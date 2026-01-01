|1816 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/130). PCGS
|1816 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/130). PCGS
|AU-50
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27368
|NGC Details
|1816 1C -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS.
|1816 1C -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21015
|ANACS
|1817 1C 13 Stars -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1817 1C 13 Stars -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|372.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21055
|Details NGC
|1817 1C 13 Stars -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1817 1C 13 Stars -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27032
|Details NGC
|1818 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1818 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|456.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21029
|Details NGC
|1818 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-7. NGC Census: (7/472). PCGS
|1818 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-7. NGC Census: (7/472). PCGS
|AU-50
|158.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22658
|NGC Details
|1819 1C Large Date -- Bent, Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (13/241). PCGS
|1819 1C Large Date -- Bent, Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (13/241). PCGS
|EF-40
|123.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26425
|NGC Details
|1819 1C Large Date -- Cleaned, Reverse Repaired -- NGC Details.
|1819 1C Large Date -- Cleaned, Reverse Repaired -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21474
|NGC Details
|1820 1C 2/1 Large Date -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. AU. N-1. NGC Census: (8/545). PCGS
|1820 1C 2/1 Large Date -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. AU. N-1. NGC Census: (8/545). PCGS
|AU-50
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8174
|NGC Details
|1820 1C Large Date -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1820 1C Large Date -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23014
|Details NGC
|1821 1C -- Bent, Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (3/62). PCGS
|1821 1C -- Bent, Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (3/62). PCGS
|VF-20
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22022
|NGC Details
|1821 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|1821 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,232.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|2073
|NGC Details
|1822 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|1822 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|2078
|NGC Details
|1822 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|1822 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,115.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|2082
|NGC Details
|1823 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1823 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|VF-20
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27416
|PCGS Genuine
|1823 1C -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VG. N-2. NGC Census: (4/27). PCGS
|1823 1C -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VG. N-2. NGC Census: (4/27). PCGS
|VG-8
|105.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28947
|Details NGC
|1824 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (9/35). PCGS
|1824 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (9/35). PCGS
|EF-40
|235.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21915
|PCGS Genuine
|1824 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details.
|1824 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27052
|Details NGC
|1825 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|1825 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29020
|Details NGC
|1825 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1825 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21121
|Details NGC
|1825 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1825 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21122
|Details NGC
|1826 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (4/124). PCGS
|1826 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (4/124). PCGS
|VF-20
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23634
|NGC Details
|1826 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1826 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21124
|Details NGC
|1822 1C VG8 PCGS.
|1822 1C VG8 PCGS.
|F-12
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21569
|PCGS
|1827 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/55). PCGS
|1827 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/55). PCGS
|MS-60
|558.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7057
|NGC Details
|1828 1C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (21/80). PCGS
|1828 1C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (21/80). PCGS
|AU-55
|364.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28014
|NGC
|1828 1C Large Narrow Date -- Burnished -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (9/128). PCGS
|1828 1C Large Narrow Date -- Burnished -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (9/128). PCGS
|EF-40
|111.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20519
|Details NGC
|1829 1C Large Letters -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/8). PCGS
|1829 1C Large Letters -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/8). PCGS
|MS-60
|376.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7064
|PCGS Genuine
|1829 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1829 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|90.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27057
|Details NGC
|1829 1C Large Letters -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|1829 1C Large Letters -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|169.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21034
|Genuine PCGS
|1830 1C Large Letters -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1830 1C Large Letters -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25012
|Genuine PCGS
|1831 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (8/129). PCGS
|1831 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (8/129). PCGS
|AU-50
|224.43
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23339
|NGC Details
|1831 1C -- Cleaned, Reverse Graffiti -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (9/135). PCGS
|1831 1C -- Cleaned, Reverse Graffiti -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (9/135). PCGS
|AU-50
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23637
|NGC Details
|1832 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1832 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21020
|Details NGC
|1832 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1832 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27061
|Details NGC
|1833 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (4/93). PCGS
|1833 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (4/93). PCGS
|AU-50
|205.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25751
|PCGS Genuine
|1833 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1833 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21133
|Details NGC
|1834 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/162). PCGS
|1834 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/162). PCGS
|AU-50
|188.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23638
|NGC Details
|1834 1C Large 8, Small Stars, Medium Letters -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. N-3. NGC Census: (3/225). PCGS
|1834 1C Large 8, Small Stars, Medium Letters -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. N-3. NGC Census: (3/225). PCGS
|VF-20
|48.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22049
|NGC Details
|1835 1C Head of 1834, Small 8 AU50 NGC. N-6. Ex: Ron Adam Collection. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1835 1C Head of 1834, Small 8 AU50 NGC. N-6. Ex: Ron Adam Collection. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|AU-50
|170.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7080
|NGC
|1835 1C Head of 1836 -- Burnished -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (5/164). PCGS
|1835 1C Head of 1836 -- Burnished -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (5/164). PCGS
|VF-20
|56.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23045
|NGC Details
|1836 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|1836 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|282.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|2196
|NGC Details
|1836 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1836 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|MS-60
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27032
|ANACS
|1837 1C AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (14/543). PCGS
|1837 1C AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (14/543). PCGS
|AU-50
|246.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22702
|NGC
|1837 1C Head of 1838 -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-12. NGC Census: (14/543). PCGS
|1837 1C Head of 1838 -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-12. NGC Census: (14/543). PCGS
|AU-50
|105.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22059
|NGC Details
|(2)1838 1C -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine.
|(2)1838 1C -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|252.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25036
|Genuine PCGS
|1838 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1838 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|168.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21013
|Genuine PCGS
|1839 1C Booby Head,-- Environmental Damage --PCGS Genuine.
|1839 1C Booby Head,-- Environmental Damage --PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|61.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23905
|PCGS Genuine
|1839 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (3/168). PCGS
|1839 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (3/168). PCGS
|VF-20
|76.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20692
|NGC Details
|1840 1C Large Date -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/126). PCGS
|1840 1C Large Date -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/126). PCGS
|AU-50
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21021
|PCGS Genuine
|1840 1C Large Date -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1840 1C Large Date -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21111
|ANACS
|1841 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-2. NGC Census: (6/86). PCGS
|1841 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-2. NGC Census: (6/86). PCGS
|AU-50
|112.80
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28037
|NGC Details
|1841 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1841 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21147
|Details NGC
|1842 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (2/84). PCGS
|1842 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (2/84). PCGS
|EF-40
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29015
|ANACS
|1842 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1842 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27074
|Details NGC
|1843 1C Mature Head -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc Details. N-6. NGC Census: (0/19). PCGS
|1843 1C Mature Head -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc Details. N-6. NGC Census: (0/19). PCGS
|MS-60
|411.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7102
|NGC Details
|1843 1C Mature Head, Large Letters AU55 NGC.
|1843 1C Mature Head, Large Letters AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|499.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|2252
|NGC
|1844 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1844 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25014
|Genuine PCGS
|1844 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1844 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27078
|Details NGC
|1845 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1845 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|126.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25016
|ANACS
|1845 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1845 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21149
|Details NGC
|1846 1C Medium Date -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine.
|1846 1C Medium Date -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21066
|Genuine PCGS
|1846 1C Medium Date -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine.
|1846 1C Medium Date -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23055
|Genuine PCGS
|1847 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1847 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|47.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29228
|Genuine PCGS
|1847 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1847 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25015
|Genuine PCGS
|1847 1C XF40 PCGS.
|1847 1C XF40 PCGS.
|EF-40
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25016
|PCGS
|1848 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1848 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|159.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21044
|Details NGC
|1849 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1849 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|162.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27084
|Details NGC
|1849 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details.
|1849 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21030
|Details NGC
|1850 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1850 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|126.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23120
|Genuine PCGS
|1850 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1850 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21752
|Genuine PCGS
|1851 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1851 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27086
|Details NGC
|1851 1C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1851 1C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27064
|Genuine PCGS
|1852 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1852 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|131.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25010
|Details NGC
|1852 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1852 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27010
|Details NGC
|1853 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1853 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23018
|Genuine PCGS
|1853 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|1853 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|2363
|NGC Details
|1854 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1854 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27115
|Genuine PCGS
|1854 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1854 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23025
|Details NGC
|1855 1C Knob on Ear -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1855 1C Knob on Ear -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27117
|Genuine PCGS
|1855 1C Knob on Ear -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1855 1C Knob on Ear -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27096
|Details NGC
|1856 1C Upright 5 MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|1856 1C Upright 5 MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-63
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25047
|NGC
|1856 1C Upright 5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (7/821). PCGS
|1856 1C Upright 5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (7/821). PCGS
|AU-50
|86.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28631
|ANACS
|1857 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (50/426). PCGS
|1857 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (50/426). PCGS
|AU-55
|188.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27832
|ANACS
|1857 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1857 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|162.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21135
|Genuine PCGS