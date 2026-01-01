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Flowing Hair Large Cent, Wreath Reverse

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Flowing Hair Large Cent, Wreath Reverse

Early Date large cents

Designs change frequently during first 22 years

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

So much change over such a small period of time.

The large cents of ...READ MORE

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Flowing Hair Large Cent, Wreath Reverse
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Flowing Hair Large Cent, Wreath Reverse
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Coin values search results

Flowing Hair Large Cent, Wreath Reverse
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69
1793 Lettered Edge 1793 Lettered Edge 2,900 2,940 5,550 7,660 11,780 18,500 26,250 32,500 32,810 39,690 48,190 54,690 60,630 -.- 66,880 81,560 143,750 275,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1793 Strawberry Leaf 1793 Strawberry Leaf 350,000 334,200 531,250 687,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1793 Vine and Bars Edge 1793 Vine and Bars Edge 2,400 3,420 5,070 7,340 11,030 17,500 23,690 25,000 28,130 34,380 41,880 51,560 56,560 75,000 60,940 79,060 95,690 131,250 237,500 309,380 478,130 525,000 600,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1793 1C -- Corroded -- Wreath, S-6, Vine and Bars Edge. 1793 1C -- Corroded -- Wreath, S-6, Vine and Bars Edge. AG-3 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 7026 ANACS
1793 1C -- Scratches -- Wreath, Lettered Edge. 1793 1C -- Scratches -- Wreath, Lettered Edge. AG-3 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 7025 Details NGC