|1982 Small Date Brass Alloy
|1982 Small Date Brass Alloy
|-.-
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.10
|-.-
|-.-
|0.15
|-.-
|0.20
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|0.40
|-.-
|0.60
|8
|-.-
|1.20
|30
|-.-
|75
|-.-
|250
|-.-
|3,500
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1982-D Large Date Brass Alloy
|1982-D Large Date Brass Alloy
|-.-
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.10
|-.-
|-.-
|0.15
|-.-
|0.20
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|0.30
|-.-
|0.35
|3
|-.-
|0.75
|12
|-.-
|25
|-.-
|225
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1982 Large Date Brass Alloy
|1982 Large Date Brass Alloy
|-.-
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.10
|-.-
|-.-
|0.15
|-.-
|0.20
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|0.30
|-.-
|0.45
|5
|-.-
|1
|20
|-.-
|100
|-.-
|150
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1982-S Brass Alloy
|1982-S Brass Alloy
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1.44
|-.-
|1.49
|1.61
|2.04
|-.-
|2.28
|-.-
|-.-
|6
|-.-
|-.-
|8.40
|-.-
|10
|-.-
|12.50
|-.-
|25
|1,410
|-.-
|2.50
|4
|-.-
|6
|10
|-.-
|15
|-.-
|20
|30
|1982 Large Date Copper-Plated Zinc
|1982 Large Date Copper-Plated Zinc
|-.-
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|-.-
|-.-
|0.15
|-.-
|0.20
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|0.35
|-.-
|0.45
|3
|-.-
|1
|5
|-.-
|10
|-.-
|25
|-.-
|150
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1982-D Large Date Copper-Plated Zinc
|1982-D Large Date Copper-Plated Zinc
|-.-
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|-.-
|-.-
|0.15
|-.-
|0.20
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|0.40
|-.-
|0.50
|3
|-.-
|1
|8
|-.-
|10
|-.-
|40
|-.-
|350
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1982-D Small Date Copper-Plated Zinc
|1982-D Small Date Copper-Plated Zinc
|-.-
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|-.-
|-.-
|0.15
|-.-
|0.20
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|0.35
|-.-
|0.45
|4
|-.-
|1
|20
|-.-
|30
|-.-
|40
|-.-
|350
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1982 Small Date Copper-Plated Zinc
|1982 Small Date Copper-Plated Zinc
|-.-
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|-.-
|-.-
|0.15
|-.-
|0.20
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|0.85
|-.-
|1.25
|4
|-.-
|1
|10
|-.-
|15
|-.-
|50
|-.-
|600
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-