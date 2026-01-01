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Classic Head Large Cent

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Classic Head Large Cent

Early Date large cents

Designs change frequently during first 22 years

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

So much change over such a small period of time.

The large cents of ...READ MORE

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Classic Head Large Cent
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Coin values search results

Classic Head Large Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 B MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 B MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1810 1810 95 168 240 540 930 1,400 1,950 3,000 2,730 3,150 3,940 7,060 7,440 8,500 7,970 12,940 15,940 15,000 28,750 38,130 -.- -.-
1810 10/09 1810 10/09 100 180 330 570 1,230 1,750 2,580 3,500 3,510 4,110 6,910 9,470 11,840 11,000 12,810 15,940 19,060 12,500 48,130 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1808 1C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1808 1C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 186.00 Heritage Auctions 27013 Genuine PCGS
1810 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1810 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. VG-8 104.00 Heritage Auctions 21096 Details NGC