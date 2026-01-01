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Draped Bust Large Cent

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Draped Bust Large Cent

Early Date large cents

Designs change frequently during first 22 years

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

So much change over such a small period of time.

The large cents of ...READ MORE

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Draped Bust Large Cent
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Draped Bust Large Cent
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust Large Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1802 1802 75 138 216 414 660 775 1,380 1,750 1,950 2,430 3,310 4,440 4,970 6,000 5,530 8,280 11,660 20,630 35,630 -.-
1802 1/000 1802 1/000 115 132 180 480 990 1,750 1,860 3,000 2,820 3,180 7,160 8,220 9,030 -.- 9,840 11,590 29,060 43,440 60,630 -.-
1802 Stemless 1802 Stemless 80 91.20 168 330 630 900 1,680 2,100 2,730 3,750 4,060 6,060 6,780 -.- 7,910 9,660 15,560 20,630 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1802 1C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. 1802 1C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 264.00 Heritage Auctions 21707 Genuine PCGS
1802 1C -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1802 1C -- Bent -- NGC Details. F-12 114.00 Heritage Auctions 23035 Details NGC