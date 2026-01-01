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Coronet Large Cent

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Coronet Large Cent

Early Date large cents

Designs change frequently during first 22 years

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

So much change over such a small period of time.

The large cents of ...READ MORE

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Coronet Large Cent
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Coronet Large Cent
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67
1839 Petite Head, Type of 1840 Modified Portrait1839 Petite Head, Type of 1840 Modified Portrait 21.85 25.30 32.20 82.80 150 216 252 270 360 390 1,000 450 940 -.- 1,280 -.- 2,810 -.- 4,780 -.- 8,590 -.-
1840 Large Date Modified Portrait1840 Large Date Modified Portrait 21.85 26.45 29.90 69 144 222 258 270 300 330 600 360 480 -.- 720 -.- 1,880 3,500 3,410 20,000 6,780 8,590
1840 Small Date Modified Portrait1840 Small Date Modified Portrait 30 40 50 85 225 450 -.- 500 -.- -.- 750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840 Small Date, Large 18 Modified Portrait1840 Small Date, Large 18 Modified Portrait 75 150 200 300 900 1,350 -.- 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1841 Modified Portrait1841 Modified Portrait 21.85 28.75 36.80 63.25 168 270 330 384 450 480 850 510 940 -.- 1,130 3,000 1,810 4,500 3,280 -.- 4,220 -.-
1842 Large Date Modified Portrait1842 Large Date Modified Portrait 21.85 24.15 29.90 51.75 102 270 282 300 318 330 625 390 690 -.- 1,380 1,250 1,780 2,750 2,310 30,000 4,060 6,090
1842 Small Date Modified Portrait1842 Small Date Modified Portrait 21.85 25.30 32.20 86.25 132 270 300 330 360 420 650 450 570 -.- 910 -.- 1,170 3,000 2,090 -.- -.- -.-
1843 Mature Head, Large Letters Modified Portrait1843 Mature Head, Large Letters Modified Portrait 23 26.45 35.65 59.80 96 210 240 330 390 480 700 570 810 -.- 1,220 3,500 2,060 -.- 3,060 -.- -.- 10,690
1843 Petite Head, Large Letters Modified Portrait1843 Petite Head, Large Letters Modified Portrait 21.85 28.75 51.75 115 222 336 390 480 570 630 850 690 860 -.- 1,560 3,500 1,810 4,250 4,560 -.- -.- -.-
1843 Petite Head, Small Letters Modified Portrait1843 Petite Head, Small Letters Modified Portrait 21.85 25.30 37.95 51.75 115.20 270 300 330 420 450 600 480 780 -.- 970 2,500 1,720 5,000 2,340 -.- 3,530 9,840
1844 Modified Portrait1844 Modified Portrait 21.85 24.15 26.45 55.20 156 198 210 300 390 450 600 510 700 -.- 1,280 3,000 1,690 4,250 2,810 -.- -.- -.-
1844/81 Modified Portrait1844/81 Modified Portrait 28.75 44.85 155.25 270 420 840 960 1,290 1,530 1,650 1,750 1,940 2,410 -.- 2,910 -.- 4,160 42,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1845 Modified Portrait1845 Modified Portrait 21.85 24.15 28.75 43.70 98.40 150 204 240 300 360 300 390 475 -.- 593.75 1,500 980 2,500 1,590 -.- 2,720 -.-
1846 Medium Date Modified Portrait1846 Medium Date Modified Portrait 32.50 37.50 45 60 125 250 -.- 375 -.- -.- 550 -.- -.- 5,250 -.- -.- -.- 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846 Small Date Modified Portrait1846 Small Date Modified Portrait 21.85 25.30 28.75 43.70 96 144 162 186 228 300 400 330 390 -.- 575 -.- 750 3,750 1,310 -.- 2,470 7,340
1846 Tall Date Modified Portrait1846 Tall Date Modified Portrait 35 50 75 90 250 400 -.- 600 -.- -.- 750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847 Modified Portrait1847 Modified Portrait 21.85 24.15 32.20 50.60 93.60 168 186 240 258 270 375 300 360 650 600 850 810 2,500 1,560 27,500 2,660 5,160
1847 7/Small 7 Modified Portrait1847 7/Small 7 Modified Portrait 27.60 43.70 89.70 166.75 390 510 570 670 1,000 1,080 1,500 1,230 1,560 -.- 2,690 -.- 4,560 -.- 8,560 -.- -.- -.-
1848 Modified Portrait1848 Modified Portrait 21.85 25.30 34.50 57.50 120 174 186 210 300 330 325 360 450 550 600 825 730 1,000 1,690 18,000 2,090 13,130
1849 Modified Portrait1849 Modified Portrait 21.85 24.15 31.05 48.30 100.80 222 240 360 390 420 425 450 540 -.- 780 1,500 1,280 2,250 2,090 15,000 4,220 -.-
1850 Modified Portrait1850 Modified Portrait 21.85 25.30 26.45 43.70 93.60 150 168 180 204 216 250 240 270 -.- 350 500 630 900 940 5,000 1,530 3,440
1851 Modified Portrait1851 Modified Portrait 21.85 24.15 25.30 39.10 84 150 168 198 240 270 225 288 325 -.- 400 450 630 800 980 5,250 1,810 3,310
1851/81 Modified Portrait1851/81 Modified Portrait 25.30 34.50 46 100.05 258 300 330 450 480 510 650 600 870 750 1,060 1,500 1,310 2,750 2,970 25,000 4,940 -.-
1852 Modified Portrait1852 Modified Portrait 21.85 25.30 26.45 39.10 79.20 138 156 174 204 216 225 270 300 350 425 500 575 800 1,010 5,250 1,810 3,690
1853 Modified Portrait1853 Modified Portrait 21.85 24.15 25.30 39.10 79.20 132 150 180 204 216 225 228 300 350 375 525 600 800 880 5,000 1,590 2,780
1854 Modified Portrait1854 Modified Portrait 21.85 24.15 25.30 39.10 79.20 132 150 162 222 240 225 270 300 350 406.25 475 600 900 1,030 6,500 1,720 3,340
1855 Slanted 5s Modified Portrait1855 Slanted 5s Modified Portrait 27.50 32.50 40 47.50 125 175 -.- 250 -.- -.- 325 -.- -.- 525 -.- 700 -.- 1,000 -.- 6,500 -.- -.-
1855 Slanted 5s, Knob on Ear Modified Portrait1855 Slanted 5s, Knob on Ear Modified Portrait 25.30 28.75 34.50 83.95 174 264 330 420 450 510 625 540 690 -.- 960 -.- 1,170 3,000 2,220 -.- 3,090 -.-
1855 Upright 5s Modified Portrait1855 Upright 5s Modified Portrait 21.85 24.15 25.30 39.10 81.60 132 150 162 198 216 250 240 300 350 350 650 575 1,000 840 4,500 1,560 2,340
1856 Slanted 5 Modified Portrait1856 Slanted 5 Modified Portrait 27.50 32.50 40 47.50 75 150 -.- 185 -.- -.- 250 -.- -.- 400 -.- 625 -.- 800 -.- 5,750 -.- -.-
1856 Upright 5 Modified Portrait1856 Upright 5 Modified Portrait 21.85 24.15 25.30 39.10 81.60 132 150 180 198 240 250 252 350 400 400 650 550 900 940 4,250 2,090 3,060
1857 Large Date Modified Portrait1857 Large Date Modified Portrait 46 74.75 110.40 178.25 300 330 360 390 420 450 650 480 540 750 660 1,100 1,140 2,350 1,810 25,000 2,340 -.-
1857 Small Date Modified Portrait1857 Small Date Modified Portrait 150 225 275 300 375 425 -.- 450 -.- -.- 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,750 -.- 2,750 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1816 1816 32.40 38.40 78 210 360 510 600 630 750 810 750 870 1,000 -.- 1,310 2,000 2,440 3,250 3,090 -.- 14,560 -.-
1817 13 Stars 1817 13 Stars 30 39.60 62.40 222 390 480 540 640 750 840 750 870 980 1,250 1,530 1,650 2,160 3,250 3,690 -.- 9,280 -.-
1817 15 Stars 1817 15 Stars 43.20 63.60 115.20 480 820 1,320 1,410 1,980 2,430 3,000 7,500 3,280 4,410 -.- 5,560 -.- 16,880 75,000 62,500 -.- -.- -.-
1818 1818 32.40 43.20 66 132 270 360 390 462 510 540 600 570 800 800 1,030 1,200 1,410 1,800 1,810 -.- 4,310 -.-
1819 Large Date 1819 Large Date 26.40 33.60 55.20 120 230 324 342 390 540 570 900 630 720 -.- 940 1,625 1,440 -.- 1,690 -.- 3,750 -.-
1819 Small Date 1819 Small Date 24 28.80 54 144 342 390 420 510 630 660 800 730 1,320 -.- 1,660 1,750 2,030 3,250 2,840 -.- -.- -.-
1819/8 1819/8 32.40 44.40 64.80 174 390 570 640 780 990 1,080 1,400 1,170 1,310 -.- 2,310 -.- 2,940 -.- 12,310 -.- -.- -.-
1820 Large Date, Plain Top 2 1820 Large Date, Plain Top 2 26.40 38.40 60 156 234 252 -.- 360 -.- -.- 450 -.- -.- 650 -.- 1,100 -.- 2,000 -.- 15,000 -.- -.-
1820 Small Date, Curl Top 2 1820 Small Date, Curl Top 2 48 78 132 270 600 990 1,060 1,350 1,500 1,740 1,750 1,890 2,040 -.- 2,340 3,750 5,690 -.- 9,440 -.- -.- -.-
1820/19 1820/19 33.60 48 72 270 540 720 800 940 1,250 1,440 1,750 1,780 2,160 -.- 3,440 -.- 6,410 -.- 12,340 -.- 20,630 -.-
1821 1821 56.40 132 330 600 1,470 2,010 2,580 4,090 5,940 7,590 7,000 8,100 10,050 -.- 21,190 30,000 27,440 42,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1822 1822 39.60 72 110.40 210 540 700 870 990 1,280 1,310 1,250 1,410 1,660 -.- 2,780 -.- 5,060 -.- 10,060 -.- -.- -.-
1823 1823 192 312 680 1,380 7,410 9,590 12,060 17,100 26,560 31,880 -.- 34,380 41,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 137,500 -.- 375,000 -.-
1823 Restrike 1823 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 750 840 1,020 1,220 1,250 1,200 1,310 1,440 1,250 1,530 1,750 1,840 2,500 2,470 -.- 2,910 -.-
1823/2 1823/2 180 330 540 1,410 2,720 4,560 6,440 7,970 12,030 19,380 -.- 24,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1824 1824 28.75 63.25 132.25 330 570 750 1,080 1,440 1,830 2,250 4,000 2,690 3,660 -.- 4,810 -.- 9,160 17,500 11,470 -.- -.- -.-
1824/2 1824/2 34.50 101.20 210 660 1,440 2,490 3,420 4,110 5,000 5,810 6,500 6,560 7,690 -.- 26,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1825 1825 28.75 43.70 101.20 192 600 820 930 1,110 1,680 1,770 2,000 1,940 3,280 -.- 4,470 -.- 5,690 -.- 8,940 -.- 34,380 -.-
1826 1826 23 32.20 89.70 192 360 510 630 800 870 920 1,500 1,020 1,380 -.- 2,060 -.- 3,090 7,500 5,160 -.- 10,910 -.-
1826/5 1826/5 36.80 82.80 201.25 570 1,230 1,500 1,710 2,220 2,910 4,060 6,000 4,840 6,810 -.- 9,690 -.- 14,380 -.- 23,440 -.- 56,250 -.-
1827 1827 32.20 46 78.20 192 330 420 540 650 1,060 1,170 1,100 1,260 1,410 -.- 2,560 -.- 3,690 8,500 6,840 -.- 14,060 -.-
1828 Large Narrow Date 1828 Large Narrow Date 33.35 43.70 69 161 330 450 600 750 940 1,080 1,250 1,230 1,880 -.- 2,470 -.- 4,530 6,500 7,780 -.- 17,190 -.-
1828 Small Wide Date 1828 Small Wide Date 100 150 250 300 550 850 -.- 1,250 -.- -.- 2,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1829 Large Letters 1829 Large Letters 34.50 46 78.20 240 510 630 750 970 1,320 1,410 2,000 1,620 2,030 -.- 2,720 -.- 5,810 -.- 10,560 -.- 26,880 -.-
1829 Medium Letters 1829 Medium Letters 85 150 275 500 1,500 3,000 -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1830 Large Letters 1830 Large Letters 27.60 34.50 40.25 126.50 270 360 450 570 660 720 1,000 810 1,220 -.- 2,030 -.- 3,130 2,750 4,090 -.- 5,220 -.-
1830 Medium Letters 1830 Medium Letters 135 350 550 750 4,000 6,500 -.- 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1831 Large Letters 1831 Large Letters 23 29.90 46 149.50 222 300 450 480 510 540 650 600 840 1,500 1,160 2,000 1,970 5,750 2,220 -.- 4,690 -.-
1831 Medium Letters 1831 Medium Letters 40 62.50 75 125 325 450 -.- 625 -.- -.- 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1832 Large Letters 1832 Large Letters 21.85 29.90 39.10 126.50 228 300 330 360 420 450 750 480 700 -.- 1,090 -.- 1,440 3,000 2,030 -.- 3,560 -.-
1832 Medium Letters 1832 Medium Letters 35 55 100 175 375 700 -.- 850 -.- -.- 1,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1833 1833 24.15 32.20 43.70 115 234 270 342 390 450 510 600 630 990 -.- 1,190 -.- 1,970 4,000 2,910 20,000 4,310 -.-
1834 Large 8, Large Stars, Large Letters 1834 Large 8, Large Stars, Large Letters 100 175 300 400 1,100 1,750 -.- 3,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1834 Large 8, Large Stars, Medium Letters 1834 Large 8, Large Stars, Medium Letters 230 304.75 1,090 2,060 3,970 5,310 5,590 6,090 7,310 8,790 -.- 9,060 9,450 -.- -.- -.- 13,750 -.- 44,690 -.- -.- -.-
1834 Large 8, Small Stars, Medium Letters 1834 Large 8, Small Stars, Medium Letters 24.15 29.90 40.25 101.20 210 270 348 390 450 480 600 540 760 -.- 1,030 -.- 1,220 -.- 1,970 -.- 3,560 6,060
1834 Small 8, Large Stars, Medium Letters 1834 Small 8, Large Stars, Medium Letters 40 60 75 125 275 550 -.- 675 -.- -.- 750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1835 Head of 1836 1835 Head of 1836 25.30 32.20 50.60 89.70 186 222 240 270 390 540 1,000 630 900 -.- 1,340 3,250 1,840 4,750 3,220 -.- 4,840 -.-
1835 Large 8, Large Stars 1835 Large 8, Large Stars 55 95 135 250 400 700 -.- 1,000 -.- -.- 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1835 Small 8, Small Stars 1835 Small 8, Small Stars 55 95 135 170 275 425 -.- 850 -.- -.- 1,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1836 1836 21.85 26.45 34.50 101.20 216 288 330 390 480 540 650 570 630 -.- 970 -.- 1,530 -.- 2,970 -.- 4,560 -.-
1837 Head of 1838 1837 Head of 1838 21.85 26.45 34.50 86.25 174 240 270 330 360 390 400 420 510 550 890 800 1,110 1,750 1,840 -.- 2,970 6,720
1837 Plain Cord, Medium Letters 1837 Plain Cord, Medium Letters 27.50 40 55 90 175 285 -.- 400 -.- -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,250 -.- 3,500 -.- 35,650 -.- -.-
1837 Plain Cord, Small Letters 1837 Plain Cord, Small Letters 30 50 70 85 250 350 -.- 675 -.- -.- 825 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,250 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1838 1838 21.85 29.90 34.50 89.70 180 240 270 330 360 390 400 420 600 -.- 840 -.- 1,410 2,000 1,970 -.- 3,310 13,130
1839 Booby Head 1839 Booby Head 32.20 42.55 57.50 168 270 600 640 750 870 1,050 900 1,160 1,230 -.- 1,910 4,500 3,340 6,500 4,560 37,500 7,810 -.-
1839 Head of 1838 1839 Head of 1838 23 32.20 41.40 92 198 300 316.25 402.50 450 480 600 510 540 -.- 940 -.- 1,630 -.- 2,440 -.- 4,220 6,690
1839 Silly Head 1839 Silly Head 25.30 35.65 55.20 110.40 300 450 540 750 780 840 1,000 920 1,250 -.- 1,690 -.- 2,470 -.- 3,560 -.- 9,560 17,190
1839/6 1839/6 330 840 1,590 2,910 8,280 20,000 20,400 22,500 27,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 362,500 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1816 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/130). PCGS 1816 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/130). PCGS AU-50 258.50 Heritage Auctions 27368 NGC Details
1816 1C -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. 1816 1C -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. EF-40 312.00 Heritage Auctions 21015 ANACS
1817 1C 13 Stars -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1817 1C 13 Stars -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 372.00 Heritage Auctions 21055 Details NGC
1817 1C 13 Stars -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1817 1C 13 Stars -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 204.00 Heritage Auctions 27032 Details NGC
1818 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1818 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 456.00 Heritage Auctions 21029 Details NGC
1818 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-7. NGC Census: (7/472). PCGS 1818 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-7. NGC Census: (7/472). PCGS AU-50 158.63 Heritage Auctions 22658 NGC Details
1819 1C Large Date -- Bent, Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (13/241). PCGS 1819 1C Large Date -- Bent, Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (13/241). PCGS EF-40 123.38 Heritage Auctions 26425 NGC Details
1819 1C Large Date -- Cleaned, Reverse Repaired -- NGC Details. 1819 1C Large Date -- Cleaned, Reverse Repaired -- NGC Details. EF-40 129.25 Heritage Auctions 21474 NGC Details
1820 1C 2/1 Large Date -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. AU. N-1. NGC Census: (8/545). PCGS 1820 1C 2/1 Large Date -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. AU. N-1. NGC Census: (8/545). PCGS AU-50 329.00 Heritage Auctions 8174 NGC Details
1820 1C Large Date -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1820 1C Large Date -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 900.00 Heritage Auctions 23014 Details NGC
1821 1C -- Bent, Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (3/62). PCGS 1821 1C -- Bent, Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (3/62). PCGS VF-20 74.00 Heritage Auctions 22022 NGC Details
1821 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1821 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,232.50 Heritage Auctions 2073 NGC Details
1822 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1822 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU-50 352.50 Heritage Auctions 2078 NGC Details
1822 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1822 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 2082 NGC Details
1823 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1823 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS VF-20 646.25 Heritage Auctions 27416 PCGS Genuine
1823 1C -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VG. N-2. NGC Census: (4/27). PCGS 1823 1C -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VG. N-2. NGC Census: (4/27). PCGS VG-8 105.75 Heritage Auctions 28947 Details NGC
1824 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (9/35). PCGS 1824 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (9/35). PCGS EF-40 235.00 Heritage Auctions 21915 PCGS Genuine
1824 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. 1824 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. AU-50 180.00 Heritage Auctions 27052 Details NGC
1825 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1825 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU-50 504.00 Heritage Auctions 29020 Details NGC
1825 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1825 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 504.00 Heritage Auctions 21121 Details NGC
1825 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1825 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 504.00 Heritage Auctions 21122 Details NGC
1826 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (4/124). PCGS 1826 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (4/124). PCGS VF-20 129.25 Heritage Auctions 23634 NGC Details
1826 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1826 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 180.00 Heritage Auctions 21124 Details NGC
1822 1C VG8 PCGS. 1822 1C VG8 PCGS. F-12 94.00 Heritage Auctions 21569 PCGS
1827 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/55). PCGS 1827 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/55). PCGS MS-60 558.13 Heritage Auctions 7057 NGC Details
1828 1C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (21/80). PCGS 1828 1C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (21/80). PCGS AU-55 364.25 Heritage Auctions 28014 NGC
1828 1C Large Narrow Date -- Burnished -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (9/128). PCGS 1828 1C Large Narrow Date -- Burnished -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (9/128). PCGS EF-40 111.63 Heritage Auctions 20519 Details NGC
1829 1C Large Letters -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/8). PCGS 1829 1C Large Letters -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/8). PCGS MS-60 376.00 Heritage Auctions 7064 PCGS Genuine
1829 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1829 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 90.00 Heritage Auctions 27057 Details NGC
1829 1C Large Letters -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. 1829 1C Large Letters -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 169.00 Heritage Auctions 21034 Genuine PCGS
1830 1C Large Letters -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1830 1C Large Letters -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 384.00 Heritage Auctions 25012 Genuine PCGS
1831 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (8/129). PCGS 1831 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (8/129). PCGS AU-50 224.43 Heritage Auctions 23339 NGC Details
1831 1C -- Cleaned, Reverse Graffiti -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (9/135). PCGS 1831 1C -- Cleaned, Reverse Graffiti -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (9/135). PCGS AU-50 94.00 Heritage Auctions 23637 NGC Details
1832 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1832 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 94.00 Heritage Auctions 21020 Details NGC
1832 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1832 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 104.00 Heritage Auctions 27061 Details NGC
1833 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (4/93). PCGS 1833 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (4/93). PCGS AU-50 205.63 Heritage Auctions 25751 PCGS Genuine
1833 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1833 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 216.00 Heritage Auctions 21133 Details NGC
1834 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/162). PCGS 1834 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/162). PCGS AU-50 188.00 Heritage Auctions 23638 NGC Details
1834 1C Large 8, Small Stars, Medium Letters -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. N-3. NGC Census: (3/225). PCGS 1834 1C Large 8, Small Stars, Medium Letters -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. N-3. NGC Census: (3/225). PCGS VF-20 48.00 Heritage Auctions 22049 NGC Details
1835 1C Head of 1834, Small 8 AU50 NGC. N-6. Ex: Ron Adam Collection. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1835 1C Head of 1834, Small 8 AU50 NGC. N-6. Ex: Ron Adam Collection. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS AU-50 170.38 Heritage Auctions 7080 NGC
1835 1C Head of 1836 -- Burnished -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (5/164). PCGS 1835 1C Head of 1836 -- Burnished -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (5/164). PCGS VF-20 56.00 Heritage Auctions 23045 NGC Details
1836 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1836 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. MS-60 282.00 Heritage Auctions 2196 NGC Details
1836 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1836 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS-60 288.00 Heritage Auctions 27032 ANACS
1837 1C AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (14/543). PCGS 1837 1C AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (14/543). PCGS AU-50 246.75 Heritage Auctions 22702 NGC
1837 1C Head of 1838 -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-12. NGC Census: (14/543). PCGS 1837 1C Head of 1838 -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-12. NGC Census: (14/543). PCGS AU-50 105.75 Heritage Auctions 22059 NGC Details
(2)1838 1C -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. (2)1838 1C -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 252.00 Heritage Auctions 25036 Genuine PCGS
1838 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1838 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 168.00 Heritage Auctions 21013 Genuine PCGS
1839 1C Booby Head,-- Environmental Damage --PCGS Genuine. 1839 1C Booby Head,-- Environmental Damage --PCGS Genuine. VF-20 61.00 Heritage Auctions 23905 PCGS Genuine
1839 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (3/168). PCGS 1839 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (3/168). PCGS VF-20 76.00 Heritage Auctions 20692 NGC Details
1840 1C Large Date -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/126). PCGS 1840 1C Large Date -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/126). PCGS AU-50 152.75 Heritage Auctions 21021 PCGS Genuine
1840 1C Large Date -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS. 1840 1C Large Date -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 180.00 Heritage Auctions 21111 ANACS
1841 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-2. NGC Census: (6/86). PCGS 1841 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-2. NGC Census: (6/86). PCGS AU-50 112.80 Heritage Auctions 28037 NGC Details
1841 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1841 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 384.00 Heritage Auctions 21147 Details NGC
1842 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (2/84). PCGS 1842 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (2/84). PCGS EF-40 69.00 Heritage Auctions 29015 ANACS
1842 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1842 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 74.00 Heritage Auctions 27074 Details NGC
1843 1C Mature Head -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc Details. N-6. NGC Census: (0/19). PCGS 1843 1C Mature Head -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc Details. N-6. NGC Census: (0/19). PCGS MS-60 411.25 Heritage Auctions 7102 NGC Details
1843 1C Mature Head, Large Letters AU55 NGC. 1843 1C Mature Head, Large Letters AU55 NGC. AU-55 499.38 Heritage Auctions 2252 NGC
1844 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1844 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 288.00 Heritage Auctions 25014 Genuine PCGS
1844 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1844 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 132.00 Heritage Auctions 27078 Details NGC
1845 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1845 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 126.00 Heritage Auctions 25016 ANACS
1845 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1845 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 204.00 Heritage Auctions 21149 Details NGC
1846 1C Medium Date -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. 1846 1C Medium Date -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 144.00 Heritage Auctions 21066 Genuine PCGS
1846 1C Medium Date -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. 1846 1C Medium Date -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 89.00 Heritage Auctions 23055 Genuine PCGS
1847 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1847 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 47.00 Heritage Auctions 29228 Genuine PCGS
1847 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1847 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 156.00 Heritage Auctions 25015 Genuine PCGS
1847 1C XF40 PCGS. 1847 1C XF40 PCGS. EF-40 156.00 Heritage Auctions 25016 PCGS
1848 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1848 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 159.00 Heritage Auctions 21044 Details NGC
1849 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1849 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 162.00 Heritage Auctions 27084 Details NGC
1849 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. 1849 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. AU-50 79.00 Heritage Auctions 21030 Details NGC
1850 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1850 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 126.00 Heritage Auctions 23120 Genuine PCGS
1850 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1850 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 114.00 Heritage Auctions 21752 Genuine PCGS
1851 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1851 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 99.00 Heritage Auctions 27086 Details NGC
1851 1C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1851 1C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 104.00 Heritage Auctions 27064 Genuine PCGS
1852 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1852 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 131.00 Heritage Auctions 25010 Details NGC
1852 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1852 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 432.00 Heritage Auctions 27010 Details NGC
1853 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1853 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 132.00 Heritage Auctions 23018 Genuine PCGS
1853 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1853 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. MS-60 152.75 Heritage Auctions 2363 NGC Details
1854 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1854 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 69.00 Heritage Auctions 27115 Genuine PCGS
1854 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1854 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 204.00 Heritage Auctions 23025 Details NGC
1855 1C Knob on Ear -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1855 1C Knob on Ear -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 109.00 Heritage Auctions 27117 Genuine PCGS
1855 1C Knob on Ear -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1855 1C Knob on Ear -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 156.00 Heritage Auctions 27096 Details NGC
1856 1C Upright 5 MS63 Red and Brown NGC. 1856 1C Upright 5 MS63 Red and Brown NGC. MS-63 504.00 Heritage Auctions 25047 NGC
1856 1C Upright 5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (7/821). PCGS 1856 1C Upright 5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (7/821). PCGS AU-50 86.00 Heritage Auctions 28631 ANACS
1857 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (50/426). PCGS 1857 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (50/426). PCGS AU-55 188.00 Heritage Auctions 27832 ANACS
1857 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1857 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 162.00 Heritage Auctions 21135 Genuine PCGS