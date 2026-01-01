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Lincoln Cent

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Lincoln Cent

Lincoln cent most endearing, popular U.S. coin

The Lincoln cent was introduced to honor the nation's 16th president on the 100th anniversary of his birth.

Both sides of the coin introduced in 1909 were designed by ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Lincoln Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-67 R MS-68 MS-68 R MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 B PF-63 RB PF-64 RB PF-65 C PF-65 R PF-66 DC PF-66 R PF-67 DC PF-67 R PF-68 DC PF-69 DC
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-67 R MS-68 MS-68 R MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 B PF-63 RB PF-64 RB PF-65 C PF-65 R PF-66 DC PF-66 R PF-67 DC PF-67 R PF-68 DC PF-69 DC
1910 Bronze Alloy1910 Bronze Alloy 0.15 0.17 0.26 0.40 0.86 3.73 8.05 9.20 10.80 13.20 18 15.50 19.20 22.80 28.80 50 47.50 65 100 90 110 250 225 600 -.- 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 Bronze Alloy1910 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 450 630 -.- 1,020 -.- -.- 1,280 -.- -.- 1,940 -.- 5,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 250 550 900 -.- 1,750 -.- 4,500 -.- 27,500 -.- -.-
1910-S Bronze Alloy1910-S Bronze Alloy 6 9.20 11.50 13.80 20.70 39.10 57.50 63.60 70.80 74.40 78 100 81.60 102 132 150 187.50 225 350 287.50 450 700 390 1,650 -.- 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1910 1C MS64 Red PCGS. (2)1910 1C MS64 Red PCGS. MS-64 132.00 Heritage Auctions 21028 PCGS
1910 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS 1910 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS MS-63 38.00 Heritage Auctions 26023 PCGS