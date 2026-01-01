|1793 1C -- Corroded -- Wreath, S-6, Vine and Bars Edge.
|1793 1C -- Corroded -- Wreath, S-6, Vine and Bars Edge.
|AG-3
|1,020.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7026
|ANACS
|1793 1C -- Scratches -- Wreath, Lettered Edge.
|1793 1C -- Scratches -- Wreath, Lettered Edge.
|AG-3
|1,140.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7025
|Details NGC
|1794 1C Head of 1793 Fine 12 PCGS.
|1794 1C Head of 1793 Fine 12 PCGS.
|F-12
|9,400.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|2427
|PCGS
|1794 1C Head of 1793 Fine 12 PCGS.
|1794 1C Head of 1793 Fine 12 PCGS.
|F-12
|9,987.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|2434
|PCGS
|1795 1C Lettered Edge -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|1795 1C Lettered Edge -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|G-4
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27007
|Details NGC
|1795 1C Lettered Edge -- Corroded -- ANACS.
|1795 1C Lettered Edge -- Corroded -- ANACS.
|EF-45
|1,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7096
|ANACS
|1796 1C Draped Bust, Reverse of 1794 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1796 1C Draped Bust, Reverse of 1794 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|7,050.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3029
|PCGS Genuine
|1796 1C Draped Bust, Reverse of 1794 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1796 1C Draped Bust, Reverse of 1794 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|VG-8
|3,290.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|2580
|NGC Details
|1797 1C -- Cleaned -- Rev of 1797, No Stems NGC Details.
|1797 1C -- Cleaned -- Rev of 1797, No Stems NGC Details.
|VF-20
|1,020.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7029
|Details NGC
|1797 1C -- Corroded, Scratched -- ANACS. VF20 Details. NGC Census: (10/108). PCGS
|1797 1C -- Corroded, Scratched -- ANACS. VF20 Details. NGC Census: (10/108). PCGS
|VF-20
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20495
|ANACS
|1798 1C -- Corroded -- VG8 ANACS, and a 1818 1C -- Corroded -- BN VF30 ANACS.
|1798 1C -- Corroded -- VG8 ANACS, and a 1818 1C -- Corroded -- BN VF30 ANACS.
|VG-8
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21008
|ANACS
|1798 1C First Hair Style -- Corrosion -- NGC Details.
|1798 1C First Hair Style -- Corrosion -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|162.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27014
|Details NGC
|1799 1C -- Corroded -- NCS.
|1799 1C -- Corroded -- NCS.
|VF-20
|3,290.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|1100
|CSN
|1799 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details.
|1799 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details.
|VG-8
|2,350.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3331
|NGC Details
|1800 1C -- Burnished, Corrosion -- NGC Details. Fine. NGC Census: (8/66). PCGS
|1800 1C -- Burnished, Corrosion -- NGC Details. Fine. NGC Census: (8/66). PCGS
|F-12
|123.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28007
|NGC Details
|1800 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1800 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|F-12
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21074
|Details NGC
|1801 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|1801 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,057.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10008
|NGC Details
|1801 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1801 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|480.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27018
|Details NGC
|1802 1C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|1802 1C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21707
|Genuine PCGS
|1802 1C -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1802 1C -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|F-12
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23035
|Details NGC
|1803 1C 100/000 -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1803 1C 100/000 -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25129
|Genuine PCGS
|1803 1C 100/000 -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1803 1C 100/000 -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25046
|Genuine PCGS
|1804 1C -- Corroded -- ANACS.
|1804 1C -- Corroded -- ANACS.
|VF-30
|6,168.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3045
|ANACS
|1804 1C -- Corroded -- NCS.
|1804 1C -- Corroded -- NCS.
|F-12
|940.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|1106
|CSN
|1805 1C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1805 1C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23020
|Genuine PCGS
|1805 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (7/63). PCGS
|1805 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (7/63). PCGS
|EF-40
|440.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7098
|NGC Details
|1806 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1806 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|1,140.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25036
|Genuine PCGS
|1806 1C -- Cleaned, Corroded -- ANACS. XF40 Details. S-270. NGC Census: (5/28). PCGS
|1806 1C -- Cleaned, Corroded -- ANACS. XF40 Details. S-270. NGC Census: (5/28). PCGS
|EF-40
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8156
|ANACS
|1807 1C COMET -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1807 1C COMET -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29040
|Genuine PCGS
|1807 1C COMET -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1807 1C COMET -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|1,440.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23014
|Genuine PCGS
|(No Date) 1C -- Mirror Brockage on Obverse, Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|(No Date) 1C -- Mirror Brockage on Obverse, Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|VG-8
|1,292.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|2879
|NGC Details
|(No Date) 1C -- Mirror Brockage on Reverse -- AG3 NGC.
|(No Date) 1C -- Mirror Brockage on Reverse -- AG3 NGC.
|AG-3
|3,290.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|2880
|NGC
|1809 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. Good. S-280. NGC Census: (0/49). PCGS
|1809 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. Good. S-280. NGC Census: (0/49). PCGS
|G-4
|193.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24762
|NGC Details
|1809 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1809 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|564.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27037
|Genuine PCGS
|1808 1C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1808 1C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|186.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27013
|Genuine PCGS
|1810 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|1810 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|VG-8
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21096
|Details NGC
|1811 1C -- Corroded -- ANACS.
|1811 1C -- Corroded -- ANACS.
|F-12
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23052
|ANACS
|1811 1C -- Corroded -- ANACS.
|1811 1C -- Corroded -- ANACS.
|VF-20
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23621
|ANACS
|1812 1C -- Corrosion -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (5/144). PCGS
|1812 1C -- Corrosion -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (5/144). PCGS
|VF-20
|364.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28732
|NGC Details
|1812 1C Large Date, S-288 -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (15/85). PCGS
|1812 1C Large Date, S-288 -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (15/85). PCGS
|EF-40
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7049
|NGC Details
|1813 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1813 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27031
|Genuine PCGS
|1813 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1813 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,100.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|46076
|Details NGC
|1814 1C Crosslet 4 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1814 1C Crosslet 4 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27054
|Genuine PCGS
|1814 1C Crosslet 4 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (7/107). PCGS
|1814 1C Crosslet 4 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (7/107). PCGS
|AU-50
|2,467.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7046
|PCGS Genuine
|1816 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/130). PCGS
|1816 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/130). PCGS
|AU-50
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27368
|NGC Details
|1816 1C -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS.
|1816 1C -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21015
|ANACS
|1817 1C 13 Stars -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1817 1C 13 Stars -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|372.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21055
|Details NGC
|1817 1C 13 Stars -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1817 1C 13 Stars -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27032
|Details NGC
|1818 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1818 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|456.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21029
|Details NGC
|1818 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-7. NGC Census: (7/472). PCGS
|1818 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-7. NGC Census: (7/472). PCGS
|AU-50
|158.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22658
|NGC Details
|1819 1C Large Date -- Bent, Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (13/241). PCGS
|1819 1C Large Date -- Bent, Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (13/241). PCGS
|EF-40
|123.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26425
|NGC Details
|1819 1C Large Date -- Cleaned, Reverse Repaired -- NGC Details.
|1819 1C Large Date -- Cleaned, Reverse Repaired -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21474
|NGC Details
|1820 1C 2/1 Large Date -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. AU. N-1. NGC Census: (8/545). PCGS
|1820 1C 2/1 Large Date -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. AU. N-1. NGC Census: (8/545). PCGS
|AU-50
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8174
|NGC Details
|1820 1C Large Date -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1820 1C Large Date -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23014
|Details NGC
|1821 1C -- Bent, Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (3/62). PCGS
|1821 1C -- Bent, Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (3/62). PCGS
|VF-20
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22022
|NGC Details
|1821 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|1821 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,232.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|2073
|NGC Details
|1822 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|1822 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,115.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|2082
|NGC Details
|1822 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|1822 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|2078
|NGC Details
|1823 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1823 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|VF-20
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27416
|PCGS Genuine
|1823 1C -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VG. N-2. NGC Census: (4/27). PCGS
|1823 1C -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VG. N-2. NGC Census: (4/27). PCGS
|VG-8
|105.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28947
|Details NGC
|1824 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (9/35). PCGS
|1824 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (9/35). PCGS
|EF-40
|235.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21915
|PCGS Genuine
|1824 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details.
|1824 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27052
|Details NGC
|1825 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|1825 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29020
|Details NGC
|1825 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1825 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21121
|Details NGC
|1825 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1825 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21122
|Details NGC
|1826 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (4/124). PCGS
|1826 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (4/124). PCGS
|VF-20
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23634
|NGC Details
|1826 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1826 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21124
|Details NGC
|1822 1C VG8 PCGS.
|1822 1C VG8 PCGS.
|F-12
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21569
|PCGS
|1827 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/55). PCGS
|1827 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/55). PCGS
|MS-60
|558.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7057
|NGC Details
|1828 1C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (21/80). PCGS
|1828 1C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (21/80). PCGS
|AU-55
|364.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28014
|NGC
|1828 1C Large Narrow Date -- Burnished -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (9/128). PCGS
|1828 1C Large Narrow Date -- Burnished -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (9/128). PCGS
|EF-40
|111.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20519
|Details NGC
|1829 1C Large Letters -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/8). PCGS
|1829 1C Large Letters -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/8). PCGS
|MS-60
|376.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7064
|PCGS Genuine
|1829 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1829 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|90.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27057
|Details NGC
|1829 1C Large Letters -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|1829 1C Large Letters -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|169.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21034
|Genuine PCGS
|1830 1C Large Letters -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1830 1C Large Letters -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25012
|Genuine PCGS
|1831 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (8/129). PCGS
|1831 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (8/129). PCGS
|AU-50
|224.43
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23339
|NGC Details
|1831 1C -- Cleaned, Reverse Graffiti -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (9/135). PCGS
|1831 1C -- Cleaned, Reverse Graffiti -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (9/135). PCGS
|AU-50
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23637
|NGC Details
|1832 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1832 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21020
|Details NGC
|1832 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1832 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27061
|Details NGC
|1833 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (4/93). PCGS
|1833 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (4/93). PCGS
|AU-50
|205.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25751
|PCGS Genuine
|1833 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1833 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21133
|Details NGC
|1834 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/162). PCGS
|1834 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/162). PCGS
|AU-50
|188.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23638
|NGC Details
|1834 1C Large 8, Small Stars, Medium Letters -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. N-3. NGC Census: (3/225). PCGS
|1834 1C Large 8, Small Stars, Medium Letters -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF. N-3. NGC Census: (3/225). PCGS
|VF-20
|48.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22049
|NGC Details
|1835 1C Head of 1834, Small 8 AU50 NGC. N-6. Ex: Ron Adam Collection. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1835 1C Head of 1834, Small 8 AU50 NGC. N-6. Ex: Ron Adam Collection. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|AU-50
|170.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7080
|NGC
|1835 1C Head of 1836 -- Burnished -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (5/164). PCGS
|1835 1C Head of 1836 -- Burnished -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (5/164). PCGS
|VF-20
|56.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23045
|NGC Details
|1836 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|1836 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|282.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|2196
|NGC Details
|1836 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1836 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|MS-60
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27032
|ANACS
|1837 1C AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (14/543). PCGS
|1837 1C AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (14/543). PCGS
|AU-50
|246.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22702
|NGC
|1837 1C Head of 1838 -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-12. NGC Census: (14/543). PCGS
|1837 1C Head of 1838 -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-12. NGC Census: (14/543). PCGS
|AU-50
|105.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22059
|NGC Details
|(2)1838 1C -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine.
|(2)1838 1C -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|252.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25036
|Genuine PCGS
|1838 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1838 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|168.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21013
|Genuine PCGS
|1839 1C Booby Head,-- Environmental Damage --PCGS Genuine.
|1839 1C Booby Head,-- Environmental Damage --PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|61.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23905
|PCGS Genuine
|1839 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (3/168). PCGS
|1839 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (3/168). PCGS
|VF-20
|76.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20692
|NGC Details
|1840 1C Large Date -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/126). PCGS
|1840 1C Large Date -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/126). PCGS
|AU-50
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21021
|PCGS Genuine
|1840 1C Large Date -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1840 1C Large Date -- Corroded, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21111
|ANACS
|1841 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-2. NGC Census: (6/86). PCGS
|1841 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU. N-2. NGC Census: (6/86). PCGS
|AU-50
|112.80
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28037
|NGC Details
|1841 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1841 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21147
|Details NGC
|1842 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (2/84). PCGS
|1842 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (2/84). PCGS
|EF-40
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29015
|ANACS
|1842 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1842 1C Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27074
|Details NGC
|1843 1C Mature Head -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc Details. N-6. NGC Census: (0/19). PCGS
|1843 1C Mature Head -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc Details. N-6. NGC Census: (0/19). PCGS
|MS-60
|411.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7102
|NGC Details
|1843 1C Mature Head, Large Letters AU55 NGC.
|1843 1C Mature Head, Large Letters AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|499.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|2252
|NGC
|1844 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1844 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25014
|Genuine PCGS
|1844 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1844 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27078
|Details NGC
|1845 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1845 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|126.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25016
|ANACS
|1845 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1845 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21149
|Details NGC
|1846 1C Medium Date -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine.
|1846 1C Medium Date -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21066
|Genuine PCGS
|1846 1C Medium Date -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine.
|1846 1C Medium Date -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23055
|Genuine PCGS
|1847 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1847 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|47.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29228
|Genuine PCGS
|1847 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1847 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25015
|Genuine PCGS
|1847 1C XF40 PCGS.
|1847 1C XF40 PCGS.
|EF-40
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25016
|PCGS
|1848 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1848 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|159.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21044
|Details NGC
|1849 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1849 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|162.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27084
|Details NGC
|1849 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details.
|1849 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21030
|Details NGC
|1850 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1850 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|126.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23120
|Genuine PCGS
|1850 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1850 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21752
|Genuine PCGS
|1851 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1851 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27086
|Details NGC
|1851 1C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1851 1C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27064
|Genuine PCGS
|1852 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1852 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|131.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25010
|Details NGC
|1852 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1852 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27010
|Details NGC
|1853 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1853 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23018
|Genuine PCGS
|1853 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|1853 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|2363
|NGC Details
|1854 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1854 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27115
|Genuine PCGS
|1854 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1854 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23025
|Details NGC
|1855 1C Knob on Ear -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1855 1C Knob on Ear -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27117
|Genuine PCGS
|1855 1C Knob on Ear -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1855 1C Knob on Ear -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27096
|Details NGC
|(1856-1864) Type II Small Cent Planchet XF40 PCGS.
|(1856-1864) Type II Small Cent Planchet XF40 PCGS.
|EF-40
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4568
|PCGS
|1856 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1856 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|MS-60
|9,987.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4428
|ANACS
|1857 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (81/2512). PCGS
|1857 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (81/2512). PCGS
|AU-50
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25217
|NGC Details
|1857 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1857 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|468.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21022
|Genuine PCGS
|1858 1C Flying Eagle, Large Letters -- Rotated Dies -- Fine 12 ANACS.
|1858 1C Flying Eagle, Large Letters -- Rotated Dies -- Fine 12 ANACS.
|F-12
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25396
|ANACS
|1858 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1858 1C Large Letters -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21138
|ANACS
|1853 1C -- Improperly Cleaned --NGC Details.
|1853 1C -- Improperly Cleaned --NGC Details.
|AU-50
|193.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21484
|NGC Details
|1859 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/15). PCGS
|1859 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/15). PCGS
|MS-60
|270.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26013
|NGC Details
|(1886-1909) 1C Indian Cent -- Double Struck, First Strike 60% Off Center, Second Strike 25% Off Center -- MS62 Brown PCGS.
|(1886-1909) 1C Indian Cent -- Double Struck, First Strike 60% Off Center, Second Strike 25% Off Center -- MS62 Brown PCGS.
|MS-62
|528.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7851
|PCGS
|1860 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (64/1091). PCGS
|1860 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (64/1091). PCGS
|AU-55
|48.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27017
|ANACS
|1861 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (60/752). PCGS
|1861 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (60/752). PCGS
|AU-58
|105.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25759
|ANACS
|1861 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1861 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21055
|Details NGC
|(2)1862 1C AU55 ANACS.
|(2)1862 1C AU55 ANACS.
|AU-55
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29027
|ANACS
|1862 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (14/1493). PCGS
|1862 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (14/1493). PCGS
|MS-60
|61.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21013
|NGC Details
|1862 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1862 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-63
|276.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23058
|NGC
|1862 1C -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|1862 1C -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|129.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29075
|Genuine PCGS
|(1864) 1C Copper-Nickel Indian Cent -- Struck 15% Off Center -- AU55 NGC.
|(1864) 1C Copper-Nickel Indian Cent -- Struck 15% Off Center -- AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|528.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91014
|NGC
|1864 1C 18/18, Bronze, L On Ribbon AU50 NGC. FS-006.5. NGC Census: (41/527). PCGS
|1864 1C 18/18, Bronze, L On Ribbon AU50 NGC. FS-006.5. NGC Census: (41/527). PCGS
|AU-50
|282.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8249
|NGC
|1865 1C Double Die Reverse Fancy 5 Fine 12 NGC.
|1865 1C Double Die Reverse Fancy 5 Fine 12 NGC.
|F-12
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26012
|NGC
|1865 1C Fancy 5 -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1865 1C Fancy 5 -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|223.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23523
|NGC Details
|1866 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1866 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|456.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25048
|Genuine PCGS
|1866 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1866 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23045
|Details NGC
|1867 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|1867 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25049
|Genuine PCGS
|1867 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1867 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|376.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25016
|NGC Details
|1868 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|1868 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25050
|Genuine PCGS
|1868 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1868 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25016
|Details NGC
|1869 1C -- Altered Color -- Details NGC.
|1869 1C -- Altered Color -- Details NGC.
|AU-50
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27971
|Details NGC
|1869 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1869 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|540.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25769
|NGC Details
|1870 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1870 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|576.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29040
|Details NGC
|1870 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (17/261). PCGS
|1870 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (17/261). PCGS
|AU-50
|270.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28979
|NGC Details
|1871 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (31/359). PCGS
|1871 1C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (31/359). PCGS
|EF-40
|217.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20917
|ANACS
|1871 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1871 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7057
|NGC Details
|1872 10-Piece Proof Set, PR58-PR65 PCGS.
|1872 10-Piece Proof Set, PR58-PR65 PCGS.
|MS-64
|6,600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5458
|PCGS
|1872 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. VG. NGC Census: (46/809). PCGS
|1872 1C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. VG. NGC Census: (46/809). PCGS
|VG-8
|117.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23071
|NGC Details
|1873 1C -- Scratches -- NGC Details.
|1873 1C -- Scratches -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|138.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25066
|Details NGC
|1873 1C Closed 3 -- Altered Color -- Details NGC.
|1873 1C Closed 3 -- Altered Color -- Details NGC.
|MS-60
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29038
|Details NGC
|1874 1C AU55 PCGS.
|1874 1C AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|162.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25104
|PCGS
|1874 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1874 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29093
|Genuine PCGS
|1875 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1875 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25031
|Details NGC
|1875 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/178). PCGS
|1875 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/178). PCGS
|MS-60
|158.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22691
|NGC
|1876 1C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine.
|1876 1C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|348.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21110
|Genuine PCGS
|1876 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1876 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21067
|Details NGC
|1877 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1877 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|2,115.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3560
|NGC Details
|1877 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1877 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|3,055.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3038
|NGC Details
|1878 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1878 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25033
|Details NGC
|1878 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/162). PCGS
|1878 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/162). PCGS
|MS-60
|199.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22375
|NGC Details
|1879 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1879 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|188.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|98060
|NGC Details
|1879 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1879 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21021
|Details NGC
|1880 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1880 1C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25034
|Details NGC
|1880 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/290). PCGS
|1880 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/290). PCGS
|AU-50
|28.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29350
|Genuine PCGS
|1881 10C PR64 PCGS. PCGS
|1881 10C PR64 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-64
|367.78
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27028
|PCGS
|1881 1C Brown-- Questionable Color --Genuine PCGS.
|1881 1C Brown-- Questionable Color --Genuine PCGS.
|MS-60
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29287
|Genuine PCGS
|1882 1C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1882 1C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27165
|Genuine PCGS
|1882 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|1882 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21047
|Genuine PCGS
|1883 10-Piece Proof Set PCGS.
|1883 10-Piece Proof Set PCGS.
|MS-64
|11,997.93
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5193
|PCGS
|1883 1C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|1883 1C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|63.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29288
|Genuine PCGS
|1884 1C Indian Cent -- 10% Curved Clip @ 12:00 --MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|1884 1C Indian Cent -- 10% Curved Clip @ 12:00 --MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-63
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23729
|NGC
|1884 1C Misplaced Date, FS-401, S-1, MS65 Red and Brown ANACS. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1884 1C Misplaced Date, FS-401, S-1, MS65 Red and Brown ANACS. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|MS-65
|411.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21046
|ANACS
|1885 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1885 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25775
|NGC Details
|1885 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/267). PCGS
|1885 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/267). PCGS
|MS-60
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20006
|Details NGC
|1886 1C Type One PR63 Red and Brown ANACS. NGC Census: (14/143). PCGS
|1886 1C Type One PR63 Red and Brown ANACS. NGC Census: (14/143). PCGS
|MS-63
|199.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25024
|ANACS
|1886 1C Type One PR63 Red and Brown PCGS.
|1886 1C Type One PR63 Red and Brown PCGS.
|MS-63
|240.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23104
|PCGS
|1887 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/185). PCGS
|1887 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/185). PCGS
|MS-60
|66.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22542
|Details NGC
|1887 1C AU55 PCGS. PCGS
|1887 1C AU55 PCGS. PCGS
|AU-55
|30.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20026
|PCGS
|1888 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|1888 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|115.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91004
|Genuine PCGS
|1888 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|1888 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21095
|Genuine PCGS
|1889 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1889 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21066
|Details NGC
|1889 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1889 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|41.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23026
|NGC Details
|1890 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/196). PCGS
|1890 1C -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/196). PCGS
|MS-60
|41.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24026
|Details NGC
|1890 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|1890 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23527
|Genuine PCGS
|1891 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/219). PCGS
|1891 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/219). PCGS
|MS-60
|28.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20819
|Details NGC
|1891 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|1891 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27084
|Genuine PCGS
|1892 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1892 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25073
|Details NGC
|1892 1C AU58 PCGS, and a 1906 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1892 1C AU58 PCGS, and a 1906 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-58
|45.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27024
|PCGS
|1893 1C -- Obverse Lamination -- PR63 Red and Brown ANACS.
|1893 1C -- Obverse Lamination -- PR63 Red and Brown ANACS.
|MS-63
|211.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25614
|ANACS
|1893 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|1893 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|39.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27170
|Genuine PCGS
|1894 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/242). PCGS
|1894 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/242). PCGS
|MS-60
|55.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21538
|Details NGC
|1894 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|1894 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|37.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21050
|Genuine PCGS
|1895 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1895 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21147
|Details NGC
|1895 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|1895 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21043
|Genuine PCGS
|1896 1C AU58 PCGS. PCGS
|1896 1C AU58 PCGS. PCGS
|AU-58
|46.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21026
|PCGS
|1896 1C Indian Cent -- Broadstruck -- Good 4 ANACS.
|1896 1C Indian Cent -- Broadstruck -- Good 4 ANACS.
|G-4
|61.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92006
|ANACS
|1897 1C -- Cleaned, Double Struck -- NGC Details.
|1897 1C -- Cleaned, Double Struck -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7088
|Details NGC
|1897 1C 1 in Neck AU55 PCGS.
|1897 1C 1 in Neck AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7246
|PCGS
|1898 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|1898 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27060
|Genuine PCGS
|1898 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/188). PCGS
|1898 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/188). PCGS
|MS-60
|32.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24444
|Genuine PCGS
|(3)1899 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS
|(3)1899 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS
|MS-63
|199.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27030
|PCGS
|1899 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1899 1C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|63.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27035
|Genuine PCGS
|1900 $1 Six-Piece Proof Set, PR64 to PR66 PCGS.
|1900 $1 Six-Piece Proof Set, PR64 to PR66 PCGS.
|MS-64
|6,600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4115
|PCGS
|1900 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/209). PCGS
|1900 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/209). PCGS
|MS-60
|43.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21023
|Details NGC
|1901 1C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/418). PCGS
|1901 1C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/418). PCGS
|MS-60
|20.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25626
|Genuine PCGS
|1901 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1901 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|61.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23460
|NGC Details
|1902 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1902 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|55.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21716
|Details NGC
|1902 1C Brown -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|1902 1C Brown -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|33.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23649
|Genuine PCGS
|1890 1C AU58 PCGS.
|1890 1C AU58 PCGS.
|MS-62
|186.83
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23016
|PCGS
|1903 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/379). PCGS
|1903 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/379). PCGS
|MS-60
|119.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23025
|Details NGC
|1904 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/269). PCGS
|1904 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/269). PCGS
|MS-60
|38.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23374
|NGC Details
|1904 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/220). PCGS
|1904 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/220). PCGS
|MS-60
|43.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24019
|Genuine PCGS
|1880 1C AU58 PCGS.
|1880 1C AU58 PCGS.
|MS-62
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29102
|PCGS
|1905 1C Indian Cent -- Broadstruck -- AU58 Brown NGC.
|1905 1C Indian Cent -- Broadstruck -- AU58 Brown NGC.
|AU-58
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21898
|NGC
|(10)1906 1C MS64 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS
|(10)1906 1C MS64 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS
|MS-64
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7202
|PCGS
|(10)1906 1C MS64 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS
|(10)1906 1C MS64 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS
|MS-64
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7201
|PCGS
|(4)1907 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS
|(4)1907 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS
|MS-63
|176.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21030
|PCGS
|1863 1C Indian Cent -- Unevenly Struck -- VG10 ANACS.
|1863 1C Indian Cent -- Unevenly Struck -- VG10 ANACS.
|F-12
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91062
|ANACS
|(2)1908 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|(2)1908 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-63
|86.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24026
|NGC
|1870 1C Good 4 ANACS.
|1870 1C Good 4 ANACS.
|VF-20
|126.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23027
|ANACS
|(10)1909 1C VDB MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|(10)1909 1C VDB MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-64
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25235
|NGC
|(10)1909 1C VDB MS64 Red PCGS.
|(10)1909 1C VDB MS64 Red PCGS.
|MS-64
|528.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29071
|PCGS
|(2)1910 1C MS64 Red PCGS.
|(2)1910 1C MS64 Red PCGS.
|MS-64
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21028
|PCGS
|1910 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS
|1910 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS
|MS-63
|38.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26023
|PCGS
|1911 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/195). PCGS
|1911 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/195). PCGS
|MS-60
|34.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23023
|Genuine PCGS
|1911 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS.
|1911 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS.
|MS-63
|35.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27188
|ANACS
|1912 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/136). PCGS
|1912 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/136). PCGS
|MS-60
|49.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27580
|NGC Details
|1912 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/131). PCGS
|1912 1C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/131). PCGS
|MS-60
|24.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21015
|Details NGC
|1872 1C Indian Cent -- Residue -- PCGS Genuine.
|1872 1C Indian Cent -- Residue -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25143
|Genuine PCGS
|1912-S 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1912-S 1C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|123.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25046
|PCGS Genuine
|(2)1914-D 1C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|(2)1914-D 1C -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|G-4
|168.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23064
|Genuine PCGS
|(2)1914-S 1C XF40 PCGS.
|(2)1914-S 1C XF40 PCGS.
|EF-40
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23063
|PCGS
|(2)1915-S 1C XF40 PCGS.
|(2)1915-S 1C XF40 PCGS.
|EF-40
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25109
|PCGS
|1915 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|1915 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25035
|Details NGC
|1916 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS
|1916 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS
|MS-63
|40.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26546
|PCGS
|1916 1C MS64 S Red and Brown NGC.
|1916 1C MS64 S Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-64
|240.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21239
|NGC
|(2)1917 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|(2)1917 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-63
|92.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24039
|NGC
|(2)1917 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|(2)1917 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-64
|123.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24654
|NGC
|1918 1C -- Double Struck, 2nd Strike 60% Off-Center -- AU50 PCGS.
|1918 1C -- Double Struck, 2nd Strike 60% Off-Center -- AU50 PCGS.
|AU-50
|1,140.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8443
|PCGS
|1918 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Indent -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|1918 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Indent -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-63
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91080
|NGC
|1919 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/78). PCGS
|1919 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/78). PCGS
|MS-60
|17.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24044
|Details NGC
|1919 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Curved Clips Overlapping -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|1919 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Curved Clips Overlapping -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-64
|119.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29831
|NGC
|(192X-S) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 20% Off Center -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|(192X-S) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 20% Off Center -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-63
|252.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91003
|NGC
|(2)1920 1C MS64 Red PCGS.
|(2)1920 1C MS64 Red PCGS.
|MS-64
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27436
|PCGS
|1921 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS.
|1921 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS.
|MS-63
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21109
|ANACS
|1921 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS. NGC Census: (43/138). PCGS
|1921 1C MS63 Red and Brown ANACS. NGC Census: (43/138). PCGS
|MS-63
|66.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20055
|ANACS
|1922 1C MS65 Red NGC.
|1922 1C MS65 Red NGC.
|MS-65
|840.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|19179
|NGC
|1922 1C No D, Strong Reverse Fine 12 ANACS.
|1922 1C No D, Strong Reverse Fine 12 ANACS.
|F-12
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27053
|ANACS
|1923 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @7:00 -- XF40 ANACS.
|1923 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @7:00 -- XF40 ANACS.
|EF-40
|75.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92042
|ANACS
|1923 1C Lincoln Cents -- Obverse Struck Thru Thread -- MS64 Red and Brown PCGS.
|1923 1C Lincoln Cents -- Obverse Struck Thru Thread -- MS64 Red and Brown PCGS.
|MS-64
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28030
|PCGS
|1924 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @11:00 -- VG8 ANACS.
|1924 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @11:00 -- VG8 ANACS.
|VG-8
|76.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92044
|ANACS
|1924 1C MS63 Red ANACS. NGC Census: (4/131). PCGS
|1924 1C MS63 Red ANACS. NGC Census: (4/131). PCGS
|MS-63
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20057
|ANACS
|1925 1C -- Ex-Lucky Piece Holder -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/26). PCGS
|1925 1C -- Ex-Lucky Piece Holder -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/26). PCGS
|MS-60
|40.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22584
|ANACS
|1925 1C Lincoln Cent -- Curved Clip @6:30 -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|1925 1C Lincoln Cent -- Curved Clip @6:30 -- MS63 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-63
|33.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91004
|NGC
|1923 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|1923 1C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23080
|Genuine PCGS
|1926 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @12:30 -- XF40 ANACS.
|1926 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 10% Off Center @12:30 -- XF40 ANACS.
|EF-40
|105.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92049
|ANACS
|1924 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|1924 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-63
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25061
|PCGS
|1927 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (38/158). PCGS
|1927 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (38/158). PCGS
|MS-63
|20.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28565
|NGC
|1928 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/218). PCGS
|1928 1C MS63 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/218). PCGS
|MS-63
|24.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28113
|NGC
|1928 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS.
|1928 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS.
|MS-63
|26.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25063
|PCGS
|(5)1929-S 1C MS64 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(5)1929-S 1C MS64 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-64
|440.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7322
|PCGS
|(5)1929-S 1C MS64 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(5)1929-S 1C MS64 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-64
|440.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7323
|PCGS
|(3)1930 1C MS65 Red PCGS.
|(3)1930 1C MS65 Red PCGS.
|MS-65
|222.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21024
|PCGS
|(3)1930 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(3)1930 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|188.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29014
|PCGS
|1931 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/30). PCGS
|1931 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/30). PCGS
|MS-60
|18.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24618
|Details NGC
|1931 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS
|1931 1C MS63 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS
|MS-63
|24.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23069
|PCGS
|1932 1C MS63 Red PCGS. PCGS
|1932 1C MS63 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-63
|28.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25206
|PCGS
|1932 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/39). PCGS
|1932 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/39). PCGS
|MS-64
|41.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24038
|NGC
|1932 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/39). PCGS
|1932 1C MS64 Red and Brown NGC. NGC Census: (53/39). PCGS
|MS-64
|35.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24621
|NGC
|1933 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/25). PCGS
|1933 1C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/25). PCGS
|MS-60
|19.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20014
|Details NGC
|1933 1C MS64 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS
|1933 1C MS64 Red and Brown PCGS. PCGS
|MS-64
|32.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26318
|PCGS
|(2) 1934 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(2) 1934 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21198
|PCGS
|(2)1934 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(2)1934 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27079
|PCGS
|(2) 1935-S 1C MS65 Red PCGS.
|(2) 1935-S 1C MS65 Red PCGS.
|MS-65
|168.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21199
|PCGS
|(2)1935 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(2)1935 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21028
|PCGS
|(2)1936-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(2)1936-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25050
|PCGS
|(2)1936-D 1C MS67 Red NGC.
|(2)1936-D 1C MS67 Red NGC.
|MS-67
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29760
|NGC
|(3)1937 1C MS66 Red NGC.
|(3)1937 1C MS66 Red NGC.
|MS-66
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20070
|NGC
|(4)1937 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(4)1937 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|82.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20845
|PCGS
|(2) 1938 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(2) 1938 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|39.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25044
|PCGS
|(2) 1938-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(2) 1938-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|55.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25046
|PCGS
|(2)1939 1C MS66+ Red PCGS.
|(2)1939 1C MS66+ Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25755
|PCGS
|(2)1939-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(2)1939-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|39.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23746
|PCGS
|(10)1940 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(10)1940 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27242
|PCGS
|(4)1940-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(4)1940-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25756
|PCGS
|(3) 1941 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(3) 1941 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|45.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25049
|PCGS
|(3)1941 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (1576/764). PCGS
|(3)1941 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (1576/764). PCGS
|MS-66
|38.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27054
|NGC
|(10)1942-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(10)1942-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|141.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21060
|PCGS
|(2)1942-D 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. PCGS
|(2)1942-D 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|49.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25758
|PCGS
|(10)1943 1C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (979/5994). PCGS
|(10)1943 1C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (979/5994). PCGS
|MS-65
|101.05
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22819
|NGC
|(10)1943 1C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (979/5994). PCGS
|(10)1943 1C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (979/5994). PCGS
|MS-65
|135.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22083
|NGC
|(10)1944-S 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (2601/1308). PCGS
|(10)1944-S 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (2601/1308). PCGS
|MS-66
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26042
|NGC
|(10)1944-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(10)1944-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|150.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21252
|PCGS
|(2) 1945-S 1C MS67 Red PCGS.
|(2) 1945-S 1C MS67 Red PCGS.
|MS-67
|176.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27577
|PCGS
|(2) 1945-S 1C MS67 Red PCGS.
|(2) 1945-S 1C MS67 Red PCGS.
|MS-67
|164.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27058
|PCGS
|(4)1946-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(4)1946-S 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28051
|PCGS
|(50)1946 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (686/34). PCGS
|(50)1946 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (686/34). PCGS
|MS-66
|1,057.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22055
|NGC
|(3)1947-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(3)1947-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|37.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27777
|PCGS
|(4)1947-D 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (1350/179). PCGS
|(4)1947-D 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (1350/179). PCGS
|MS-66
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23502
|NGC
|(3) 1948 1C MS66 Red PCGS. CAC. PCGS
|(3) 1948 1C MS66 Red PCGS. CAC. PCGS
|MS-66
|211.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25060
|PCGS
|(5)1948-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(5)1948-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25642
|PCGS
|(2)1949-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(2)1949-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|119.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25057
|PCGS
|(2)1949-S 1C MS66+ Red PCGS.
|(2)1949-S 1C MS66+ Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|51.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21175
|PCGS
|(4)1950-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(4)1950-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21069
|PCGS
|(5)1950 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(5)1950 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|235.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21026
|PCGS
|(10)1951-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (489/1298). PCGS
|(10)1951-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (489/1298). PCGS
|MS-65
|59.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28350
|NGC
|(2)1951-D/S 1C MS64 Red ANACS.
|(2)1951-D/S 1C MS64 Red ANACS.
|MS-64
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23083
|ANACS
|(2)1952 1C MS66 Red NGC.
|(2)1952 1C MS66 Red NGC.
|MS-66
|170.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22576
|NGC
|(2)1952-D 1C MS66+ Red PCGS.
|(2)1952-D 1C MS66+ Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25058
|PCGS
|(10)1953-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (296/1362). PCGS
|(10)1953-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (296/1362). PCGS
|MS-65
|51.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26498
|NGC
|(10)1953-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (296/1363). PCGS
|(10)1953-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (296/1363). PCGS
|MS-65
|78.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20352
|NGC
|(10) 1954-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(10) 1954-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|176.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25773
|PCGS
|(10) 1954-S 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (3753/650). PCGS
|(10) 1954-S 1C MS66 Red NGC. NGC Census: (3753/650). PCGS
|MS-66
|86.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20023
|NGC
|(10) 1955-S 1C MS67 RD NGC.
|(10) 1955-S 1C MS67 RD NGC.
|MS-67
|470.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7205
|NGC
|(10)1955-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (477/2113). PCGS
|(10)1955-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (477/2113). PCGS
|MS-65
|70.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28042
|NGC
|(10)1956-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (763/2223). PCGS
|(10)1956-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (763/2223). PCGS
|MS-65
|56.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26020
|NGC
|(25)1956-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (763/2223). PCGS
|(25)1956-D 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (763/2223). PCGS
|MS-65
|86.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26253
|NGC
|(2)1957-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(2)1957-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|39.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21033
|PCGS
|(5)1957-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(5)1957-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27103
|PCGS
|(10) 1958-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(10) 1958-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25075
|PCGS
|(10)1958-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(10)1958-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25782
|PCGS
|(11)1959-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(11)1959-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25760
|PCGS
|(4)1959-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(4)1959-D 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27105
|PCGS
|(10)1960-D 1C Large Date MS66 Red PCGS.
|(10)1960-D 1C Large Date MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25059
|PCGS
|(196X) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Defective Planchet -- MS65 Red NGC.
|(196X) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Defective Planchet -- MS65 Red NGC.
|MS-65
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91211
|NGC
|(1961) 1C CSA Copper, Bashlow Restrike Token, Defaced Dies MS67 Red NGC.
|(1961) 1C CSA Copper, Bashlow Restrike Token, Defaced Dies MS67 Red NGC.
|MS-67
|176.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20329
|NGC
|(4)Five-Piece Proof Sets PR64 to PR69 PCGS.
|(4)Five-Piece Proof Sets PR64 to PR69 PCGS.
|MS-66
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23903
|PCGS
|(2)1962 1C MS66+ Red PCGS.
|(2)1962 1C MS66+ Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|141.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23969
|PCGS
|(7)1962 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(7)1962 1C MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|188.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27107
|PCGS
|1963 1C Double Die Reverse PR67 Red PCGS.
|1963 1C Double Die Reverse PR67 Red PCGS.
|MS-67
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27049
|PCGS
|1963 1C Lincoln Cent -- Ragged Clip -- MS65 Red NGC.
|1963 1C Lincoln Cent -- Ragged Clip -- MS65 Red NGC.
|MS-65
|61.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92113
|NGC
|(1964-D) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Off Center on a Straight Clip Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC.
|(1964-D) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Off Center on a Straight Clip Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC.
|MS-66
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91237
|NGC
|1964 1C Double Die Reveres MS65 Red NGC. (FS-027). NGC Census: (254/581). PCGS
|1964 1C Double Die Reveres MS65 Red NGC. (FS-027). NGC Census: (254/581). PCGS
|MS-65
|108.10
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26492
|NGC
|196? 1C Lincoln Cent -- Saddle Double Strike -- MS64 Red PCGS.
|196? 1C Lincoln Cent -- Saddle Double Strike -- MS64 Red PCGS.
|MS-64
|176.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9634
|PCGS
|1965 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Curved Clips -- MS66 Red NGC.
|1965 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Curved Clips -- MS66 Red NGC.
|MS-66
|49.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92120
|NGC
|(5)1966 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|(5)1966 1C MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|63.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29039
|PCGS
|(7)1966 1C MS65 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(7)1966 1C MS65 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-65
|57.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23051
|PCGS
|1967 1C Lincoln Cent -- 13% Straight End Clip -- MS63 Red PCGS.
|1967 1C Lincoln Cent -- 13% Straight End Clip -- MS63 Red PCGS.
|MS-63
|39.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91256
|PCGS
|1967 1C Lincoln Cent -- 7% Clipped Planchet -- MS64 Red PCGS.
|1967 1C Lincoln Cent -- 7% Clipped Planchet -- MS64 Red PCGS.
|MS-64
|31.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91257
|NGC
|(1968) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 80% Off Center -- MS65 Red NGC.
|(1968) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 80% Off Center -- MS65 Red NGC.
|MS-65
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92121
|NGC
|(7)1968-S 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (223/351). PCGS
|(7)1968-S 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (223/351). PCGS
|MS-65
|32.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24035
|NGC
|(2)1969-S 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (243/144). PCGS
|(2)1969-S 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (243/144). PCGS
|MS-65
|20.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24765
|NGC
|1969 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 70% Off Center -- MS65 Red and Brown PCGS.
|1969 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 70% Off Center -- MS65 Red and Brown PCGS.
|MS-65
|138.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92126
|PCGS
|(6)1970 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|(6)1970 1C MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|MS-65
|26.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24036
|NGC
|197(X)-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Off Center on A Ragged Clip Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC.
|197(X)-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Off Center on A Ragged Clip Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC.
|MS-66
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23588
|NGC
|(3)1971 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. PCGS
|(3)1971 1C MS66+ Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|61.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27108
|PCGS
|(4)1971-S 1C MS66+ Red PCGS.
|(4)1971-S 1C MS66+ Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29041
|PCGS
|1972 1C DDO MS65 Red NGC. FS-033.53. NGC Census: (164/280). PCGS
|1972 1C DDO MS65 Red NGC. FS-033.53. NGC Census: (164/280). PCGS
|MS-65
|56.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7424
|NGC
|1972 1C Double Die Obverse MS65 Red NGC. FS-102. NGC Census: (209/293). PCGS
|1972 1C Double Die Obverse MS65 Red NGC. FS-102. NGC Census: (209/293). PCGS
|MS-65
|199.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20425
|NGC
|(1973) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Struck Thru Capped Die -- MS65 Red NGC.
|(1973) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Struck Thru Capped Die -- MS65 Red NGC.
|MS-65
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25656
|NGC
|(2)1973-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Through Debris -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|(2)1973-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck Through Debris -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|MS-64
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92058
|ANACS
|1974 1C Lincoln Cent -- Cud Die Break -- MS65 Red PCGS.
|1974 1C Lincoln Cent -- Cud Die Break -- MS65 Red PCGS.
|MS-65
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91058
|PCGS
|1974 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center -- MS60 Red and Brown ANACS.
|1974 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center -- MS60 Red and Brown ANACS.
|MS-60
|101.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92184
|ANACS
|1975 1C Lincoln Cent -- 100% Brockage Obverse -- MS64 Red PCGS.
|1975 1C Lincoln Cent -- 100% Brockage Obverse -- MS64 Red PCGS.
|MS-64
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91286
|PCGS
|1975 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on a 10C Planchet -- MS65 NGC.
|1975 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on a 10C Planchet -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|93043
|NGC
|1976 1C Lincoln Cent -- Cud Die Break -- MS63 Red PCGS.
|1976 1C Lincoln Cent -- Cud Die Break -- MS63 Red PCGS.
|MS-63
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91072
|PCGS
|1976 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|1976 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|MS-64
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25761
|ANACS
|1969-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on a 10C Planchet 2.
|1969-D 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on a 10C Planchet 2.
|MS-60
|270.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9707
|NGC
|1977 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 70% Off Center @9:00 -- MS64 Red PCGS.
|1977 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 70% Off Center @9:00 -- MS64 Red PCGS.
|MS-64
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|93076
|PCGS
|1978 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS65 PCGS.
|1978 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9172
|PCGS
|1978 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Struck Thru Capped Die -- MS65 Red NGC.
|1978 1C Lincoln Cent -- Obverse Struck Thru Capped Die -- MS65 Red NGC.
|MS-65
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23828
|NGC
|1979 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS63 Red ANACS.
|1979 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS63 Red ANACS.
|MS-63
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92202
|ANACS
|1979 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Bow Tie Fragment -- MS64 Red PCGS.
|1979 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Bow Tie Fragment -- MS64 Red PCGS.
|MS-64
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91292
|PCGS
|198? 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 20% Off Center on a 1967 Dime, Double Denomination -- MS65 PCGS.
|198? 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 20% Off Center on a 1967 Dime, Double Denomination -- MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|5,170.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4626
|PCGS
|1980 1C Doubled Die Obverse , FS-101 MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (8/1). PCGS
|1980 1C Doubled Die Obverse , FS-101 MS65 Red NGC. NGC Census: (8/1). PCGS
|MS-65
|235.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25081
|NGC
|1981 1C Lincoln Cent -- 40% Obverse Brockage & Partial Collar -- MS63 Red PCGS.
|1981 1C Lincoln Cent -- 40% Obverse Brockage & Partial Collar -- MS63 Red PCGS.
|MS-63
|174.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91095
|PCGS
|1981 1C Lincoln Cent -- 45% Off Center on a Curved Clip Planchet -- MS63 Red NGC.
|1981 1C Lincoln Cent -- 45% Off Center on a Curved Clip Planchet -- MS63 Red NGC.
|MS-63
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91304
|NGC
|(2) 1983-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS.
|(2) 1983-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS.
|MS-67
|41.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23779
|PCGS
|1982-D 1C Bronze Lg DT Strk 25% o/c, Major Straight Clip 2.
|1982-D 1C Bronze Lg DT Strk 25% o/c, Major Straight Clip 2.
|MS-60
|87.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23803
|ANACS
|(2)1984 1C Cents -- Off-Center, Chain Strike One and Two -- MS63 Red and Brown PCGS.
|(2)1984 1C Cents -- Off-Center, Chain Strike One and Two -- MS63 Red and Brown PCGS.
|MS-63
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10167
|PCGS
|1984 1C DBLD DIE MS63 Red and Brown PCGS.
|1984 1C DBLD DIE MS63 Red and Brown PCGS.
|MS-63
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27128
|PCGS
|1985 1C Cent -- Two Planchet Bonded Pair -- MS68 Red NGC.
|1985 1C Cent -- Two Planchet Bonded Pair -- MS68 Red NGC.
|MS-68
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5091
|NGC
|1985 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck -- MS65 Red ANACS.
|1985 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck -- MS65 Red ANACS.
|MS-65
|31.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92153
|ANACS
|1986 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck 10C -- MS63 PCGS.
|1986 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck 10C -- MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|540.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8449
|PCGS
|1986 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS63 PCGS.
|1986 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|576.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9173
|PCGS
|1987 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on a Struck 10C -- MS65 PCGS.
|1987 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on a Struck 10C -- MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|11874
|PCGS
|1987 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on struck 10C -- MS66 Red PCGS.
|1987 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on struck 10C -- MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|840.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10216
|PCGS
|(1988) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS64 Red NGC.
|(1988) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS64 Red NGC.
|MS-64
|55.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91071
|NGC
|1985 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS60 Red and Brown ANACS.
|1985 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS60 Red and Brown ANACS.
|MS-60
|66.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92242
|ANACS
|1989 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 65% Off Center -- MS66 Red NGC.
|1989 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 65% Off Center -- MS66 Red NGC.
|MS-66
|70.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21197
|NGC
|1989 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 65% Off Center, Uniface -- MS63 Red ANACS.
|1989 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 65% Off Center, Uniface -- MS63 Red ANACS.
|MS-63
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92244
|ANACS
|199(X) 1C Lincoln Cent Memorial Reverse -- Struck on an Elliptical Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC.
|199(X) 1C Lincoln Cent Memorial Reverse -- Struck on an Elliptical Planchet -- MS66 Red NGC.
|MS-66
|117.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26478
|NGC
|1990 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS65 Red NGC.
|1990 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck, Second Strike Off Center -- MS65 Red NGC.
|MS-65
|49.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92072
|NGC
|1991 1C Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS66 PCGS.
|1991 1C Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|1,020.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8025
|PCGS
|1991 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|1991 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Second Strike 80% Off Center, Uniface -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|MS-64
|45.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92251
|ANACS
|1992 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck -- MS66 Red NGC.
|1992 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck -- MS66 Red NGC.
|MS-66
|76.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|93108
|NGC
|1992 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS64 PCGS.
|1992 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on Struck Dime -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|2,640.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4123
|PCGS
|1993 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Off Center Flipover -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|1993 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Off Center Flipover -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-64
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91051
|NGC
|1993 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Off Center Flipover -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|1993 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Off Center Flipover -- MS64 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-64
|56.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25449
|NGC
|1994 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on a 1994-P Dime --MS65 PCGS.
|1994 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Denomination on a 1994-P Dime --MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6077
|PCGS
|1994 1C Lincoln Cent -- Foldover Strike -- MS66 Red NGC.
|1994 1C Lincoln Cent -- Foldover Strike -- MS66 Red NGC.
|MS-66
|1,140.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91319
|NGC
|(10)1995 1C Doubled Die Obverse MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|(10)1995 1C Doubled Die Obverse MS66 Red PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|411.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7281
|PCGS
|(11)1995-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS.
|(11)1995-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS.
|MS-67
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28067
|PCGS
|(1996) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Overstruck on a 1996-P 10C -- MS64 NGC.
|(1996) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Overstruck on a 1996-P 10C -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|690.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|93059
|NGC
|1996 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 55% Off Center @8:30 -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|1996 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 55% Off Center @8:30 -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|MS-64
|35.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92273
|ANACS
|1997 1C Lincoln Cent -- Brass Plating -- MS64 Red NGC.
|1997 1C Lincoln Cent -- Brass Plating -- MS64 Red NGC.
|MS-64
|70.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20323
|NGC
|1997 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck with Obverse Indents -- MS65 Red NGC.
|1997 1C Lincoln Cent -- Broadstruck with Obverse Indents -- MS65 Red NGC.
|MS-65
|240.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91327
|NGC
|1959 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Tapered Blank -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|1959 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck on Tapered Blank -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|MS-64
|150.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91054
|ANACS
|1998 1C Cent -- Multi-Planchet Die Cap -- MS66 Red NGC.
|1998 1C Cent -- Multi-Planchet Die Cap -- MS66 Red NGC.
|MS-66
|4,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91337
|NGC
|(1999) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #1 -- MS65 Red PCGS; 1999 Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #2 -- MS65 Red PCGS.
|(1999) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #1 -- MS65 Red PCGS; 1999 Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #2 -- MS65 Red PCGS.
|MS-65
|235.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25660
|PCGS
|(1999) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #1 -- MS65 Red PCGS; 1999 Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #2 -- MS65 Red PCGS.
|(1999) 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #1 -- MS65 Red PCGS; 1999 Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair-Coin #2 -- MS65 Red PCGS.
|MS-65
|223.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8932
|PCGS
|(2)2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Broadstruck, Indented -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|(2)2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Double Struck, Broadstruck, Indented -- MS64 Red ANACS.
|MS-64
|105.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8308
|ANACS
|(2)2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair #1 & 2 of 2 -- MS65 Red NGC.
|(2)2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Mated Pair #1 & 2 of 2 -- MS65 Red NGC.
|MS-65
|223.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8881
|NGC
|(2)2001 Lincoln Cents -- Mated Pair -- Both MS66 Red PCGS.
|(2)2001 Lincoln Cents -- Mated Pair -- Both MS66 Red PCGS.
|MS-66
|540.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8384
|PCGS
|2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 15% Off Center @1:00 -- MS63 Red ANACS.
|2000 1C Lincoln Cent -- Struck 15% Off Center @1:00 -- MS63 Red ANACS.
|MS-65
|210.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29489
|ANACS