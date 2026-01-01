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Lincoln Cent

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Lincoln Cent

Lincoln cent most endearing, popular U.S. coin

The Lincoln cent was introduced to honor the nation's 16th president on the 100th anniversary of his birth.

Both sides of the coin introduced in 1909 were designed by ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Lincoln Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-67 R MS-68 MS-68 R MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 B PF-63 RB PF-64 RB PF-65 C PF-65 R PF-66 DC PF-66 R PF-67 DC PF-67 R PF-68 DC PF-69 DC
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-67 R MS-68 MS-68 R MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 B PF-63 RB PF-64 RB PF-65 C PF-65 R PF-66 DC PF-66 R PF-67 DC PF-67 R PF-68 DC PF-69 DC
1936 Bronze Alloy1936 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.09 0.11 0.20 0.34 0.57 0.86 0.92 0.97 1.03 1.61 2.50 2.64 2.87 3.45 5 4.88 7 15 7.20 8 28 13.75 50 31.25 225 -.- 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936 Brilliant Finish Bronze Alloy1936 Brilliant Finish Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 192 276 450 -.- 630 -.- -.- 790 -.- -.- 2,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 450 600 -.- 2,000 -.- 4,000 -.- 20,000 -.- -.-
1936 Doubled Die Obverse Bronze Alloy1936 Doubled Die Obverse Bronze Alloy -.- 35 50 75 100 175 325 -.- -.- 500 -.- 715 -.- -.- -.- 2,500 -.- 3,250 4,000 -.- -.- 8,000 -.- 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936 Satin Finish Bronze Alloy1936 Satin Finish Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 174 264 400 -.- 730 -.- -.- 1,280 -.- -.- 2,220 -.- 5,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 220 460 770 -.- 3,300 -.- 3,740 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936-D Bronze Alloy1936-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.10 0.19 0.28 0.40 0.74 0.97 1.09 1.26 1.43 4.60 3.50 5.75 5.75 7.47 6 8.62 8 15 13.20 12 25 21.25 70 36.25 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936-S Bronze Alloy1936-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.11 0.21 0.29 0.46 1.15 1.72 2.01 2.30 2.87 5.17 4.50 5.75 6.90 8.05 8.50 10.92 11 25 14.40 20 35 25 125 55 880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1936-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (2)1936-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 114.00 Heritage Auctions 25050 PCGS
(2)1936-D 1C MS67 Red NGC. (2)1936-D 1C MS67 Red NGC. MS-67 132.00 Heritage Auctions 29760 NGC