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Lincoln Cent

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Lincoln Cent

Lincoln cent most endearing, popular U.S. coin

The Lincoln cent was introduced to honor the nation's 16th president on the 100th anniversary of his birth.

Both sides of the coin introduced in 1909 were designed by ...READ MORE

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Lincoln Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-67 R MS-68 MS-68 R MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 B PF-63 RB PF-64 RB PF-65 C PF-65 R PF-66 DC PF-66 R PF-67 DC PF-67 R PF-68 DC PF-69 DC
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-67 R MS-68 MS-68 R MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 B PF-63 RB PF-64 RB PF-65 C PF-65 R PF-66 DC PF-66 R PF-67 DC PF-67 R PF-68 DC PF-69 DC
1995 Copper-Plated Zinc1995 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.80 0.85 4 12.50 7 17.50 15 -.- 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995 Doubled Die Obverse Copper-Plated Zinc1995 Doubled Die Obverse Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 34.50 8 40.80 10 20 43.20 12 50 50 70 62.50 100 95 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-D Copper-Plated Zinc1995-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.20 0.85 4 8.75 10 15 40 -.- 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-S Copper-Plated Zinc1995-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3.60 -.- 3.73 4.31 5.40 -.- 6 -.- -.- 7.20 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- 10 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 100 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(10)1995 1C Doubled Die Obverse MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS (10)1995 1C Doubled Die Obverse MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 411.25 Heritage Auctions 7281 PCGS
(11)1995-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS. (11)1995-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS. MS-67 156.00 Heritage Auctions 28067 PCGS