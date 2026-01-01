|1834 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/162). PCGS
|1834 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/162). PCGS
|AU-50
|188.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23638
|NGC Details
|1834 1C Large 8, Small Stars, Medium Letters -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. N-3. NGC Census: (3/225). PCGS
|1834 1C Large 8, Small Stars, Medium Letters -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. N-3. NGC Census: (3/225). PCGS
|VF-20
|48.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22049
|NGC Details