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Lincoln Cent

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Lincoln Cent

Lincoln cent most endearing, popular U.S. coin

The Lincoln cent was introduced to honor the nation's 16th president on the 100th anniversary of his birth.

Both sides of the coin introduced in 1909 were designed by ...READ MORE

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Lincoln Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-67 R MS-68 MS-68 R MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 B PF-63 RB PF-64 RB PF-65 C PF-65 R PF-66 DC PF-66 R PF-67 DC PF-67 R PF-68 DC PF-69 DC
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-67 R MS-68 MS-68 R MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 B PF-63 RB PF-64 RB PF-65 C PF-65 R PF-66 DC PF-66 R PF-67 DC PF-67 R PF-68 DC PF-69 DC
1915 Bronze Alloy1915 Bronze Alloy 1 1.09 1.72 5.75 12.65 43.70 64.40 69 74.40 79.20 86.40 75 90 93.60 110.40 150 174 225 285 247 400 725 660 1,320 -.- 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 Bronze Alloy1915 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 -.- 330 450 710 -.- 1,310 -.- -.- 2,940 -.- -.- 4,470 -.- 11,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 470 825 1,250 -.- 6,500 -.- 14,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915-D Bronze Alloy1915-D Bronze Alloy 1 1.55 2.01 3.45 5.75 19.55 40.25 43.70 52.80 62.40 70.80 65 74.40 90 138 150 180 250 425 338 700 1,050 507 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915-S Bronze Alloy1915-S Bronze Alloy 10 11.50 14.95 18.40 26.45 59.80 82.80 96.60 126 162 174 250 186 300 540 800 760 1,320 2,000 1,460 2,750 6,600 1,980 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1915-S 1C XF40 PCGS. (2)1915-S 1C XF40 PCGS. EF-40 104.00 Heritage Auctions 25109 PCGS
1915 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1915 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 74.00 Heritage Auctions 25035 Details NGC