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Indian Head Cent

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Indian Head Cent

Longacre substitutes Indian Head designs for Flying Eagle

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Difficulty in modifying the Flying Eagle cent design to correct the problem of short die life and poor strikeability le...READ MORE

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Indian Head Cent
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Indian Head Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-60 B PF-62 PF-62 RB PF-63 PF-63 RB PF-64 PF-64 R PF-64 RB PF-65 PF-65 RB PF-65 R PF-66 PF-66 RB PF-66 R
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-60 B PF-62 PF-62 RB PF-63 PF-63 RB PF-64 PF-64 R PF-64 RB PF-65 PF-65 RB PF-65 R PF-66 PF-66 RB PF-66 R
1881 Bronze1881 Bronze 3 3.75 4.80 5.75 8.05 19.55 30 32.40 38.40 44.40 60 60 66 74.40 75 105.60 200 200 300 600 325 600 1,050 357.50 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 Bronze1881 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 174 228 -.- 312.50 -.- 575 -.- -.- 660 -.- -.- 1,560 -.- 4,060 -.- -.- 135 -.- 200 -.- 285 -.- 550 425 -.- 650 1,150 -.- 1,600 2,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1881 10C PR64 PCGS. PCGS 1881 10C PR64 PCGS. PCGS MS-64 367.78 Heritage Auctions 27028 PCGS
1881 1C Brown-- Questionable Color --Genuine PCGS. 1881 1C Brown-- Questionable Color --Genuine PCGS. MS-60 192.00 Heritage Auctions 29287 Genuine PCGS