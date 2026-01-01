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Flying Eagle Cent

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Flying Eagle Cent

Higher copper prices, unpopularity of large cent force U.S. Mint to produce small Flying Eagle cent

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

The Flying Eagle cent is one of the shortest-lived series of United States co...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Flying Eagle Cent
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1856 1856 6,000 7,200 10,440 12,030 13,750 14,440 15,560 16,250 17,310 17,500 18,750 20,000 24,690 34,130 72,150 193,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 1856 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 16,000 18,000 20,000 22,500 32,500 50,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(1856-1864) Type II Small Cent Planchet XF40 PCGS. (1856-1864) Type II Small Cent Planchet XF40 PCGS. EF-40 660.00 Heritage Auctions 4568 PCGS
1856 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1856 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS-60 9,987.50 Heritage Auctions 4428 ANACS