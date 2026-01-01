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Lincoln Cent

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Lincoln Cent

Lincoln cent most endearing, popular U.S. coin

The Lincoln cent was introduced to honor the nation's 16th president on the 100th anniversary of his birth.

Both sides of the coin introduced in 1909 were designed by ...READ MORE

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Lincoln Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-67 R MS-68 MS-68 R MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 B PF-63 RB PF-64 RB PF-65 C PF-65 R PF-66 DC PF-66 R PF-67 DC PF-67 R PF-68 DC PF-69 DC
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-67 R MS-68 MS-68 R MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 B PF-63 RB PF-64 RB PF-65 C PF-65 R PF-66 DC PF-66 R PF-67 DC PF-67 R PF-68 DC PF-69 DC
1955 Bronze Alloy1955 Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.20 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- -.- 0.75 8.62 1.50 3 12 2 15 30 50 475 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955 Bronze Alloy1955 Bronze Alloy -.- 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.16 0.40 -.- 0.46 0.63 0.74 -.- 1.72 -.- -.- 3.60 -.- -.- 7.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 10 50 18 400 20 500 55 7,000 -.-
1955 Doubled Die Obverse Bronze Alloy1955 Doubled Die Obverse Bronze Alloy 750 965 1,020 1,125 1,235 1,750 2,000 -.- -.- 2,750 -.- 2,850 4,570 5,720 7,880 4,850 14,940 6,600 11,800 52,190 14,300 44,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955-D Bronze Alloy1955-D Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- 3.45 0.75 8.05 1.50 8 12 2 15 25 25 300 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955-S Bronze Alloy1955-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 3.73 1 6.90 2 5 10.80 3 10 25 20 125 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(10) 1955-S 1C MS67 RD NGC. (10) 1955-S 1C MS67 RD NGC. MS-67 470.00 Heritage Auctions 7205 NGC
(10)1955-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (477/2113). PCGS (10)1955-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (477/2113). PCGS MS-65 70.00 Heritage Auctions 28042 NGC