Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Liberty Cap Large Cent

Enlarge
Enlarge
Liberty Cap Large Cent

Early Date large cents

Designs change frequently during first 22 years

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

So much change over such a small period of time.

The large cents of ...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Liberty Cap Large Cent
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Liberty Cap Large Cent
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Liberty Cap Large Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1794 Exact Head of 1795 1794 Exact Head of 1795 375 570 900 1,470 2,460 3,000 5,410 8,000 9,530 10,720 11,410 11,840 13,130 20,000 17,940 20,630 24,380 33,130 55,630 -.- 343,750
1794 Head of 1793 1794 Head of 1793 1,500 2,340 2,810 5,940 18,440 35,000 27,810 75,000 34,690 49,060 61,940 90,440 131,250 200,000 143,750 185,630 231,250 500,000 -.- -.- -.-
1794 Head of 1794 1794 Head of 1794 375 570 840 1,200 2,550 3,000 5,160 5,500 8,220 10,720 12,000 14,440 18,560 17,500 23,310 26,060 33,440 60,940 90,940 172,500 331,250
1794 No Fraction Bar 1794 No Fraction Bar 400 600 1,250 2,000 4,000 12,500 17,500 20,000 30,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 80,000 -.- 175,000 -.- -.-
1794 Starred Reverse 1794 Starred Reverse 20,000 20,630 35,940 61,060 137,500 200,000 362,500 -.- 418,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1794 1C Head of 1793 Fine 12 PCGS. 1794 1C Head of 1793 Fine 12 PCGS. F-12 9,400.00 Heritage Auctions 2427 PCGS
1794 1C Head of 1793 Fine 12 PCGS. 1794 1C Head of 1793 Fine 12 PCGS. F-12 9,987.50 Heritage Auctions 2434 PCGS