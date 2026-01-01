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Coronet Large Cent

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Coronet Large Cent

Early Date large cents

Designs change frequently during first 22 years

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

So much change over such a small period of time.

The large cents of ...READ MORE

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Coronet Large Cent
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Coin values search results

Coronet Large Cent
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67
1851 Modified Portrait1851 Modified Portrait 21.85 24.15 25.30 39.10 84 150 168 198 240 270 225 288 325 -.- 400 450 630 800 980 5,250 1,810 3,310
1851/81 Modified Portrait1851/81 Modified Portrait 25.30 34.50 46 100.05 258 300 330 450 480 510 650 600 870 750 1,060 1,500 1,310 2,750 2,970 25,000 4,940 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1851 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1851 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 99.00 Heritage Auctions 27086 Details NGC
1851 1C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1851 1C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 104.00 Heritage Auctions 27064 Genuine PCGS