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Lincoln Cent

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Lincoln Cent

Lincoln cent most endearing, popular U.S. coin

The Lincoln cent was introduced to honor the nation's 16th president on the 100th anniversary of his birth.

Both sides of the coin introduced in 1909 were designed by ...READ MORE

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Lincoln Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-67 R MS-68 MS-68 R MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 B PF-63 RB PF-64 RB PF-65 C PF-65 R PF-66 DC PF-66 R PF-67 DC PF-67 R PF-68 DC PF-69 DC
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-67 R MS-68 MS-68 R MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 B PF-63 RB PF-64 RB PF-65 C PF-65 R PF-66 DC PF-66 R PF-67 DC PF-67 R PF-68 DC PF-69 DC
1909 Bronze Alloy1909 Bronze Alloy 1.50 1.61 2.07 2.41 2.87 4.60 9.20 10.35 11.40 12 13.20 15 14.40 15.60 19.20 35 31.25 50 110 65 105 250 114.40 450 350 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 Bronze Alloy1909 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 288 -.- 324 390 710 -.- 1,310 -.- -.- 1,500 -.- -.- 2,280 -.- 5,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 250 600 1,000 -.- 1,500 -.- 3,500 -.- 15,000 -.- -.-
1909 VDB Bronze Alloy1909 VDB Bronze Alloy 5 5.75 7.18 7.76 8.33 9.20 11.50 13.80 15.60 16.80 19.20 20 20.40 21.60 28.80 40 38.75 60 120 65 120 250 110 425 156 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 VDB Bronze Alloy1909 VDB Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,230 5,340 8,060 -.- 24,060 -.- -.- 30,310 -.- -.- 44,060 -.- 65,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7,150 15,620 22,500 -.- 50,000 -.- 70,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-S Bronze Alloy1909-S Bronze Alloy 50 74.75 80.50 98.40 126 162 204 216 252 282 300 285 330 360 420 400 500 600 850 680 800 1,500 780 4,000 -.- 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-S VDB Bronze Alloy1909-S VDB Bronze Alloy 550 750 930 1,160 1,470 1,690 1,780 1,880 1,970 2,090 2,190 1,800 2,310 2,470 2,720 2,530 3,160 2,805 4,250 3,530 5,000 7,000 6,270 12,500 -.- 100,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-S/Horizontal S Bronze Alloy1909-S/Horizontal S Bronze Alloy 70 80 100 125 180 200 250 -.- -.- 300 -.- 325 -.- -.- -.- 450 -.- 550 750 -.- 800 1,150 -.- 3,000 -.- 24,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(10)1909 1C VDB MS64 Red and Brown NGC. (10)1909 1C VDB MS64 Red and Brown NGC. MS-64 384.00 Heritage Auctions 25235 NGC
(10)1909 1C VDB MS64 Red PCGS. (10)1909 1C VDB MS64 Red PCGS. MS-64 528.00 Heritage Auctions 29071 PCGS