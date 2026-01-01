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Indian Head Cent

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Indian Head Cent

Longacre substitutes Indian Head designs for Flying Eagle

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Difficulty in modifying the Flying Eagle cent design to correct the problem of short die life and poor strikeability le...READ MORE

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Indian Head Cent
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Indian Head Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-60 B PF-62 PF-62 RB PF-63 PF-63 RB PF-64 PF-64 R PF-64 RB PF-65 PF-65 RB PF-65 R PF-66 PF-66 RB PF-66 R
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-60 B PF-62 PF-62 RB PF-63 PF-63 RB PF-64 PF-64 R PF-64 RB PF-65 PF-65 RB PF-65 R PF-66 PF-66 RB PF-66 R
1905 Bronze1905 Bronze -.- 1.15 2 2 3.12 6.90 18 19.20 20.40 22.80 25.20 36 26.40 34.80 55 62.40 90 105 155 300 156.25 250 600 275 1,500 810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 Bronze1905 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 126.50 155.25 -.- 270 -.- 437.50 -.- -.- 690 -.- -.- 1,470 -.- 2,780 -.- -.- 135 -.- 175 -.- 290 -.- 500 425 -.- 650 1,100 -.- 1,550 2,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1880 1C AU58 PCGS. 1880 1C AU58 PCGS. MS-62 180.00 Heritage Auctions 29102 PCGS
1905 1C Indian Cent -- Broadstruck -- AU58 Brown NGC. 1905 1C Indian Cent -- Broadstruck -- AU58 Brown NGC. AU-58 258.50 Heritage Auctions 21898 NGC