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Coronet Large Cent

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Coronet Large Cent

Early Date large cents

Designs change frequently during first 22 years

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

So much change over such a small period of time.

The large cents of ...READ MORE

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Coronet Large Cent
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Coin values search results

Coronet Large Cent
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67
1845 Modified Portrait1845 Modified Portrait 21.85 24.15 28.75 43.70 98.40 150 204 240 300 360 300 390 475 -.- 593.75 1,500 980 2,500 1,590 -.- 2,720 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1845 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1845 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 126.00 Heritage Auctions 25016 ANACS
1845 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1845 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 204.00 Heritage Auctions 21149 Details NGC