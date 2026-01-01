|1793 1C Liberty Cap -- Obverse Planchet Flaw -- NGC.
|1793 1C Liberty Cap -- Obverse Planchet Flaw -- NGC.
|F-12
|8,225.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3320
|NGC Details
|1793 1C Liberty Cap -- Plugged, Face Repaired -- NGC Details.
|1793 1C Liberty Cap -- Plugged, Face Repaired -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|9,987.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3321
|NGC Details
|1794 1C Head of 1793 Fine 12 PCGS.
|1794 1C Head of 1793 Fine 12 PCGS.
|F-12
|9,400.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|2427
|PCGS
|1794 1C Head of 1793 Fine 12 PCGS.
|1794 1C Head of 1793 Fine 12 PCGS.
|F-12
|9,987.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|2434
|PCGS
|1795 1C Lettered Edge -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|1795 1C Lettered Edge -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|G-4
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27007
|Details NGC
|1795 1C Lettered Edge -- Corroded -- ANACS.
|1795 1C Lettered Edge -- Corroded -- ANACS.
|EF-45
|1,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7096
|ANACS
|1796 1C Liberty Cap -- Corrosion -- NGC Details.
|1796 1C Liberty Cap -- Corrosion -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27059
|Details NGC
|1796 1C Liberty Cap -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|1796 1C Liberty Cap -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|VG-8
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21054
|Details NGC