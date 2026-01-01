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Lincoln Cent

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Lincoln Cent

Lincoln cent most endearing, popular U.S. coin

The Lincoln cent was introduced to honor the nation's 16th president on the 100th anniversary of his birth.

Both sides of the coin introduced in 1909 were designed by ...READ MORE

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Lincoln Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-67 R MS-68 MS-68 R MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 B PF-63 RB PF-64 RB PF-65 C PF-65 R PF-66 DC PF-66 R PF-67 DC PF-67 R PF-68 DC PF-69 DC
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-67 R MS-68 MS-68 R MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 B PF-63 RB PF-64 RB PF-65 C PF-65 R PF-66 DC PF-66 R PF-67 DC PF-67 R PF-68 DC PF-69 DC
1922 Missing D, Strong Reverse, Die Pair 2 Bronze Alloy1922 Missing D, Strong Reverse, Die Pair 2 Bronze Alloy 500 500 640 920 1,140 2,340 4,160 4,410 5,470 8,530 11,250 11,000 11,910 15,000 22,470 40,000 47,190 60,000 -.- 70,630 100,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1922 Missing D, Weak Reverse, Die Pairs 1, 3 & 4 Bronze ...1922 Missing D, Weak Reverse, Die Pairs 1, 3 & 4 Bronze ... -.- 150 200 250 300 495 700 -.- -.- 1,100 -.- 1,375 -.- -.- -.- 3,000 -.- 4,235 22,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1922 Weak D Bronze Alloy1922 Weak D Bronze Alloy 15 25 30 40 50 75 100 -.- -.- 300 -.- 400 -.- -.- -.- 1,050 -.- 3,000 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1922-D Bronze Alloy1922-D Bronze Alloy 12 11.50 12.65 13.80 18.40 39.10 55.20 59.80 66 84 90 100 96 144 187.50 285 325 440 770 494 770 1,320 2,110 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1922 1C MS65 Red NGC. 1922 1C MS65 Red NGC. MS-65 840.00 Heritage Auctions 19179 NGC
1922 1C No D, Strong Reverse Fine 12 ANACS. 1922 1C No D, Strong Reverse Fine 12 ANACS. F-12 660.00 Heritage Auctions 27053 ANACS