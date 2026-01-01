Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Coronet Large Cent

Enlarge
Enlarge
Coronet Large Cent

Early Date large cents

Designs change frequently during first 22 years

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

So much change over such a small period of time.

The large cents of ...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Coronet Large Cent
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Coronet Large Cent
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Coronet Large Cent
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67
1836 1836 21.85 26.45 34.50 101.20 216 288 330 390 480 540 650 570 630 -.- 970 -.- 1,530 -.- 2,970 -.- 4,560 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1836 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1836 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. MS-60 282.00 Heritage Auctions 2196 NGC Details
1836 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1836 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS-60 288.00 Heritage Auctions 27032 ANACS