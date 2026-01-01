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Draped Bust Large Cent

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Draped Bust Large Cent

Early Date large cents

Designs change frequently during first 22 years

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

So much change over such a small period of time.

The large cents of ...READ MORE

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Draped Bust Large Cent
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Draped Bust Large Cent
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Draped Bust Large Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1796 LIHERTY 1796 LIHERTY 750 760 930 3,030 6,540 25,000 12,340 -.- 16,560 22,440 28,130 44,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1796 Reverse of 1794 1796 Reverse of 1794 350 660 1,230 1,830 3,600 6,000 8,910 10,000 14,810 16,880 23,560 29,380 33,130 -.- 35,440 44,060 68,750 76,880 91,880 264,500
1796 Reverse of 1796 1796 Reverse of 1796 300 420 700 1,170 3,060 5,250 5,310 12,500 8,130 12,220 23,130 30,310 -.- 30,000 -.- -.- 60,000 -.- 93,750 -.-
1796 Reverse of 1797 1796 Reverse of 1797 300 450 720 1,050 1,980 4,500 3,560 5,500 3,810 5,220 5,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,910 14,190 31,560 -.- -.-
1797 Reverse of 1795, Gripped Edge 1797 Reverse of 1795, Gripped Edge 300 330 408 900 2,130 4,500 3,910 7,000 5,440 6,530 13,130 19,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 64,500 -.- -.-
1797 Reverse of 1795, Plain Edge 1797 Reverse of 1795, Plain Edge 300 330 420 700 1,980 8,000 6,720 12,500 -.- -.- 35,630 48,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1797 Reverse of 1797, Stemless 1797 Reverse of 1797, Stemless 225 360 780 1,050 1,950 3,000 8,590 12,500 16,880 22,810 30,440 33,440 36,880 -.- 43,190 61,880 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1797 Reverse of 1797, Stems 1797 Reverse of 1797, Stems 200 300 450 1,020 1,500 1,750 3,190 3,500 4,840 5,410 5,810 7,940 8,220 7,500 8,410 10,280 13,340 16,560 33,130 89,380
1798 1st Hair Style 1798 1st Hair Style 125 192 390 570 1,160 1,350 2,910 4,000 5,410 7,060 8,340 11,030 11,840 12,500 14,810 21,560 30,310 43,440 -.- -.-
1798 2nd Hair Style 1798 2nd Hair Style 125 210 360 552 1,050 1,250 2,340 3,000 3,750 4,440 6,190 9,160 10,560 12,000 11,410 14,810 22,810 33,060 75,000 -.-
1798 Reverse of 1795 1798 Reverse of 1795 250 240 640 1,020 1,590 5,000 5,280 -.- 7,190 -.- 18,500 -.- -.- -.- 17,190 20,310 41,560 54,380 -.- -.-
1798/7 1st Hair Style 1798/7 1st Hair Style 200 420 630 1,140 2,220 3,750 5,220 -.- 9,810 11,560 15,630 20,940 26,880 -.- 39,380 48,130 54,380 -.- -.- -.-
1799 1799 4,250 6,150 10,020 20,000 36,560 72,500 94,060 250,000 250,000 293,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- 687,500 731,250 812,500 -.- -.- -.-
1799/8 1799/8 4,500 7,020 14,100 20,630 42,810 75,000 162,500 375,000 218,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1800 Normal Date 1800 Normal Date 75 150 288 420 900 1,500 2,700 3,750 3,590 3,910 6,060 9,530 11,690 -.- 13,130 18,440 21,880 30,630 45,630 -.-
1800/1798 1st Hair Style 1800/1798 1st Hair Style 125 180 330 940 1,860 2,750 5,310 10,000 6,660 7,190 7,910 9,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 115,000 -.-
1800/79 2nd Hair Style 1800/79 2nd Hair Style 80 150 300 540 1,140 1,500 2,790 3,700 4,220 6,160 8,310 10,660 15,630 -.- 19,060 20,940 27,810 46,880 -.- -.-
1801 1801 80 120 240 450 800 1,050 2,070 3,000 3,160 4,220 5,720 8,310 10,630 -.- 10,910 11,940 15,630 25,000 -.- -.-
1801 1/000 1801 1/000 115 132 270 540 1,230 2,000 3,270 4,500 4,810 5,780 7,720 8,690 10,720 -.- 11,780 15,440 29,380 -.- -.- -.-
1801 100/000 1801 100/000 125 156 300 480 1,380 2,500 2,580 7,250 4,660 5,310 9,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 65,000 -.- -.- -.-
1801 3 Errors Reverse 1801 3 Errors Reverse 150 360 690 1,470 3,600 9,500 7,910 12,500 9,660 17,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- 101,880 128,130 150,000 -.- -.- -.-
1802 1802 75 138 216 414 660 775 1,380 1,750 1,950 2,430 3,310 4,440 4,970 6,000 5,530 8,280 11,660 20,630 35,630 -.-
1802 1/000 1802 1/000 115 132 180 480 990 1,750 1,860 3,000 2,820 3,180 7,160 8,220 9,030 -.- 9,840 11,590 29,060 43,440 60,630 -.-
1802 Stemless 1802 Stemless 80 91.20 168 330 630 900 1,680 2,100 2,730 3,750 4,060 6,060 6,780 -.- 7,910 9,660 15,560 20,630 -.- -.-
1803 100/000 1803 100/000 150 120 222 680 1,260 1,500 3,090 3,750 3,310 3,390 4,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- 11,250 16,880 35,630 -.- -.-
1803 Large Date, Large Fraction 1803 Large Date, Large Fraction 225 138 264 540 1,110 5,000 2,160 -.- 5,560 7,800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1803 Large Date, Small Fraction 1803 Large Date, Small Fraction 7,500 6,780 12,310 21,880 34,380 85,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1803 Small Date, Large Fraction 1803 Small Date, Large Fraction 80 91.20 198 330 660 750 1,380 1,750 2,010 2,340 3,530 4,090 4,690 -.- 5,660 7,440 15,940 25,000 36,560 51,560
1803 Small Date, Small Fraction 1803 Small Date, Small Fraction 80 120 192 300 690 775 1,410 1,750 2,460 3,330 4,060 4,720 5,530 8,000 6,160 10,720 13,690 20,940 39,380 49,380
1803 Stemless 1803 Stemless 100 98.40 198 390 680 1,250 1,860 4,000 2,560 2,790 3,840 5,590 6,780 -.- 7,190 8,130 12,500 -.- 35,630 -.-
1804 1804 1,850 3,090 4,950 6,330 12,000 14,000 21,880 35,000 52,440 67,810 160,630 181,250 193,750 -.- 218,750 300,000 593,750 -.- -.- -.-
1804 Restrike, struck circa 1860 1804 Restrike, struck circa 1860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,000 -.- -.- 1,250 -.- -.- 1,500 2,000 2,250 -.-
1805 Blunt 1 1805 Blunt 1 75 105.60 240 330 600 825 1,410 1,750 2,190 3,390 4,110 5,720 6,060 6,000 6,720 9,590 14,060 22,310 40,630 118,750
1805 Pointed 1 1805 Pointed 1 75 125 200 350 600 825 1,500 1,750 2,500 -.- 4,250 -.- -.- 6,000 -.- -.- 16,500 -.- -.- -.-
1806 1806 100 132 222 510 780 1,750 1,980 2,250 3,060 3,750 4,590 5,440 7,000 8,500 8,250 11,090 23,440 28,190 35,310 -.-
1807 Large Fraction 1807 Large Fraction 75 105.60 162 330 630 900 1,650 2,000 2,130 2,370 4,030 4,530 5,690 7,500 6,090 11,690 18,310 26,880 46,880 -.-
1807 Small Fraction 1807 Small Fraction 80 144 198 390 700 -.- 1,150 -.- 1,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 65,000 30,630 -.- -.-
1807 Small Fraction, Comet 1807 Small Fraction, Comet 125 132 360 600 1,530 2,000 3,000 4,500 4,350 4,650 7,810 9,280 10,810 17,500 13,440 15,630 26,250 37,500 53,130 -.-
1807/6 Large 7 1807/6 Large 7 100 144 240 420 900 1,250 1,620 2,500 3,510 3,940 4,470 4,840 5,410 8,500 5,810 11,840 23,130 38,130 65,630 78,130
1807/6 Small 7 1807/6 Small 7 2,000 2,610 5,160 13,130 29,380 -.- 45,630 -.- 62,500 76,880 168,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1796 1C Draped Bust, Reverse of 1794 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1796 1C Draped Bust, Reverse of 1794 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 7,050.00 Heritage Auctions 3029 PCGS Genuine
1796 1C Draped Bust, Reverse of 1794 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1796 1C Draped Bust, Reverse of 1794 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VG-8 3,290.00 Heritage Auctions 2580 NGC Details
1797 1C -- Cleaned -- Rev of 1797, No Stems NGC Details. 1797 1C -- Cleaned -- Rev of 1797, No Stems NGC Details. VF-20 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 7029 Details NGC
1797 1C -- Corroded, Scratched -- ANACS. VF20 Details. NGC Census: (10/108). PCGS 1797 1C -- Corroded, Scratched -- ANACS. VF20 Details. NGC Census: (10/108). PCGS VF-20 305.50 Heritage Auctions 20495 ANACS
1798 1C -- Corroded -- VG8 ANACS, and a 1818 1C -- Corroded -- BN VF30 ANACS. 1798 1C -- Corroded -- VG8 ANACS, and a 1818 1C -- Corroded -- BN VF30 ANACS. VG-8 74.00 Heritage Auctions 21008 ANACS
1798 1C First Hair Style -- Corrosion -- NGC Details. 1798 1C First Hair Style -- Corrosion -- NGC Details. VF-20 162.00 Heritage Auctions 27014 Details NGC
1799 1C -- Corroded -- NCS. 1799 1C -- Corroded -- NCS. VF-20 3,290.00 Heritage Auctions 1100 CSN
1799 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. 1799 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VG-8 2,350.00 Heritage Auctions 3331 NGC Details
1800 1C -- Burnished, Corrosion -- NGC Details. Fine. NGC Census: (8/66). PCGS 1800 1C -- Burnished, Corrosion -- NGC Details. Fine. NGC Census: (8/66). PCGS F-12 123.38 Heritage Auctions 28007 NGC Details
1800 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1800 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. F-12 132.00 Heritage Auctions 21074 Details NGC
1801 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1801 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 10008 NGC Details
1801 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1801 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 480.00 Heritage Auctions 27018 Details NGC
1802 1C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. 1802 1C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 264.00 Heritage Auctions 21707 Genuine PCGS
1802 1C -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1802 1C -- Bent -- NGC Details. F-12 114.00 Heritage Auctions 23035 Details NGC
1803 1C 100/000 -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1803 1C 100/000 -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 99.00 Heritage Auctions 25129 Genuine PCGS
1803 1C 100/000 -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1803 1C 100/000 -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 504.00 Heritage Auctions 25046 Genuine PCGS
1804 1C -- Corroded -- ANACS. 1804 1C -- Corroded -- ANACS. VF-30 6,168.75 Heritage Auctions 3045 ANACS
1804 1C -- Corroded -- NCS. 1804 1C -- Corroded -- NCS. F-12 940.00 Heritage Auctions 1106 CSN
1805 1C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1805 1C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 264.00 Heritage Auctions 23020 Genuine PCGS
1805 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (7/63). PCGS 1805 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (7/63). PCGS EF-40 440.63 Heritage Auctions 7098 NGC Details
1806 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1806 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 25036 Genuine PCGS
1806 1C -- Cleaned, Corroded -- ANACS. XF40 Details. S-270. NGC Census: (5/28). PCGS 1806 1C -- Cleaned, Corroded -- ANACS. XF40 Details. S-270. NGC Census: (5/28). PCGS EF-40 352.50 Heritage Auctions 8156 ANACS
1807 1C COMET -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1807 1C COMET -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 192.00 Heritage Auctions 29040 Genuine PCGS
1807 1C COMET -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1807 1C COMET -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 23014 Genuine PCGS