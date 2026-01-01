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Indian Head Cent

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Indian Head Cent

Longacre substitutes Indian Head designs for Flying Eagle

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Difficulty in modifying the Flying Eagle cent design to correct the problem of short die life and poor strikeability le...READ MORE

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Indian Head Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-60 B PF-62 PF-62 RB PF-63 PF-63 RB PF-64 PF-64 R PF-64 RB PF-65 PF-65 RB PF-65 R PF-66 PF-66 RB PF-66 R
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-60 B PF-62 PF-62 RB PF-63 PF-63 RB PF-64 PF-64 R PF-64 RB PF-65 PF-65 RB PF-65 R PF-66 PF-66 RB PF-66 R
1908 Bronze1908 Bronze -.- 1.15 2 2 3.12 6.90 18 19.20 20.40 22.80 25.20 40 26.40 36 60 54 90 86.40 175 300 137.50 275 700 357.50 2,000 810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 Bronze1908 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 126.50 143.75 -.- 228 -.- 475 -.- -.- 720 -.- -.- 1,560 -.- 3,340 -.- -.- 135 -.- 175 -.- 290 -.- 500 400 -.- 605 1,250 -.- 900 2,250
1908-S Bronze1908-S Bronze 70 70.15 80.50 108.10 126.50 186 210 228 240 288 312 275 360 390 400 450 700 540 900 1,500 970 1,750 2,500 1,120 4,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1908 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. (2)1908 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. MS-63 86.00 Heritage Auctions 24026 NGC
1870 1C Good 4 ANACS. 1870 1C Good 4 ANACS. VF-20 126.00 Heritage Auctions 23027 ANACS