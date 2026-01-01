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Coronet Large Cent

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Coronet Large Cent

Early Date large cents

Designs change frequently during first 22 years

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

So much change over such a small period of time.

The large cents of ...READ MORE

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Coronet Large Cent
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Coin values search results

Coronet Large Cent
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67
1834 Large 8, Large Stars, Large Letters 1834 Large 8, Large Stars, Large Letters 100 175 300 400 1,100 1,750 -.- 3,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1834 Large 8, Large Stars, Medium Letters 1834 Large 8, Large Stars, Medium Letters 230 304.75 1,090 2,060 3,970 5,310 5,590 6,090 7,310 8,790 -.- 9,060 9,450 -.- -.- -.- 13,750 -.- 44,690 -.- -.- -.-
1834 Large 8, Small Stars, Medium Letters 1834 Large 8, Small Stars, Medium Letters 24.15 29.90 40.25 101.20 210 270 348 390 450 480 600 540 760 -.- 1,030 -.- 1,220 -.- 1,970 -.- 3,560 6,060
1834 Small 8, Large Stars, Medium Letters 1834 Small 8, Large Stars, Medium Letters 40 60 75 125 275 550 -.- 675 -.- -.- 750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1834 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/162). PCGS 1834 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/162). PCGS AU-50 188.00 Heritage Auctions 23638 NGC Details
1834 1C Large 8, Small Stars, Medium Letters -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. N-3. NGC Census: (3/225). PCGS 1834 1C Large 8, Small Stars, Medium Letters -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. N-3. NGC Census: (3/225). PCGS VF-20 48.00 Heritage Auctions 22049 NGC Details