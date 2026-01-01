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Early Date large cents

Designs change frequently during first 22 years

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

So much change over such a small period of time.

The large c...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Flowing Hair Large Cent, Chain Reverse
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1793 AMERI. 1793 AMERI. 6,000 8,550 18,440 28,130 42,810 65,000 96,880 125,000 131,250 162,500 195,690 240,630 256,250 -.- 281,250 331,250 406,250 625,000 1,000,000 -.-
1793 AMERICA, No Periods 1793 AMERICA, No Periods 5,000 8,190 12,160 20,690 34,810 45,000 68,440 85,000 108,190 137,500 165,630 175,000 181,250 200,000 193,750 250,000 300,000 437,500 656,250 937,500
1793 AMERICA, Periods 1793 AMERICA, Periods 5,500 8,500 13,500 25,000 32,500 47,500 75,000 85,000 132,500 -.- 200,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,380,000 -.-
 
Flowing Hair Large Cent, Wreath Reverse
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69
1793 Lettered Edge 1793 Lettered Edge 2,900 2,940 5,550 7,660 11,780 18,500 26,250 32,500 32,810 39,690 48,190 54,690 60,630 -.- 66,880 81,560 143,750 275,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1793 Strawberry Leaf 1793 Strawberry Leaf 350,000 334,200 531,250 687,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1793 Vine and Bars Edge 1793 Vine and Bars Edge 2,400 3,420 5,070 7,340 11,030 17,500 23,690 25,000 28,130 34,380 41,880 51,560 56,560 75,000 60,940 79,060 95,690 131,250 237,500 309,380 478,130 525,000 600,000
 
Liberty Cap Large Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1793 1793 8,000 10,440 18,310 28,440 56,940 60,000 143,750 175,000 175,000 223,190 356,250 600,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1794 Exact Head of 1795 1794 Exact Head of 1795 375 570 900 1,470 2,460 3,000 5,410 8,000 9,530 10,720 11,410 11,840 13,130 20,000 17,940 20,630 24,380 33,130 55,630 -.- 343,750
1794 Head of 1793 1794 Head of 1793 1,500 2,340 2,810 5,940 18,440 35,000 27,810 75,000 34,690 49,060 61,940 90,440 131,250 200,000 143,750 185,630 231,250 500,000 -.- -.- -.-
1794 Head of 1794 1794 Head of 1794 375 570 840 1,200 2,550 3,000 5,160 5,500 8,220 10,720 12,000 14,440 18,560 17,500 23,310 26,060 33,440 60,940 90,940 172,500 331,250
1794 No Fraction Bar 1794 No Fraction Bar 400 600 1,250 2,000 4,000 12,500 17,500 20,000 30,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 80,000 -.- 175,000 -.- -.-
1794 Starred Reverse 1794 Starred Reverse 20,000 20,630 35,940 61,060 137,500 200,000 362,500 -.- 418,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1795 Jefferson Head, Plain Edge 1795 Jefferson Head, Plain Edge 15,000 22,500 42,190 74,380 112,500 200,000 343,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1795 Lettered Edge 1795 Lettered Edge 425 540 820 1,290 2,700 5,000 5,410 7,500 7,440 9,060 11,410 12,340 14,380 20,000 16,560 22,190 32,060 47,190 82,940 -.- -.-
1795 Plain Edge 1795 Plain Edge 350 570 840 1,350 2,280 2,750 4,310 4,000 5,470 6,030 7,160 8,970 9,780 9,000 10,530 15,310 17,810 27,500 51,690 -.- -.-
1796 1796 450 570 1,140 1,770 3,560 5,000 7,410 11,000 10,690 15,560 19,560 23,060 26,250 30,000 27,810 34,690 57,190 79,380 187,500 -.- -.-
 
Draped Bust Large Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1796 LIHERTY 1796 LIHERTY 750 760 930 3,030 6,540 25,000 12,340 -.- 16,560 22,440 28,130 44,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1796 Reverse of 1794 1796 Reverse of 1794 350 660 1,230 1,830 3,600 6,000 8,910 10,000 14,810 16,880 23,560 29,380 33,130 -.- 35,440 44,060 68,750 76,880 91,880 264,500
1796 Reverse of 1796 1796 Reverse of 1796 300 420 700 1,170 3,060 5,250 5,310 12,500 8,130 12,220 23,130 30,310 -.- 30,000 -.- -.- 60,000 -.- 93,750 -.-
1796 Reverse of 1797 1796 Reverse of 1797 300 450 720 1,050 1,980 4,500 3,560 5,500 3,810 5,220 5,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,910 14,190 31,560 -.- -.-
1797 Reverse of 1795, Gripped Edge 1797 Reverse of 1795, Gripped Edge 300 330 408 900 2,130 4,500 3,910 7,000 5,440 6,530 13,130 19,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 64,500 -.- -.-
1797 Reverse of 1795, Plain Edge 1797 Reverse of 1795, Plain Edge 300 330 420 700 1,980 8,000 6,720 12,500 -.- -.- 35,630 48,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1797 Reverse of 1797, Stemless 1797 Reverse of 1797, Stemless 225 360 780 1,050 1,950 3,000 8,590 12,500 16,880 22,810 30,440 33,440 36,880 -.- 43,190 61,880 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1797 Reverse of 1797, Stems 1797 Reverse of 1797, Stems 200 300 450 1,020 1,500 1,750 3,190 3,500 4,840 5,410 5,810 7,940 8,220 7,500 8,410 10,280 13,340 16,560 33,130 89,380
1798 1st Hair Style 1798 1st Hair Style 125 192 390 570 1,160 1,350 2,910 4,000 5,410 7,060 8,340 11,030 11,840 12,500 14,810 21,560 30,310 43,440 -.- -.-
1798 2nd Hair Style 1798 2nd Hair Style 125 210 360 552 1,050 1,250 2,340 3,000 3,750 4,440 6,190 9,160 10,560 12,000 11,410 14,810 22,810 33,060 75,000 -.-
1798 Reverse of 1795 1798 Reverse of 1795 250 240 640 1,020 1,590 5,000 5,280 -.- 7,190 -.- 18,500 -.- -.- -.- 17,190 20,310 41,560 54,380 -.- -.-
1798/7 1st Hair Style 1798/7 1st Hair Style 200 420 630 1,140 2,220 3,750 5,220 -.- 9,810 11,560 15,630 20,940 26,880 -.- 39,380 48,130 54,380 -.- -.- -.-
1799 1799 4,250 6,150 10,020 20,000 36,560 72,500 94,060 250,000 250,000 293,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- 687,500 731,250 812,500 -.- -.- -.-
1799/8 1799/8 4,500 7,020 14,100 20,630 42,810 75,000 162,500 375,000 218,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1800 Normal Date 1800 Normal Date 75 150 288 420 900 1,500 2,700 3,750 3,590 3,910 6,060 9,530 11,690 -.- 13,130 18,440 21,880 30,630 45,630 -.-
1800/1798 1st Hair Style 1800/1798 1st Hair Style 125 180 330 940 1,860 2,750 5,310 10,000 6,660 7,190 7,910 9,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 115,000 -.-
1800/79 2nd Hair Style 1800/79 2nd Hair Style 80 150 300 540 1,140 1,500 2,790 3,700 4,220 6,160 8,310 10,660 15,630 -.- 19,060 20,940 27,810 46,880 -.- -.-
1801 1801 80 120 240 450 800 1,050 2,070 3,000 3,160 4,220 5,720 8,310 10,630 -.- 10,910 11,940 15,630 25,000 -.- -.-
1801 1/000 1801 1/000 115 132 270 540 1,230 2,000 3,270 4,500 4,810 5,780 7,720 8,690 10,720 -.- 11,780 15,440 29,380 -.- -.- -.-
1801 100/000 1801 100/000 125 156 300 480 1,380 2,500 2,580 7,250 4,660 5,310 9,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 65,000 -.- -.- -.-
1801 3 Errors Reverse 1801 3 Errors Reverse 150 360 690 1,470 3,600 9,500 7,910 12,500 9,660 17,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- 101,880 128,130 150,000 -.- -.- -.-
1802 1802 75 138 216 414 660 775 1,380 1,750 1,950 2,430 3,310 4,440 4,970 6,000 5,530 8,280 11,660 20,630 35,630 -.-
1802 1/000 1802 1/000 115 132 180 480 990 1,750 1,860 3,000 2,820 3,180 7,160 8,220 9,030 -.- 9,840 11,590 29,060 43,440 60,630 -.-
1802 Stemless 1802 Stemless 80 91.20 168 330 630 900 1,680 2,100 2,730 3,750 4,060 6,060 6,780 -.- 7,910 9,660 15,560 20,630 -.- -.-
1803 100/000 1803 100/000 150 120 222 680 1,260 1,500 3,090 3,750 3,310 3,390 4,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- 11,250 16,880 35,630 -.- -.-
1803 Large Date, Large Fraction 1803 Large Date, Large Fraction 225 138 264 540 1,110 5,000 2,160 -.- 5,560 7,800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1803 Large Date, Small Fraction 1803 Large Date, Small Fraction 7,500 6,780 12,310 21,880 34,380 85,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1803 Small Date, Large Fraction 1803 Small Date, Large Fraction 80 91.20 198 330 660 750 1,380 1,750 2,010 2,340 3,530 4,090 4,690 -.- 5,660 7,440 15,940 25,000 36,560 51,560
1803 Small Date, Small Fraction 1803 Small Date, Small Fraction 80 120 192 300 690 775 1,410 1,750 2,460 3,330 4,060 4,720 5,530 8,000 6,160 10,720 13,690 20,940 39,380 49,380
1803 Stemless 1803 Stemless 100 98.40 198 390 680 1,250 1,860 4,000 2,560 2,790 3,840 5,590 6,780 -.- 7,190 8,130 12,500 -.- 35,630 -.-
1804 1804 1,850 3,090 4,950 6,330 12,000 14,000 21,880 35,000 52,440 67,810 160,630 181,250 193,750 -.- 218,750 300,000 593,750 -.- -.- -.-
1804 Restrike, struck circa 1860 1804 Restrike, struck circa 1860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,000 -.- -.- 1,250 -.- -.- 1,500 2,000 2,250 -.-
1805 Blunt 1 1805 Blunt 1 75 105.60 240 330 600 825 1,410 1,750 2,190 3,390 4,110 5,720 6,060 6,000 6,720 9,590 14,060 22,310 40,630 118,750
1805 Pointed 1 1805 Pointed 1 75 125 200 350 600 825 1,500 1,750 2,500 -.- 4,250 -.- -.- 6,000 -.- -.- 16,500 -.- -.- -.-
1806 1806 100 132 222 510 780 1,750 1,980 2,250 3,060 3,750 4,590 5,440 7,000 8,500 8,250 11,090 23,440 28,190 35,310 -.-
1807 Large Fraction 1807 Large Fraction 75 105.60 162 330 630 900 1,650 2,000 2,130 2,370 4,030 4,530 5,690 7,500 6,090 11,690 18,310 26,880 46,880 -.-
1807 Small Fraction 1807 Small Fraction 80 144 198 390 700 -.- 1,150 -.- 1,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 65,000 30,630 -.- -.-
1807 Small Fraction, Comet 1807 Small Fraction, Comet 125 132 360 600 1,530 2,000 3,000 4,500 4,350 4,650 7,810 9,280 10,810 17,500 13,440 15,630 26,250 37,500 53,130 -.-
1807/6 Large 7 1807/6 Large 7 100 144 240 420 900 1,250 1,620 2,500 3,510 3,940 4,470 4,840 5,410 8,500 5,810 11,840 23,130 38,130 65,630 78,130
1807/6 Small 7 1807/6 Small 7 2,000 2,610 5,160 13,130 29,380 -.- 45,630 -.- 62,500 76,880 168,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Classic Head Large Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 B MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 B MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1808 1808 110 180 318 510 960 1,750 2,580 4,500 3,300 3,660 4,970 7,030 7,690 10,000 8,560 14,810 17,810 15,000 23,060 30,630 37,190 67,190
1809 1809 200 330 600 1,020 1,860 2,500 4,530 7,000 4,980 5,340 6,410 9,060 10,190 -.- 11,560 16,560 24,380 25,000 34,060 -.- -.- -.-
1810 1810 95 168 240 540 930 1,400 1,950 3,000 2,730 3,150 3,940 7,060 7,440 8,500 7,970 12,940 15,940 15,000 28,750 38,130 -.- -.-
1810 10/09 1810 10/09 100 180 330 570 1,230 1,750 2,580 3,500 3,510 4,110 6,910 9,470 11,840 11,000 12,810 15,940 19,060 12,500 48,130 -.- -.- -.-
1811 1811 175 270 450 750 1,530 2,500 2,790 5,500 4,690 5,440 6,060 7,560 8,190 10,000 9,470 10,440 13,130 20,000 21,060 45,940 -.- -.-
1811/0 1811/0 225 360 510 1,140 1,830 4,500 6,160 12,500 12,340 13,980 22,500 31,560 43,130 -.- 49,380 53,440 62,190 45,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1812 Large Date 1812 Large Date 110 115.20 240 570 1,110 1,250 2,250 2,500 2,730 3,530 4,530 6,160 6,660 8,000 8,340 11,720 15,940 16,000 24,810 39,380 90,630 -.-
1812 Small Date 1812 Small Date 110 120 240 480 1,110 1,250 2,040 2,500 2,910 3,560 3,810 4,410 5,220 8,000 6,970 10,190 16,880 15,000 28,310 47,500 -.- -.-
1813 1813 125 180 318 540 1,080 1,500 2,340 2,750 3,660 4,030 4,660 5,410 6,060 7,500 8,910 11,190 18,560 20,000 30,630 98,130 -.- -.-
1814 Crosslet 4 1814 Crosslet 4 100 156 240 510 1,010 1,250 2,190 2,350 2,850 3,630 5,410 6,410 6,840 9,000 8,340 9,160 13,310 -.- 15,560 39,190 65,630 -.-
1814 Plain 4 1814 Plain 4 100 144 270 480 900 1,250 1,920 2,350 2,760 3,840 4,220 5,720 6,560 8,500 8,590 10,720 14,060 -.- 20,310 41,560 59,810 137,500
 
Coronet Large Cent
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67
1839 Petite Head, Type of 1840 Modified Portrait1839 Petite Head, Type of 1840 Modified Portrait 21.85 25.30 32.20 82.80 150 216 252 270 360 390 1,000 450 940 -.- 1,280 -.- 2,810 -.- 4,780 -.- 8,590 -.-
1840 Large Date Modified Portrait1840 Large Date Modified Portrait 21.85 26.45 29.90 69 144 222 258 270 300 330 600 360 480 -.- 720 -.- 1,880 3,500 3,410 20,000 6,780 8,590
1840 Small Date Modified Portrait1840 Small Date Modified Portrait 30 40 50 85 225 450 -.- 500 -.- -.- 750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840 Small Date, Large 18 Modified Portrait1840 Small Date, Large 18 Modified Portrait 75 150 200 300 900 1,350 -.- 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1841 Modified Portrait1841 Modified Portrait 21.85 28.75 36.80 63.25 168 270 330 384 450 480 850 510 940 -.- 1,130 3,000 1,810 4,500 3,280 -.- 4,220 -.-
1842 Large Date Modified Portrait1842 Large Date Modified Portrait 21.85 24.15 29.90 51.75 102 270 282 300 318 330 625 390 690 -.- 1,380 1,250 1,780 2,750 2,310 30,000 4,060 6,090
1842 Small Date Modified Portrait1842 Small Date Modified Portrait 21.85 25.30 32.20 86.25 132 270 300 330 360 420 650 450 570 -.- 910 -.- 1,170 3,000 2,090 -.- -.- -.-
1843 Mature Head, Large Letters Modified Portrait1843 Mature Head, Large Letters Modified Portrait 23 26.45 35.65 59.80 96 210 240 330 390 480 700 570 810 -.- 1,220 3,500 2,060 -.- 3,060 -.- -.- 10,690
1843 Petite Head, Large Letters Modified Portrait1843 Petite Head, Large Letters Modified Portrait 21.85 28.75 51.75 115 222 336 390 480 570 630 850 690 860 -.- 1,560 3,500 1,810 4,250 4,560 -.- -.- -.-
1843 Petite Head, Small Letters Modified Portrait1843 Petite Head, Small Letters Modified Portrait 21.85 25.30 37.95 51.75 115.20 270 300 330 420 450 600 480 780 -.- 970 2,500 1,720 5,000 2,340 -.- 3,530 9,840
1844 Modified Portrait1844 Modified Portrait 21.85 24.15 26.45 55.20 156 198 210 300 390 450 600 510 700 -.- 1,280 3,000 1,690 4,250 2,810 -.- -.- -.-
1844/81 Modified Portrait1844/81 Modified Portrait 28.75 44.85 155.25 270 420 840 960 1,290 1,530 1,650 1,750 1,940 2,410 -.- 2,910 -.- 4,160 42,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1845 Modified Portrait1845 Modified Portrait 21.85 24.15 28.75 43.70 98.40 150 204 240 300 360 300 390 475 -.- 593.75 1,500 980 2,500 1,590 -.- 2,720 -.-
1846 Medium Date Modified Portrait1846 Medium Date Modified Portrait 32.50 37.50 45 60 125 250 -.- 375 -.- -.- 550 -.- -.- 5,250 -.- -.- -.- 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846 Small Date Modified Portrait1846 Small Date Modified Portrait 21.85 25.30 28.75 43.70 96 144 162 186 228 300 400 330 390 -.- 575 -.- 750 3,750 1,310 -.- 2,470 7,340
1846 Tall Date Modified Portrait1846 Tall Date Modified Portrait 35 50 75 90 250 400 -.- 600 -.- -.- 750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847 Modified Portrait1847 Modified Portrait 21.85 24.15 32.20 50.60 93.60 168 186 240 258 270 375 300 360 650 600 850 810 2,500 1,560 27,500 2,660 5,160
1847 7/Small 7 Modified Portrait1847 7/Small 7 Modified Portrait 27.60 43.70 89.70 166.75 390 510 570 670 1,000 1,080 1,500 1,230 1,560 -.- 2,690 -.- 4,560 -.- 8,560 -.- -.- -.-
1848 Modified Portrait1848 Modified Portrait 21.85 25.30 34.50 57.50 120 174 186 210 300 330 325 360 450 550 600 825 730 1,000 1,690 18,000 2,090 13,130
1849 Modified Portrait1849 Modified Portrait 21.85 24.15 31.05 48.30 100.80 222 240 360 390 420 425 450 540 -.- 780 1,500 1,280 2,250 2,090 15,000 4,220 -.-
1850 Modified Portrait1850 Modified Portrait 21.85 25.30 26.45 43.70 93.60 150 168 180 204 216 250 240 270 -.- 350 500 630 900 940 5,000 1,530 3,440
1851 Modified Portrait1851 Modified Portrait 21.85 24.15 25.30 39.10 84 150 168 198 240 270 225 288 325 -.- 400 450 630 800 980 5,250 1,810 3,310
1851/81 Modified Portrait1851/81 Modified Portrait 25.30 34.50 46 100.05 258 300 330 450 480 510 650 600 870 750 1,060 1,500 1,310 2,750 2,970 25,000 4,940 -.-
1852 Modified Portrait1852 Modified Portrait 21.85 25.30 26.45 39.10 79.20 138 156 174 204 216 225 270 300 350 425 500 575 800 1,010 5,250 1,810 3,690
1853 Modified Portrait1853 Modified Portrait 21.85 24.15 25.30 39.10 79.20 132 150 180 204 216 225 228 300 350 375 525 600 800 880 5,000 1,590 2,780
1854 Modified Portrait1854 Modified Portrait 21.85 24.15 25.30 39.10 79.20 132 150 162 222 240 225 270 300 350 406.25 475 600 900 1,030 6,500 1,720 3,340
1855 Slanted 5s Modified Portrait1855 Slanted 5s Modified Portrait 27.50 32.50 40 47.50 125 175 -.- 250 -.- -.- 325 -.- -.- 525 -.- 700 -.- 1,000 -.- 6,500 -.- -.-
1855 Slanted 5s, Knob on Ear Modified Portrait1855 Slanted 5s, Knob on Ear Modified Portrait 25.30 28.75 34.50 83.95 174 264 330 420 450 510 625 540 690 -.- 960 -.- 1,170 3,000 2,220 -.- 3,090 -.-
1855 Upright 5s Modified Portrait1855 Upright 5s Modified Portrait 21.85 24.15 25.30 39.10 81.60 132 150 162 198 216 250 240 300 350 350 650 575 1,000 840 4,500 1,560 2,340
1856 Slanted 5 Modified Portrait1856 Slanted 5 Modified Portrait 27.50 32.50 40 47.50 75 150 -.- 185 -.- -.- 250 -.- -.- 400 -.- 625 -.- 800 -.- 5,750 -.- -.-
1856 Upright 5 Modified Portrait1856 Upright 5 Modified Portrait 21.85 24.15 25.30 39.10 81.60 132 150 180 198 240 250 252 350 400 400 650 550 900 940 4,250 2,090 3,060
1857 Large Date Modified Portrait1857 Large Date Modified Portrait 46 74.75 110.40 178.25 300 330 360 390 420 450 650 480 540 750 660 1,100 1,140 2,350 1,810 25,000 2,340 -.-
1857 Small Date Modified Portrait1857 Small Date Modified Portrait 150 225 275 300 375 425 -.- 450 -.- -.- 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,750 -.- 2,750 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1816 1816 32.40 38.40 78 210 360 510 600 630 750 810 750 870 1,000 -.- 1,310 2,000 2,440 3,250 3,090 -.- 14,560 -.-
1817 13 Stars 1817 13 Stars 30 39.60 62.40 222 390 480 540 640 750 840 750 870 980 1,250 1,530 1,650 2,160 3,250 3,690 -.- 9,280 -.-
1817 15 Stars 1817 15 Stars 43.20 63.60 115.20 480 820 1,320 1,410 1,980 2,430 3,000 7,500 3,280 4,410 -.- 5,560 -.- 16,880 75,000 62,500 -.- -.- -.-
1818 1818 32.40 43.20 66 132 270 360 390 462 510 540 600 570 800 800 1,030 1,200 1,410 1,800 1,810 -.- 4,310 -.-
1819 Large Date 1819 Large Date 26.40 33.60 55.20 120 230 324 342 390 540 570 900 630 720 -.- 940 1,625 1,440 -.- 1,690 -.- 3,750 -.-
1819 Small Date 1819 Small Date 24 28.80 54 144 342 390 420 510 630 660 800 730 1,320 -.- 1,660 1,750 2,030 3,250 2,840 -.- -.- -.-
1819/8 1819/8 32.40 44.40 64.80 174 390 570 640 780 990 1,080 1,400 1,170 1,310 -.- 2,310 -.- 2,940 -.- 12,310 -.- -.- -.-
1820 Large Date, Plain Top 2 1820 Large Date, Plain Top 2 26.40 38.40 60 156 234 252 -.- 360 -.- -.- 450 -.- -.- 650 -.- 1,100 -.- 2,000 -.- 15,000 -.- -.-
1820 Small Date, Curl Top 2 1820 Small Date, Curl Top 2 48 78 132 270 600 990 1,060 1,350 1,500 1,740 1,750 1,890 2,040 -.- 2,340 3,750 5,690 -.- 9,440 -.- -.- -.-
1820/19 1820/19 33.60 48 72 270 540 720 800 940 1,250 1,440 1,750 1,780 2,160 -.- 3,440 -.- 6,410 -.- 12,340 -.- 20,630 -.-
1821 1821 56.40 132 330 600 1,470 2,010 2,580 4,090 5,940 7,590 7,000 8,100 10,050 -.- 21,190 30,000 27,440 42,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1822 1822 39.60 72 110.40 210 540 700 870 990 1,280 1,310 1,250 1,410 1,660 -.- 2,780 -.- 5,060 -.- 10,060 -.- -.- -.-
1823 1823 192 312 680 1,380 7,410 9,590 12,060 17,100 26,560 31,880 -.- 34,380 41,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 137,500 -.- 375,000 -.-
1823 Restrike 1823 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 750 840 1,020 1,220 1,250 1,200 1,310 1,440 1,250 1,530 1,750 1,840 2,500 2,470 -.- 2,910 -.-
1823/2 1823/2 180 330 540 1,410 2,720 4,560 6,440 7,970 12,030 19,380 -.- 24,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1824 1824 28.75 63.25 132.25 330 570 750 1,080 1,440 1,830 2,250 4,000 2,690 3,660 -.- 4,810 -.- 9,160 17,500 11,470 -.- -.- -.-
1824/2 1824/2 34.50 101.20 210 660 1,440 2,490 3,420 4,110 5,000 5,810 6,500 6,560 7,690 -.- 26,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1825 1825 28.75 43.70 101.20 192 600 820 930 1,110 1,680 1,770 2,000 1,940 3,280 -.- 4,470 -.- 5,690 -.- 8,940 -.- 34,380 -.-
1826 1826 23 32.20 89.70 192 360 510 630 800 870 920 1,500 1,020 1,380 -.- 2,060 -.- 3,090 7,500 5,160 -.- 10,910 -.-
1826/5 1826/5 36.80 82.80 201.25 570 1,230 1,500 1,710 2,220 2,910 4,060 6,000 4,840 6,810 -.- 9,690 -.- 14,380 -.- 23,440 -.- 56,250 -.-
1827 1827 32.20 46 78.20 192 330 420 540 650 1,060 1,170 1,100 1,260 1,410 -.- 2,560 -.- 3,690 8,500 6,840 -.- 14,060 -.-
1828 Large Narrow Date 1828 Large Narrow Date 33.35 43.70 69 161 330 450 600 750 940 1,080 1,250 1,230 1,880 -.- 2,470 -.- 4,530 6,500 7,780 -.- 17,190 -.-
1828 Small Wide Date 1828 Small Wide Date 100 150 250 300 550 850 -.- 1,250 -.- -.- 2,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1829 Large Letters 1829 Large Letters 34.50 46 78.20 240 510 630 750 970 1,320 1,410 2,000 1,620 2,030 -.- 2,720 -.- 5,810 -.- 10,560 -.- 26,880 -.-
1829 Medium Letters 1829 Medium Letters 85 150 275 500 1,500 3,000 -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1830 Large Letters 1830 Large Letters 27.60 34.50 40.25 126.50 270 360 450 570 660 720 1,000 810 1,220 -.- 2,030 -.- 3,130 2,750 4,090 -.- 5,220 -.-
1830 Medium Letters 1830 Medium Letters 135 350 550 750 4,000 6,500 -.- 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1831 Large Letters 1831 Large Letters 23 29.90 46 149.50 222 300 450 480 510 540 650 600 840 1,500 1,160 2,000 1,970 5,750 2,220 -.- 4,690 -.-
1831 Medium Letters 1831 Medium Letters 40 62.50 75 125 325 450 -.- 625 -.- -.- 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1832 Large Letters 1832 Large Letters 21.85 29.90 39.10 126.50 228 300 330 360 420 450 750 480 700 -.- 1,090 -.- 1,440 3,000 2,030 -.- 3,560 -.-
1832 Medium Letters 1832 Medium Letters 35 55 100 175 375 700 -.- 850 -.- -.- 1,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1833 1833 24.15 32.20 43.70 115 234 270 342 390 450 510 600 630 990 -.- 1,190 -.- 1,970 4,000 2,910 20,000 4,310 -.-
1834 Large 8, Large Stars, Large Letters 1834 Large 8, Large Stars, Large Letters 100 175 300 400 1,100 1,750 -.- 3,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1834 Large 8, Large Stars, Medium Letters 1834 Large 8, Large Stars, Medium Letters 230 304.75 1,090 2,060 3,970 5,310 5,590 6,090 7,310 8,790 -.- 9,060 9,450 -.- -.- -.- 13,750 -.- 44,690 -.- -.- -.-
1834 Large 8, Small Stars, Medium Letters 1834 Large 8, Small Stars, Medium Letters 24.15 29.90 40.25 101.20 210 270 348 390 450 480 600 540 760 -.- 1,030 -.- 1,220 -.- 1,970 -.- 3,560 6,060
1834 Small 8, Large Stars, Medium Letters 1834 Small 8, Large Stars, Medium Letters 40 60 75 125 275 550 -.- 675 -.- -.- 750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1835 Head of 1836 1835 Head of 1836 25.30 32.20 50.60 89.70 186 222 240 270 390 540 1,000 630 900 -.- 1,340 3,250 1,840 4,750 3,220 -.- 4,840 -.-
1835 Large 8, Large Stars 1835 Large 8, Large Stars 55 95 135 250 400 700 -.- 1,000 -.- -.- 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1835 Small 8, Small Stars 1835 Small 8, Small Stars 55 95 135 170 275 425 -.- 850 -.- -.- 1,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1836 1836 21.85 26.45 34.50 101.20 216 288 330 390 480 540 650 570 630 -.- 970 -.- 1,530 -.- 2,970 -.- 4,560 -.-
1837 Head of 1838 1837 Head of 1838 21.85 26.45 34.50 86.25 174 240 270 330 360 390 400 420 510 550 890 800 1,110 1,750 1,840 -.- 2,970 6,720
1837 Plain Cord, Medium Letters 1837 Plain Cord, Medium Letters 27.50 40 55 90 175 285 -.- 400 -.- -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,250 -.- 3,500 -.- 35,650 -.- -.-
1837 Plain Cord, Small Letters 1837 Plain Cord, Small Letters 30 50 70 85 250 350 -.- 675 -.- -.- 825 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,250 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1838 1838 21.85 29.90 34.50 89.70 180 240 270 330 360 390 400 420 600 -.- 840 -.- 1,410 2,000 1,970 -.- 3,310 13,130
1839 Booby Head 1839 Booby Head 32.20 42.55 57.50 168 270 600 640 750 870 1,050 900 1,160 1,230 -.- 1,910 4,500 3,340 6,500 4,560 37,500 7,810 -.-
1839 Head of 1838 1839 Head of 1838 23 32.20 41.40 92 198 300 316.25 402.50 450 480 600 510 540 -.- 940 -.- 1,630 -.- 2,440 -.- 4,220 6,690
1839 Silly Head 1839 Silly Head 25.30 35.65 55.20 110.40 300 450 540 750 780 840 1,000 920 1,250 -.- 1,690 -.- 2,470 -.- 3,560 -.- 9,560 17,190
1839/6 1839/6 330 840 1,590 2,910 8,280 20,000 20,400 22,500 27,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 362,500 -.- -.- -.-
 
Flying Eagle Cent
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1856 1856 6,000 7,200 10,440 12,030 13,750 14,440 15,560 16,250 17,310 17,500 18,750 20,000 24,690 34,130 72,150 193,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 1856 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 16,000 18,000 20,000 22,500 32,500 50,000
1857 1857 28.80 38.40 43.20 90 198 325 375 406.25 600 690 720 940 1,240 2,000 4,060 9,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857 1857 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 6,000 8,000 12,500 30,000 50,000
1858 Large Letters, AM joined 1858 Large Letters, AM joined 26.40 36 43.20 90 186 325 350 375 500 630 660 940 1,190 2,030 4,520 7,640 46,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 Large Letters, AM joined 1858 Large Letters, AM joined -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,500 6,000 7,500 10,000 20,000 45,000
1858 Small Letters, AM separated 1858 Small Letters, AM separated 26.40 37.20 48 93.60 186 406.25 450 475 575 650 780 970 1,470 2,280 4,340 18,660 62,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 Small Letters, AM separated 1858 Small Letters, AM separated -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,500 6,500 7,500 12,500 25,000 45,000
1858/7 Large Letters, early die state 1858/7 Large Letters, early die state 120 159.60 234 450 800 1,440 1,590 2,470 3,560 3,690 3,810 6,060 10,310 17,940 47,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Indian Head Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-60 B PF-62 PF-62 RB PF-63 PF-63 RB PF-64 PF-64 R PF-64 RB PF-65 PF-65 RB PF-65 R PF-66 PF-66 RB PF-66 R
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-60 B PF-62 PF-62 RB PF-63 PF-63 RB PF-64 PF-64 R PF-64 RB PF-65 PF-65 RB PF-65 R PF-66 PF-66 RB PF-66 R
1859 Copper Nickel1859 Copper Nickel 9 12.65 14.95 20.40 46.80 132 192 204 270 300 330 -.- 360 730 -.- 940 -.- 1,590 -.- -.- 2,810 -.- -.- 6,060 -.- 22,430 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859 Copper Nickel1859 Copper Nickel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 -.- 1,200 -.- 1,750 -.- 2,500 -.- -.- 4,000 -.- -.- 7,000 -.- -.-
1860 Broad Bust Shield Added1860 Broad Bust Shield Added 8 12.65 13.80 20.40 32.40 69.60 94.80 100.80 132 162 174 -.- 186 325 -.- 400 -.- 640 -.- -.- 1,660 -.- -.- 3,030 -.- 16,900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 Broad Bust Shield Added1860 Broad Bust Shield Added -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 500 -.- 700 -.- 1,250 -.- 2,250 -.- -.- 3,250 -.- -.- 5,000 -.- -.-
1860 Pointed Bust Shield Added1860 Pointed Bust Shield Added 13 20 25 35 65 100 165 -.- 225 300 315 -.- -.- 425 -.- 600 -.- 1,050 -.- -.- 3,000 -.- -.- 5,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 Shield Added1861 Shield Added 18 25.30 28.75 40.80 58.80 98.40 150 162 180 210 228 -.- 252 450 -.- 575 -.- 750 -.- -.- 1,470 -.- -.- 3,340 -.- 18,530 49,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 Shield Added1861 Shield Added -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- 900 -.- 1,600 -.- 3,500 -.- -.- 5,500 -.- -.- 21,500 -.- -.-
1862 Shield Added1862 Shield Added 8 12.65 13.80 15.60 18 30 62.40 68.40 88.80 132 156 -.- 174 275 -.- 450 -.- 660 -.- -.- 1,140 -.- -.- 2,530 -.- 10,730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 Shield Added1862 Shield Added -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 550 -.- 650 -.- 850 -.- 1,500 -.- -.- 2,000 -.- -.- 3,250 -.- -.-
1863 Shield Added1863 Shield Added 8 12.65 13.80 15.60 16.80 30 62.40 68.40 86.40 138 156 -.- 174 325 -.- 375 -.- 600 -.- -.- 990 -.- -.- 2,780 -.- 12,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1863 Shield Added1863 Shield Added -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 450 -.- 600 -.- 1,050 -.- 1,500 -.- -.- 2,250 -.- -.- 5,000 -.- -.-
1864 Shield Added1864 Shield Added 12 13.80 20.70 30 50.40 84 98.40 120 162 198 210 -.- 252 400 -.- 500 -.- 680 -.- -.- 1,240 -.- -.- 3,220 -.- 18,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 Bronze1864 Bronze 11 8.05 12.65 21.85 38.40 64.80 79.20 81.60 87.60 98.40 105.60 110 110.40 132 175 216 275 300 400 550 375 700 1,250 550 3,250 940 5,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 Bronze1864 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 690 -.- 1,320 -.- 2,060 -.- -.- 2,560 -.- -.- 6,140 -.- 15,310 -.- -.- 400 -.- 600 -.- 1,500 -.- 2,250 1,750 -.- 2,500 5,000 -.- 6,000 -.-
1864 L on Ribbon Bronze1864 L on Ribbon Bronze 35 50.60 78.20 126.50 186 246 300 318 360 462 480 400 540 570 600 710 750 920 1,000 2,500 1,340 1,750 5,000 1,790 32,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 L on Ribbon Bronze1864 L on Ribbon Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 16,200 -.- 35,630 -.- 60,940 -.- -.- 95,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 -.- 17,500 -.- 35,000 -.- 120,000 60,000 -.- 100,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 Fancy 5 Bronze1865 Fancy 5 Bronze 11 14 17 25 33 45 66 -.- 70 110 -.- 125 -.- -.- 200 -.- 400 -.- 500 650 -.- 900 2,500 -.- 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 Plain 5 Bronze1865 Plain 5 Bronze 11 8.05 11.50 18.40 21.60 40.80 54 60 68.40 84 90 180 132 150 200 200 325 275 600 1,000 450 1,050 2,250 585 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 Plain 5 Bronze1865 Plain 5 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 288 390 -.- 650 -.- 1,060 -.- -.- 1,970 -.- -.- 3,800 -.- 4,470 -.- -.- 300 -.- 375 -.- 750 -.- 2,200 950 -.- 1,650 6,000 -.- 3,300 16,000
1866 Bronze1866 Bronze 39 41.40 51.75 78.20 104.40 186 228 240 252 282 300 350 330 384 400 550 575 630 1,050 2,000 1,060 1,500 3,000 1,590 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Bronze1866 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 372 -.- 630 -.- 1,000 -.- -.- 1,660 -.- -.- 2,930 -.- 5,720 -.- -.- 200 -.- 450 -.- 550 -.- 2,000 900 -.- 1,350 3,000 -.- 2,250 4,000
1867 Bronze1867 Bronze 40 40.25 57.50 87.40 111.60 180 210 228 240 252 258 275 282 390 375 450 500 600 1,050 1,500 970 1,300 4,750 1,240 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 Bronze1867 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 312 342 -.- 570 -.- 1,040 -.- -.- 1,220 -.- -.- 3,800 -.- -.- -.- -.- 250 -.- 325 -.- 550 -.- 2,750 900 -.- 1,100 5,000 -.- 4,000 -.-
1867/7 Bronze1867/7 Bronze 64 100 150 250 300 650 800 -.- 900 1,050 -.- 1,100 -.- -.- 1,400 -.- 2,500 -.- 6,000 17,500 -.- 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Bronze1868 Bronze 39 33.35 43.70 62.10 110.40 180 228 240 252 264 288 325 330 360 400 475 525 550 700 1,800 860 1,200 3,250 1,330 32,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Bronze1868 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 420 -.- 510 -.- 940 -.- -.- 1,410 -.- -.- 2,830 -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 -.- 300 -.- 500 -.- 2,250 900 -.- 1,100 6,000 -.- 3,500 10,000
1869 Bronze1869 Bronze 60 78.20 108.10 198 300 540 570 582 630 680 720 675 760 810 750 920 1,250 1,110 1,750 2,000 1,530 3,000 3,250 2,180 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Bronze1869 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 -.- 390 600 -.- 840 -.- 1,130 -.- -.- 1,630 -.- -.- 3,020 -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 -.- 500 -.- 800 -.- 1,500 1,150 -.- 1,350 2,750 -.- 3,000 8,500
1869/9 Bronze1869/9 Bronze 115 150 250 450 500 650 775 -.- 850 860 -.- 900 -.- -.- 1,150 -.- 1,300 -.- 2,250 2,500 -.- 3,000 5,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Bronze1870 Bronze 45 55.20 110.40 180 270 378 468 498 540 552 570 650 600 660 700 730 850 910 1,250 1,750 1,310 2,250 3,750 2,280 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Bronze1870 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 408 -.- 510 -.- 1,090 -.- -.- 1,690 -.- -.- 3,800 -.- 5,060 -.- -.- 330 -.- 400 -.- 680 -.- 1,250 990 -.- 2,420 3,000 -.- 2,750 6,000
1871 Bronze1871 Bronze 55 75.90 103.50 186 240 444 510 540 594 610 630 675 650 700 700 810 850 1,110 1,500 3,500 1,690 2,500 10,000 3,220 30,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Bronze1871 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 450 -.- 670 -.- 970 -.- -.- 2,030 -.- -.- 3,540 -.- -.- -.- -.- 325 -.- 500 -.- 700 -.- 1,200 900 -.- 1,500 3,000 -.- 3,000 9,000
1872 Bronze1872 Bronze 70 88.55 132 216 330 456 540 600 650 710 770 800 810 870 1,100 940 1,500 1,660 2,000 4,750 2,440 2,750 15,000 3,530 50,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Bronze1872 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 456 -.- 870 -.- 1,210 -.- -.- 2,340 -.- -.- 4,490 -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 -.- 600 -.- 800 -.- 2,000 1,050 -.- 2,000 4,500 -.- 4,000 6,000
1873 Closed 3 Bronze1873 Closed 3 Bronze 15 23 34.50 60.95 80.50 192 240 288 300 378 390 400 420 450 500 600 850 720 1,275 1,750 1,070 2,000 6,500 1,630 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Closed 3 Bronze1873 Closed 3 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 360 -.- 420 -.- 790 -.- -.- 1,220 -.- -.- 2,410 -.- 14,060 -.- -.- 150 -.- 300 -.- 475 -.- 750 990 -.- 1,100 2,500 -.- 3,000 9,000
1873 Doubled LIBERTY Die 1 bold Bronze1873 Doubled LIBERTY Die 1 bold Bronze 175 304.75 700 960 1,520 3,330 4,500 4,830 5,100 7,030 8,310 7,000 8,530 8,910 10,000 9,840 11,500 14,060 22,500 -.- 28,130 65,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Open 3 Bronze1873 Open 3 Bronze 20 19.55 31.05 52.90 88.55 174 198 210 234 258 270 300 294 324 340 450 500 600 1,050 1,500 1,090 1,500 4,000 1,330 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 Bronze1874 Bronze 15 13.80 21.85 39.10 59.80 105.60 132 144 162 174 186 200 198 210 225 270 400 350 575 850 640 800 2,500 1,020 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 Bronze1874 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 270 -.- 390 -.- 710 -.- -.- 1,030 -.- -.- 2,810 -.- 3,910 -.- -.- 165 -.- 225 -.- 400 -.- 990 580 -.- 1,050 2,750 -.- 2,000 6,000
1875 Bronze1875 Bronze 15 14.95 27.60 48.30 59.80 110.40 138 150 186 204 234 250 246 270 275 300 400 375 600 950 640 1,150 4,000 1,200 11,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 Bronze1875 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 240 288 -.- 420 -.- 860 -.- -.- 1,840 -.- -.- 2,720 -.- 6,340 -.- -.- 175 -.- 250 -.- 440 -.- 1,100 700 -.- 1,750 4,950 -.- 2,000 10,000
1876 Bronze1876 Bronze 25 27.60 35.65 64.40 132 180 258 270 294 300 318 310 330 348 350 406.25 475 475 750 1,250 740 1,350 3,000 1,370 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 Bronze1876 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 270 -.- 420 -.- 760 -.- -.- 1,280 -.- -.- 2,340 -.- 5,590 -.- -.- 220 -.- 275 -.- 450 -.- 900 600 -.- 1,300 2,000 -.- 1,750 3,000
1877 Bronze1877 Bronze 310 650 900 1,260 1,860 2,700 3,210 3,930 4,170 4,620 4,710 4,250 4,950 5,700 4,500 6,750 8,000 8,220 12,000 15,000 11,160 16,000 35,000 13,720 120,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 Bronze1877 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,440 3,720 -.- 5,160 -.- 5,810 -.- -.- 8,280 -.- -.- 13,460 -.- 20,940 -.- -.- 2,500 -.- 3,200 -.- 4,000 -.- 5,000 5,250 -.- 7,500 10,000 -.- 15,000 15,000
1878 Bronze1878 Bronze 22 27.60 32.20 63.25 126 210 240 246 258 300 324 310 342 360 350 420 450 475 700 1,350 690 950 2,000 980 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 Bronze1878 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 192 240 -.- 450 -.- 730 -.- -.- 1,030 -.- -.- 1,530 -.- 4,060 -.- -.- 150 -.- 250 -.- 375 -.- 700 525 -.- 750 1,250 -.- 1,500 2,250
1879 Bronze1879 Bronze 6 6.90 9.20 14.95 29.90 67.20 74.40 76.80 81.60 86.40 93.60 125 98.40 132 150 168 225 275 400 600 350 575 2,500 520 8,000 1,140 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 Bronze1879 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150 -.- 174 216 -.- 300 -.- 500 -.- -.- 860 -.- -.- 1,190 -.- 2,090 -.- -.- 130 -.- 200 -.- 285 -.- 525 450 -.- 750 1,150 -.- 1,300 2,250
1880 Bronze1880 Bronze 3 3.75 4.60 6.90 9.20 27.60 45.60 49.20 51.60 58.80 68.40 75 72 79.20 90 162 200 193.75 375 600 325 600 1,870 400 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 Bronze1880 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 228 252 -.- 343.75 -.- 525 -.- -.- 750 -.- -.- 1,470 -.- 3,060 -.- -.- 135 -.- 225 -.- 285 -.- 500 425 -.- 700 1,000 -.- 1,250 2,000
1881 Bronze1881 Bronze 3 3.75 4.80 5.75 8.05 19.55 30 32.40 38.40 44.40 60 60 66 74.40 75 105.60 200 200 300 600 325 600 1,050 357.50 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 Bronze1881 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 174 228 -.- 312.50 -.- 575 -.- -.- 660 -.- -.- 1,560 -.- 4,060 -.- -.- 135 -.- 200 -.- 285 -.- 550 425 -.- 650 1,150 -.- 1,600 2,000
1882 Bronze1882 Bronze 3 3.75 4.80 5.75 8.05 18.40 28.80 31.20 34.80 38.40 44.40 60 57.60 73.20 100 132 175 225 350 525 300 500 1,050 487.50 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 Bronze1882 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 240 -.- 437.50 -.- 525 -.- -.- 630 -.- -.- 1,530 -.- 4,060 -.- -.- 135 -.- 200 -.- 300 -.- 660 425 -.- 600 1,150 -.- 1,100 1,750
1883 Bronze1883 Bronze 3 2.50 3.60 5.75 8.05 17.25 28.80 31.20 36 42 49.20 60 58.80 70.80 100 120 200 175 325 470 356.25 550 1,050 520 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 Bronze1883 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 155.25 -.- 180 204 -.- 312.50 -.- 525 -.- -.- 730 -.- -.- 2,000 -.- 3,480 -.- -.- 135 -.- 175 -.- 300 -.- 600 450 -.- 610 1,400 -.- 1,150 2,750
1884 Bronze1884 Bronze 3.50 3.75 4.80 5.75 9.60 28.75 40.80 45.60 52.80 61.20 69.60 75 76.80 100.80 125 144 200 200 300 660 325 600 1,550 1,010 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 Bronze1884 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 216 240 -.- 330 -.- 475 -.- -.- 670 -.- -.- 1,380 -.- 2,410 8,590 -.- 135 -.- 200 -.- 300 -.- 540 425 -.- 650 1,250 -.- 1,250 2,000
1885 Bronze1885 Bronze 7 8.05 9.20 13.20 21.85 60.95 78 79.20 82.80 103.20 108 115 114 138 150 186 275 268.75 375 900 500 950 1,250 750 5,500 1,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 Bronze1885 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 174 204 -.- 330 -.- 475 -.- -.- 710 -.- -.- 1,530 -.- 4,090 6,440 -.- 135 -.- 200 -.- 300 -.- 600 500 -.- 650 1,150 -.- 1,250 2,000
1886 Feather between C and A Bronze1886 Feather between C and A Bronze 7 10 20 40 85 165 225 -.- 235 250 -.- 350 -.- -.- 400 -.- 800 -.- 1,500 4,500 -.- 1,750 12,000 -.- 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 32,000
1886 Feather between C and A Bronze1886 Feather between C and A Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 250 -.- 300 -.- 500 -.- 2,250 1,000 -.- 2,000 -.- -.- 7,000 -.-
1886 Feather between I and C Bronze1886 Feather between I and C Bronze 8 11 13 22 60 145 165 -.- 175 225 -.- 230 -.- -.- 270 -.- 360 -.- 750 1,500 -.- 1,450 3,750 -.- 11,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 Feather between I and C Bronze1886 Feather between I and C Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 282 318 -.- 450 -.- 630 -.- -.- 860 -.- -.- 1,590 -.- 4,320 -.- -.- 115 -.- 225 -.- 350 -.- 660 550 -.- 700 1,750 -.- 1,300 3,000
1887 Bronze1887 Bronze -.- 2.50 3.60 5.75 8.05 17.25 28.80 33.60 39.60 50.40 54 55 56.40 70.80 90 120 200 175 350 600 300 950 1,750 650 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 Bronze1887 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 168 240 -.- 300 -.- 575 -.- -.- 700 -.- -.- 2,030 -.- 4,840 -.- -.- 115 -.- 200 -.- 300 -.- 1,050 400 -.- 700 5,000 -.- 1,550 13,500
1888 Bronze1888 Bronze -.- 2.30 3.60 5.75 9.20 20.70 28.80 32.40 37.20 48 63.60 75 81.60 115.20 150 168 250 287.50 475 650 500 1,150 1,750 1,240 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 Bronze1888 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 240 -.- 330 -.- 600 -.- -.- 1,040 -.- -.- 2,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- 120 -.- 200 -.- 325 -.- 1,100 450 -.- 800 3,250 -.- 2,500 8,000
1888/7 Bronze1888/7 Bronze -.- 1,740 2,430 4,980 6,390 10,290 13,980 16,500 17,100 28,130 30,940 30,000 32,810 34,380 40,000 40,630 60,000 44,380 80,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 Bronze1889 Bronze -.- 1.15 2 2.50 6.90 10.35 24 26.40 27.60 39.60 45.60 45 49.20 57.60 100 98.40 175 187.50 325 650 225 500 1,500 546 7,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 Bronze1889 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 138 -.- 155.25 210 -.- 282 -.- 525 -.- -.- 840 -.- -.- 1,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- 110 -.- 175 -.- 225 -.- 800 400 -.- 750 2,000 -.- 1,150 3,500
1890 Bronze1890 Bronze -.- 1.15 2 2.50 6.90 11.50 21.60 26.40 31.20 38.40 42 45 48 62.40 90 105.60 175 175 250 500 300 800 1,250 1,110 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890 Bronze1890 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 149.50 180 -.- 270 -.- 450 -.- -.- 690 -.- -.- 1,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 -.- 150 -.- 300 -.- 700 425 -.- 700 1,250 -.- 1,750 -.-
1891 Bronze1891 Bronze -.- 1.15 2 2.50 5.75 11.50 21.60 25.20 27.60 32.40 40.80 45 45.60 60 75 93.60 175 175 300 500 237.50 850 1,250 455 4,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 Bronze1891 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 228 -.- 375 -.- 550 -.- -.- 700 -.- -.- 2,310 -.- 8,910 -.- -.- 130 -.- 180 -.- 275 -.- 650 425 -.- 650 1,750 -.- 2,000 3,000
1892 Bronze1892 Bronze -.- 1.15 2 2.50 5 16.80 24 26.40 28.80 32.40 39.60 45 64.80 79.20 90 105.60 165 187.50 300 600 275 650 1,250 370.50 3,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892 Bronze1892 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 228 -.- 276 -.- 450 -.- -.- 680 -.- -.- 1,410 -.- 3,310 -.- -.- 100 -.- 200 -.- 250 -.- 550 400 -.- 600 1,250 -.- 1,300 3,000
1893 Bronze1893 Bronze -.- 1.15 2 3.75 5 12.65 21.60 22.80 25.20 30 37.20 40 42 51.60 75 96 150 175 275 500 300 550 1,050 416 2,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 Bronze1893 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 228 -.- 300 -.- 575 -.- -.- 680 -.- -.- 1,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- 130 -.- 200 -.- 275 -.- 550 425 -.- 605 1,300 -.- 1,250 3,000
1894 Bronze1894 Bronze 4 2.50 4.60 9.20 16.10 44.85 58.80 61.20 64.80 72 75.60 75 80.40 100.80 100 144 185 175 425 550 312.50 850 1,350 720 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 Bronze1894 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 155.25 180 -.- 300 -.- 525 -.- -.- 780 -.- -.- 1,780 -.- 3,410 -.- -.- 130 -.- 225 -.- 300 -.- 600 500 -.- 650 1,500 -.- 1,450 2,500
1894/1894 Bronze1894/1894 Bronze -.- 66 83 125 200 385 850 -.- 1,020 1,185 -.- 1,320 -.- -.- 1,500 -.- 2,250 -.- 3,190 6,000 -.- 4,750 8,000 -.- 30,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 Bronze1895 Bronze -.- 1.15 2 2.50 5.75 10.80 25.20 26.40 28.80 32.40 36 45 40.80 46.80 50 90 175 125 250 500 250 500 950 375 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 Bronze1895 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 210 -.- 300 -.- 525 -.- -.- 810 -.- -.- 1,590 -.- 2,810 -.- -.- 130 -.- 200 -.- 300 -.- 550 500 -.- 625 1,250 -.- 1,500 2,000
1896 Bronze1896 Bronze -.- 1.15 2 2.50 4.60 13.80 24 26.40 28.80 32.40 37.20 45 40.80 52.80 75 80.40 125 110 275 450 175 375 1,500 325 3,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 Bronze1896 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 172.50 204 -.- 300 -.- 550 -.- -.- 720 -.- -.- 1,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- 120 -.- 200 -.- 285 -.- 660 400 -.- 700 1,750 -.- 1,500 6,000
1897 Bronze1897 Bronze -.- 1.15 2 2.50 3.60 8.05 19.20 21.60 24 27.60 33.60 40 42 51.60 75 105.60 125 125 225 450 175 400 1,150 312 3,500 960 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 Bronze1897 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 -.- 300 -.- 525 -.- -.- 780 -.- -.- 1,340 -.- 3,560 10,400 -.- 135 -.- 200 -.- 285 -.- 600 425 -.- 750 1,650 -.- 1,150 2,500
1898 Bronze1898 Bronze -.- 1.15 2 2 3.12 8.05 21.60 22.80 25.20 30 37.20 55 44.40 57.60 65 78 125 115 200 300 168.75 350 800 390 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 Bronze1898 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 210 -.- 276 -.- 550 -.- -.- 790 -.- -.- 1,060 -.- 2,660 -.- -.- 100 -.- 175 -.- 275 -.- 600 420 -.- 600 1,250 -.- 1,050 2,500
1899 Bronze1899 Bronze -.- 1.15 2 2 3.12 10.35 21.60 22.80 25.20 28.80 33.60 45 38.40 40.80 75 70.80 150 105 175 350 137.50 325 700 390 1,250 1,400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 Bronze1899 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 210 -.- 288 -.- 500 -.- -.- 750 -.- -.- 1,590 -.- 4,160 -.- -.- 130 -.- 175 -.- 285 -.- 525 425 -.- 650 1,100 -.- 1,250 2,000
1900 Bronze1900 Bronze -.- 1.15 2 2 3.12 11.50 24 26.40 27.60 30 33.60 45 38.40 42 75 66 100 103.75 200 315 168.75 300 675 416 1,500 810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 Bronze1900 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 162 -.- 240 -.- 525 -.- -.- 630 -.- -.- 1,440 -.- 1,970 -.- -.- 130 -.- 175 -.- 285 -.- 525 450 -.- 700 1,200 -.- 1,350 1,600
1901 Bronze1901 Bronze -.- 1.15 2 2 3.12 8.05 18 19.20 20.40 22.80 28.80 35 31.20 33.60 65 57.60 100 110 150 280 143.75 250 600 350 1,150 810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 Bronze1901 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 161 -.- 234 -.- 450 -.- -.- 730 -.- -.- 1,280 -.- 3,280 -.- -.- 130 -.- 175 -.- 285 -.- 575 410 -.- 650 1,100 -.- 1,200 3,000
1902 Bronze1902 Bronze -.- 1.15 2 2 3.12 9.20 20.40 21.60 22.80 25.20 27.60 36 30 39.60 65 55.20 100 90 155 315 125 275 700 286 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 Bronze1902 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 120.75 161 -.- 300 -.- 500 -.- -.- 630 -.- -.- 1,380 -.- 2,340 -.- -.- 135 -.- 175 -.- 290 -.- 550 425 -.- 675 1,100 -.- 1,050 1,500
1903 Bronze1903 Bronze -.- 1.15 2 2 3.12 9.20 20.40 21.60 22.80 24 26.40 36 28.80 32.40 60 57.60 90 83.75 155 300 120 275 700 273 1,500 810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 Bronze1903 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 149.50 -.- 270 -.- 500 -.- -.- 660 -.- -.- 1,220 -.- 4,470 -.- -.- 135 -.- 175 -.- 290 -.- 525 425 -.- 650 1,050 -.- 1,250 2,000
1904 Bronze1904 Bronze -.- 1.15 2 2 3.12 9.20 18 19.20 20.40 22.80 27.60 35 30 34.80 55 48 90 93.75 150 300 137.50 250 700 325 2,000 810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 Bronze1904 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 126.50 155.25 -.- 240 -.- 500 -.- -.- 670 -.- -.- 1,310 -.- 4,810 -.- -.- 135 -.- 175 -.- 290 -.- 525 425 -.- 650 1,300 -.- 1,050 3,000
1905 Bronze1905 Bronze -.- 1.15 2 2 3.12 6.90 18 19.20 20.40 22.80 25.20 36 26.40 34.80 55 62.40 90 105 155 300 156.25 250 600 275 1,500 810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 Bronze1905 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 126.50 155.25 -.- 270 -.- 437.50 -.- -.- 690 -.- -.- 1,470 -.- 2,780 -.- -.- 135 -.- 175 -.- 290 -.- 500 425 -.- 650 1,100 -.- 1,550 2,000
1906 Bronze1906 Bronze -.- 1.15 2 2 3.12 6.90 18 19.20 20.40 22.80 25.20 36 27.60 33.60 45 48 90 78 155 300 137.50 250 650 299 2,000 810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 Bronze1906 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 126.50 161 -.- 240 -.- 525 -.- -.- 750 -.- -.- 1,440 -.- 3,780 -.- -.- 135 -.- 175 -.- 290 -.- 500 400 -.- 600 1,250 -.- 1,250 2,250
1907 Bronze1907 Bronze -.- 1.15 2 2 3.12 6.90 18 19.20 20.40 24 27.60 36 28.80 37.20 45 57.60 90 94.80 150 300 175 250 600 312.50 1,750 810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 Bronze1907 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 109.25 -.- 132.25 155.25 -.- 288 -.- 475 -.- -.- 575 -.- -.- 1,970 -.- 3,590 -.- -.- 135 -.- 175 -.- 290 -.- 550 400 -.- 600 2,250 -.- 2,000 2,850
1908 Bronze1908 Bronze -.- 1.15 2 2 3.12 6.90 18 19.20 20.40 22.80 25.20 40 26.40 36 60 54 90 86.40 175 300 137.50 275 700 357.50 2,000 810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 Bronze1908 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 126.50 143.75 -.- 228 -.- 475 -.- -.- 720 -.- -.- 1,560 -.- 3,340 -.- -.- 135 -.- 175 -.- 290 -.- 500 400 -.- 605 1,250 -.- 900 2,250
1908-S Bronze1908-S Bronze 70 70.15 80.50 108.10 126.50 186 210 228 240 288 312 275 360 390 400 450 700 540 900 1,500 970 1,750 2,500 1,120 4,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 Bronze1909 Bronze -.- 4.60 6.50 8.40 15 17.25 27.60 28.80 31.20 34.80 37.20 40 40.80 45.60 50 57.60 125 84 175 300 162.50 325 700 300 1,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 Bronze1909 Bronze -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 161 172.50 -.- 270 -.- 525 -.- -.- 790 -.- -.- 1,410 -.- 2,930 -.- -.- 135 -.- 200 -.- 300 -.- 600 450 -.- 800 1,400 -.- 1,250 2,500
1909-S Bronze1909-S Bronze 200 306 342 462 562.50 710 830 910 980 1,110 1,160 1,100 1,190 1,470 1,250 1,690 1,750 1,940 2,250 3,000 2,060 3,500 6,000 2,670 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Lincoln Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-67 R MS-68 MS-68 R MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 B PF-63 RB PF-64 RB PF-65 C PF-65 R PF-66 DC PF-66 R PF-67 DC PF-67 R PF-68 DC PF-69 DC
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-64 R MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-66 R MS-67 MS-67 R MS-68 MS-68 R MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 B PF-63 RB PF-64 RB PF-65 C PF-65 R PF-66 DC PF-66 R PF-67 DC PF-67 R PF-68 DC PF-69 DC
1909 Bronze Alloy1909 Bronze Alloy 1.50 1.61 2.07 2.41 2.87 4.60 9.20 10.35 11.40 12 13.20 15 14.40 15.60 19.20 35 31.25 50 110 65 105 250 114.40 450 350 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 Bronze Alloy1909 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 288 -.- 324 390 710 -.- 1,310 -.- -.- 1,500 -.- -.- 2,280 -.- 5,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 250 600 1,000 -.- 1,500 -.- 3,500 -.- 15,000 -.- -.-
1909 VDB Bronze Alloy1909 VDB Bronze Alloy 5 5.75 7.18 7.76 8.33 9.20 11.50 13.80 15.60 16.80 19.20 20 20.40 21.60 28.80 40 38.75 60 120 65 120 250 110 425 156 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 VDB Bronze Alloy1909 VDB Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,230 5,340 8,060 -.- 24,060 -.- -.- 30,310 -.- -.- 44,060 -.- 65,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7,150 15,620 22,500 -.- 50,000 -.- 70,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-S Bronze Alloy1909-S Bronze Alloy 50 74.75 80.50 98.40 126 162 204 216 252 282 300 285 330 360 420 400 500 600 850 680 800 1,500 780 4,000 -.- 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-S VDB Bronze Alloy1909-S VDB Bronze Alloy 550 750 930 1,160 1,470 1,690 1,780 1,880 1,970 2,090 2,190 1,800 2,310 2,470 2,720 2,530 3,160 2,805 4,250 3,530 5,000 7,000 6,270 12,500 -.- 100,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-S/Horizontal S Bronze Alloy1909-S/Horizontal S Bronze Alloy 70 80 100 125 180 200 250 -.- -.- 300 -.- 325 -.- -.- -.- 450 -.- 550 750 -.- 800 1,150 -.- 3,000 -.- 24,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 Bronze Alloy1910 Bronze Alloy 0.15 0.17 0.26 0.40 0.86 3.73 8.05 9.20 10.80 13.20 18 15.50 19.20 22.80 28.80 50 47.50 65 100 90 110 250 225 600 -.- 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 Bronze Alloy1910 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 450 630 -.- 1,020 -.- -.- 1,280 -.- -.- 1,940 -.- 5,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 250 550 900 -.- 1,750 -.- 4,500 -.- 27,500 -.- -.-
1910-S Bronze Alloy1910-S Bronze Alloy 6 9.20 11.50 13.80 20.70 39.10 57.50 63.60 70.80 74.40 78 100 81.60 102 132 150 187.50 225 350 287.50 450 700 390 1,650 -.- 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911 Bronze Alloy1911 Bronze Alloy 0.20 0.24 0.40 1.26 1.72 6.90 9.77 10.63 12 14.40 20.40 25 24 28.80 48 60 84 100 230 143 200 500 175.50 1,150 -.- 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911 Bronze Alloy1911 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 390 780 -.- 940 -.- -.- 1,340 -.- -.- 3,030 -.- 6,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 420 700 900 -.- 3,000 -.- 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911-D Bronze Alloy1911-D Bronze Alloy 2.50 4.60 5.46 8.91 16.10 43.70 64.40 69 81.60 94.80 98.40 110 103.20 126 144 175 231.25 375 500 390 600 900 810 1,750 -.- 60,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911-S Bronze Alloy1911-S Bronze Alloy 25 25.30 34.50 40.25 50.60 69 96.60 103.50 126 162 198 160 222 258 300 462 425 700 800 1,010 1,210 2,200 1,090 14,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 Bronze Alloy1912 Bronze Alloy 0.50 1.15 1.43 1.89 5.17 10.63 21.85 23 26.40 31.20 33.60 38 36 40.80 60 60 84 100 200 124.80 325 475 195 1,150 3,710 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 Bronze Alloy1912 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 -.- 360 480 700 -.- 940 -.- -.- 1,880 -.- -.- 3,660 -.- 8,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 420 675 1,000 -.- 3,500 -.- 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912-D Bronze Alloy1912-D Bronze Alloy 3.50 6.03 7.47 9.77 19.55 59.80 86.25 92 103.20 120 150 150 156 198 270 300 300 400 770 572 800 1,210 720 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912-S Bronze Alloy1912-S Bronze Alloy 9 16.10 20.70 24.15 36.80 73.60 92 98.90 120 156 168 175 180 210 258 360 420 525 900 940 2,530 2,150 1,250 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 Bronze Alloy1913 Bronze Alloy 0.25 0.69 0.86 1.43 3.22 14.95 21.85 25.30 27.60 30 32.40 30 34.80 42 57.60 80 81.60 220 250 195 440 500 364 1,350 -.- 13,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 Bronze Alloy1913 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 390 690 -.- 890 -.- -.- 1,340 -.- -.- 2,530 -.- 6,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 420 615 800 -.- 1,400 -.- 3,000 -.- 13,000 -.- -.-
1913-D Bronze Alloy1913-D Bronze Alloy 1.50 2.53 3.16 4.60 10.35 39.10 65.55 72.45 84 102 110.40 120 126 156 216 300 330 400 800 461.50 725 1,500 720 3,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913-S Bronze Alloy1913-S Bronze Alloy 7 9.77 11.50 13.80 24 46 72.45 95.45 110.40 156 168 175 192 210 300 350 425 550 1,045 880 1,210 4,070 1,370 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 Bronze Alloy1914 Bronze Alloy 0.25 0.34 0.69 1.72 4.88 18 32.20 33.35 37.20 39.60 43.20 46 45.60 55.20 67.20 100 102 150 330 208 300 770 422.50 2,750 -.- 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 Bronze Alloy1914 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 390 480 730 -.- 1,190 -.- -.- 1,660 -.- -.- 3,310 -.- 6,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 470 760 900 -.- 1,925 -.- 3,500 -.- 12,500 -.- -.-
1914-D Bronze Alloy1914-D Bronze Alloy 100 168 228 270 450 940 1,320 1,620 2,130 2,370 2,550 2,310 2,670 3,030 3,970 4,180 5,280 5,000 9,240 7,160 7,500 72,600 10,240 50,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914-S Bronze Alloy1914-S Bronze Alloy 12 13.80 19.55 24.15 29.90 86.25 126.50 138 174 240 300 290 330 425 525 700 760 1,750 2,400 1,400 2,640 6,000 5,530 85,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 Bronze Alloy1915 Bronze Alloy 1 1.09 1.72 5.75 12.65 43.70 64.40 69 74.40 79.20 86.40 75 90 93.60 110.40 150 174 225 285 247 400 725 660 1,320 -.- 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 Bronze Alloy1915 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 -.- 330 450 710 -.- 1,310 -.- -.- 2,940 -.- -.- 4,470 -.- 11,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 470 825 1,250 -.- 6,500 -.- 14,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915-D Bronze Alloy1915-D Bronze Alloy 1 1.55 2.01 3.45 5.75 19.55 40.25 43.70 52.80 62.40 70.80 65 74.40 90 138 150 180 250 425 338 700 1,050 507 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915-S Bronze Alloy1915-S Bronze Alloy 10 11.50 14.95 18.40 26.45 59.80 82.80 96.60 126 162 174 250 186 300 540 800 760 1,320 2,000 1,460 2,750 6,600 1,980 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916 Bronze Alloy1916 Bronze Alloy 0.10 0.16 0.20 0.57 2.01 6.90 10.92 11.50 12.60 13.80 15.60 20 18 24 38.40 50 57.60 80 110 100 175 300 124.80 600 -.- 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916 Bronze Alloy1916 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,470 2,440 -.- 5,280 -.- -.- 10,280 -.- -.- 25,000 -.- 45,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 925 2,500 4,400 -.- 11,000 -.- 22,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-D Bronze Alloy1916-D Bronze Alloy 0.35 0.51 1.43 2.01 4.60 18.40 29.90 32.20 38.40 50.40 60 77 63.60 100.80 120 175 192 275 450 494 600 1,250 1,400 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-S Bronze Alloy1916-S Bronze Alloy 0.75 1.43 2.58 3.73 6.32 18.40 34.50 36.80 45.60 63.60 72 94 76.80 115.20 180 200 330 400 1,150 750 800 5,500 1,370 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917 Bronze Alloy1917 Bronze Alloy 0.10 0.16 0.20 0.28 1.49 3.73 10.92 11.50 12.60 13.80 15.60 15 16.80 21.60 28.80 60 50.40 75 210 110.50 175 400 130 1,050 -.- 4,000 -.- 30,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917 Doubled Die Obverse Bronze Alloy1917 Doubled Die Obverse Bronze Alloy 85 110 165 265 385 1,250 1,760 -.- -.- 3,500 -.- 3,750 -.- -.- -.- 7,480 -.- 9,020 11,550 -.- 11,000 18,000 -.- 30,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-D Bronze Alloy1917-D Bronze Alloy 0.35 0.46 0.74 1.38 4.60 20.70 34.50 36.80 44.40 50.40 61.20 65 64.80 99.60 120 200 180 400 650 375 650 1,650 1,110 10,000 1,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-S Bronze Alloy1917-S Bronze Alloy 0.30 0.40 0.63 0.97 2.30 10.80 28.80 32.40 43.20 55.20 66 66 72 126 168 275 300 475 1,540 680 1,250 8,000 2,440 -.- 8,260 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918 Bronze Alloy1918 Bronze Alloy 0.10 0.20 0.24 0.34 0.97 4.02 8.33 9.20 10.80 12 14.40 20 18 27.60 36 50 57.60 85 150 182 200 400 260 800 -.- 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918-D Bronze Alloy1918-D Bronze Alloy 0.30 0.57 0.80 1.55 3.45 14.95 28.75 31.05 36 52.80 63.60 60 70.80 132 180 225 240 450 900 494 1,050 3,250 -.- 20,000 -.- 45,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918-S Bronze Alloy1918-S Bronze Alloy 0.15 0.34 0.63 1.09 2.87 9.20 27.60 29.90 33.60 52.80 64.80 85 75.60 115.20 192 250 300 600 1,050 910 1,250 6,000 3,020 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919 Bronze Alloy1919 Bronze Alloy 0.10 0.16 0.23 0.34 1.15 2.58 5.17 5.75 7.20 8.70 12 6.50 13.20 15.60 26.40 40 36 75 100 84.50 100 237 93.60 550 -.- 1,320 -.- 12,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919-D Bronze Alloy1919-D Bronze Alloy 0.20 0.57 0.86 1.03 2.58 10.06 29.32 30.47 33.60 45.60 55.20 55 62.40 81.60 102 200 162 300 400 390 1,100 1,250 880 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919-S Bronze Alloy1919-S Bronze Alloy 0.15 0.23 0.34 1.15 2.30 5.17 16.67 17.82 24 43.20 50.40 50 55.20 81.60 132 145 243.75 300 700 400 900 5,000 -.- 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920 Bronze Alloy1920 Bronze Alloy 0.08 0.14 0.21 0.37 0.86 2.18 5 6.90 8.40 9.60 12 13 14.40 18 21.60 35 40.80 60 100 65 150 300 -.- 600 -.- 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920-D Bronze Alloy1920-D Bronze Alloy 0.25 0.46 0.74 1.49 2.58 14.95 27.60 29.90 34.80 43.20 64.80 75 72 90 120 200 210 300 550 494 600 2,250 1,020 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920-S Bronze Alloy1920-S Bronze Alloy 0.20 0.28 0.51 1.26 2.18 8.91 31.05 35.65 42 64.80 91.20 95 100.80 126 216 275 450 700 1,760 830 1,750 17,050 1,590 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921 Bronze Alloy1921 Bronze Alloy 0.20 0.26 0.46 0.63 1.95 8.91 19.55 20.70 24 27.60 39.60 38 43.20 50.40 69.60 90 88.80 125 175 156 250 500 195 1,210 -.- 6,500 -.- 30,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921-S Bronze Alloy1921-S Bronze Alloy 0.75 1.72 2.87 3.45 5.75 29.90 59.80 65.55 72 86.40 132 100 150 168 275 300 343.75 550 2,640 1,270 1,250 11,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1922 Missing D, Strong Reverse, Die Pair 2 Bronze Alloy1922 Missing D, Strong Reverse, Die Pair 2 Bronze Alloy 500 500 640 920 1,140 2,340 4,160 4,410 5,470 8,530 11,250 11,000 11,910 15,000 22,470 40,000 47,190 60,000 -.- 70,630 100,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1922 Missing D, Weak Reverse, Die Pairs 1, 3 & 4 Bronze ...1922 Missing D, Weak Reverse, Die Pairs 1, 3 & 4 Bronze ... -.- 150 200 250 300 495 700 -.- -.- 1,100 -.- 1,375 -.- -.- -.- 3,000 -.- 4,235 22,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1922 Weak D Bronze Alloy1922 Weak D Bronze Alloy 15 25 30 40 50 75 100 -.- -.- 300 -.- 400 -.- -.- -.- 1,050 -.- 3,000 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1922-D Bronze Alloy1922-D Bronze Alloy 12 11.50 12.65 13.80 18.40 39.10 55.20 59.80 66 84 90 100 96 144 187.50 285 325 440 770 494 770 1,320 2,110 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923 Bronze Alloy1923 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.25 0.32 0.46 0.92 5.46 8.62 9.20 10.80 12 15.60 15 16.80 22.80 26.40 45 57.60 90 110 122.50 150 350 205.40 950 -.- 3,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923-S Bronze Alloy1923-S Bronze Alloy 4 1.84 2.58 3.73 6.32 38.40 81.60 86.40 98.40 138 192 220 222 270 480 935 630 1,500 5,500 790 5,000 40,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924 Bronze Alloy1924 Bronze Alloy 0.07 0.14 0.20 0.28 0.86 5.75 10.35 12.65 15.60 18 21.60 15.50 24 30 45.60 50 60 100 130 97.50 225 500 130 1,250 -.- 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924-D Bronze Alloy1924-D Bronze Alloy 20 19.55 23 31.05 51.75 86.25 132.25 143.75 168 210 300 250 330 390 630 700 840 1,250 2,400 1,840 2,000 12,500 2,570 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924-S Bronze Alloy1924-S Bronze Alloy 0.50 0.92 1.15 2.30 4.88 32.40 59.80 66.70 75.60 96 114 120 150 234 408 500 690 1,250 3,000 1,720 2,250 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925 Bronze Alloy1925 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.11 0.14 0.20 0.63 2.01 6.32 6.90 8.40 9.60 10.80 10 12 15.60 21.60 50 33.60 65 100 50 100 200 85 425 -.- 850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925-D Bronze Alloy1925-D Bronze Alloy 0.30 0.46 0.92 1.49 4.31 15.60 25.30 29.90 38.40 48 60 60 66 76.80 144 150 187.50 325 450 300 750 3,750 2,630 70,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925-S Bronze Alloy1925-S Bronze Alloy 0.25 0.46 0.63 1.38 2.30 10.06 27.60 29.90 36 60 66 120 105.60 156 192 440 400 1,250 6,000 790 3,000 30,000 1,890 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926 Bronze Alloy1926 Bronze Alloy 0.08 0.11 0.16 0.23 0.63 1.84 4.25 5.75 7.20 8.40 9.60 8 10.80 12 15.60 30 20.40 50 70 35 75 140 78 285 -.- 925 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-D Bronze Alloy1926-D Bronze Alloy 0.25 0.26 0.32 0.86 3.45 14.95 29.32 30.47 36 48 55.20 94 67.20 82.80 150 200 216 395 660 600 850 3,300 -.- 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-S Bronze Alloy1926-S Bronze Alloy 7 5.17 5.75 6.61 7.47 25.30 55.20 63.25 74.40 115.20 150 220 198 270 420 800 930 1,500 8,250 2,440 10,000 110,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927 Bronze Alloy1927 Bronze Alloy 0.07 0.11 0.16 0.23 0.80 1.89 4.02 4.60 5.40 7.20 9 8 10.20 12 15.60 25 28.80 55 90 52.50 70 150 107.90 460 -.- 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-D Bronze Alloy1927-D Bronze Alloy 0.20 0.20 0.32 0.57 1.43 6.32 21.27 23 30 43.20 55.20 132 58.80 67.20 96 170 150 370 400 275 400 1,750 624 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-S Bronze Alloy1927-S Bronze Alloy 0.30 0.46 0.80 1.15 1.89 9.20 27.60 32.20 44.40 50.40 63.60 94 69.60 115.20 198 310 300 705 1,250 630 2,640 12,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928 Bronze Alloy1928 Bronze Alloy 0.07 0.11 0.16 0.20 0.57 1.55 3.16 3.73 4.80 7.20 9.60 6.50 10.80 12 15.60 25 28.80 40 75 63.75 135 150 100 375 -.- 1,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928-D Bronze Alloy1928-D Bronze Alloy 0.20 0.20 0.40 0.51 1.38 5.17 12.65 13.80 16.80 24 30 40 34.80 44.40 60 75 98.40 140 250 225 395 1,150 617.50 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928-S Bronze Alloy1928-S Bronze Alloy 0.25 0.43 0.48 0.63 2.30 7.47 19.55 21.85 26.40 38.40 62.40 65 67.20 91.20 105.60 400 156 700 1,500 231.25 1,750 8,000 -.- 30,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929 Bronze Alloy1929 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.11 0.16 0.20 0.57 1.72 3.73 4.31 4.80 6 7.20 5.50 9.60 12 14.40 25 30 35 55 47.50 50 125 91 400 -.- 1,155 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929-D Bronze Alloy1929-D Bronze Alloy 0.20 0.20 0.25 0.34 0.63 1.72 10.06 10.92 12.30 14.40 19.20 22 24 31.20 36 50 50.40 85 175 90 200 500 165.10 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929-S Bronze Alloy1929-S Bronze Alloy 0.15 0.14 0.26 0.37 0.86 6.32 11.50 12.65 15.60 19.20 22.80 17.50 24 26.40 30 45 40.80 70 110 66.25 175 400 104 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1930 Bronze Alloy1930 Bronze Alloy 0.06 0.10 0.14 0.20 0.51 1.49 2.30 2.58 3 4.20 5.40 5 6 7.20 8.40 15 15.60 20 29 26.25 45 50 39 125 109.20 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1930-D Bronze Alloy1930-D Bronze Alloy 0.10 0.14 0.26 0.37 0.80 1.84 4.60 4.88 6 8.40 13.20 10 16.80 20.40 26.40 25 33.60 45 75 43.75 60 150 75 600 -.- 8,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1930-S Bronze Alloy1930-S Bronze Alloy 0.12 0.20 0.26 0.37 0.69 1.26 5.17 5.75 6.60 7.80 9.60 10 12 14.40 16.80 20 26.40 30 57 36.25 70 125 71.50 500 -.- 11,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1931 Bronze Alloy1931 Bronze Alloy 0.25 0.40 0.51 0.63 1.26 2.53 7.76 8.62 10.80 14.40 19.20 17.50 21.60 25.20 30 33 39.60 55 100 75 88 165 98.80 500 -.- 3,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1931-D Bronze Alloy1931-D Bronze Alloy 2 2.30 3.16 3.73 4.60 12.65 34.50 39.10 43.20 48 52.80 55 57.60 62.40 81.60 130 100.80 225 400 200 400 1,250 325 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1931-S Bronze Alloy1931-S Bronze Alloy 45 69 74.75 81.65 88.55 96.60 103.50 106.95 120 132 138 150 144 150 174 200 192 250 300 325 440 550 422.50 2,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1932 Bronze Alloy1932 Bronze Alloy 0.50 1.15 1.38 1.84 2.58 4.88 11.21 12.07 13.20 15.60 18 16 20.40 22.80 25.20 30 30 45 90 40 65 125 67.60 250 -.- 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1932-D Bronze Alloy1932-D Bronze Alloy -.- 0.97 1.20 1.43 1.72 3.73 8.91 9.48 10.80 13.20 16.80 15.50 22.80 27.60 30 35 34.80 50 100 45 82 275 130 650 -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1933 Bronze Alloy1933 Bronze Alloy 0.50 1.03 1.26 1.49 2.07 3.73 9.20 10.35 12 14.40 18 15 21.60 25.20 28.80 25 31.20 40 60 53.75 75 175 104 350 275 950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1933-D Bronze Alloy1933-D Bronze Alloy 1 2.01 2.58 2.87 3.45 9.20 12.65 14.95 16.80 19.20 21.60 21 24 26.40 31.20 30 34.80 40 80 46.25 70 200 101.40 350 174.20 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934 Bronze Alloy1934 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.11 0.17 0.26 0.40 0.74 1.55 1.66 2.01 2.18 3.73 4.50 4.60 5.17 8.05 9 10.35 14 20 16.80 25 40 30 60 43.75 250 -.- 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934-D Bronze Alloy1934-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.14 0.20 0.37 0.63 4.88 6.90 8.05 9.20 10.35 12.65 9 13.80 14.95 16.10 15 17.25 25 40 26.40 50 100 52.50 250 137.50 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935 Bronze Alloy1935 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.09 0.11 0.20 0.34 0.57 0.86 0.92 0.97 1.03 1.26 2 2.30 3.45 5.17 10 8.05 12 40 12 20 85 23.75 240 41.25 1,760 -.- 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935-D Bronze Alloy1935-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.11 0.17 0.34 0.46 0.92 1.72 1.84 2.01 2.30 3.45 5 4.60 5.75 6.90 12 9.20 15 25 14.40 25 50 22.50 75 47.50 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935-S Bronze Alloy1935-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.11 0.23 0.40 1.43 2.01 2.87 3.45 4.31 4.88 12.65 12 13.80 14.95 17.25 22 23 30 50 30 50 100 52.50 350 125 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936 Bronze Alloy1936 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.09 0.11 0.20 0.34 0.57 0.86 0.92 0.97 1.03 1.61 2.50 2.64 2.87 3.45 5 4.88 7 15 7.20 8 28 13.75 50 31.25 225 -.- 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936 Brilliant Finish Bronze Alloy1936 Brilliant Finish Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 192 276 450 -.- 630 -.- -.- 790 -.- -.- 2,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 450 600 -.- 2,000 -.- 4,000 -.- 20,000 -.- -.-
1936 Doubled Die Obverse Bronze Alloy1936 Doubled Die Obverse Bronze Alloy -.- 35 50 75 100 175 325 -.- -.- 500 -.- 715 -.- -.- -.- 2,500 -.- 3,250 4,000 -.- -.- 8,000 -.- 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936 Satin Finish Bronze Alloy1936 Satin Finish Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 174 264 400 -.- 730 -.- -.- 1,280 -.- -.- 2,220 -.- 5,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 220 460 770 -.- 3,300 -.- 3,740 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936-D Bronze Alloy1936-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.10 0.19 0.28 0.40 0.74 0.97 1.09 1.26 1.43 4.60 3.50 5.75 5.75 7.47 6 8.62 8 15 13.20 12 25 21.25 70 36.25 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936-S Bronze Alloy1936-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.11 0.21 0.29 0.46 1.15 1.72 2.01 2.30 2.87 5.17 4.50 5.75 6.90 8.05 8.50 10.92 11 25 14.40 20 35 25 125 55 880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937 Bronze Alloy1937 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.09 0.11 0.18 0.26 0.69 0.80 0.86 0.92 1.03 1.55 2 1.72 2.30 3.45 4 5.17 6 7 7.80 12 20 13.75 35 23.75 160 -.- 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937 Bronze Alloy1937 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 63.60 84 110 -.- 181.25 -.- -.- 325 -.- -.- 750 -.- 2,810 -.- 15,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- 90 150 1,100 300 5,000 900 -.- 3,000 -.- -.-
1937-D Bronze Alloy1937-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.10 0.14 0.23 0.35 0.74 1.38 1.49 1.66 1.89 2.30 3 2.87 3.16 4.60 4 5.75 5 11 9.60 12 25 16.25 35 28.75 150 -.- 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937-S Bronze Alloy1937-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.10 0.16 0.24 0.37 0.74 1.26 1.38 1.49 1.55 2.18 2.75 2.58 3.45 4.60 5 5.75 7 10 9.60 12 20 17.50 45 41.25 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938 Bronze Alloy1938 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.06 0.11 0.18 0.26 0.57 1.03 1.15 1.38 1.72 3.45 3 4.02 4.31 4.60 4 4.88 8 12 7.20 15 25 13.75 40 36.25 160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938 Bronze Alloy1938 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 52.80 63.60 87.50 -.- 143.75 -.- -.- 187.50 -.- -.- 350 -.- 1,590 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 55 90 800 175 -.- 350 -.- 1,500 -.- -.-
1938-D Bronze Alloy1938-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.17 0.23 0.40 0.74 0.87 1.01 1.15 1.26 1.43 4.88 4 5.17 5.46 5.75 9 6.32 10 12 9 15 20 15 35 25 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938-S Bronze Alloy1938-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.25 0.28 0.37 0.55 0.80 0.97 1.09 1.20 1.55 4.31 4 4.60 5.17 5.75 7 6.90 9 10 10.20 15 20 17.50 40 35 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939 Bronze Alloy1939 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.06 0.09 0.12 0.23 0.28 0.97 1.03 1.09 1.15 1.26 1.25 1.43 2.30 3.45 2.50 4.02 6 8 6.60 9 30 12.50 105 22.50 125 -.- 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939 Bronze Alloy1939 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 42 50.40 70 -.- 110 -.- -.- 187.50 -.- -.- 275 -.- 1,210 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 50 70 2,500 160 -.- 300 -.- 1,100 -.- -.-
1939-D Bronze Alloy1939-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.28 0.34 0.40 0.74 0.97 1.09 1.26 1.43 1.72 2.87 3 3.45 4.02 4.60 7 6.90 9 12 12 10 25 18.75 45 30 140 -.- 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939-S Bronze Alloy1939-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.13 0.16 0.23 0.40 0.74 0.97 1.15 1.38 1.55 1.89 2.25 2.12 2.58 3.45 4 4.02 5 6 6.60 6 10 13.75 35 25 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940 Bronze Alloy1940 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.12 0.23 0.34 0.46 0.51 0.63 0.74 1.72 1.50 1.84 1.95 2.30 4 2.87 5 6 3.60 7 12 9.37 40 26.25 155 -.- 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940 Bronze Alloy1940 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 39.60 45.60 67.50 -.- 105 -.- -.- 150 -.- -.- 350 -.- 3,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40 60 2,500 125 -.- 325 -.- 4,000 -.- -.-
1940-D Bronze Alloy1940-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.23 0.40 0.55 0.69 0.80 0.92 1.15 1.89 1.75 2.01 2.53 2.87 4.50 4.60 5 6 7.80 8 10 13.75 30 31.25 140 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940-S Bronze Alloy1940-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.23 0.40 0.55 0.80 0.92 1.03 1.32 2.01 2 2.18 2.58 3.27 4.25 5.17 6 7 7.20 8 10 13.75 35 25 160 -.- 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1941 Bronze Alloy1941 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.08 0.13 0.28 0.36 0.43 0.48 0.55 0.63 1.49 1.50 1.78 2.30 2.53 3.50 4.60 5 6 6.60 8 9 11.25 30 27.50 140 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1941 Bronze Alloy1941 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 33.60 43.20 65 -.- 93.75 -.- -.- 168.75 -.- -.- 400 -.- 4,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 65 -.- 120 -.- 500 -.- 7,000 -.- -.-
1941-D Bronze Alloy1941-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.11 0.28 0.51 0.82 1.26 1.38 1.49 1.66 2.41 2 2.70 2.99 3.45 4 4.60 5 8 6 12 12 12.50 40 25 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1941-S Bronze Alloy1941-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.17 0.37 0.66 0.74 1.03 1.26 1.43 1.84 3.16 2.50 3.45 3.73 4.02 5.50 4.60 8 8 7.80 12 20 15 45 26.25 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942 Bronze Alloy1942 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.13 0.23 0.36 0.43 0.48 0.55 0.62 1.49 1 1.78 2.30 2.58 2 3.73 3.50 5 6 6 10 11.87 35 28.75 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942 Bronze Alloy1942 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 28.80 42 60 -.- 75 -.- -.- 193.75 -.- -.- 640 -.- 3,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40 65 800 150 -.- 800 -.- 2,900 -.- -.-
1942-D Bronze Alloy1942-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.17 0.32 0.37 0.46 0.51 0.57 0.62 1.43 0.75 2.12 2.87 4.02 2.50 5.75 4 6 7.20 8 10 12 30 25 150 -.- 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942-S Bronze Alloy1942-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.08 0.11 0.34 0.69 0.92 1.15 1.43 1.72 2.01 6.90 4.25 8.62 9.48 10.35 9 11.50 12 15 13.20 15.50 25 14.40 40 23.75 150 -.- 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1947 Bronze Alloy1947 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.75 -.- -.- 5.17 2.50 9.77 4.50 10 14.40 5.50 25 70 150 1,410 1,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1947-D Bronze Alloy1947-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 -.- -.- 5.75 0.75 8.91 1.50 10 12 3 15 25 30 250 275 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1947-S Bronze Alloy1947-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.30 -.- 0.75 -.- -.- 6.03 1.50 9.20 2 3.50 13.20 3 10 25 45 175 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1948 Bronze Alloy1948 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.20 -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 5.17 1.25 7.47 2.50 5 14.40 5 20 60 125 1,690 2,000 4,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1948-D Bronze Alloy1948-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.60 -.- -.- 6.90 1.50 8.33 2.50 5 14.40 4 20 35 35 475 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1948-S Bronze Alloy1948-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.50 -.- 1.25 -.- -.- 5.17 2.50 6.32 3.50 6 13.20 4 15 26.25 30 125 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1949 Bronze Alloy1949 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.75 -.- -.- 5.17 3 8.05 4 7 14.40 4 20 75 125 1,660 1,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1949-D Bronze Alloy1949-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 6.32 2 8.62 3 10 13.20 5 20 62.50 60 325 1,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1949-S Bronze Alloy1949-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.50 -.- 1.50 -.- -.- 5.75 3.50 9.20 4.50 7 16.80 5 10 32.50 30 175 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950 Bronze Alloy1950 Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 2.58 0.35 3.45 3.73 4.60 1.50 6.03 2 4 14.40 4 20 80 100 790 1,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950 Bronze Alloy1950 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 1.38 1 1.61 1.84 2.18 -.- 2.58 -.- -.- 5.10 -.- -.- 8.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35 45 200 75 1,500 100 7,000 325 -.- -.-
1950-D Bronze Alloy1950-D Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.20 -.- 0.35 -.- -.- 4.02 1.50 7.47 2.50 4.50 13.20 4 15 40 35 450 750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950-S Bronze Alloy1950-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.20 -.- 0.40 -.- -.- 4.60 1.75 7.18 3 10 13.20 5 15 30 35 250 395 6,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951 Bronze Alloy1951 Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.20 -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 4.60 2 9.77 3 10 19.20 5 25 67.50 100 680 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951 Bronze Alloy1951 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.51 -.- 0.57 1.15 1.43 -.- 1.72 -.- -.- 5.10 -.- -.- 9.37 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 37 40 200 50 -.- 75 15,000 190 -.- -.-
1951-D Bronze Alloy1951-D Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.30 -.- -.- 5.17 0.75 8.05 1.50 4 13.20 5 15 27.50 25 175 200 6,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951-S Bronze Alloy1951-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 5.46 2 7.47 3 5 14.40 5.50 20 35 40 225 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952 Bronze Alloy1952 Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.20 -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 4.88 3 7.47 4.75 8 13.20 8 20 65 100 940 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952 Bronze Alloy1952 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 1.38 -.- 1.61 1.89 2.30 -.- 2.58 -.- -.- 5.40 -.- -.- 8.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13 35 200 50 -.- 65 -.- 100 -.- -.-
1952-D Bronze Alloy1952-D Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.20 -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 4.60 0.75 8.62 1.50 4 13.20 3 15 30 30 225 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952-S Bronze Alloy1952-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 1.25 -.- -.- 5.75 3.75 6.90 5 7 14.40 6 20 30 35 168.75 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953 Bronze Alloy1953 Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.35 -.- -.- 5.17 1 7.47 2 6 13.20 4 25 75 100 1,310 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953 Bronze Alloy1953 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.40 -.- 0.46 1.15 1.43 -.- 1.72 -.- -.- 5.10 -.- -.- 9.37 -.- 30 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 20 80 35 900 40 3,750 80 -.- -.-
1953-D Bronze Alloy1953-D Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.35 -.- -.- 5.75 1 7.47 2 4 13.20 3 15 32.50 35 350 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953-S Bronze Alloy1953-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 6.03 1.50 7.47 2.50 4 13.20 4.50 15 30 30 168.75 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954 Bronze Alloy1954 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- 4.31 0.50 6.90 1.50 6 19.20 4 22 72.50 125 2,910 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954 Bronze Alloy1954 Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.16 0.36 -.- 0.40 1.15 1.43 -.- 1.72 -.- -.- 5.40 -.- -.- 8.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 12 65 22 750 35 1,100 50 15,000 -.-
1954-D Bronze Alloy1954-D Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 1.15 0.25 1.26 2.30 3.45 0.50 8.05 1.50 4 12 3 12 30 35 250 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954-S Bronze Alloy1954-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- 4.60 0.50 6.32 1.50 4.50 12 4 10 22.50 20 115 125 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955 Bronze Alloy1955 Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.20 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- -.- 0.75 8.62 1.50 3 12 2 15 30 50 475 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955 Bronze Alloy1955 Bronze Alloy -.- 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.16 0.40 -.- 0.46 0.63 0.74 -.- 1.72 -.- -.- 3.60 -.- -.- 7.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 10 50 18 400 20 500 55 7,000 -.-
1955 Doubled Die Obverse Bronze Alloy1955 Doubled Die Obverse Bronze Alloy 750 965 1,020 1,125 1,235 1,750 2,000 -.- -.- 2,750 -.- 2,850 4,570 5,720 7,880 4,850 14,940 6,600 11,800 52,190 14,300 44,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955-D Bronze Alloy1955-D Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- 3.45 0.75 8.05 1.50 8 12 2 15 25 25 300 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955-S Bronze Alloy1955-S Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.50 -.- -.- 3.73 1 6.90 2 5 10.80 3 10 25 20 125 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1956 Bronze Alloy1956 Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- 3.73 0.50 6.90 1 2.25 12.65 2.50 15 35 47 400 1,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1956 Bronze Alloy1956 Bronze Alloy -.- 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.36 -.- 0.40 0.63 0.74 -.- 1.15 -.- -.- 5.75 -.- -.- 9.37 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 30 12 250 25 550 35 4,500 -.-
1956-D Bronze Alloy1956-D Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- 3.45 0.50 6.32 1 2.25 10.80 2.50 10 20 25 200 330 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1956-D/D Bronze Alloy1956-D/D Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 75 -.- -.- 100 -.- 200 -.- 1,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1957 Bronze Alloy1957 Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- 3.45 0.50 6.32 1 2.25 12 2.50 20 40 100 1,030 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1957 Bronze Alloy1957 Bronze Alloy -.- 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.36 -.- 0.40 0.63 0.74 -.- 1.15 -.- -.- 3 -.- -.- 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 20 12 600 20 3,000 30 7,000 -.-
1957-D Bronze Alloy1957-D Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- 3.45 0.50 6.90 1 2.25 10.80 2.50 10 20 25 175 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1958 Bronze Alloy1958 Bronze Alloy 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- -.- 0.50 9.20 1 2.25 13.20 2.50 15 30 25 250 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1958 Bronze Alloy1958 Bronze Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.50 4 20 12 300 20 550 30 5,000 -.-
1958-D Bronze Alloy1958-D Bronze Alloy 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- 3.45 0.50 7.47 1 2.25 12 2.50 6 18.75 20 181.25 250 2,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943 Zinc-coated Steel1943 Zinc-coated Steel 0.05 0.05 0.09 0.17 0.26 0.34 0.63 0.69 0.74 0.86 1.38 1 1.55 2.01 5.75 3 12.65 5 10 21.60 12 22 44.40 70 175 175 2,810 4,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-D Zinc-coated Steel1943-D Zinc-coated Steel 0.05 0.06 0.11 0.24 0.40 0.55 0.72 0.80 0.92 1.03 3.16 2.50 4.02 5.17 8.05 4 13.80 5 8 24 20 30 55.20 70 218.75 175 2,090 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-D/D Zinc-coated Steel1943-D/D Zinc-coated Steel -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 125 150 -.- -.- 200 -.- 225 -.- -.- -.- 400 -.- -.- 500 -.- -.- 900 -.- 2,000 -.- 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-S Zinc-coated Steel1943-S Zinc-coated Steel 0.05 0.08 0.13 0.32 0.46 0.63 0.92 1.15 1.43 1.72 4.88 7.50 6.61 8.05 9.77 10 17.25 15 20 24 20 25 64.80 50 225 225 3,280 3,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944 Shell-case Brass1944 Shell-case Brass 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.13 0.25 0.27 0.31 0.34 0.46 0.50 0.63 0.80 3.45 1.25 4.02 2.50 4 6.30 6 15 10.80 30 25 200 -.- 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944-D Shell-case Brass1944-D Shell-case Brass 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.17 0.21 0.26 0.31 0.33 0.35 0.37 0.80 0.50 0.92 1.26 2.01 1.50 5.75 2.50 5 7.80 7 15 12 35 22.50 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944-D/S Shell-case Brass1944-D/S Shell-case Brass -.- -.- 60 78 120 132 180 216 240 276 300 290 330 360 390 500 420 550 880 562.50 1,050 1,650 840 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944-S Shell-case Brass1944-S Shell-case Brass 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.09 0.13 0.16 0.17 0.18 0.20 0.86 0.75 1.43 1.66 2.01 1.50 3.45 2.50 6 7.20 7 15 9.60 30 23.75 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945 Shell-case Brass1945 Shell-case Brass 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.86 0.75 1.55 1.78 2.58 1.25 3.45 1.50 10 6 6 15 9.60 30 26.25 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945-D Shell-case Brass1945-D Shell-case Brass 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.16 0.18 0.86 0.75 1.26 1.66 2.01 1 2.30 1.50 6 7.80 7 10 12 25 22.50 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945-S Shell-case Brass1945-S Shell-case Brass 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.17 0.19 0.86 0.75 1.15 1.55 2.30 1.25 4.02 2.50 6 7.80 9 11 12 20 23.75 90 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946 Shell-case Brass1946 Shell-case Brass 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.57 0.35 0.86 1.43 1.72 1 2.01 1.50 5 5.40 6 15 13.20 75 30 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946-D Shell-case Brass1946-D Shell-case Brass 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.16 0.46 0.50 0.69 1.26 1.61 1 1.89 1.50 5 6 7 20 13.20 30 30 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946-S Shell-case Brass1946-S Shell-case Brass 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.18 0.20 0.40 0.75 0.46 1.26 1.43 1.50 1.72 2.50 6 6 7 15 10.80 30 27.50 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946-S/D Shell-case Brass1946-S/D Shell-case Brass -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 -.- -.- 100 -.- 150 -.- -.- -.- 250 -.- 300 425 -.- -.- 500 -.- 1,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1959 Memorial Reverse1959 Memorial Reverse -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 3.45 0.30 7.47 0.40 4 12 1 10 34.50 25 400 425 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1959 Memorial Reverse1959 Memorial Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 -.- 6.87 -.- -.- 13.75 -.- -.- 17.50 -.- 22.50 -.- 50 -.- 162.50 -.- -.- 3 5 -.- 12 60 20 150 30 350 -.-
1959-D Memorial Reverse1959-D Memorial Reverse -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 7.47 0.40 4 12 1 7 23 20 120 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1960 Large Date Memorial Reverse1960 Large Date Memorial Reverse -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 2.58 0.30 9.20 0.40 2 13.20 2 4 27.60 20 425 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1960 Large Date Memorial Reverse1960 Large Date Memorial Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.25 -.- -.- 11.25 -.- -.- 22.50 -.- 32.50 -.- 42.50 -.- 95 -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 12 50 20 85 25 325 2,000
1960 Small Date Memorial Reverse1960 Small Date Memorial Reverse -.- 0.15 0.25 0.25 0.50 1 2 -.- -.- 2.50 -.- 4.50 -.- -.- -.- 6.50 10.35 7.50 10 21.60 10 15 36.80 40 350 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1960 Small Date Memorial Reverse1960 Small Date Memorial Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13.75 -.- -.- 18.75 -.- -.- 32.50 -.- 40 -.- 82.50 -.- 212.50 -.- -.- 12 14.50 -.- 15 125 30 160 40 900 -.-
1960-D Large Date Memorial Reverse1960-D Large Date Memorial Reverse -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 2.58 0.30 6.90 0.40 2 14.40 1 5 25.30 20 350 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1960-D Small Date Memorial Reverse1960-D Small Date Memorial Reverse -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 3.16 0.30 10.35 0.55 3 15.60 3 4 30 25 200 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1961 Memorial Reverse1961 Memorial Reverse -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 2.30 0.30 6.90 0.40 2 13.20 1 10 55 25 920 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1961 Memorial Reverse1961 Memorial Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.60 -.- -.- 10.80 -.- -.- 15.60 -.- 21.25 -.- 27.50 -.- 80 -.- -.- 0.60 2.50 -.- 10 40 15 80 30 300 4,000
1961-D Memorial Reverse1961-D Memorial Reverse -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 2.30 0.30 7.47 0.40 3 14.40 1 15 45 30 660 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1962 Brass Alloy1962 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 2.30 0.30 6.90 0.40 3.50 16.80 1 15 41.25 30 250 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1962 Brass Alloy1962 Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 -.- 6.60 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- -.- 12 -.- 16.25 -.- 27.50 -.- 32.50 -.- -.- 0.50 1.50 -.- 10 20 14 30 30 100 600
1962-D Brass Alloy1962-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 2.30 0.30 6.90 0.40 3.50 14.40 1 20 65 50 810 1,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1963 Brass Alloy1963 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 2.30 0.30 6.90 0.40 4 12 1 9 60 25 525 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1963 Brass Alloy1963 Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.40 -.- -.- 6.60 -.- -.- 9.60 -.- 15 -.- 25 -.- 48.75 -.- -.- 0.50 1.50 -.- 10 20 15 30 20 50 300
1963-D Brass Alloy1963-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 2.30 0.30 8.05 0.40 3.50 14.40 1 15 100 100 840 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1964 Brass Alloy1964 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 2.30 0.30 6.90 0.40 2 8.40 0.75 4 42.50 20 1,030 900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1964 Brass Alloy1964 Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4.20 -.- -.- 6 -.- -.- 12 -.- 17.50 -.- 28.75 -.- 32.50 630 -.- 0.75 2.50 -.- 10 25 10 35 15 50 225
1964-D Brass Alloy1964-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 2.30 0.30 6.32 0.40 2.50 9.60 0.75 5 40 25 575 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1965 Brass Alloy1965 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 6.90 0.40 3 14.40 1 9 30 30 325 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1966 Brass Alloy1966 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 7.47 0.35 3 14.40 1 10 40 40 730 725 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1967 Brass Alloy1967 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 9.20 0.35 4 19.20 1 12 55 30 375 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1968 Brass Alloy1968 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- 0.15 6.90 0.25 6.50 12 0.75 10 35 30 325 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1968-D Brass Alloy1968-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- 0.15 6.90 0.25 5 13.20 0.75 9 30 25 250 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1968-S Brass Alloy1968-S Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- 0.15 5.75 0.25 6 9.60 0.75 8 27.50 20 162.50 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 -.- 6 25 7 45 8 -.- -.-
1968-S Brass Alloy1968-S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.75 2 -.- 6 15 7 20 15 60 900
1969 Brass Alloy1969 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 5.17 0.35 4.50 9 1 7 40 30 425 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1969-D Brass Alloy1969-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.25 3 -.- 0.75 5 -.- 30 -.- 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1969-S Brass Alloy1969-S Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- 0.15 10.35 0.25 6 16.80 2.50 12 55 35 350 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 -.- 6 20 7 35 8 -.- -.-
1969-S Brass Alloy1969-S Brass Alloy -.- 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.05 -.- 0.06 0.09 0.11 -.- 0.57 -.- -.- 2.40 -.- -.- 12.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.75 2 -.- 6 20 7 30 15 55 400
1969-S Doubled Die Obverse Brass Alloy1969-S Doubled Die Obverse Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 15,000 -.- -.- 25,000 -.- 30,000 -.- -.- -.- 45,000 -.- 60,000 100,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1970 Brass Alloy1970 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- 0.15 6.32 0.25 4 7.80 0.75 6 25 20 175 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1970-D Brass Alloy1970-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- 0.15 6.32 0.25 5 7.80 0.75 8 52.50 25 375 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1970-S Doubled Die Obverse Brass Alloy1970-S Doubled Die Obverse Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,500 -.- 5,000 6,000 -.- -.- 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1970-S Level 7 Brass Alloy1970-S Level 7 Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 -.- -.- -.- 25 -.- 30 50 -.- -.- 80 -.- 150 -.- 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 55 160 90 -.- 100 -.- -.-
1970-S Level 7 Brass Alloy1970-S Level 7 Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 15 -.- 20 100 70 250 100 500 -.-
1970-S Low 7 Brass Alloy1970-S Low 7 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.25 4 -.- 0.75 5 -.- 25 -.- 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 18 7 27 8 -.- -.-
1970-S Low 7 Brass Alloy1970-S Low 7 Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.75 3 -.- 6 18 10 30 25 80 800
1971 Brass Alloy1971 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 6.60 0.35 3 14.40 1 5 35 20 137.50 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1971-D Brass Alloy1971-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 5.17 0.35 3.50 7.80 0.85 5 26.25 30 212.50 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1971-S Brass Alloy1971-S Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- 0.15 6.03 0.25 4.50 9 0.75 9 35 25 250 275 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2.50 -.- 6 -.- 15 700 45 -.- -.-
1971-S Brass Alloy1971-S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2.50 -.- 6 20 9 40 10 70 4,000
1972 Brass Alloy1972 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- 0.15 4.88 0.25 4 7.20 0.75 5 25 20 200 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1972 Doubled Die Obverse Brass Alloy1972 Doubled Die Obverse Brass Alloy -.- 160 170 180 200 225 250 -.- -.- 300 -.- 325 337.50 350 437.50 350 670 400 450 910 500 600 1,360 1,250 3,560 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1972-D Brass Alloy1972-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.10 -.- -.- 8.05 0.15 9.77 0.25 3 12 0.75 4 25 25 375 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1972-S Brass Alloy1972-S Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 5.75 0.25 8.05 0.35 4.75 15.60 1 6 60 25 275 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2.50 -.- 6 -.- 7 -.- 8 -.- -.-
1972-S Brass Alloy1972-S Brass Alloy -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 -.- 0.04 0.06 0.10 -.- 0.57 -.- -.- 2.40 -.- -.- 8.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 2.50 -.- 6 10 7 20 10 60 300
1973 Brass Alloy1973 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 5.75 0.40 3 9.60 1 5 28.75 20 250 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1973-D Brass Alloy1973-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 4.02 0.40 3 10.80 1 6 37.50 40 1,130 750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1973-S Brass Alloy1973-S Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- 6.32 0.35 6.90 0.50 5 12 1 20 85 50 1,030 650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 -.- 6 -.- 8 -.- 10 -.- 130
1973-S Brass Alloy1973-S Brass Alloy -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 -.- 0.04 0.06 0.10 -.- 0.57 -.- -.- 2.40 -.- -.- 17.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.75 2 -.- 6 12 8 25 10 40 75
1974 Brass Alloy1974 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 5.17 0.40 2.50 9.60 1 4 25 20 175 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1974-D Brass Alloy1974-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 5.17 0.40 3.50 9.60 1 5 25 20 90 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1974-S Brass Alloy1974-S Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.35 8.05 0.55 5 13.20 1 15 75 60 810 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 -.- 6 -.- 8 -.- 10 -.- 120
1974-S Brass Alloy1974-S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.46 -.- 4.02 -.- -.- 7.20 -.- -.- 16.25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.75 2 -.- 6 15 8 20 10 25 60
1975 Brass Alloy1975 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 6.90 0.40 3 9.60 1 4 25 20 90 90 9,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1975-D Brass Alloy1975-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 6.90 0.50 3.50 10.80 1 5 27.50 25 150 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1975-S Brass Alloy1975-S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.50 4 -.- 6 10 7 15 8 25 60
1976 Brass Alloy1976 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 6.90 0.40 3.50 10.80 1 5 27.50 20 75 80 810 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1976-D Brass Alloy1976-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 5.17 0.40 4 12 1 6 31.25 50 400 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1976-S Brass Alloy1976-S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 4 -.- 8 12 10 20 15 30 60
1977 Brass Alloy1977 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 7.47 0.40 2.50 15.60 1 4 35 30 100 125 -.- 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1977-D Brass Alloy1977-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 6.32 0.40 3 15.60 1 7 75 50 250 200 -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1977-S Brass Alloy1977-S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3.30 -.- 4.20 -.- -.- 6.60 -.- -.- 12 -.- 15 -.- 17.50 -.- 28.75 1,940 -.- 2 3 -.- 6 8 7 15 8 20 40
1978 Brass Alloy1978 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 5.75 0.40 4 14.40 1 8 55 30 375 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1978-D Brass Alloy1978-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 6.32 0.40 3 14.40 1 7 30 30 200 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1978-S Brass Alloy1978-S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.96 -.- 1.03 1.43 2.10 -.- 3.60 -.- -.- 7.20 -.- -.- 10.80 -.- 13.75 -.- 16.25 -.- 28.75 1,780 -.- 2.50 4 -.- 6 8 7 12 8 15 20
1979 Brass Alloy1979 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 5.75 0.40 3 12 1 5 23.75 30 57.50 60 575 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1979-D Brass Alloy1979-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 5.75 0.40 3 10.80 1 7 62.50 50 212.50 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1979-S Clear S Brass Alloy1979-S Clear S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 -.- 9.50 10 -.- 15 -.- 30 50
1979-S Filled S Brass Alloy1979-S Filled S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 -.- 7 8 8 15 10 20 45
1980 Brass Alloy1980 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 6.90 0.40 2.50 10.80 1 5 32.50 30 143.75 160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1980-D Brass Alloy1980-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 6.90 0.40 3.50 14.40 1 7 50 40 175 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1980-S Brass Alloy1980-S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.54 -.- 0.69 1.03 1.68 -.- 1.98 -.- -.- 2.70 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- 12.50 -.- 15 -.- 21.25 780 -.- 1.50 2.50 -.- 4 5 5 8 7 10 20
1981 Brass Alloy1981 Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 4.60 0.40 2.50 10.20 1 4 35 30 110 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1981-D Brass Alloy1981-D Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 4.60 0.40 2 10.80 1 3 40 20 156.25 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1981-S Brass Alloy1981-S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.50 4 -.- 5 5 6 8 8 10 20
1982 Large Date Brass Alloy1982 Large Date Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 -.- 0.45 5 -.- 1 20 -.- 100 -.- 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982-S Brass Alloy1982-S Brass Alloy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.44 -.- 1.49 1.61 2.04 -.- 2.28 -.- -.- 6 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- 10 -.- 12.50 -.- 25 1,410 -.- 2.50 4 -.- 6 10 -.- 15 -.- 20 30
1982 Small Date Brass Alloy1982 Small Date Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.40 -.- 0.60 8 -.- 1.20 30 -.- 75 -.- 250 -.- 3,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982-D Large Date Brass Alloy1982-D Large Date Brass Alloy -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.30 -.- 0.35 3 -.- 0.75 12 -.- 25 -.- 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982-D Large Date Copper-Plated Zinc1982-D Large Date Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.40 -.- 0.50 3 -.- 1 8 -.- 10 -.- 40 -.- 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982-D Small Date Copper-Plated Zinc1982-D Small Date Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.35 -.- 0.45 4 -.- 1 20 -.- 30 -.- 40 -.- 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982 Small Date Copper-Plated Zinc1982 Small Date Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.85 -.- 1.25 4 -.- 1 10 -.- 15 -.- 50 -.- 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982 Large Date Copper-Plated Zinc1982 Large Date Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.20 -.- -.- -.- 0.35 -.- 0.45 3 -.- 1 5 -.- 10 -.- 25 -.- 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1983 Copper-Plated Zinc1983 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.46 0.25 2.87 0.35 3 7.20 0.85 4 10 15 16.25 40 -.- 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1983 Doubled Die Reverse Copper-Plated Zinc1983 Doubled Die Reverse Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150 120.75 -.- 138 143.75 184 200 250 250 275 325 325 350 450 475 575 1,250 -.- 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1983-D Copper-Plated Zinc1983-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 4.60 0.35 3 9.60 0.85 4 25 10 42.50 30 375 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1983-S Copper-Plated Zinc1983-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 -.- 1.61 1.89 2.28 -.- 2.88 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- -.- 9.60 -.- 12.50 -.- 15 -.- 20 600 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 8 -.- 10 20
1984 Copper-Plated Zinc1984 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 2.30 0.35 3 4.80 0.85 4 8.75 8 13.75 25 -.- 60 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1984 Doubled Die Obverse Copper-Plated Zinc1984 Doubled Die Obverse Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 109.25 -.- 115 120.75 150 125 181.25 140 175 192 200 225 237.50 275 325 400 -.- 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1984-D Copper-Plated Zinc1984-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.72 0.35 3 4.20 0.85 4 10 10 18.75 25 -.- 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1984-S Copper-Plated Zinc1984-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.92 -.- 1.95 2.07 2.64 -.- 3.30 -.- -.- 6.30 -.- -.- 9 -.- 11.25 -.- 13.75 -.- 20 200 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 6 -.- 7 -.- 9 15
1985 Copper-Plated Zinc1985 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 2.30 0.35 2 5.40 0.85 4 10.62 10 13.75 30 -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1985-D Copper-Plated Zinc1985-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.72 0.35 2 4.80 0.85 5 9.37 10 16.25 25 -.- 70 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1985-S Copper-Plated Zinc1985-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.34 -.- 2.58 2.87 3.30 -.- 5.40 -.- -.- 7.20 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- 11.25 -.- 13.75 -.- 18.75 168.75 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 7 -.- 8 15
1986 Copper-Plated Zinc1986 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.80 1.72 1 2 4.80 1.75 4 10 15 15 30 -.- 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1986-D Copper-Plated Zinc1986-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.30 2.30 0.40 2 3.60 0.85 4 7.50 6 16.25 25 -.- 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1986-S Copper-Plated Zinc1986-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3.90 -.- 4.02 4.31 5.40 -.- 6 -.- -.- 7.20 -.- -.- 9 -.- 12.50 -.- 13.75 -.- 20 150 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 7 -.- 8 15
1987 Copper-Plated Zinc1987 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.60 1.80 0.75 2 5.40 1.25 4 9.37 5 13.75 25 -.- 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987-D Copper-Plated Zinc1987-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.40 2 4.80 0.85 4 10 6 17.50 25 -.- 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987-S Copper-Plated Zinc1987-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.50 -.- 1.66 1.95 2.40 -.- 3 -.- -.- 5.70 -.- -.- 9.60 -.- 12.50 -.- 15 -.- 20 137.50 -.- 2 3 -.- 5 6 -.- 7 -.- 8 15
1988 Copper-Plated Zinc1988 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.40 2 6 0.85 4 11.25 6 18.75 25 -.- 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988-D Copper-Plated Zinc1988-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.40 2 4.20 0.85 4 6.25 7 13.75 20 -.- 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988-S Copper-Plated Zinc1988-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.88 -.- 2.93 3.16 3.90 -.- 4.80 -.- -.- 6.60 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- 12.50 -.- 13.75 -.- 18.75 100 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 8 20
1989 Copper-Plated Zinc1989 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.40 2 4.20 0.85 4 6.25 6 15 25 -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-D Copper-Plated Zinc1989-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.40 2 4.20 0.85 4 6.87 5 17.50 20 -.- 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-S Copper-Plated Zinc1989-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4.20 -.- 4.31 4.60 5.40 -.- 6 -.- -.- 7.20 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- 10 -.- 11.25 -.- 18.75 85 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
1990 Copper-Plated Zinc1990 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.40 2 4.20 0.85 4 10 6 21.25 30 -.- 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1990-D Copper-Plated Zinc1990-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.40 2 4.20 0.85 4 8.75 5 18.75 15 27.50 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1990-S Copper-Plated Zinc1990-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.64 -.- 2.64 2.87 3.30 -.- 4.50 -.- -.- 5.40 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- 11.25 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 90 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 25
1990-S No S Copper-Plated Zinc1990-S No S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,250 2,750 -.- 3,000 3,250 -.- 3,750 -.- 4,000 5,000
1991 Copper-Plated Zinc1991 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.40 2 5.40 0.85 4 10 5 17.50 20 -.- 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-D Copper-Plated Zinc1991-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.40 2 5.40 0.85 4 10 6 16.25 20 25 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-S Copper-Plated Zinc1991-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4.20 -.- 4.80 6.60 9.60 -.- 10.80 -.- -.- 11.10 -.- -.- 11.40 -.- 12.50 -.- 13.75 -.- 17.50 80 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
1992 Copper-Plated Zinc1992 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.40 2 4.20 0.85 4 8.75 5 16.25 20 -.- 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992 Close AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc1992 Close AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 -.- -.- 9,000 -.- -.- 12,000 -.- 15,000 -.- 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-D Copper-Plated Zinc1992-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 2.10 0.40 2 4.20 0.85 4 6.87 5 12.50 25 -.- 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-D Close AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc1992-D Close AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,000 -.- -.- 8,000 -.- 13,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-S Copper-Plated Zinc1992-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
1993 Copper-Plated Zinc1993 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.20 0.85 4 7.50 7 11.25 20 -.- 70 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-D Copper-Plated Zinc1993-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 5.40 0.85 4 7.50 7 15 20 -.- 60 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-S Copper-Plated Zinc1993-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- 3.12 3.30 3.90 -.- 4.80 -.- -.- 6 -.- -.- 7.80 -.- 11.25 -.- 13.75 -.- 18.75 87.50 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
1994 Copper-Plated Zinc1994 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.50 0.85 4 8.75 7 13.75 25 -.- 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-D Copper-Plated Zinc1994-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.20 0.85 4 8.75 9 15 20 -.- 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-S Copper-Plated Zinc1994-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- 3.12 3.30 3.90 -.- 4.80 -.- -.- 6 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- 10 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 95 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
1995 Copper-Plated Zinc1995 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.80 0.85 4 12.50 7 17.50 15 -.- 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995 Doubled Die Obverse Copper-Plated Zinc1995 Doubled Die Obverse Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 34.50 8 40.80 10 20 43.20 12 50 50 70 62.50 100 95 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-D Copper-Plated Zinc1995-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.20 0.85 4 8.75 10 15 40 -.- 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-S Copper-Plated Zinc1995-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3.60 -.- 3.73 4.31 5.40 -.- 6 -.- -.- 7.20 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- 10 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 100 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
1996 Copper-Plated Zinc1996 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 5.40 0.85 4 7.50 8 13.75 20 -.- 125 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-D Copper-Plated Zinc1996-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.20 0.85 4 8.12 9 13.75 15 22.50 65 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-S Copper-Plated Zinc1996-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.32 -.- 1.55 2.01 2.64 -.- 3.30 -.- -.- 6.60 -.- -.- 9.60 -.- 12.50 -.- 13.75 -.- 17.50 80 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
1997 Copper-Plated Zinc1997 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.80 0.75 3.50 9.37 7 13.75 35 -.- 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-D Copper-Plated Zinc1997-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.20 0.75 3.50 8.12 7 15 30 -.- 125 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-S Copper-Plated Zinc1997-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.10 -.- 5.17 5.75 6.60 -.- 7.20 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- -.- 10.80 -.- 12.50 -.- 13.75 -.- 17.50 100 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 20
1998 Copper-Plated Zinc1998 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.20 0.75 3 8.75 8 15 30 -.- 125 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998 Wide AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc1998 Wide AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7.50 -.- -.- -.- 13 -.- 17.50 60 -.- 50 75 -.- 100 -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-D Copper-Plated Zinc1998-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.80 0.75 3.50 10 7 16.25 25 -.- 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-S Copper-Plated Zinc1998-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 25
1999 Copper-Plated Zinc1999 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 5.40 0.75 3.50 8.75 6 15 25 -.- 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999 Wide AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc1999 Wide AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 125 -.- 150 175 -.- 200 250 -.- 350 -.- 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-D Copper-Plated Zinc1999-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- 0.40 0.25 1.80 0.35 2 4.20 0.75 3.50 9.37 6 16.25 15 -.- 40 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-S Copper-Plated Zinc1999-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
1999-S Close AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc1999-S Close AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 -.- 125 -.- 150 200
2000 Copper-Plated Zinc2000 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 2 9.60 0.75 3.50 18.75 6 27.50 20 55 80 630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000 Wide AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc2000 Wide AM in AMERICA Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7 -.- 20 25 -.- 30 40 -.- 60 -.- 125 -.- 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-D Copper-Plated Zinc2000-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 2 8.40 0.75 3.50 17.50 6 21.25 15 47.50 50 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-S Copper-Plated Zinc2000-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.84 -.- 0.92 1.09 2.10 -.- 4.80 -.- -.- 6.60 -.- -.- 7.80 -.- 9.37 -.- 11.25 -.- 17.50 65 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
2001 Copper-Plated Zinc2001 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 2 7.80 0.75 3.50 11.25 5 17.50 8 27.50 30 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-D Copper-Plated Zinc2001-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 2 7.80 0.75 3.50 12.50 5 18.75 7 35 35 325 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-S Copper-Plated Zinc2001-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.14 -.- 1.26 1.55 2.40 -.- 4.20 -.- -.- 5.70 -.- -.- 7.80 -.- 9.37 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 70 -.- 2 2 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
2002 Copper-Plated Zinc2002 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 2 -.- 0.75 3.50 -.- 4 -.- 15 -.- 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-D Copper-Plated Zinc2002-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 2 -.- 0.75 3.50 -.- 4 -.- 10 -.- 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-S Copper-Plated Zinc2002-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.08 -.- 1.38 2.07 3 -.- 4.80 -.- -.- 6 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- 10 -.- 11.25 -.- 17.50 92.50 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
2003 Copper-Plated Zinc2003 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 2 -.- 0.75 3.50 -.- 4 -.- 15 -.- 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-D Copper-Plated Zinc2003-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 2 -.- 0.75 3.50 -.- 4 -.- 15 -.- 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-S Copper-Plated Zinc2003-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.84 -.- 0.92 1.09 3 -.- 4.92 -.- -.- 6.30 -.- -.- 8.70 -.- 11.25 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 73.75 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
2004 Copper-Plated Zinc2004 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.15 0.04 0.06 0.10 0.25 0.48 0.35 2 3 0.75 3.50 6.25 6 8.75 20 -.- 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-D Copper-Plated Zinc2004-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.15 0.04 0.06 0.10 0.25 0.48 0.35 2 3 0.75 3.50 6.25 5 10 15 -.- 80 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-S Copper-Plated Zinc2004-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.84 -.- 0.92 1.09 3.30 -.- 5.40 -.- -.- 6.60 -.- -.- 9.30 -.- 11.25 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 72.50 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
2005 Copper-Plated Zinc2005 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.15 0.04 0.06 0.10 0.25 0.48 0.35 2 3 0.75 2.50 5 10 8.75 40 -.- 750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005 Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2005 Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- 1.50 2 -.- 2 4 -.- 8 -.- 15 -.- 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-D Copper-Plated Zinc2005-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.15 0.04 0.06 0.10 0.25 0.48 0.35 2 3 0.75 2.50 6.25 10 10 50 -.- 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-D Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2005-D Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- 1.50 2 -.- 2 5 -.- 9 -.- 15 -.- 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-S Copper-Plated Zinc2005-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.80 -.- 0.92 1.09 3.60 -.- 5.70 -.- -.- 7.20 -.- -.- 9.60 -.- 11.25 -.- 12.50 -.- 18.75 65 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
2006 Copper-Plated Zinc2006 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 2 -.- 0.75 2.50 -.- 5 -.- 25 -.- 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006 Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2006 Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- 3.50 4.50 -.- 4 6 -.- 8 -.- 15 -.- 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-D Copper-Plated Zinc2006-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 2 -.- 0.75 2.50 -.- 5 -.- 25 -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-D Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2006-D Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 -.- 2.50 4 -.- 3 5 -.- 6 -.- 15 -.- 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-S Copper-Plated Zinc2006-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.86 -.- 1.03 1.61 3.60 -.- 5.70 -.- -.- 7.20 -.- -.- 9.60 -.- 11.25 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 70 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
2007 Copper-Plated Zinc2007 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.15 0.04 0.06 0.10 0.25 0.48 0.35 2 3 0.75 3.50 6.87 6 10 30 -.- 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007 Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2007 Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 -.- 2.50 4 -.- 3 5 -.- 6 -.- 15 -.- 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-D Copper-Plated Zinc2007-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 -.- -.- 0.15 -.- 0.15 -.- -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.35 2 -.- 0.75 3.50 -.- 7 -.- 30 -.- 1,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-D Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2007-D Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 -.- 2.50 4 -.- 3 5 -.- 6 -.- 15 -.- 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-S Copper-Plated Zinc2007-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.61 -.- 2.01 2.30 3.60 -.- 5.70 -.- -.- 7.20 -.- -.- 8.40 -.- 10.62 -.- 12.50 -.- 17.50 72.50 -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 15
2008 Copper-Plated Zinc2008 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- -.- 0.35 -.- 0.35 0.40 -.- 3 5 -.- 7 -.- 25 -.- 1,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008 Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2008 Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 4 5 -.- 7 -.- 15 -.- 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-D Copper-Plated Zinc2008-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.15 -.- -.- 0.20 -.- 0.25 -.- -.- -.- 0.35 -.- 0.35 0.40 -.- 3 5 -.- 8 -.- 20 -.- 1,200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-D Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2008-D Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 4 5 -.- 8 -.- 15 -.- 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-S Copper-Plated Zinc2008-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.72 -.- 2.01 2.30 3.60 -.- 5.70 -.- -.- 6.60 -.- -.- 7.80 -.- 9.37 -.- 11.25 -.- 17.50 85 -.- 1 2 -.- 4 5 5 6 6 7 15
2009 DC Copper-Plated Zinc2009 DC Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.30 -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 1.50 -.- -.- 8 -.- 15 -.- 300 -.- 1,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009 DC Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2009 DC Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 -.- 8 -.- 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009 IL Copper-Plated Zinc2009 IL Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.30 -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 1.50 -.- -.- 7 -.- 15 -.- 300 -.- 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009 IL Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2009 IL Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 -.- 8 -.- 15 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009 IN Copper-Plated Zinc2009 IN Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.30 -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 1.50 -.- -.- 8 -.- 15 -.- 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009 IN Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2009 IN Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 -.- 2.50 4 -.- 3 5 -.- 6 -.- 11 -.- 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009 KY Copper-Plated Zinc2009 KY Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.30 -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 1.50 -.- -.- 7 -.- 10 -.- 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009 KY Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2009 KY Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 -.- 2.50 4 -.- 3 5 -.- 6 -.- 11 -.- 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D DC Copper-Plated Zinc2009-D DC Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.30 -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 1.50 -.- -.- 8 -.- 15 -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D DC Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2009-D DC Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 -.- 8 -.- 15 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D IL Copper-Plated Zinc2009-D IL Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.30 -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 1.50 -.- -.- 8 -.- 15 -.- 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D IL Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2009-D IL Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 -.- 8 -.- 15 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D IN Copper-Plated Zinc2009-D IN Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.30 -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 1.50 -.- -.- 7 -.- 15 -.- 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D IN Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2009-D IN Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 -.- 2.50 4 -.- 3 5 -.- 6 -.- 11 -.- 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D KY Copper-Plated Zinc2009-D KY Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.20 -.- -.- 0.25 -.- 0.30 -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 1.50 -.- -.- 6 -.- 15 -.- 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D KY Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2009-D KY Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 -.- 2.50 4 -.- 3 5 -.- 6 -.- 11 -.- 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-S DC Copper-Plated Zinc2009-S DC Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 -.- 5 6 -.- 7 -.- 10 15
2009-S IL Copper-Plated Zinc2009-S IL Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 -.- 5 6 -.- 7 -.- 10 15
2009-S IN Copper-Plated Zinc2009-S IN Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 -.- 5 6 -.- 7 -.- 10 15
2009-S KY Copper-Plated Zinc2009-S KY Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 -.- 5 6 -.- 7 -.- 10 15
2010 Copper-Plated Zinc2010 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 8 -.- 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010 Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2010 Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.50 -.- 4 5 -.- 4 6 -.- 7 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-D Copper-Plated Zinc2010-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 7 -.- 50 -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-D Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc2010-D Satin Finish Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.50 -.- 4 5 -.- 4 6 -.- 7 -.- 10 -.- 15 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-S Copper-Plated Zinc2010-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 12
2011 Copper-Plated Zinc2011 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 25 -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-D Copper-Plated Zinc2011-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 9.60 -.- 5 15 10 45 25 -.- 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-S Copper-Plated Zinc2011-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 12
2012 Copper-Plated Zinc2012 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 15 -.- 35 -.- 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-D Copper-Plated Zinc2012-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 15 -.- 40 -.- 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-S Copper-Plated Zinc2012-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 12
2013 Copper-Plated Zinc2013 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 15 -.- 30 -.- 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-D Copper-Plated Zinc2013-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.04 -.- 0.05 0.06 0.17 1 2.10 -.- 2 6 -.- 5 10 10 13.75 25 -.- 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-S Copper-Plated Zinc2013-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 12
2014 Copper-Plated Zinc2014 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 50 -.- 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-D Copper-Plated Zinc2014-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.04 -.- 0.05 0.06 0.17 1 2.10 -.- 2 6 -.- 5 8.75 10 -.- 50 -.- 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-S Copper-Plated Zinc2014-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 12
2015 Copper-Plated Zinc2015 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 60 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-D Copper-Plated Zinc2015-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.04 -.- 0.05 0.06 0.17 1 2.10 -.- 2 6 -.- 5 8.75 10 -.- 40 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-S Copper-Plated Zinc2015-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 12
2016 Copper-Plated Zinc2016 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 30 -.- 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-D Copper-Plated Zinc2016-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.04 -.- 0.05 0.06 0.17 1 2.10 -.- 2 6 -.- 5 10 10 -.- 25 -.- 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-S Copper-Plated Zinc2016-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 12
2017-D Copper-Plated Zinc2017-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.04 -.- 0.05 0.06 0.17 1 2.10 -.- 2 6 -.- 5 10 10 -.- 50 -.- 1,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-P Copper-Plated Zinc2017-P Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.04 -.- 0.05 0.06 0.17 1 2.10 -.- 2 6 -.- 5 10 15 -.- 50 -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-S Copper-Plated Zinc2017-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 12
2017-S Enhanced Copper-Plated Zinc2017-S Enhanced Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 -.- -.- 5 -.- -.- 8 -.- 9 -.- 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018 Copper-Plated Zinc2018 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 30 -.- 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-D Copper-Plated Zinc2018-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.04 -.- 0.05 0.06 0.17 1 2.10 -.- 2 6 -.- 5 8.75 10 -.- 25 -.- 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-S Copper-Plated Zinc2018-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 12
2018-S Reverse Proof Copper-Plated Zinc2018-S Reverse Proof Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 5 -.- 7 7 -.- 8 -.- 9 15
2019 Copper-Plated Zinc2019 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 40 -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-D Copper-Plated Zinc2019-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.04 -.- 0.05 0.06 0.17 1 2.10 -.- 2 6 -.- 5 10 10 -.- 30 -.- 60 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-S Copper-Plated Zinc2019-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 12
2019-W Copper-Plated Zinc2019-W Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4 -.- -.- 8 -.- 15 -.- 20 -.- 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-W Proof Copper-Plated Zinc2019-W Proof Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 17 -.- 25 35 -.- 40 -.- 45 55
2019-W Reverse Proof Copper-Plated Zinc2019-W Reverse Proof Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 17 -.- 25 35 -.- 40 -.- 45 55
2020 Copper-Plated Zinc2020 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 40 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-D Copper-Plated Zinc2020-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.04 -.- 0.05 0.06 0.17 1 2.10 -.- 2 6 -.- 5 10 10 -.- 40 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-S Copper-Plated Zinc2020-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 -.- 4 5 -.- 6 -.- 7 12
2021 Copper-Plated Zinc2021 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-D Copper-Plated Zinc2021-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.04 -.- 0.05 0.06 0.17 1 2.10 -.- 2 6 -.- 5 10 10 -.- 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-S Copper-Plated Zinc2021-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 5 -.- 6 7 -.- 7 -.- 7 12
2022 Copper-Plated Zinc2022 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-D Copper-Plated Zinc2022-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-S Copper-Plated Zinc2022-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 5 -.- 6 7 -.- 7 -.- 7 12
2023 Copper-Plated Zinc2023 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-D Copper-Plated Zinc2023-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-S Copper-Plated Zinc2023-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 5 -.- 6 7 -.- 7 -.- 7 12
2024 Copper-Plated Zinc2024 Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2024-D Copper-Plated Zinc2024-D Copper-Plated Zinc -.- 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 -.- -.- 0.10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 -.- -.- 2 -.- -.- 5 -.- 10 -.- 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2024-S Copper-Plated Zinc2024-S Copper-Plated Zinc -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 5 -.- 6 7 -.- 7 -.- 7 12
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1793 1C -- Corroded -- Wreath, S-6, Vine and Bars Edge. 1793 1C -- Corroded -- Wreath, S-6, Vine and Bars Edge. AG-3 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 7026 ANACS
1793 1C -- Scratches -- Wreath, Lettered Edge. 1793 1C -- Scratches -- Wreath, Lettered Edge. AG-3 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 7025 Details NGC
1794 1C Head of 1793 Fine 12 PCGS. 1794 1C Head of 1793 Fine 12 PCGS. F-12 9,400.00 Heritage Auctions 2427 PCGS
1794 1C Head of 1793 Fine 12 PCGS. 1794 1C Head of 1793 Fine 12 PCGS. F-12 9,987.50 Heritage Auctions 2434 PCGS
1795 1C Lettered Edge -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1795 1C Lettered Edge -- Burnished -- NGC Details. G-4 264.00 Heritage Auctions 27007 Details NGC
1795 1C Lettered Edge -- Corroded -- ANACS. 1795 1C Lettered Edge -- Corroded -- ANACS. EF-45 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 7096 ANACS
1796 1C Draped Bust, Reverse of 1794 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1796 1C Draped Bust, Reverse of 1794 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 7,050.00 Heritage Auctions 3029 PCGS Genuine
1796 1C Draped Bust, Reverse of 1794 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1796 1C Draped Bust, Reverse of 1794 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VG-8 3,290.00 Heritage Auctions 2580 NGC Details
1797 1C -- Cleaned -- Rev of 1797, No Stems NGC Details. 1797 1C -- Cleaned -- Rev of 1797, No Stems NGC Details. VF-20 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 7029 Details NGC
1797 1C -- Corroded, Scratched -- ANACS. VF20 Details. NGC Census: (10/108). PCGS 1797 1C -- Corroded, Scratched -- ANACS. VF20 Details. NGC Census: (10/108). PCGS VF-20 305.50 Heritage Auctions 20495 ANACS
1798 1C -- Corroded -- VG8 ANACS, and a 1818 1C -- Corroded -- BN VF30 ANACS. 1798 1C -- Corroded -- VG8 ANACS, and a 1818 1C -- Corroded -- BN VF30 ANACS. VG-8 74.00 Heritage Auctions 21008 ANACS
1798 1C First Hair Style -- Corrosion -- NGC Details. 1798 1C First Hair Style -- Corrosion -- NGC Details. VF-20 162.00 Heritage Auctions 27014 Details NGC
1799 1C -- Corroded -- NCS. 1799 1C -- Corroded -- NCS. VF-20 3,290.00 Heritage Auctions 1100 CSN
1799 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. 1799 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VG-8 2,350.00 Heritage Auctions 3331 NGC Details
1800 1C -- Burnished, Corrosion -- NGC Details. Fine. NGC Census: (8/66). PCGS 1800 1C -- Burnished, Corrosion -- NGC Details. Fine. NGC Census: (8/66). PCGS F-12 123.38 Heritage Auctions 28007 NGC Details
1800 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1800 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. F-12 132.00 Heritage Auctions 21074 Details NGC
1801 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1801 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 10008 NGC Details
1801 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1801 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 480.00 Heritage Auctions 27018 Details NGC
1802 1C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. 1802 1C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 264.00 Heritage Auctions 21707 Genuine PCGS
1802 1C -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1802 1C -- Bent -- NGC Details. F-12 114.00 Heritage Auctions 23035 Details NGC
1803 1C 100/000 -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1803 1C 100/000 -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 99.00 Heritage Auctions 25129 Genuine PCGS
1803 1C 100/000 -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1803 1C 100/000 -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 504.00 Heritage Auctions 25046 Genuine PCGS
1804 1C -- Corroded -- ANACS. 1804 1C -- Corroded -- ANACS. VF-30 6,168.75 Heritage Auctions 3045 ANACS
1804 1C -- Corroded -- NCS. 1804 1C -- Corroded -- NCS. F-12 940.00 Heritage Auctions 1106 CSN
1805 1C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1805 1C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 264.00 Heritage Auctions 23020 Genuine PCGS
1805 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (7/63). PCGS 1805 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (7/63). PCGS EF-40 440.63 Heritage Auctions 7098 NGC Details
1806 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1806 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 25036 Genuine PCGS
1806 1C -- Cleaned, Corroded -- ANACS. XF40 Details. S-270. NGC Census: (5/28). PCGS 1806 1C -- Cleaned, Corroded -- ANACS. XF40 Details. S-270. NGC Census: (5/28). PCGS EF-40 352.50 Heritage Auctions 8156 ANACS
1807 1C COMET -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1807 1C COMET -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 192.00 Heritage Auctions 29040 Genuine PCGS
1807 1C COMET -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1807 1C COMET -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 23014 Genuine PCGS
(No Date) 1C -- Mirror Brockage on Obverse, Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. (No Date) 1C -- Mirror Brockage on Obverse, Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. VG-8 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 2879 NGC Details
(No Date) 1C -- Mirror Brockage on Reverse -- AG3 NGC. (No Date) 1C -- Mirror Brockage on Reverse -- AG3 NGC. AG-3 3,290.00 Heritage Auctions 2880 NGC
1809 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. Good. S-280. NGC Census: (0/49). PCGS 1809 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. Good. S-280. NGC Census: (0/49). PCGS G-4 193.88 Heritage Auctions 24762 NGC Details
1809 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1809 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 564.00 Heritage Auctions 27037 Genuine PCGS
1808 1C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1808 1C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 186.00 Heritage Auctions 27013 Genuine PCGS
1810 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1810 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. VG-8 104.00 Heritage Auctions 21096 Details NGC
1811 1C -- Corroded -- ANACS. 1811 1C -- Corroded -- ANACS. F-12 109.00 Heritage Auctions 23052 ANACS
1811 1C -- Corroded -- ANACS. 1811 1C -- Corroded -- ANACS. VF-20 264.00 Heritage Auctions 23621 ANACS
1812 1C -- Corrosion -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (5/144). PCGS 1812 1C -- Corrosion -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (5/144). PCGS VF-20 364.25 Heritage Auctions 28732 NGC Details
1812 1C Large Date, S-288 -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (15/85). PCGS 1812 1C Large Date, S-288 -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (15/85). PCGS EF-40 329.00 Heritage Auctions 7049 NGC Details
1813 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1813 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 660.00 Heritage Auctions 27031 Genuine PCGS
1813 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1813 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,100.00 Heritage Auctions 46076 Details NGC
1814 1C Crosslet 4 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1814 1C Crosslet 4 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 312.00 Heritage Auctions 27054 Genuine PCGS
1814 1C Crosslet 4 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (7/107). PCGS 1814 1C Crosslet 4 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (7/107). PCGS AU-50 2,467.50 Heritage Auctions 7046 PCGS Genuine
1816 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/130). PCGS 1816 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/130). PCGS AU-50 258.50 Heritage Auctions 27368 NGC Details
1816 1C -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. 1816 1C -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. EF-40 312.00 Heritage Auctions 21015 ANACS
1817 1C 13 Stars -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1817 1C 13 Stars -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 372.00 Heritage Auctions 21055 Details NGC
1817 1C 13 Stars -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1817 1C 13 Stars -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 204.00 Heritage Auctions 27032 Details NGC
1818 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1818 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 456.00 Heritage Auctions 21029 Details NGC
1818 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-7. NGC Census: (7/472). PCGS 1818 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-7. NGC Census: (7/472). PCGS AU-50 158.63 Heritage Auctions 22658 NGC Details
1819 1C Large Date -- Bent, Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (13/241). PCGS 1819 1C Large Date -- Bent, Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (13/241). PCGS EF-40 123.38 Heritage Auctions 26425 NGC Details
1819 1C Large Date -- Cleaned, Reverse Repaired -- NGC Details. 1819 1C Large Date -- Cleaned, Reverse Repaired -- NGC Details. EF-40 129.25 Heritage Auctions 21474 NGC Details
1820 1C 2/1 Large Date -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. AU. N-1. NGC Census: (8/545). PCGS 1820 1C 2/1 Large Date -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. AU. N-1. NGC Census: (8/545). PCGS AU-50 329.00 Heritage Auctions 8174 NGC Details
1820 1C Large Date -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1820 1C Large Date -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 900.00 Heritage Auctions 23014 Details NGC
1821 1C -- Bent, Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (3/62). PCGS 1821 1C -- Bent, Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (3/62). PCGS VF-20 74.00 Heritage Auctions 22022 NGC Details
1821 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1821 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,232.50 Heritage Auctions 2073 NGC Details
1822 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1822 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 2082 NGC Details
1822 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1822 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU-50 352.50 Heritage Auctions 2078 NGC Details
1823 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1823 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS VF-20 646.25 Heritage Auctions 27416 PCGS Genuine
1823 1C -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VG. N-2. NGC Census: (4/27). PCGS 1823 1C -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VG. N-2. NGC Census: (4/27). PCGS VG-8 105.75 Heritage Auctions 28947 Details NGC
1824 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (9/35). PCGS 1824 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (9/35). PCGS EF-40 235.00 Heritage Auctions 21915 PCGS Genuine
1824 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. 1824 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. AU-50 180.00 Heritage Auctions 27052 Details NGC
1825 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1825 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU-50 504.00 Heritage Auctions 29020 Details NGC
1825 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1825 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 504.00 Heritage Auctions 21121 Details NGC
1825 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1825 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 504.00 Heritage Auctions 21122 Details NGC
1826 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (4/124). PCGS 1826 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (4/124). PCGS VF-20 129.25 Heritage Auctions 23634 NGC Details
1826 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1826 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 180.00 Heritage Auctions 21124 Details NGC
1822 1C VG8 PCGS. 1822 1C VG8 PCGS. F-12 94.00 Heritage Auctions 21569 PCGS
1827 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/55). PCGS 1827 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/55). PCGS MS-60 558.13 Heritage Auctions 7057 NGC Details
1828 1C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (21/80). PCGS 1828 1C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (21/80). PCGS AU-55 364.25 Heritage Auctions 28014 NGC
1828 1C Large Narrow Date -- Burnished -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (9/128). PCGS 1828 1C Large Narrow Date -- Burnished -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (9/128). PCGS EF-40 111.63 Heritage Auctions 20519 Details NGC
1829 1C Large Letters -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/8). PCGS 1829 1C Large Letters -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/8). PCGS MS-60 376.00 Heritage Auctions 7064 PCGS Genuine
1829 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1829 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 90.00 Heritage Auctions 27057 Details NGC
1829 1C Large Letters -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. 1829 1C Large Letters -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 169.00 Heritage Auctions 21034 Genuine PCGS
1830 1C Large Letters -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1830 1C Large Letters -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 384.00 Heritage Auctions 25012 Genuine PCGS
1831 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (8/129). PCGS 1831 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (8/129). PCGS AU-50 224.43 Heritage Auctions 23339 NGC Details
1831 1C -- Cleaned, Reverse Graffiti -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (9/135). PCGS 1831 1C -- Cleaned, Reverse Graffiti -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (9/135). PCGS AU-50 94.00 Heritage Auctions 23637 NGC Details
1832 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1832 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 94.00 Heritage Auctions 21020 Details NGC
1832 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1832 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 104.00 Heritage Auctions 27061 Details NGC
1833 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (4/93). PCGS 1833 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (4/93). PCGS AU-50 205.63 Heritage Auctions 25751 PCGS Genuine
1833 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1833 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 216.00 Heritage Auctions 21133 Details NGC
1834 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/162). PCGS 1834 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/162). PCGS AU-50 188.00 Heritage Auctions 23638 NGC Details
1834 1C Large 8, Small Stars, Medium Letters -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. N-3. NGC Census: (3/225). PCGS 1834 1C Large 8, Small Stars, Medium Letters -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. N-3. NGC Census: (3/225). PCGS VF-20 48.00 Heritage Auctions 22049 NGC Details
1835 1C Head of 1834, Small 8 AU50 NGC. N-6. Ex: Ron Adam Collection. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1835 1C Head of 1834, Small 8 AU50 NGC. N-6. Ex: Ron Adam Collection. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS AU-50 170.38 Heritage Auctions 7080 NGC
1835 1C Head of 1836 -- Burnished -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (5/164). PCGS 1835 1C Head of 1836 -- Burnished -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (5/164). PCGS VF-20 56.00 Heritage Auctions 23045 NGC Details
1836 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1836 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. MS-60 282.00 Heritage Auctions 2196 NGC Details
1836 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1836 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS-60 288.00 Heritage Auctions 27032 ANACS
1837 1C AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (14/543). PCGS 1837 1C AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (14/543). PCGS AU-50 246.75 Heritage Auctions 22702 NGC
1837 1C Head of 1838 -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-12. NGC Census: (14/543). PCGS 1837 1C Head of 1838 -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-12. NGC Census: (14/543). PCGS AU-50 105.75 Heritage Auctions 22059 NGC Details
(2)1838 1C -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. (2)1838 1C -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 252.00 Heritage Auctions 25036 Genuine PCGS
1838 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1838 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 168.00 Heritage Auctions 21013 Genuine PCGS
1839 1C Booby Head,-- Environmental Damage --PCGS Genuine. 1839 1C Booby Head,-- Environmental Damage --PCGS Genuine. VF-20 61.00 Heritage Auctions 23905 PCGS Genuine
1839 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (3/168). PCGS 1839 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (3/168). PCGS VF-20 76.00 Heritage Auctions 20692 NGC Details
1840 1C Large Date -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/126). PCGS 1840 1C Large Date -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/126). PCGS AU-50 152.75 Heritage Auctions 21021 PCGS Genuine
1840 1C Large Date -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS. 1840 1C Large Date -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 180.00 Heritage Auctions 21111 ANACS
1841 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-2. NGC Census: (6/86). PCGS 1841 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-2. NGC Census: (6/86). PCGS AU-50 112.80 Heritage Auctions 28037 NGC Details
1841 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1841 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 384.00 Heritage Auctions 21147 Details NGC
1842 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (2/84). PCGS 1842 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (2/84). PCGS EF-40 69.00 Heritage Auctions 29015 ANACS
1842 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1842 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 74.00 Heritage Auctions 27074 Details NGC
1843 1C Mature Head -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc Details. N-6. NGC Census: (0/19). PCGS 1843 1C Mature Head -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc Details. N-6. NGC Census: (0/19). PCGS MS-60 411.25 Heritage Auctions 7102 NGC Details
1843 1C Mature Head, Large Letters AU55 NGC. 1843 1C Mature Head, Large Letters AU55 NGC. AU-55 499.38 Heritage Auctions 2252 NGC
1844 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1844 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 288.00 Heritage Auctions 25014 Genuine PCGS
1844 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1844 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 132.00 Heritage Auctions 27078 Details NGC
1845 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1845 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 126.00 Heritage Auctions 25016 ANACS
1845 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1845 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 204.00 Heritage Auctions 21149 Details NGC
1846 1C Medium Date -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. 1846 1C Medium Date -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 144.00 Heritage Auctions 21066 Genuine PCGS
1846 1C Medium Date -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. 1846 1C Medium Date -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 89.00 Heritage Auctions 23055 Genuine PCGS
1847 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1847 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 47.00 Heritage Auctions 29228 Genuine PCGS
1847 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1847 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 156.00 Heritage Auctions 25015 Genuine PCGS
1847 1C XF40 PCGS. 1847 1C XF40 PCGS. EF-40 156.00 Heritage Auctions 25016 PCGS
1848 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1848 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 159.00 Heritage Auctions 21044 Details NGC
1849 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1849 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 162.00 Heritage Auctions 27084 Details NGC
1849 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. 1849 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. AU-50 79.00 Heritage Auctions 21030 Details NGC
1850 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1850 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 126.00 Heritage Auctions 23120 Genuine PCGS
1850 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1850 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 114.00 Heritage Auctions 21752 Genuine PCGS
1851 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1851 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 99.00 Heritage Auctions 27086 Details NGC
1851 1C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1851 1C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 104.00 Heritage Auctions 27064 Genuine PCGS
1852 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1852 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 131.00 Heritage Auctions 25010 Details NGC
1852 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1852 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 432.00 Heritage Auctions 27010 Details NGC
1853 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1853 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 132.00 Heritage Auctions 23018 Genuine PCGS
1853 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1853 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. MS-60 152.75 Heritage Auctions 2363 NGC Details
1854 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1854 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 69.00 Heritage Auctions 27115 Genuine PCGS
1854 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1854 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 204.00 Heritage Auctions 23025 Details NGC
1855 1C Knob on Ear -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1855 1C Knob on Ear -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 109.00 Heritage Auctions 27117 Genuine PCGS
1855 1C Knob on Ear -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1855 1C Knob on Ear -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 156.00 Heritage Auctions 27096 Details NGC
(1856-1864) Type II Small Cent Planchet XF40 PCGS. (1856-1864) Type II Small Cent Planchet XF40 PCGS. EF-40 660.00 Heritage Auctions 4568 PCGS
1856 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1856 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS-60 9,987.50 Heritage Auctions 4428 ANACS
1857 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (81/2512). PCGS 1857 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (81/2512). PCGS AU-50 305.50 Heritage Auctions 25217 NGC Details
1857 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1857 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 468.00 Heritage Auctions 21022 Genuine PCGS
1858 1C Flying Eagle, Large Letters -- Rotated Dies -- Fine 12 ANACS. 1858 1C Flying Eagle, Large Letters -- Rotated Dies -- Fine 12 ANACS. F-12 69.00 Heritage Auctions 25396 ANACS
1858 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1858 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 132.00 Heritage Auctions 21138 ANACS
1853 1C -- Improperly Cleaned --NGC Details. 1853 1C -- Improperly Cleaned --NGC Details. AU-50 193.88 Heritage Auctions 21484 NGC Details
1859 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/15). PCGS 1859 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/15). PCGS MS-60 270.25 Heritage Auctions 26013 NGC Details
(1886-1909) 1C Indian Cent -- Double Struck, First Strike 60% Off Center, Second Strike 25% Off Center -- MS62 Brown PCGS. (1886-1909) 1C Indian Cent -- Double Struck, First Strike 60% Off Center, Second Strike 25% Off Center -- MS62 Brown PCGS. MS-62 528.00 Heritage Auctions 7851 PCGS
1860 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (64/1091). PCGS 1860 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (64/1091). PCGS AU-55 48.00 Heritage Auctions 27017 ANACS
1861 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (60/752). PCGS 1861 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (60/752). PCGS AU-58 105.75 Heritage Auctions 25759 ANACS
1861 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1861 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 99.00 Heritage Auctions 21055 Details NGC
(2)1862 1C AU55 ANACS. (2)1862 1C AU55 ANACS. AU-55 144.00 Heritage Auctions 29027 ANACS
1862 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (14/1493). PCGS 1862 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (14/1493). PCGS MS-60 61.00 Heritage Auctions 21013 NGC Details
1862 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1862 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-63 276.00 Heritage Auctions 23058 NGC
1862 1C -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. 1862 1C -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 129.00 Heritage Auctions 29075 Genuine PCGS
(1864) 1C Copper-Nickel Indian Cent -- Struck 15% Off Center -- AU55 NGC. (1864) 1C Copper-Nickel Indian Cent -- Struck 15% Off Center -- AU55 NGC. AU-55 528.00 Heritage Auctions 91014 NGC
1864 1C 18/18, Bronze, L On Ribbon AU50 NGC. FS-006.5. NGC Census: (41/527). PCGS 1864 1C 18/18, Bronze, L On Ribbon AU50 NGC. FS-006.5. NGC Census: (41/527). PCGS AU-50 282.00 Heritage Auctions 8249 NGC
1865 1C Double Die Reverse Fancy 5 Fine 12 NGC. 1865 1C Double Die Reverse Fancy 5 Fine 12 NGC. F-12 152.75 Heritage Auctions 26012 NGC
1865 1C Fancy 5 -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1865 1C Fancy 5 -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 223.25 Heritage Auctions 23523 NGC Details
1866 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1866 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 456.00 Heritage Auctions 25048 Genuine PCGS
1866 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1866 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. AU-50 156.00 Heritage Auctions 23045 Details NGC
1867 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. 1867 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 432.00 Heritage Auctions 25049 Genuine PCGS
1867 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1867 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 376.00 Heritage Auctions 25016 NGC Details
1868 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. 1868 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 432.00 Heritage Auctions 25050 Genuine PCGS
1868 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1868 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 384.00 Heritage Auctions 25016 Details NGC
1869 1C -- Altered Color -- Details NGC. 1869 1C -- Altered Color -- Details NGC. AU-50 360.00 Heritage Auctions 27971 Details NGC
1869 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1869 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 540.50 Heritage Auctions 25769 NGC Details
1870 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1870 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 576.00 Heritage Auctions 29040 Details NGC
1870 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (17/261). PCGS 1870 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (17/261). PCGS AU-50 270.25 Heritage Auctions 28979 NGC Details
1871 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (31/359). PCGS 1871 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (31/359). PCGS EF-40 217.38 Heritage Auctions 20917 ANACS
1871 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1871 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 646.25 Heritage Auctions 7057 NGC Details
1872 10-Piece Proof Set, PR58-PR65 PCGS. 1872 10-Piece Proof Set, PR58-PR65 PCGS. MS-64 6,600.00 Heritage Auctions 5458 PCGS
1872 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. VG. NGC Census: (46/809). PCGS 1872 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. VG. NGC Census: (46/809). PCGS VG-8 117.50 Heritage Auctions 23071 NGC Details
1873 1C -- Scratches -- NGC Details. 1873 1C -- Scratches -- NGC Details. AU-50 138.00 Heritage Auctions 25066 Details NGC
1873 1C Closed 3 -- Altered Color -- Details NGC. 1873 1C Closed 3 -- Altered Color -- Details NGC. MS-60 192.00 Heritage Auctions 29038 Details NGC
1874 1C AU55 PCGS. 1874 1C AU55 PCGS. AU-55 162.00 Heritage Auctions 25104 PCGS
1874 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1874 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 216.00 Heritage Auctions 29093 Genuine PCGS
1875 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1875 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 360.00 Heritage Auctions 25031 Details NGC
1875 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/178). PCGS 1875 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/178). PCGS MS-60 158.63 Heritage Auctions 22691 NGC
1876 1C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. 1876 1C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 348.00 Heritage Auctions 21110 Genuine PCGS
1876 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1876 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 216.00 Heritage Auctions 21067 Details NGC
1877 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1877 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 3560 NGC Details
1877 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1877 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 3038 NGC Details
1878 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1878 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 288.00 Heritage Auctions 25033 Details NGC
1878 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/162). PCGS 1878 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/162). PCGS MS-60 199.75 Heritage Auctions 22375 NGC Details
1879 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1879 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 188.00 Heritage Auctions 98060 NGC Details
1879 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1879 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 408.00 Heritage Auctions 21021 Details NGC
1880 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1880 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 336.00 Heritage Auctions 25034 Details NGC
1880 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/290). PCGS 1880 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/290). PCGS AU-50 28.00 Heritage Auctions 29350 Genuine PCGS
1881 10C PR64 PCGS. PCGS 1881 10C PR64 PCGS. PCGS MS-64 367.78 Heritage Auctions 27028 PCGS
1881 1C Brown-- Questionable Color --Genuine PCGS. 1881 1C Brown-- Questionable Color --Genuine PCGS. MS-60 192.00 Heritage Auctions 29287 Genuine PCGS
1882 1C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1882 1C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 79.00 Heritage Auctions 27165 Genuine PCGS
1882 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. 1882 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 408.00 Heritage Auctions 21047 Genuine PCGS
1883 10-Piece Proof Set PCGS. 1883 10-Piece Proof Set PCGS. MS-64 11,997.93 Heritage Auctions 5193 PCGS
1883 1C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. 1883 1C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 63.00 Heritage Auctions 29288 Genuine PCGS
1884 1C Indian Cent -- 10% Curved Clip @ 12:00 --MS63 Red and Brown NGC. 1884 1C Indian Cent -- 10% Curved Clip @ 12:00 --MS63 Red and Brown NGC. MS-63 216.00 Heritage Auctions 23729 NGC
1884 1C Misplaced Date, FS-401, S-1, MS65 Red and Brown ANACS. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1884 1C Misplaced Date, FS-401, S-1, MS65 Red and Brown ANACS. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS MS-65 411.25 Heritage Auctions 21046 ANACS
1885 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1885 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 129.25 Heritage Auctions 25775 NGC Details
1885 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/267). PCGS 1885 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/267). PCGS MS-60 152.75 Heritage Auctions 20006 Details NGC
1886 1C Type One PR63 Red and Brown ANACS. NGC Census: (14/143). PCGS 1886 1C Type One PR63 Red and Brown ANACS. NGC Census: (14/143). PCGS MS-63 199.75 Heritage Auctions 25024 ANACS
1886 1C Type One PR63 Red and Brown PCGS. 1886 1C Type One PR63 Red and Brown PCGS. MS-63 240.00 Heritage Auctions 23104 PCGS
1887 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/185). PCGS 1887 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/185). PCGS MS-60 66.00 Heritage Auctions 22542 Details NGC
1887 1C AU55 PCGS. PCGS 1887 1C AU55 PCGS. PCGS AU-55 30.00 Heritage Auctions 20026 PCGS
1888 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. 1888 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 115.00 Heritage Auctions 91004 Genuine PCGS
1888 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. 1888 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 216.00 Heritage Auctions 21095 Genuine PCGS
1889 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1889 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 180.00 Heritage Auctions 21066 Details NGC
1889 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1889 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 41.00 Heritage Auctions 23026 NGC Details
1890 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/196). PCGS 1890 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/196). PCGS MS-60 41.00 Heritage Auctions 24026 Details NGC
1890 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. 1890 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 69.00 Heritage Auctions 23527 Genuine PCGS
1891 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/219). PCGS 1891 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/219). PCGS MS-60 28.00 Heritage Auctions 20819 Details NGC
1891 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. 1891 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 204.00 Heritage Auctions 27084 Genuine PCGS
1892 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1892 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 288.00 Heritage Auctions 25073 Details NGC
1892 1C AU58 PCGS, and a 1906 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1892 1C AU58 PCGS, and a 1906 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-58 45.00 Heritage Auctions 27024 PCGS
1893 1C -- Obverse Lamination -- PR63 Red and Brown ANACS. 1893 1C -- Obverse Lamination -- PR63 Red and Brown ANACS. MS-63 211.50 Heritage Auctions 25614 ANACS
1893 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. 1893 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 39.00 Heritage Auctions 27170 Genuine PCGS
1894 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/242). PCGS 1894 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/242). PCGS MS-60 55.00 Heritage Auctions 21538 Details NGC
1894 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. 1894 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 37.00 Heritage Auctions 21050 Genuine PCGS
1895 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1895 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 89.00 Heritage Auctions 21147 Details NGC
1895 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. 1895 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 204.00 Heritage Auctions 21043 Genuine PCGS
1896 1C AU58 PCGS. PCGS 1896 1C AU58 PCGS. PCGS AU-58 46.00 Heritage Auctions 21026 PCGS
1896 1C Indian Cent -- Broadstruck -- Good 4 ANACS. 1896 1C Indian Cent -- Broadstruck -- Good 4 ANACS. G-4 61.00 Heritage Auctions 92006 ANACS
1897 1C -- Cleaned, Double Struck -- NGC Details. 1897 1C -- Cleaned, Double Struck -- NGC Details. VF-20 336.00 Heritage Auctions 7088 Details NGC
1897 1C 1 in Neck AU55 PCGS. 1897 1C 1 in Neck AU55 PCGS. AU-55 305.50 Heritage Auctions 7246 PCGS
1898 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. 1898 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 94.00 Heritage Auctions 27060 Genuine PCGS
1898 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/188). PCGS 1898 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/188). PCGS MS-60 32.00 Heritage Auctions 24444 Genuine PCGS
(3)1899 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS (3)1899 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS MS-63 199.75 Heritage Auctions 27030 PCGS
1899 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1899 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 63.00 Heritage Auctions 27035 Genuine PCGS
1900 $1 Six-Piece Proof Set, PR64 to PR66 PCGS. 1900 $1 Six-Piece Proof Set, PR64 to PR66 PCGS. MS-64 6,600.00 Heritage Auctions 4115 PCGS
1900 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/209). PCGS 1900 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/209). PCGS MS-60 43.00 Heritage Auctions 21023 Details NGC
1901 1C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/418). PCGS 1901 1C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/418). PCGS MS-60 20.00 Heritage Auctions 25626 Genuine PCGS
1901 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1901 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 61.00 Heritage Auctions 23460 NGC Details
1902 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1902 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 55.00 Heritage Auctions 21716 Details NGC
1902 1C Brown -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. 1902 1C Brown -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 33.00 Heritage Auctions 23649 Genuine PCGS
1890 1C AU58 PCGS. 1890 1C AU58 PCGS. MS-62 186.83 Heritage Auctions 23016 PCGS
1903 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/379). PCGS 1903 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/379). PCGS MS-60 119.00 Heritage Auctions 23025 Details NGC
1904 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/269). PCGS 1904 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/269). PCGS MS-60 38.00 Heritage Auctions 23374 NGC Details
1904 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/220). PCGS 1904 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/220). PCGS MS-60 43.00 Heritage Auctions 24019 Genuine PCGS
1880 1C AU58 PCGS. 1880 1C AU58 PCGS. MS-62 180.00 Heritage Auctions 29102 PCGS
1905 1C Indian Cent -- Broadstruck -- AU58 Brown NGC. 1905 1C Indian Cent -- Broadstruck -- AU58 Brown NGC. AU-58 258.50 Heritage Auctions 21898 NGC
(10)1906 1C MS64 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS (10)1906 1C MS64 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS MS-64 763.75 Heritage Auctions 7202 PCGS
(10)1906 1C MS64 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS (10)1906 1C MS64 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS MS-64 822.50 Heritage Auctions 7201 PCGS
(4)1907 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS (4)1907 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS MS-63 176.25 Heritage Auctions 21030 PCGS
1863 1C Indian Cent -- Unevenly Struck -- VG10 ANACS. 1863 1C Indian Cent -- Unevenly Struck -- VG10 ANACS. F-12 89.00 Heritage Auctions 91062 ANACS
(2)1908 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. (2)1908 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. MS-63 86.00 Heritage Auctions 24026 NGC
1870 1C Good 4 ANACS. 1870 1C Good 4 ANACS. VF-20 126.00 Heritage Auctions 23027 ANACS
(10)1909 1C VDB MS64 Red and Brown NGC. (10)1909 1C VDB MS64 Red and Brown NGC. MS-64 384.00 Heritage Auctions 25235 NGC
(10)1909 1C VDB MS64 Red PCGS. (10)1909 1C VDB MS64 Red PCGS. MS-64 528.00 Heritage Auctions 29071 PCGS
(2)1910 1C MS64 Red PCGS. (2)1910 1C MS64 Red PCGS. MS-64 132.00 Heritage Auctions 21028 PCGS
1910 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS 1910 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS MS-63 38.00 Heritage Auctions 26023 PCGS
1911 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/195). PCGS 1911 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/195). PCGS MS-60 34.00 Heritage Auctions 23023 Genuine PCGS
1911 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS. 1911 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS. MS-63 35.00 Heritage Auctions 27188 ANACS
1912 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/136). PCGS 1912 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/136). PCGS MS-60 49.00 Heritage Auctions 27580 NGC Details
1912 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/131). PCGS 1912 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/131). PCGS MS-60 24.00 Heritage Auctions 21015 Details NGC
1872 1C Indian Cent -- Residue -- PCGS Genuine. 1872 1C Indian Cent -- Residue -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 74.00 Heritage Auctions 25143 Genuine PCGS
1912-S 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1912-S 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 123.38 Heritage Auctions 25046 PCGS Genuine
(2)1914-D 1C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. (2)1914-D 1C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. G-4 168.00 Heritage Auctions 23064 Genuine PCGS
(2)1914-S 1C XF40 PCGS. (2)1914-S 1C XF40 PCGS. EF-40 156.00 Heritage Auctions 23063 PCGS
(2)1915-S 1C XF40 PCGS. (2)1915-S 1C XF40 PCGS. EF-40 104.00 Heritage Auctions 25109 PCGS
1915 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. 1915 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. MS-60 74.00 Heritage Auctions 25035 Details NGC
1916 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS 1916 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS MS-63 40.00 Heritage Auctions 26546 PCGS
1916 1C MS64 S Red and Brown NGC. 1916 1C MS64 S Red and Brown NGC. MS-64 240.00 Heritage Auctions 21239 NGC
(2)1917 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. (2)1917 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. MS-63 92.00 Heritage Auctions 24039 NGC
(2)1917 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. (2)1917 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. MS-64 123.38 Heritage Auctions 24654 NGC
1918 1C -- Double Struck, 2nd Strike 60% Off-Center -- AU50 PCGS. 1918 1C -- Double Struck, 2nd Strike 60% Off-Center -- AU50 PCGS. AU-50 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 8443 PCGS
1918 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Indent -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC. 1918 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Indent -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC. MS-63 264.00 Heritage Auctions 91080 NGC
1919 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/78). PCGS 1919 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/78). PCGS MS-60 17.00 Heritage Auctions 24044 Details NGC
1919 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Curved Clips Overlapping -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC. 1919 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Curved Clips Overlapping -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC. MS-64 119.00 Heritage Auctions 29831 NGC
(192X-S) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 20% Off Center -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC. (192X-S) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 20% Off Center -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC. MS-63 252.00 Heritage Auctions 91003 NGC
(2)1920 1C MS64 Red PCGS. (2)1920 1C MS64 Red PCGS. MS-64 99.00 Heritage Auctions 27436 PCGS
1921 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS. 1921 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS. MS-63 104.00 Heritage Auctions 21109 ANACS
1921 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS. NGC Census: (43/138). PCGS 1921 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS. NGC Census: (43/138). PCGS MS-63 66.00 Heritage Auctions 20055 ANACS
1922 1C MS65 Red NGC. 1922 1C MS65 Red NGC. MS-65 840.00 Heritage Auctions 19179 NGC
1922 1C No D, Strong Reverse Fine 12 ANACS. 1922 1C No D, Strong Reverse Fine 12 ANACS. F-12 660.00 Heritage Auctions 27053 ANACS
1923 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @7:00 -- XF40 ANACS. 1923 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @7:00 -- XF40 ANACS. EF-40 75.00 Heritage Auctions 92042 ANACS
1923 1C Lincoln Cents -- Obverse Struck Thru Thread -- MS64 Red and Brown PCGS. 1923 1C Lincoln Cents -- Obverse Struck Thru Thread -- MS64 Red and Brown PCGS. MS-64 156.00 Heritage Auctions 28030 PCGS
1924 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @11:00 -- VG8 ANACS. 1924 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @11:00 -- VG8 ANACS. VG-8 76.00 Heritage Auctions 92044 ANACS
1924 1C MS63 Red ANACS. NGC Census: (4/131). PCGS 1924 1C MS63 Red ANACS. NGC Census: (4/131). PCGS MS-63 74.00 Heritage Auctions 20057 ANACS
1925 1C -- Ex-Lucky Piece Holder -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/26). PCGS 1925 1C -- Ex-Lucky Piece Holder -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/26). PCGS MS-60 40.00 Heritage Auctions 22584 ANACS
1925 1C Lincoln Cent -- Curved Clip @6:30 -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC. 1925 1C Lincoln Cent -- Curved Clip @6:30 -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC. MS-63 33.00 Heritage Auctions 91004 NGC
1923 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. 1923 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 312.00 Heritage Auctions 23080 Genuine PCGS
1926 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @12:30 -- XF40 ANACS. 1926 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @12:30 -- XF40 ANACS. EF-40 105.00 Heritage Auctions 92049 ANACS
1924 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. 1924 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. MS-63 192.00 Heritage Auctions 25061 PCGS
1927 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (38/158). PCGS 1927 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (38/158). PCGS MS-63 20.00 Heritage Auctions 28565 NGC
1928 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/218). PCGS 1928 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/218). PCGS MS-63 24.00 Heritage Auctions 28113 NGC
1928 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. 1928 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. MS-63 26.00 Heritage Auctions 25063 PCGS
(5)1929-S 1C MS64 Red PCGS. PCGS (5)1929-S 1C MS64 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-64 440.63 Heritage Auctions 7322 PCGS
(5)1929-S 1C MS64 Red PCGS. PCGS (5)1929-S 1C MS64 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-64 440.63 Heritage Auctions 7323 PCGS
(3)1930 1C MS65 Red PCGS. (3)1930 1C MS65 Red PCGS. MS-65 222.00 Heritage Auctions 21024 PCGS
(3)1930 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (3)1930 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 188.00 Heritage Auctions 29014 PCGS
1931 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/30). PCGS 1931 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/30). PCGS MS-60 18.00 Heritage Auctions 24618 Details NGC
1931 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS 1931 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS MS-63 24.00 Heritage Auctions 23069 PCGS
1932 1C MS63 Red PCGS. PCGS 1932 1C MS63 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-63 28.00 Heritage Auctions 25206 PCGS
1932 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/39). PCGS 1932 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/39). PCGS MS-64 41.00 Heritage Auctions 24038 NGC
1932 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/39). PCGS 1932 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/39). PCGS MS-64 35.00 Heritage Auctions 24621 NGC
1933 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/25). PCGS 1933 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/25). PCGS MS-60 19.00 Heritage Auctions 20014 Details NGC
1933 1C MS64 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS 1933 1C MS64 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS MS-64 32.00 Heritage Auctions 26318 PCGS
(2) 1934 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (2) 1934 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 114.00 Heritage Auctions 21198 PCGS
(2)1934 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (2)1934 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 69.00 Heritage Auctions 27079 PCGS
(2) 1935-S 1C MS65 Red PCGS. (2) 1935-S 1C MS65 Red PCGS. MS-65 168.00 Heritage Auctions 21199 PCGS
(2)1935 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (2)1935 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 144.00 Heritage Auctions 21028 PCGS
(2)1936-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (2)1936-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 114.00 Heritage Auctions 25050 PCGS
(2)1936-D 1C MS67 Red NGC. (2)1936-D 1C MS67 Red NGC. MS-67 132.00 Heritage Auctions 29760 NGC
(3)1937 1C MS66 Red NGC. (3)1937 1C MS66 Red NGC. MS-66 89.00 Heritage Auctions 20070 NGC
(4)1937 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (4)1937 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 82.00 Heritage Auctions 20845 PCGS
(2) 1938 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS (2) 1938 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 39.00 Heritage Auctions 25044 PCGS
(2) 1938-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS (2) 1938-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 55.00 Heritage Auctions 25046 PCGS
(2)1939 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. (2)1939 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. MS-66 69.00 Heritage Auctions 25755 PCGS
(2)1939-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (2)1939-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 39.00 Heritage Auctions 23746 PCGS
(10)1940 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (10)1940 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 144.00 Heritage Auctions 27242 PCGS
(4)1940-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (4)1940-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 89.00 Heritage Auctions 25756 PCGS
(3) 1941 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS (3) 1941 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 45.00 Heritage Auctions 25049 PCGS
(3)1941 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (1576/764). PCGS (3)1941 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (1576/764). PCGS MS-66 38.00 Heritage Auctions 27054 NGC
(10)1942-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS (10)1942-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 141.00 Heritage Auctions 21060 PCGS
(2)1942-D 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. PCGS (2)1942-D 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 49.00 Heritage Auctions 25758 PCGS
(10)1943 1C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (979/5994). PCGS (10)1943 1C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (979/5994). PCGS MS-65 101.05 Heritage Auctions 22819 NGC
(10)1943 1C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (979/5994). PCGS (10)1943 1C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (979/5994). PCGS MS-65 135.13 Heritage Auctions 22083 NGC
(10)1944-S 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (2601/1308). PCGS (10)1944-S 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (2601/1308). PCGS MS-66 152.75 Heritage Auctions 26042 NGC
(10)1944-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (10)1944-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 150.00 Heritage Auctions 21252 PCGS
(2) 1945-S 1C MS67 Red PCGS. (2) 1945-S 1C MS67 Red PCGS. MS-67 176.25 Heritage Auctions 27577 PCGS
(2) 1945-S 1C MS67 Red PCGS. (2) 1945-S 1C MS67 Red PCGS. MS-67 164.50 Heritage Auctions 27058 PCGS
(4)1946-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (4)1946-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 89.00 Heritage Auctions 28051 PCGS
(50)1946 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (686/34). PCGS (50)1946 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (686/34). PCGS MS-66 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 22055 NGC
(3)1947-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (3)1947-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 37.00 Heritage Auctions 27777 PCGS
(4)1947-D 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (1350/179). PCGS (4)1947-D 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (1350/179). PCGS MS-66 69.00 Heritage Auctions 23502 NGC
(3) 1948 1C MS66 Red PCGS. CAC. PCGS (3) 1948 1C MS66 Red PCGS. CAC. PCGS MS-66 211.50 Heritage Auctions 25060 PCGS
(5)1948-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (5)1948-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 99.00 Heritage Auctions 25642 PCGS
(2)1949-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (2)1949-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 119.00 Heritage Auctions 25057 PCGS
(2)1949-S 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. (2)1949-S 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. MS-66 51.00 Heritage Auctions 21175 PCGS
(4)1950-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS (4)1950-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 79.00 Heritage Auctions 21069 PCGS
(5)1950 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (5)1950 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 235.00 Heritage Auctions 21026 PCGS
(10)1951-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (489/1298). PCGS (10)1951-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (489/1298). PCGS MS-65 59.00 Heritage Auctions 28350 NGC
(2)1951-D/S 1C MS64 Red ANACS. (2)1951-D/S 1C MS64 Red ANACS. MS-64 94.00 Heritage Auctions 23083 ANACS
(2)1952 1C MS66 Red NGC. (2)1952 1C MS66 Red NGC. MS-66 170.38 Heritage Auctions 22576 NGC
(2)1952-D 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. (2)1952-D 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. MS-66 104.00 Heritage Auctions 25058 PCGS
(10)1953-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (296/1362). PCGS (10)1953-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (296/1362). PCGS MS-65 51.00 Heritage Auctions 26498 NGC
(10)1953-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (296/1363). PCGS (10)1953-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (296/1363). PCGS MS-65 78.00 Heritage Auctions 20352 NGC
(10) 1954-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (10) 1954-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 176.25 Heritage Auctions 25773 PCGS
(10) 1954-S 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (3753/650). PCGS (10) 1954-S 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (3753/650). PCGS MS-66 86.00 Heritage Auctions 20023 NGC
(10) 1955-S 1C MS67 RD NGC. (10) 1955-S 1C MS67 RD NGC. MS-67 470.00 Heritage Auctions 7205 NGC
(10)1955-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (477/2113). PCGS (10)1955-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (477/2113). PCGS MS-65 70.00 Heritage Auctions 28042 NGC
(10)1956-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (763/2223). PCGS (10)1956-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (763/2223). PCGS MS-65 56.00 Heritage Auctions 26020 NGC
(25)1956-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (763/2223). PCGS (25)1956-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (763/2223). PCGS MS-65 86.00 Heritage Auctions 26253 NGC
(2)1957-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (2)1957-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 39.00 Heritage Auctions 21033 PCGS
(5)1957-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS (5)1957-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 79.00 Heritage Auctions 27103 PCGS
(10) 1958-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS (10) 1958-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 94.00 Heritage Auctions 25075 PCGS
(10)1958-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (10)1958-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 94.00 Heritage Auctions 25782 PCGS
(11)1959-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (11)1959-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 89.00 Heritage Auctions 25760 PCGS
(4)1959-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS (4)1959-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 69.00 Heritage Auctions 27105 PCGS
(10)1960-D 1C Large Date MS66 Red PCGS. (10)1960-D 1C Large Date MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 109.00 Heritage Auctions 25059 PCGS
(196X) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Defective Planchet -- MS65 Red NGC. (196X) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Defective Planchet -- MS65 Red NGC. MS-65 144.00 Heritage Auctions 91211 NGC
(1961) 1C CSA Copper, Bashlow Restrike Token, Defaced Dies MS67 Red NGC. (1961) 1C CSA Copper, Bashlow Restrike Token, Defaced Dies MS67 Red NGC. MS-67 176.25 Heritage Auctions 20329 NGC
(4)Five-Piece Proof Sets PR64 to PR69 PCGS. (4)Five-Piece Proof Sets PR64 to PR69 PCGS. MS-66 312.00 Heritage Auctions 23903 PCGS
(2)1962 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. (2)1962 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. MS-66 141.00 Heritage Auctions 23969 PCGS
(7)1962 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS (7)1962 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 188.00 Heritage Auctions 27107 PCGS
1963 1C Double Die Reverse PR67 Red PCGS. 1963 1C Double Die Reverse PR67 Red PCGS. MS-67 156.00 Heritage Auctions 27049 PCGS
1963 1C Lincoln Cent -- Ragged Clip -- MS65 Red NGC. 1963 1C Lincoln Cent -- Ragged Clip -- MS65 Red NGC. MS-65 61.00 Heritage Auctions 92113 NGC
(1964-D) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Off Center on a Straight Clip Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC. (1964-D) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Off Center on a Straight Clip Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC. MS-66 132.00 Heritage Auctions 91237 NGC
1964 1C Double Die Reveres MS65 Red NGC. (FS-027). NGC Census: (254/581). PCGS 1964 1C Double Die Reveres MS65 Red NGC. (FS-027). NGC Census: (254/581). PCGS MS-65 108.10 Heritage Auctions 26492 NGC
196? 1C Lincoln Cent -- Saddle Double Strike -- MS64 Red PCGS. 196? 1C Lincoln Cent -- Saddle Double Strike -- MS64 Red PCGS. MS-64 176.25 Heritage Auctions 9634 PCGS
1965 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Curved Clips -- MS66 Red NGC. 1965 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Curved Clips -- MS66 Red NGC. MS-66 49.00 Heritage Auctions 92120 NGC
(5)1966 1C MS66 Red PCGS. (5)1966 1C MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 63.00 Heritage Auctions 29039 PCGS
(7)1966 1C MS65 Red PCGS. PCGS (7)1966 1C MS65 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-65 57.00 Heritage Auctions 23051 PCGS
1967 1C Lincoln Cent -- 13% Straight End Clip -- MS63 Red PCGS. 1967 1C Lincoln Cent -- 13% Straight End Clip -- MS63 Red PCGS. MS-63 39.00 Heritage Auctions 91256 PCGS
1967 1C Lincoln Cent -- 7% Clipped Planchet -- MS64 Red PCGS. 1967 1C Lincoln Cent -- 7% Clipped Planchet -- MS64 Red PCGS. MS-64 31.00 Heritage Auctions 91257 NGC
(1968) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 80% Off Center -- MS65 Red NGC. (1968) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 80% Off Center -- MS65 Red NGC. MS-65 204.00 Heritage Auctions 92121 NGC
(7)1968-S 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (223/351). PCGS (7)1968-S 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (223/351). PCGS MS-65 32.00 Heritage Auctions 24035 NGC
(2)1969-S 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (243/144). PCGS (2)1969-S 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (243/144). PCGS MS-65 20.00 Heritage Auctions 24765 NGC
1969 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 70% Off Center -- MS65 Red and Brown PCGS. 1969 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 70% Off Center -- MS65 Red and Brown PCGS. MS-65 138.00 Heritage Auctions 92126 PCGS
(6)1970 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS (6)1970 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS MS-65 26.00 Heritage Auctions 24036 NGC
197(X)-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Off Center on A Ragged Clip Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC. 197(X)-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Off Center on A Ragged Clip Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC. MS-66 152.75 Heritage Auctions 23588 NGC
(3)1971 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. PCGS (3)1971 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 61.00 Heritage Auctions 27108 PCGS
(4)1971-S 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. (4)1971-S 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. MS-66 89.00 Heritage Auctions 29041 PCGS
1972 1C DDO MS65 Red NGC. FS-033.53. NGC Census: (164/280). PCGS 1972 1C DDO MS65 Red NGC. FS-033.53. NGC Census: (164/280). PCGS MS-65 56.00 Heritage Auctions 7424 NGC
1972 1C Double Die Obverse MS65 Red NGC. FS-102. NGC Census: (209/293). PCGS 1972 1C Double Die Obverse MS65 Red NGC. FS-102. NGC Census: (209/293). PCGS MS-65 199.75 Heritage Auctions 20425 NGC
(1973) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Struck Thru Capped Die -- MS65 Red NGC. (1973) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Struck Thru Capped Die -- MS65 Red NGC. MS-65 89.00 Heritage Auctions 25656 NGC
(2)1973-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Through Debris -- MS64 Red ANACS. (2)1973-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Through Debris -- MS64 Red ANACS. MS-64 192.00 Heritage Auctions 92058 ANACS
1974 1C Lincoln Cent -- Cud Die Break -- MS65 Red PCGS. 1974 1C Lincoln Cent -- Cud Die Break -- MS65 Red PCGS. MS-65 144.00 Heritage Auctions 91058 PCGS
1974 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center -- MS60 Red and Brown ANACS. 1974 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center -- MS60 Red and Brown ANACS. MS-60 101.00 Heritage Auctions 92184 ANACS
1975 1C Lincoln Cent -- 100% Brockage Obverse -- MS64 Red PCGS. 1975 1C Lincoln Cent -- 100% Brockage Obverse -- MS64 Red PCGS. MS-64 109.00 Heritage Auctions 91286 PCGS
1975 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on a 10C Planchet -- MS65 NGC. 1975 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on a 10C Planchet -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 900.00 Heritage Auctions 93043 NGC
1976 1C Lincoln Cent -- Cud Die Break -- MS63 Red PCGS. 1976 1C Lincoln Cent -- Cud Die Break -- MS63 Red PCGS. MS-63 74.00 Heritage Auctions 91072 PCGS
1976 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck -- MS64 Red ANACS. 1976 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck -- MS64 Red ANACS. MS-64 79.00 Heritage Auctions 25761 ANACS
1969-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on a 10C Planchet 2. 1969-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on a 10C Planchet 2. MS-60 270.25 Heritage Auctions 9707 NGC
1977 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 70% Off Center @9:00 -- MS64 Red PCGS. 1977 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 70% Off Center @9:00 -- MS64 Red PCGS. MS-64 94.00 Heritage Auctions 93076 PCGS
1978 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS65 PCGS. 1978 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS65 PCGS. MS-65 720.00 Heritage Auctions 9172 PCGS
1978 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Struck Thru Capped Die -- MS65 Red NGC. 1978 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Struck Thru Capped Die -- MS65 Red NGC. MS-65 69.00 Heritage Auctions 23828 NGC
1979 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS63 Red ANACS. 1979 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS63 Red ANACS. MS-63 288.00 Heritage Auctions 92202 ANACS
1979 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Bow Tie Fragment -- MS64 Red PCGS. 1979 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Bow Tie Fragment -- MS64 Red PCGS. MS-64 660.00 Heritage Auctions 91292 PCGS
198? 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 20% Off Center on a 1967 Dime, Double Denomination -- MS65 PCGS. 198? 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 20% Off Center on a 1967 Dime, Double Denomination -- MS65 PCGS. MS-65 5,170.00 Heritage Auctions 4626 PCGS
1980 1C Doubled Die Obverse , FS-101 MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (8/1). PCGS 1980 1C Doubled Die Obverse , FS-101 MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (8/1). PCGS MS-65 235.00 Heritage Auctions 25081 NGC
1981 1C Lincoln Cent -- 40% Obverse Brockage & Partial Collar -- MS63 Red PCGS. 1981 1C Lincoln Cent -- 40% Obverse Brockage & Partial Collar -- MS63 Red PCGS. MS-63 174.00 Heritage Auctions 91095 PCGS
1981 1C Lincoln Cent -- 45% Off Center on a Curved Clip Planchet -- MS63 Red NGC. 1981 1C Lincoln Cent -- 45% Off Center on a Curved Clip Planchet -- MS63 Red NGC. MS-63 216.00 Heritage Auctions 91304 NGC
(2) 1983-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS. (2) 1983-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS. MS-67 41.00 Heritage Auctions 23779 PCGS
1982-D 1C Bronze Lg DT Strk 25% o/c, Major Straight Clip 2. 1982-D 1C Bronze Lg DT Strk 25% o/c, Major Straight Clip 2. MS-60 87.00 Heritage Auctions 23803 ANACS
(2)1984 1C Cents -- Off-Center, Chain Strike One and Two -- MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. (2)1984 1C Cents -- Off-Center, Chain Strike One and Two -- MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. MS-63 352.50 Heritage Auctions 10167 PCGS
1984 1C DBLD DIE MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. 1984 1C DBLD DIE MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. MS-63 144.00 Heritage Auctions 27128 PCGS
1985 1C Cent -- Two Planchet Bonded Pair -- MS68 Red NGC. 1985 1C Cent -- Two Planchet Bonded Pair -- MS68 Red NGC. MS-68 881.25 Heritage Auctions 5091 NGC
1985 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck -- MS65 Red ANACS. 1985 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck -- MS65 Red ANACS. MS-65 31.00 Heritage Auctions 92153 ANACS
1986 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck 10C -- MS63 PCGS. 1986 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck 10C -- MS63 PCGS. MS-63 540.50 Heritage Auctions 8449 PCGS
1986 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS63 PCGS. 1986 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS63 PCGS. MS-63 576.00 Heritage Auctions 9173 PCGS
1987 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on a Struck 10C -- MS65 PCGS. 1987 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on a Struck 10C -- MS65 PCGS. MS-65 705.00 Heritage Auctions 11874 PCGS
1987 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on struck 10C -- MS66 Red PCGS. 1987 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on struck 10C -- MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 840.00 Heritage Auctions 10216 PCGS
(1988) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS64 Red NGC. (1988) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS64 Red NGC. MS-64 55.00 Heritage Auctions 91071 NGC
1985 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS60 Red and Brown ANACS. 1985 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS60 Red and Brown ANACS. MS-60 66.00 Heritage Auctions 92242 ANACS
1989 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 65% Off Center -- MS66 Red NGC. 1989 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 65% Off Center -- MS66 Red NGC. MS-66 70.00 Heritage Auctions 21197 NGC
1989 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 65% Off Center, Uniface -- MS63 Red ANACS. 1989 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 65% Off Center, Uniface -- MS63 Red ANACS. MS-63 94.00 Heritage Auctions 92244 ANACS
199(X) 1C Lincoln Cent Memorial Reverse -- Struck on an Elliptical Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC. 199(X) 1C Lincoln Cent Memorial Reverse -- Struck on an Elliptical Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC. MS-66 117.50 Heritage Auctions 26478 NGC
1990 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS65 Red NGC. 1990 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS65 Red NGC. MS-65 49.00 Heritage Auctions 92072 NGC
1991 1C Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS66 PCGS. 1991 1C Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS66 PCGS. MS-66 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 8025 PCGS
1991 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS64 Red ANACS. 1991 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS64 Red ANACS. MS-64 45.00 Heritage Auctions 92251 ANACS
1992 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck -- MS66 Red NGC. 1992 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck -- MS66 Red NGC. MS-66 76.00 Heritage Auctions 93108 NGC
1992 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS64 PCGS. 1992 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 2,640.00 Heritage Auctions 4123 PCGS
1993 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Off Center Flipover -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC. 1993 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Off Center Flipover -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC. MS-64 74.00 Heritage Auctions 91051 NGC
1993 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Off Center Flipover -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC. 1993 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Off Center Flipover -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC. MS-64 56.00 Heritage Auctions 25449 NGC
1994 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on a 1994-P Dime --MS65 PCGS. 1994 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on a 1994-P Dime --MS65 PCGS. MS-65 881.25 Heritage Auctions 6077 PCGS
1994 1C Lincoln Cent -- Foldover Strike -- MS66 Red NGC. 1994 1C Lincoln Cent -- Foldover Strike -- MS66 Red NGC. MS-66 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 91319 NGC
(10)1995 1C Doubled Die Obverse MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS (10)1995 1C Doubled Die Obverse MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS MS-66 411.25 Heritage Auctions 7281 PCGS
(11)1995-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS. (11)1995-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS. MS-67 156.00 Heritage Auctions 28067 PCGS
(1996) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Overstruck on a 1996-P 10C -- MS64 NGC. (1996) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Overstruck on a 1996-P 10C -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 690.00 Heritage Auctions 93059 NGC
1996 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 55% Off Center @8:30 -- MS64 Red ANACS. 1996 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 55% Off Center @8:30 -- MS64 Red ANACS. MS-64 35.00 Heritage Auctions 92273 ANACS
1997 1C Lincoln Cent -- Brass Plating -- MS64 Red NGC. 1997 1C Lincoln Cent -- Brass Plating -- MS64 Red NGC. MS-64 70.00 Heritage Auctions 20323 NGC
1997 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck with Obverse Indents -- MS65 Red NGC. 1997 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck with Obverse Indents -- MS65 Red NGC. MS-65 240.00 Heritage Auctions 91327 NGC
1959 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Tapered Blank -- MS64 Red ANACS. 1959 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Tapered Blank -- MS64 Red ANACS. MS-64 150.00 Heritage Auctions 91054 ANACS
1998 1C Cent -- Multi-Planchet Die Cap -- MS66 Red NGC. 1998 1C Cent -- Multi-Planchet Die Cap -- MS66 Red NGC. MS-66 4,320.00 Heritage Auctions 91337 NGC
(1999) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #1 -- MS65 Red PCGS; 1999 Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #2 -- MS65 Red PCGS. (1999) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #1 -- MS65 Red PCGS; 1999 Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #2 -- MS65 Red PCGS. MS-65 235.00 Heritage Auctions 25660 PCGS
(1999) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #1 -- MS65 Red PCGS; 1999 Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #2 -- MS65 Red PCGS. (1999) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #1 -- MS65 Red PCGS; 1999 Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #2 -- MS65 Red PCGS. MS-65 223.25 Heritage Auctions 8932 PCGS
(2)2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Broadstruck, Indented -- MS64 Red ANACS. (2)2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Broadstruck, Indented -- MS64 Red ANACS. MS-64 105.75 Heritage Auctions 8308 ANACS
(2)2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair #1 & 2 of 2 -- MS65 Red NGC. (2)2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair #1 & 2 of 2 -- MS65 Red NGC. MS-65 223.25 Heritage Auctions 8881 NGC
(2)2001 Lincoln Cents -- Mated Pair -- Both MS66 Red PCGS. (2)2001 Lincoln Cents -- Mated Pair -- Both MS66 Red PCGS. MS-66 540.50 Heritage Auctions 8384 PCGS
2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 15% Off Center @1:00 -- MS63 Red ANACS. 2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 15% Off Center @1:00 -- MS63 Red ANACS. MS-65 210.00 Heritage Auctions 29489 ANACS