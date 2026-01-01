|1796 1C Draped Bust, Reverse of 1794 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1796 1C Draped Bust, Reverse of 1794 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|7,050.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3029
|PCGS Genuine
|1796 1C Draped Bust, Reverse of 1794 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1796 1C Draped Bust, Reverse of 1794 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|VG-8
|3,290.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|2580
|NGC Details
|1797 1C -- Cleaned -- Rev of 1797, No Stems NGC Details.
|1797 1C -- Cleaned -- Rev of 1797, No Stems NGC Details.
|VF-20
|1,020.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7029
|Details NGC
|1797 1C -- Corroded, Scratched -- ANACS. VF20 Details. NGC Census: (10/108). PCGS
|1797 1C -- Corroded, Scratched -- ANACS. VF20 Details. NGC Census: (10/108). PCGS
|VF-20
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20495
|ANACS
|1798 1C -- Corroded -- VG8 ANACS, and a 1818 1C -- Corroded -- BN VF30 ANACS.
|1798 1C -- Corroded -- VG8 ANACS, and a 1818 1C -- Corroded -- BN VF30 ANACS.
|VG-8
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21008
|ANACS
|1798 1C First Hair Style -- Corrosion -- NGC Details.
|1798 1C First Hair Style -- Corrosion -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|162.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27014
|Details NGC
|1799 1C -- Corroded -- NCS.
|1799 1C -- Corroded -- NCS.
|VF-20
|3,290.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|1100
|CSN
|1799 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details.
|1799 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details.
|VG-8
|2,350.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3331
|NGC Details
|1800 1C -- Burnished, Corrosion -- NGC Details. Fine. NGC Census: (8/66). PCGS
|1800 1C -- Burnished, Corrosion -- NGC Details. Fine. NGC Census: (8/66). PCGS
|F-12
|123.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28007
|NGC Details
|1800 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1800 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|F-12
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21074
|Details NGC
|1801 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|1801 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,057.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10008
|NGC Details
|1801 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1801 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|480.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27018
|Details NGC
|1802 1C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|1802 1C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21707
|Genuine PCGS
|1802 1C -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1802 1C -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|F-12
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23035
|Details NGC
|1803 1C 100/000 -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1803 1C 100/000 -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25129
|Genuine PCGS
|1803 1C 100/000 -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1803 1C 100/000 -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25046
|Genuine PCGS
|1804 1C -- Corroded -- ANACS.
|1804 1C -- Corroded -- ANACS.
|VF-30
|6,168.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3045
|ANACS
|1804 1C -- Corroded -- NCS.
|1804 1C -- Corroded -- NCS.
|F-12
|940.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|1106
|CSN
|1805 1C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1805 1C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23020
|Genuine PCGS
|1805 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (7/63). PCGS
|1805 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (7/63). PCGS
|EF-40
|440.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7098
|NGC Details
|1806 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1806 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|1,140.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25036
|Genuine PCGS
|1806 1C -- Cleaned, Corroded -- ANACS. XF40 Details. S-270. NGC Census: (5/28). PCGS
|1806 1C -- Cleaned, Corroded -- ANACS. XF40 Details. S-270. NGC Census: (5/28). PCGS
|EF-40
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8156
|ANACS
|1807 1C COMET -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1807 1C COMET -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29040
|Genuine PCGS
|1807 1C COMET -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1807 1C COMET -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|1,440.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23014
|Genuine PCGS