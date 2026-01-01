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Liberty Cap Large Cent

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Liberty Cap Large Cent

Early Date large cents

Designs change frequently during first 22 years

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

So much change over such a small period of time.

The large cents of ...READ MORE

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Liberty Cap Large Cent
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Coin values search results

Liberty Cap Large Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1793 1793 8,000 10,440 18,310 28,440 56,940 60,000 143,750 175,000 175,000 223,190 356,250 600,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1794 Exact Head of 1795 1794 Exact Head of 1795 375 570 900 1,470 2,460 3,000 5,410 8,000 9,530 10,720 11,410 11,840 13,130 20,000 17,940 20,630 24,380 33,130 55,630 -.- 343,750
1794 Head of 1793 1794 Head of 1793 1,500 2,340 2,810 5,940 18,440 35,000 27,810 75,000 34,690 49,060 61,940 90,440 131,250 200,000 143,750 185,630 231,250 500,000 -.- -.- -.-
1794 Head of 1794 1794 Head of 1794 375 570 840 1,200 2,550 3,000 5,160 5,500 8,220 10,720 12,000 14,440 18,560 17,500 23,310 26,060 33,440 60,940 90,940 172,500 331,250
1794 No Fraction Bar 1794 No Fraction Bar 400 600 1,250 2,000 4,000 12,500 17,500 20,000 30,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 80,000 -.- 175,000 -.- -.-
1794 Starred Reverse 1794 Starred Reverse 20,000 20,630 35,940 61,060 137,500 200,000 362,500 -.- 418,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1795 Jefferson Head, Plain Edge 1795 Jefferson Head, Plain Edge 15,000 22,500 42,190 74,380 112,500 200,000 343,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1795 Lettered Edge 1795 Lettered Edge 425 540 820 1,290 2,700 5,000 5,410 7,500 7,440 9,060 11,410 12,340 14,380 20,000 16,560 22,190 32,060 47,190 82,940 -.- -.-
1795 Plain Edge 1795 Plain Edge 350 570 840 1,350 2,280 2,750 4,310 4,000 5,470 6,030 7,160 8,970 9,780 9,000 10,530 15,310 17,810 27,500 51,690 -.- -.-
1796 1796 450 570 1,140 1,770 3,560 5,000 7,410 11,000 10,690 15,560 19,560 23,060 26,250 30,000 27,810 34,690 57,190 79,380 187,500 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1793 1C Liberty Cap -- Obverse Planchet Flaw -- NGC. 1793 1C Liberty Cap -- Obverse Planchet Flaw -- NGC. F-12 8,225.00 Heritage Auctions 3320 NGC Details
1793 1C Liberty Cap -- Plugged, Face Repaired -- NGC Details. 1793 1C Liberty Cap -- Plugged, Face Repaired -- NGC Details. VF-20 9,987.50 Heritage Auctions 3321 NGC Details
1794 1C Head of 1793 Fine 12 PCGS. 1794 1C Head of 1793 Fine 12 PCGS. F-12 9,400.00 Heritage Auctions 2427 PCGS
1794 1C Head of 1793 Fine 12 PCGS. 1794 1C Head of 1793 Fine 12 PCGS. F-12 9,987.50 Heritage Auctions 2434 PCGS
1795 1C Lettered Edge -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1795 1C Lettered Edge -- Burnished -- NGC Details. G-4 264.00 Heritage Auctions 27007 Details NGC
1795 1C Lettered Edge -- Corroded -- ANACS. 1795 1C Lettered Edge -- Corroded -- ANACS. EF-45 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 7096 ANACS
1796 1C Liberty Cap -- Corrosion -- NGC Details. 1796 1C Liberty Cap -- Corrosion -- NGC Details. VF-20 720.00 Heritage Auctions 27059 Details NGC
1796 1C Liberty Cap -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1796 1C Liberty Cap -- Burnished -- NGC Details. VG-8 336.00 Heritage Auctions 21054 Details NGC