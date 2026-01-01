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Lincoln Cent

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Lincoln Cent

Lincoln cent most endearing, popular U.S. coin

The Lincoln cent was introduced to honor the nation's 16th president on the 100th anniversary of his birth.

Both sides of the coin introduced in 1909 were designed by ...READ MORE

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Lincoln Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-67 R MS-68 MS-68 R MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 B PF-63 RB PF-64 RB PF-65 C PF-65 R PF-66 DC PF-66 R PF-67 DC PF-67 R PF-68 DC PF-69 DC
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-67 R MS-68 MS-68 R MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 B PF-63 RB PF-64 RB PF-65 C PF-65 R PF-66 DC PF-66 R PF-67 DC PF-67 R PF-68 DC PF-69 DC
1917 Bronze Alloy1917 Bronze Alloy 0.10 0.16 0.20 0.28 1.49 3.73 10.92 11.50 12.60 13.80 15.60 15 16.80 21.60 28.80 60 50.40 75 210 110.50 175 400 130 1,050 -.- 4,000 -.- 30,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917 Doubled Die Obverse Bronze Alloy1917 Doubled Die Obverse Bronze Alloy 85 110 165 265 385 1,250 1,760 -.- -.- 3,500 -.- 3,750 -.- -.- -.- 7,480 -.- 9,020 11,550 -.- 11,000 18,000 -.- 30,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-D Bronze Alloy1917-D Bronze Alloy 0.35 0.46 0.74 1.38 4.60 20.70 34.50 36.80 44.40 50.40 61.20 65 64.80 99.60 120 200 180 400 650 375 650 1,650 1,110 10,000 1,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-S Bronze Alloy1917-S Bronze Alloy 0.30 0.40 0.63 0.97 2.30 10.80 28.80 32.40 43.20 55.20 66 66 72 126 168 275 300 475 1,540 680 1,250 8,000 2,440 -.- 8,260 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1917 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. (2)1917 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. MS-63 92.00 Heritage Auctions 24039 NGC
(2)1917 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. (2)1917 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. MS-64 123.38 Heritage Auctions 24654 NGC