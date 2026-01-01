|(1856-1864) Type II Small Cent Planchet XF40 PCGS.
|(1856-1864) Type II Small Cent Planchet XF40 PCGS.
|EF-40
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4568
|PCGS
|1856 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1856 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|MS-60
|9,987.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4428
|ANACS
|1857 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (81/2512). PCGS
|1857 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (81/2512). PCGS
|AU-50
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25217
|NGC Details
|1857 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1857 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|468.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21022
|Genuine PCGS
|1858 1C Flying Eagle, Large Letters -- Rotated Dies -- Fine 12 ANACS.
|1858 1C Flying Eagle, Large Letters -- Rotated Dies -- Fine 12 ANACS.
|F-12
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25396
|ANACS
|1858 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1858 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21138
|ANACS