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Flying Eagle Cent

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Flying Eagle Cent

Higher copper prices, unpopularity of large cent force U.S. Mint to produce small Flying Eagle cent

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

The Flying Eagle cent is one of the shortest-lived series of United States co...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Flying Eagle Cent
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1856 1856 6,000 7,200 10,440 12,030 13,750 14,440 15,560 16,250 17,310 17,500 18,750 20,000 24,690 34,130 72,150 193,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 1856 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 16,000 18,000 20,000 22,500 32,500 50,000
1857 1857 28.80 38.40 43.20 90 198 325 375 406.25 600 690 720 940 1,240 2,000 4,060 9,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857 1857 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 6,000 8,000 12,500 30,000 50,000
1858 Large Letters, AM joined 1858 Large Letters, AM joined 26.40 36 43.20 90 186 325 350 375 500 630 660 940 1,190 2,030 4,520 7,640 46,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 Large Letters, AM joined 1858 Large Letters, AM joined -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,500 6,000 7,500 10,000 20,000 45,000
1858 Small Letters, AM separated 1858 Small Letters, AM separated 26.40 37.20 48 93.60 186 406.25 450 475 575 650 780 970 1,470 2,280 4,340 18,660 62,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 Small Letters, AM separated 1858 Small Letters, AM separated -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,500 6,500 7,500 12,500 25,000 45,000
1858/7 Large Letters, early die state 1858/7 Large Letters, early die state 120 159.60 234 450 800 1,440 1,590 2,470 3,560 3,690 3,810 6,060 10,310 17,940 47,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(1856-1864) Type II Small Cent Planchet XF40 PCGS. (1856-1864) Type II Small Cent Planchet XF40 PCGS. EF-40 660.00 Heritage Auctions 4568 PCGS
1856 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1856 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS-60 9,987.50 Heritage Auctions 4428 ANACS
1857 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (81/2512). PCGS 1857 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (81/2512). PCGS AU-50 305.50 Heritage Auctions 25217 NGC Details
1857 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1857 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 468.00 Heritage Auctions 21022 Genuine PCGS
1858 1C Flying Eagle, Large Letters -- Rotated Dies -- Fine 12 ANACS. 1858 1C Flying Eagle, Large Letters -- Rotated Dies -- Fine 12 ANACS. F-12 69.00 Heritage Auctions 25396 ANACS
1858 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1858 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 132.00 Heritage Auctions 21138 ANACS