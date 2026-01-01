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Indian Head Cent

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Indian Head Cent

Longacre substitutes Indian Head designs for Flying Eagle

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Difficulty in modifying the Flying Eagle cent design to correct the problem of short die life and poor strikeability le...READ MORE

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Indian Head Cent
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Indian Head Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-60 B PF-62 PF-62 RB PF-63 PF-63 RB PF-64 PF-64 R PF-64 RB PF-65 PF-65 RB PF-65 R PF-66 PF-66 RB PF-66 R
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-60 B PF-62 PF-62 RB PF-63 PF-63 RB PF-64 PF-64 R PF-64 RB PF-65 PF-65 RB PF-65 R PF-66 PF-66 RB PF-66 R
1897 Bronze1897 Bronze -.- 1.15 2 2.50 3.60 8.05 19.20 21.60 24 27.60 33.60 40 42 51.60 75 105.60 125 125 225 450 175 400 1,150 312 3,500 960 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 Bronze1897 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 -.- 300 -.- 525 -.- -.- 780 -.- -.- 1,340 -.- 3,560 10,400 -.- 135 -.- 200 -.- 285 -.- 600 425 -.- 750 1,650 -.- 1,150 2,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1897 1C -- Cleaned, Double Struck -- NGC Details. 1897 1C -- Cleaned, Double Struck -- NGC Details. VF-20 336.00 Heritage Auctions 7088 Details NGC
1897 1C 1 in Neck AU55 PCGS. 1897 1C 1 in Neck AU55 PCGS. AU-55 305.50 Heritage Auctions 7246 PCGS