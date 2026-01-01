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Flowing Hair Large Cent, Chain Reverse

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Flowing Hair Large Cent, Chain Reverse

Early Date large cents

Designs change frequently during first 22 years

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

So much change over such a small period of time.

The large cents of ...READ MORE

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Flowing Hair Large Cent, Chain Reverse
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Coin values search results

Flowing Hair Large Cent, Chain Reverse
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1793 AMERI. 1793 AMERI. 6,000 8,550 18,440 28,130 42,810 65,000 96,880 125,000 131,250 162,500 195,690 240,630 256,250 -.- 281,250 331,250 406,250 625,000 1,000,000 -.-
1793 AMERICA, No Periods 1793 AMERICA, No Periods 5,000 8,190 12,160 20,690 34,810 45,000 68,440 85,000 108,190 137,500 165,630 175,000 181,250 200,000 193,750 250,000 300,000 437,500 656,250 937,500
1793 AMERICA, Periods 1793 AMERICA, Periods 5,500 8,500 13,500 25,000 32,500 47,500 75,000 85,000 132,500 -.- 200,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,380,000 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1793 1C Chain, AMERICA -- Corroded -- ANACS. 1793 1C Chain, AMERICA -- Corroded -- ANACS. AG-3 1,920.00 Heritage Auctions 7021 ANACS
1793 1C Chain, AMERICA -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine. 1793 1C Chain, AMERICA -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 25,850.00 Heritage Auctions 5507 PCGS Genuine