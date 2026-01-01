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Draped Bust Large Cent

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Draped Bust Large Cent

Early Date large cents

Designs change frequently during first 22 years

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

So much change over such a small period of time.

The large cents of ...READ MORE

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Draped Bust Large Cent
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Draped Bust Large Cent
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust Large Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1801 1801 80 120 240 450 800 1,050 2,070 3,000 3,160 4,220 5,720 8,310 10,630 -.- 10,910 11,940 15,630 25,000 -.- -.-
1801 1/000 1801 1/000 115 132 270 540 1,230 2,000 3,270 4,500 4,810 5,780 7,720 8,690 10,720 -.- 11,780 15,440 29,380 -.- -.- -.-
1801 100/000 1801 100/000 125 156 300 480 1,380 2,500 2,580 7,250 4,660 5,310 9,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 65,000 -.- -.- -.-
1801 3 Errors Reverse 1801 3 Errors Reverse 150 360 690 1,470 3,600 9,500 7,910 12,500 9,660 17,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- 101,880 128,130 150,000 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1801 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1801 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 10008 NGC Details
1801 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1801 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 480.00 Heritage Auctions 27018 Details NGC