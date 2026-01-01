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Draped Bust Large Cent

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Draped Bust Large Cent

Early Date large cents

Designs change frequently during first 22 years

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

So much change over such a small period of time.

The large cents of ...READ MORE

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Draped Bust Large Cent
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Draped Bust Large Cent
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust Large Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1799 1799 4,250 6,150 10,020 20,000 36,560 72,500 94,060 250,000 250,000 293,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- 687,500 731,250 812,500 -.- -.- -.-
1799/8 1799/8 4,500 7,020 14,100 20,630 42,810 75,000 162,500 375,000 218,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1799 1C -- Corroded -- NCS. 1799 1C -- Corroded -- NCS. VF-20 3,290.00 Heritage Auctions 1100 CSN
1799 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. 1799 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VG-8 2,350.00 Heritage Auctions 3331 NGC Details