(10)1953-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (296/1363). PCGS
|(10)1953-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (296/1363). PCGS
|MS-65
|78.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20352
|NGC
|(10) 1954-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(10) 1954-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|176.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25773
|PCGS
|(10) 1954-S 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (3753/650). PCGS
|(10) 1954-S 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (3753/650). PCGS
|MS-66
|86.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20023
|NGC
|(10) 1955-S 1C MS67 RD NGC.
|(10) 1955-S 1C MS67 RD NGC.
|MS-67
|470.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7205
|NGC
|(10)1955-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (477/2113). PCGS
|(10)1955-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (477/2113). PCGS
|MS-65
|70.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28042
|NGC
|(10)1956-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (763/2223). PCGS
|(10)1956-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (763/2223). PCGS
|MS-65
|56.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26020
|NGC
|(25)1956-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (763/2223). PCGS
|(25)1956-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (763/2223). PCGS
|MS-65
|86.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26253
|NGC
|(2)1957-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(2)1957-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|39.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21033
|PCGS
|(5)1957-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(5)1957-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27103
|PCGS
|(10) 1958-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(10) 1958-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25075
|PCGS
|(10)1958-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(10)1958-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25782
|PCGS
|(11)1959-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(11)1959-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25760
|PCGS
|(4)1959-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(4)1959-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27105
|PCGS
|(10)1960-D 1C Large Date MS66 Red PCGS.
|(10)1960-D 1C Large Date MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25059
|PCGS
|(196X) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Defective Planchet -- MS65 Red NGC.
|(196X) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Defective Planchet -- MS65 Red NGC.
|MS-65
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91211
|NGC
|(1961) 1C CSA Copper, Bashlow Restrike Token, Defaced Dies MS67 Red NGC.
|(1961) 1C CSA Copper, Bashlow Restrike Token, Defaced Dies MS67 Red NGC.
|MS-67
|176.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20329
|NGC
|(4)Five-Piece Proof Sets PR64 to PR69 PCGS.
|(4)Five-Piece Proof Sets PR64 to PR69 PCGS.
|MS-66
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23903
|PCGS
|(2)1962 1C MS66+ Red PCGS.
|(2)1962 1C MS66+ Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|141.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23969
|PCGS
|(7)1962 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(7)1962 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|188.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27107
|PCGS
|1963 1C Double Die Reverse PR67 Red PCGS.
|1963 1C Double Die Reverse PR67 Red PCGS.
|MS-67
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27049
|PCGS
|1963 1C Lincoln Cent -- Ragged Clip -- MS65 Red NGC.
|1963 1C Lincoln Cent -- Ragged Clip -- MS65 Red NGC.
|MS-65
|61.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92113
|NGC
|(1964-D) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Off Center on a Straight Clip Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC.
|(1964-D) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Off Center on a Straight Clip Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC.
|MS-66
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91237
|NGC
|1964 1C Double Die Reveres MS65 Red NGC. (FS-027). NGC Census: (254/581). PCGS
|1964 1C Double Die Reveres MS65 Red NGC. (FS-027). NGC Census: (254/581). PCGS
|MS-65
|108.10
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26492
|NGC
|196? 1C Lincoln Cent -- Saddle Double Strike -- MS64 Red PCGS.
|196? 1C Lincoln Cent -- Saddle Double Strike -- MS64 Red PCGS.
|MS-64
|176.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9634
|PCGS
|1965 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Curved Clips -- MS66 Red NGC.
|1965 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Curved Clips -- MS66 Red NGC.
|MS-66
|49.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92120
|NGC
|(5)1966 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(5)1966 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|63.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29039
|PCGS
|(7)1966 1C MS65 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(7)1966 1C MS65 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-65
|57.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23051
|PCGS
|1967 1C Lincoln Cent -- 13% Straight End Clip -- MS63 Red PCGS.
|1967 1C Lincoln Cent -- 13% Straight End Clip -- MS63 Red PCGS.
|MS-63
|39.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91256
|PCGS
|1967 1C Lincoln Cent -- 7% Clipped Planchet -- MS64 Red PCGS.
|1967 1C Lincoln Cent -- 7% Clipped Planchet -- MS64 Red PCGS.
|MS-64
|31.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91257
|NGC
|(1968) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 80% Off Center -- MS65 Red NGC.
|(1968) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 80% Off Center -- MS65 Red NGC.
|MS-65
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92121
|NGC
|(7)1968-S 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (223/351). PCGS
|(7)1968-S 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (223/351). PCGS
|MS-65
|32.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24035
|NGC
|(2)1969-S 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (243/144). PCGS
|(2)1969-S 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (243/144). PCGS
|MS-65
|20.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24765
|NGC
|1969 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 70% Off Center -- MS65 Red and Brown PCGS.
|1969 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 70% Off Center -- MS65 Red and Brown PCGS.
|MS-65
|138.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92126
|PCGS
|(6)1970 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|(6)1970 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|MS-65
|26.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24036
|NGC
|197(X)-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Off Center on A Ragged Clip Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC.
|197(X)-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Off Center on A Ragged Clip Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC.
|MS-66
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23588
|NGC
|(3)1971 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. PCGS
|(3)1971 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|61.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27108
|PCGS
|(4)1971-S 1C MS66+ Red PCGS.
|(4)1971-S 1C MS66+ Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29041
|PCGS
|1972 1C DDO MS65 Red NGC. FS-033.53. NGC Census: (164/280). PCGS
|1972 1C DDO MS65 Red NGC. FS-033.53. NGC Census: (164/280). PCGS
|MS-65
|56.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7424
|NGC
|1972 1C Double Die Obverse MS65 Red NGC. FS-102. NGC Census: (209/293). PCGS
|1972 1C Double Die Obverse MS65 Red NGC. FS-102. NGC Census: (209/293). PCGS
|MS-65
|199.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20425
|NGC
|(1973) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Struck Thru Capped Die -- MS65 Red NGC.
|(1973) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Struck Thru Capped Die -- MS65 Red NGC.
|MS-65
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25656
|NGC
|(2)1973-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Through Debris -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|(2)1973-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Through Debris -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|MS-64
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92058
|ANACS
|1974 1C Lincoln Cent -- Cud Die Break -- MS65 Red PCGS.
|1974 1C Lincoln Cent -- Cud Die Break -- MS65 Red PCGS.
|MS-65
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91058
|PCGS
|1974 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center -- MS60 Red and Brown ANACS.
|1974 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center -- MS60 Red and Brown ANACS.
|MS-60
|101.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92184
|ANACS
|1975 1C Lincoln Cent -- 100% Brockage Obverse -- MS64 Red PCGS.
|1975 1C Lincoln Cent -- 100% Brockage Obverse -- MS64 Red PCGS.
|MS-64
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91286
|PCGS
|1975 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on a 10C Planchet -- MS65 NGC.
|1975 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on a 10C Planchet -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|93043
|NGC
|1976 1C Lincoln Cent -- Cud Die Break -- MS63 Red PCGS.
|1976 1C Lincoln Cent -- Cud Die Break -- MS63 Red PCGS.
|MS-63
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91072
|PCGS
|1976 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|1976 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|MS-64
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25761
|ANACS
|1969-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on a 10C Planchet 2.
|1969-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on a 10C Planchet 2.
|MS-60
|270.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9707
|NGC
|1977 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 70% Off Center @9:00 -- MS64 Red PCGS.
|1977 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 70% Off Center @9:00 -- MS64 Red PCGS.
|MS-64
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|93076
|PCGS
|1978 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS65 PCGS.
|1978 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9172
|PCGS
|1978 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Struck Thru Capped Die -- MS65 Red NGC.
|1978 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Struck Thru Capped Die -- MS65 Red NGC.
|MS-65
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23828
|NGC
|1979 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS63 Red ANACS.
|1979 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS63 Red ANACS.
|MS-63
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92202
|ANACS
|1979 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Bow Tie Fragment -- MS64 Red PCGS.
|1979 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Bow Tie Fragment -- MS64 Red PCGS.
|MS-64
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91292
|PCGS
|198? 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 20% Off Center on a 1967 Dime, Double Denomination -- MS65 PCGS.
|198? 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 20% Off Center on a 1967 Dime, Double Denomination -- MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|5,170.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4626
|PCGS
|1980 1C Doubled Die Obverse , FS-101 MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (8/1). PCGS
|1980 1C Doubled Die Obverse , FS-101 MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (8/1). PCGS
|MS-65
|235.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25081
|NGC
|1981 1C Lincoln Cent -- 40% Obverse Brockage & Partial Collar -- MS63 Red PCGS.
|1981 1C Lincoln Cent -- 40% Obverse Brockage & Partial Collar -- MS63 Red PCGS.
|MS-63
|174.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91095
|PCGS
|1981 1C Lincoln Cent -- 45% Off Center on a Curved Clip Planchet -- MS63 Red NGC.
|1981 1C Lincoln Cent -- 45% Off Center on a Curved Clip Planchet -- MS63 Red NGC.
|MS-63
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91304
|NGC
|(2) 1983-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS.
|(2) 1983-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS.
|MS-67
|41.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23779
|PCGS
|1982-D 1C Bronze Lg DT Strk 25% o/c, Major Straight Clip 2.
|1982-D 1C Bronze Lg DT Strk 25% o/c, Major Straight Clip 2.
|MS-60
|87.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23803
|ANACS
|(2)1984 1C Cents -- Off-Center, Chain Strike One and Two -- MS63 Red and Brown PCGS.
|(2)1984 1C Cents -- Off-Center, Chain Strike One and Two -- MS63 Red and Brown PCGS.
|MS-63
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10167
|PCGS
|1984 1C DBLD DIE MS63 Red and Brown PCGS.
|1984 1C DBLD DIE MS63 Red and Brown PCGS.
|MS-63
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27128
|PCGS
|1985 1C Cent -- Two Planchet Bonded Pair -- MS68 Red NGC.
|1985 1C Cent -- Two Planchet Bonded Pair -- MS68 Red NGC.
|MS-68
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5091
|NGC
|1985 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck -- MS65 Red ANACS.
|1985 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck -- MS65 Red ANACS.
|MS-65
|31.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92153
|ANACS
|1986 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck 10C -- MS63 PCGS.
|1986 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck 10C -- MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|540.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8449
|PCGS
|1986 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS63 PCGS.
|1986 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|576.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9173
|PCGS
|1987 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on a Struck 10C -- MS65 PCGS.
|1987 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on a Struck 10C -- MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|11874
|PCGS
|1987 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on struck 10C -- MS66 Red PCGS.
|1987 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on struck 10C -- MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|840.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10216
|PCGS
|(1988) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS64 Red NGC.
|(1988) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS64 Red NGC.
|MS-64
|55.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91071
|NGC
|1985 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS60 Red and Brown ANACS.
|1985 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS60 Red and Brown ANACS.
|MS-60
|66.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92242
|ANACS
|1989 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 65% Off Center -- MS66 Red NGC.
|1989 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 65% Off Center -- MS66 Red NGC.
|MS-66
|70.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21197
|NGC
|1989 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 65% Off Center, Uniface -- MS63 Red ANACS.
|1989 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 65% Off Center, Uniface -- MS63 Red ANACS.
|MS-63
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92244
|ANACS
|199(X) 1C Lincoln Cent Memorial Reverse -- Struck on an Elliptical Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC.
|199(X) 1C Lincoln Cent Memorial Reverse -- Struck on an Elliptical Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC.
|MS-66
|117.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26478
|NGC
|1990 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS65 Red NGC.
|1990 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS65 Red NGC.
|MS-65
|49.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92072
|NGC
|1991 1C Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS66 PCGS.
|1991 1C Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|1,020.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8025
|PCGS
|1991 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|1991 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|MS-64
|45.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92251
|ANACS
|1992 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck -- MS66 Red NGC.
|1992 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck -- MS66 Red NGC.
|MS-66
|76.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|93108
|NGC
|1992 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS64 PCGS.
|1992 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|2,640.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4123
|PCGS
|1993 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Off Center Flipover -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|1993 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Off Center Flipover -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-64
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91051
|NGC
|1993 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Off Center Flipover -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|1993 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Off Center Flipover -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-64
|56.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25449
|NGC
|1994 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on a 1994-P Dime --MS65 PCGS.
|1994 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on a 1994-P Dime --MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6077
|PCGS
|1994 1C Lincoln Cent -- Foldover Strike -- MS66 Red NGC.
|1994 1C Lincoln Cent -- Foldover Strike -- MS66 Red NGC.
|MS-66
|1,140.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91319
|NGC
|(10)1995 1C Doubled Die Obverse MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(10)1995 1C Doubled Die Obverse MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|411.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7281
|PCGS
|(11)1995-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS.
|(11)1995-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS.
|MS-67
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28067
|PCGS
|(1996) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Overstruck on a 1996-P 10C -- MS64 NGC.
|(1996) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Overstruck on a 1996-P 10C -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|690.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|93059
|NGC
|1996 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 55% Off Center @8:30 -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|1996 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 55% Off Center @8:30 -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|MS-64
|35.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92273
|ANACS
|1997 1C Lincoln Cent -- Brass Plating -- MS64 Red NGC.
|1997 1C Lincoln Cent -- Brass Plating -- MS64 Red NGC.
|MS-64
|70.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20323
|NGC
|1997 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck with Obverse Indents -- MS65 Red NGC.
|1997 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck with Obverse Indents -- MS65 Red NGC.
|MS-65
|240.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91327
|NGC
|1959 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Tapered Blank -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|1959 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Tapered Blank -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|MS-64
|150.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91054
|ANACS
|1998 1C Cent -- Multi-Planchet Die Cap -- MS66 Red NGC.
|1998 1C Cent -- Multi-Planchet Die Cap -- MS66 Red NGC.
|MS-66
|4,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91337
|NGC
|(1999) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #1 -- MS65 Red PCGS; 1999 Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #2 -- MS65 Red PCGS.
|(1999) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #1 -- MS65 Red PCGS; 1999 Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #2 -- MS65 Red PCGS.
|MS-65
|235.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25660
|PCGS
|(1999) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #1 -- MS65 Red PCGS; 1999 Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #2 -- MS65 Red PCGS.
|(1999) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #1 -- MS65 Red PCGS; 1999 Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #2 -- MS65 Red PCGS.
|MS-65
|223.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8932
|PCGS
|(2)2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Broadstruck, Indented -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|(2)2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Broadstruck, Indented -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|MS-64
|105.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8308
|ANACS
|(2)2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair #1 & 2 of 2 -- MS65 Red NGC.
|(2)2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair #1 & 2 of 2 -- MS65 Red NGC.
|MS-65
|223.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8881
|NGC
|(2)2001 Lincoln Cents -- Mated Pair -- Both MS66 Red PCGS.
|(2)2001 Lincoln Cents -- Mated Pair -- Both MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|540.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8384
|PCGS
|2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 15% Off Center @1:00 -- MS63 Red ANACS.
|2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 15% Off Center @1:00 -- MS63 Red ANACS.
|MS-65
|210.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29489
|ANACS