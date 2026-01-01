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Classic Head Large Cent

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Classic Head Large Cent

Early Date large cents

Designs change frequently during first 22 years

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

So much change over such a small period of time.

The large cents of ...READ MORE

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Classic Head Large Cent
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Coin values search results

Classic Head Large Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 B MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 B MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1811 1811 175 270 450 750 1,530 2,500 2,790 5,500 4,690 5,440 6,060 7,560 8,190 10,000 9,470 10,440 13,130 20,000 21,060 45,940 -.- -.-
1811/0 1811/0 225 360 510 1,140 1,830 4,500 6,160 12,500 12,340 13,980 22,500 31,560 43,130 -.- 49,380 53,440 62,190 45,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1811 1C -- Corroded -- ANACS. 1811 1C -- Corroded -- ANACS. F-12 109.00 Heritage Auctions 23052 ANACS
1811 1C -- Corroded -- ANACS. 1811 1C -- Corroded -- ANACS. VF-20 264.00 Heritage Auctions 23621 ANACS