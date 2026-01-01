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American Eagles

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American Eagles

American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins

The American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin was introduced during first-strike ceremonies on Oct. 29, 1986.

The American Eagle silver bullion program came into being a...READ MORE

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