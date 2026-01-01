Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Indian Head Cent

Enlarge
Enlarge
Indian Head Cent

Longacre substitutes Indian Head designs for Flying Eagle

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Difficulty in modifying the Flying Eagle cent design to correct the problem of short die life and poor strikeability le...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Indian Head Cent
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Indian Head Cent
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Indian Head Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-60 B PF-62 PF-62 RB PF-63 PF-63 RB PF-64 PF-64 R PF-64 RB PF-65 PF-65 RB PF-65 R PF-66 PF-66 RB PF-66 R
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-60 B PF-62 PF-62 RB PF-63 PF-63 RB PF-64 PF-64 R PF-64 RB PF-65 PF-65 RB PF-65 R PF-66 PF-66 RB PF-66 R
1883 Bronze1883 Bronze 3 2.50 3.60 5.75 8.05 17.25 28.80 31.20 36 42 49.20 60 58.80 70.80 100 120 200 175 325 470 356.25 550 1,050 520 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 Bronze1883 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 155.25 -.- 180 204 -.- 312.50 -.- 525 -.- -.- 730 -.- -.- 2,000 -.- 3,480 -.- -.- 135 -.- 175 -.- 300 -.- 600 450 -.- 610 1,400 -.- 1,150 2,750
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1883 10-Piece Proof Set PCGS. 1883 10-Piece Proof Set PCGS. MS-64 11,997.93 Heritage Auctions 5193 PCGS
1883 1C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. 1883 1C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 63.00 Heritage Auctions 29288 Genuine PCGS